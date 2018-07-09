Retour de plage
Mardi 31 juillet 2018
1h 55mn

Claude Nougaro Jazz Troubadour

Les Jazzmen français !

Claude Nougaro Jazz Troubadour
Claude Nougaro , © Claude Delorme

Programmation musicale

Armstrong
Claude Nougaro
Album The best de scène
Mercury

The best de scène
The best de scène

Con alma
Art Farmer et Benny Golson Jazztet
Album Blues on down
GRP

Blues on down
Blues on down

Hymne
Claude Nougaro
Album Tu verras
Mercury

Tu verras
Tu verras

Beauty and the beast
Herbie Hancock
Album Native dancer
CBS

Native dancer
Native dancer

Comme une Piaf
Claude Nougaro
Album Plume d'ange
Mercury

Plume d'ange
Plume d'ange

I got it bad and that ain't good
Freddie Hubbard
Album The body and the soul
Impulse

The body and the soul
The body and the soul

Ca fait mal
Claude Nougaro
Album Chansons nettes
Mercury

Chansons nettes
Chansons nettes

Sa majesté le Jazz
Claude Nougaro
Album Bleu, blanc, blues
Mercury

Bleu, blanc, blues
Bleu, blanc, blues

Betty's waltz
Marc Hemmeler
Album Walking in L.A
Elabeth

Walking in L.A
Walking in L.A

Rimes
Claude Nougaro
Album Chansons nettes
Mercury

Chansons nettes
Chansons nettes

Des voilliers
Maurice Vander
Album Vander se joue Nougaro
Polygram

Vander se joue Nougaro
Vander se joue Nougaro

Allée des brouillards
Richard Galliano
Album Panamanhattan
Capitale Jazz

Panamanhattan
Panamanhattan

Tendre
Claude Nougaro
Album Une voix, dix doigts
Mercury

Une voix, dix doigts
Une voix, dix doigts

Le coq et la pendule
Maurice Vander
Album Maurice Vander Trio
Plus loin Music

Maurice Vander Trio
Maurice Vander Trio

Marisa
Claude Nougaro
Album Ami Chemin
Mercury

Ami Chemin
Ami Chemin

Insomnie
Claude Nougaro Album Tu verras
Mercury

Tu verras
Tu verras

Un grain de folie
Claude Nougaro
Album Soeur âme
Mercury

Soeur âme
Soeur âme

Allez-y les bergères
Michel Legrand
Album Legrand se joue Nougaro
Philips

Legrand se joue Nougaro
Legrand se joue Nougaro

La chanson
Claude Nougaro
Album Une voix, dix doigts
Mercury

Une voix, dix doigts
Une voix, dix doigts

Le cinéma
Claude Nougaro
Album Une voix, dix doigts
Mercury

Une voix, dix doigts
Une voix, dix doigts

Les Don juan
Maurice Vander
Album Nougaro sans paroles
Sergent Major

Nougaro sans paroles
Nougaro sans paroles

L'église
Claude Nougaro
Album L'amour sorcier : Le cinéma
Mercury

L'amour sorcier : Le cinéma
L'amour sorcier : Le cinéma

C'est Eddy
Claude Nougaro
Album Soeur âme
Mercury

Soeur âme
Soeur âme

C'est ça la vie
Eddy Louis et Maurice Vander
Album Hommage à Claude Ô Toulouse
Futur Acoustic

Hommage à Claude Ô Toulouse
Hommage à Claude Ô Toulouse

Flomela
Eddy Louis Album Flomela
Dreyfus Jazz

Flomela
Flomela

Nougayork
Pierre-Alain Goualch
Album Le coq et la pendule
Plus loin Music

Le coq et la pendule
Le coq et la pendule

Cécile ma filleFerdinand Doumerc et Jean-Marc Serpin
Album Récréation Nougaro
ACV

Récréation Nougaro
Récréation Nougaro
