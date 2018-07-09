Claude Nougaro Jazz Troubadour
Les Jazzmen français !
Programmation musicale
Armstrong
Claude Nougaro
Album The best de scène
Mercury
Con alma
Art Farmer et Benny Golson Jazztet
Album Blues on down
GRP
Hymne
Claude Nougaro
Album Tu verras
Mercury
Beauty and the beast
Herbie Hancock
Album Native dancer
CBS
Comme une Piaf
Claude Nougaro
Album Plume d'ange
Mercury
I got it bad and that ain't good
Freddie Hubbard
Album The body and the soul
Impulse
Ca fait mal
Claude Nougaro
Album Chansons nettes
Mercury
Sa majesté le Jazz
Claude Nougaro
Album Bleu, blanc, blues
Mercury
Betty's waltz
Marc Hemmeler
Album Walking in L.A
Elabeth
Rimes
Claude Nougaro
Album Chansons nettes
Mercury
Des voilliers
Maurice Vander
Album Vander se joue Nougaro
Polygram
Allée des brouillards
Richard Galliano
Album Panamanhattan
Capitale Jazz
Tendre
Claude Nougaro
Album Une voix, dix doigts
Mercury
Le coq et la pendule
Maurice Vander
Album Maurice Vander Trio
Plus loin Music
Marisa
Claude Nougaro
Album Ami Chemin
Mercury
Insomnie
Claude Nougaro Album Tu verras
Mercury
Un grain de folie
Claude Nougaro
Album Soeur âme
Mercury
Allez-y les bergères
Michel Legrand
Album Legrand se joue Nougaro
Philips
La chanson
Claude Nougaro
Album Une voix, dix doigts
Mercury
Le cinéma
Claude Nougaro
Album Une voix, dix doigts
Mercury
Les Don juan
Maurice Vander
Album Nougaro sans paroles
Sergent Major
L'église
Claude Nougaro
Album L'amour sorcier : Le cinéma
Mercury
C'est Eddy
Claude Nougaro
Album Soeur âme
Mercury
C'est ça la vie
Eddy Louis et Maurice Vander
Album Hommage à Claude Ô Toulouse
Futur Acoustic
Flomela
Eddy Louis Album Flomela
Dreyfus Jazz
Nougayork
Pierre-Alain Goualch
Album Le coq et la pendule
Plus loin Music
Cécile ma filleFerdinand Doumerc et Jean-Marc Serpin
Album Récréation Nougaro
ACV
