Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
Du lundi au vendredi de l'été, de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Lundi 19 juillet 2021
Cole Porter Fantasy
Immense figure de Broadway, Cole Porter laisse un songbook de légende qu’il est toujours bon de revisiter. De Billie Holiday à Marvin Gaye, en passant par Fred Astaire, Nana Mouskouri, Chet Baker ou même Anthony Perkins, ils sont venus, ils sont tous là.
La programmation musicale :
- 18h04Billie Holiday
Easy to LoveCole Porter : auteurAlbum Cole Porter : Greatest songs Label Cristal Records (CR 341)
- 18h08Fred Astaire
I've got my eyes on youCole Porter : compositeur, Oscar Peterson, Cole Porter : auteurAlbum Heavenly Label Wnts Année 2021
- 18h11Frank Sinatra
Well, did you evahAlbum Frank Sinatra in Hollywood 1955 - 1957 Label Reprise Records (8122-78285-2/5) Année 2002
- 18h16Jean Sablon
C'est magnifiqueAlbum 100 plus belles chansons Label Jbm (8647412)
- 18h19Joséphine Baker
Vous faites partie de moiCole Porter : compositeurAlbum BD Music presents Joséphine Baker Label Bdmusic (78472) Année 2015
- 18h23Fernando Caiati
Spoken lyrics in italianAlbum Parole e musica Label Rca
- 18h24Helen Merrill
I've got you under my skinPorter Cole : compositeur, Porter Cole : auteurAlbum Parole e musica Label Rca
- 18h27Eva Cortes
Dentro de mi (i´ve got you under my skin)Album Back 2 the source Label Universal Music (0602527619255) Année 2011
- 18h32Juan Garcia Esquivelchef d'orchestre
Begin the beguineDiversAlbum Juan's again Label Rca (74321 68206 2) Année 2000
- 18h35Sammy Davis Junior
Begin the beguineCole Porter : compositeur, Porter Cole : auteurAlbum Sammy Davis Junior : Sammy and friends Label Rhino (RHIR R2 75934) Année 2000
- 18h41Warren Barker
Hawaiian eye : What is this thing called loveAlbum Jazz on film/ Crime jazz cd.8 /Bourbon street beat & Richard Diamond (séries TV) Label Moochin About (827565059942) Année 2014
- 18h43Jack Costanzo
I Love ParisAlbum Ultra-lounge / Leopard skin Label Capitol (8383762) Année 1996
- 18h46Enoch Light
My heart belongs to daddyTerry Snyder, The Command All-StarsAlbum Persuasive percussion 1- 2- & 3 - And provocative percussion 1 & 2 Label Goldies (GLD 25492) Année 2012
- 18h50Sally Ann'S Accordion Band
Night and DayCole Porter : compositeurAlbum Big swinging hits Label The Last Music Company (411041) Année 2020
- 18h53Sergio Mendes
Night and DayAlbum Celebration : A musical journey Label Universal International (0600753319017) Année 2011
- 18h57João Gilberto
You Do Something To MeAlbum João Label Philips (848188-2) Année 1991
- 19h00Caetano Veloso
So in loveAlbum A foreign sound Label Universal Music (Label & Distributeur) (0602498177334) Année 2004
- 19h06Frank Sinatra & Antonio Carlos Jobim
I Concentrate on YouAlbum Francis Albert Sinatra and Antonio Carlos Jobim Label Reprise Records (927041-2) Année 1967
- 19h09Nana Mouskouri
I Get a Kick Out of YouAlbum Nana Mouskouri in New York Label Mercury (546232-2) Année 1999
- 19h13Mel Tormé
Get Out Of TownPorter Cole : compositeur, Cole Porter : auteurAlbum Cole Porter : Greatest songs Label Cristal Records (CR 341)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Thierry JousseProduction
- Yassine BouzarRéalisation
- Alice EscriouCollaboration
émission précédentevendredi 16 juillet 2021
1971, hyper année musicale (2/2)
1h 55mn
émission suivantemardi 20 juillet 2021
Un parfum de jazz
1h 55mn