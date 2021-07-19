Retour de plage
Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
Par Producteurs en alternance
Du lundi au vendredi de l'été, de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Lundi 19 juillet 2021
1h 55mn

Cole Porter Fantasy

Immense figure de Broadway, Cole Porter laisse un songbook de légende qu’il est toujours bon de revisiter. De Billie Holiday à Marvin Gaye, en passant par Fred Astaire, Nana Mouskouri, Chet Baker ou même Anthony Perkins, ils sont venus, ils sont tous là.

Cole Porter Fantasy
Cole Porter, © Getty / Michael Ochs Archives
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h04
    Easy to love - BILLIE HOLIDAY
    Billie Holiday

    Easy to Love

    Cole Porter : auteur
    Album Cole Porter : Greatest songs Label Cristal Records (CR 341)
  • 18h08
    I've got my eyes on you - FRED ASTAIRE
    Fred Astaire

    I've got my eyes on you

    Cole Porter : compositeur, Oscar Peterson, Cole Porter : auteur
    Album Heavenly Label Wnts Année 2021
  • 18h11
    Well, did you evah - FRANK SINATRA
    Frank Sinatra

    Well, did you evah

    Album Frank Sinatra in Hollywood 1955 - 1957 Label Reprise Records (8122-78285-2/5) Année 2002
  • 18h16
    C'est magnifique - JEAN SABLON
    Jean Sablon

    C'est magnifique

    Album 100 plus belles chansons Label Jbm (8647412)
  • 18h19
    Vous faites partie de moi - JOSEPHINE BAKER
    Joséphine Baker

    Vous faites partie de moi

    Cole Porter : compositeur
    Album BD Music presents Joséphine Baker Label Bdmusic (78472) Année 2015
  • 18h23
    Spoken lyrics in italian - FERNANDO CAIATI
    Fernando Caiati

    Spoken lyrics in italian

    Album Parole e musica Label Rca
  • 18h24
    I've got you under my skin - HELEN MERRILL
    Helen Merrill

    I've got you under my skin

    Porter Cole : compositeur, Porter Cole : auteur
    Album Parole e musica Label Rca
  • 18h27
    Dentro de mi (i´ve got you under my skin) - EVA CORTES
    Eva Cortes

    Dentro de mi (i´ve got you under my skin)

    Album Back 2 the source Label Universal Music (0602527619255) Année 2011
  • 18h32
    Begin the beguine
    Juan Garcia Esquivelchef d'orchestre

    Begin the beguine

    Divers
    Album Juan's again Label Rca (74321 68206 2) Année 2000
  • 18h35
    Begin the beguine - SAMMY DAVIS JUNIOR
    Sammy Davis Junior

    Begin the beguine

    Cole Porter : compositeur, Porter Cole : auteur
    Album Sammy Davis Junior : Sammy and friends Label Rhino (RHIR R2 75934) Année 2000
  • 18h41
    Hawaiian eye : What is this thing called love - WARREN BARKER
    Warren Barker

    Hawaiian eye : What is this thing called love

    Album Jazz on film/ Crime jazz cd.8 /Bourbon street beat & Richard Diamond (séries TV) Label Moochin About (827565059942) Année 2014
  • 18h43
    I love Paris - JACK COSTANZO
    Jack Costanzo

    I Love Paris

    Album Ultra-lounge / Leopard skin Label Capitol (8383762) Année 1996
  • 18h46
    My Heart Belongs To Daddy - ENOCH LIGHT
    Enoch Light

    My heart belongs to daddy

    Terry Snyder, The Command All-Stars
    Album Persuasive percussion 1- 2- & 3 - And provocative percussion 1 & 2 Label Goldies (GLD 25492) Année 2012
  • 18h50
    Night and day - SALLY ANN'S ACCORDION BAND
    Sally Ann'S Accordion Band

    Night and Day

    Cole Porter : compositeur
    Album Big swinging hits Label The Last Music Company (411041) Année 2020
  • 18h53
    Night and day - SERGIO MENDES
    Sergio Mendes

    Night and Day

    Album Celebration : A musical journey Label Universal International (0600753319017) Année 2011
  • 18h57
    You do something to me - JOAO GILBERTO
    João Gilberto

    You Do Something To Me

    Album João Label Philips (848188-2) Année 1991
  • 19h00
    So in love - CAETANO VELOSO
    Caetano Veloso

    So in love

    Album A foreign sound Label Universal Music (Label & Distributeur) (0602498177334) Année 2004
  • 19h06
    I Concentrate on you - FRANK SINATRA & ANTONIO CARLOS JOBIM
    Frank Sinatra & Antonio Carlos Jobim

    I Concentrate on You

    Album Francis Albert Sinatra and Antonio Carlos Jobim Label Reprise Records (927041-2) Année 1967
  • 19h09
    I get a kick out of you - NANA MOUSKOURI
    Nana Mouskouri

    I Get a Kick Out of You

    Album Nana Mouskouri in New York Label Mercury (546232-2) Année 1999
  • 19h13
    Get out of town - MEL TORME
    Mel Tormé

    Get Out Of Town

    Porter Cole : compositeur, Cole Porter : auteur
    Album Cole Porter : Greatest songs Label Cristal Records (CR 341)
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
vendredi 16 juillet 2021
1h 55mn
1971, hyper année musicale (2/2)
émission suivante
mardi 20 juillet 2021
1h 55mn
Un parfum de jazz