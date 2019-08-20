Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
du lundi au vendredi de 18h03 à 20h00Chanson
Mardi 20 août 2019
Cher Lee Hazlewood...
Kim Gordon des Sonic Youth voyait en lui : "Un génie. Un des paroliers les plus audacieux que la chanson américaine ait connus". Retour sur les multiples facettes de l'auteur-compositeur-interprète mais aussi producteur Lee Hazlewood.
Qui êtes-vous M. Hazlewood ?
Formé en, tant que disc-jockey dans les années 50 et au studio Phoenix en 1955, Lee Hazlewood (1929-2007) est l'une des figures de proue de la chanson américaine dans les années 60. On le connait notamment pour les tubes qu'il écrit pour Nancy Sinatra (These Boots Are Made for Walkin',Summer Wine ou encore le symphonique Lady Bird). On lui doit aussi la découter duDuane Eddy ou encore du créateur du Wall of sound : Phil Spector.
Malgré une célébrité relative, Lee Hazlewood est admiré par de nombreux musiciens comme le groupe de rock alternatif Sonic Youth et sa musique a été interprétée par Dean Martin, Petula Clark et Marie Laforêt, Anita Lane, Nick Cave, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Beck, Robbie Williams ou encore Nicole Kidman.
Lee Halzewood en quelques dates
- 1953 : Commence à écrire ses premières chansons (entre au studio Phoenix en 1955 puis crée son propre label).
- 1958 : Début de sa carrière de chanteur sous le pseudonyme Mark Robinson. Sortie de Rebel Rouser, composé par Hazlewood et interprétée par le guitariste de folk Duane Eddy.
- 1963 : Sortie du concept album Trouble is a lonesome town.
- 1965 : Début de la collaboration entre Lee Hazlewood et la chanteuse Nancy Sinatra. Il lui écrit These Boots Are Made for Walkin' en 1966 ou encore Summer Wine en 1967.
- 1970 : Sortie de l'album Cowboy in Sweden, l'un de ses chef-d’œuvres enregistré en Suède.
La programmation musicale :
- 18h03Nancy Sinatra And Lee Hazlewood
Some velvet morningAlbum Fairytales And Fantasies : The Best Of Label Rhino Records (R2 70166)
- 18h09Lee Hazlewood
Who is Lee Hazlewood?Album Trouble Is A Lonesome Town Label Light In The Attic Records (LITA096) Année 2013
- 18h12Lee Hazlewood
I move aroundAlbum Very Special World Of Label Water Records (WATER 201) Année 2007
- 18h16Lee Hazlewood
After sixAlbum Lee Hazlewoodism: Its Cause And Cure Label Water (WATER202) Année 2007
- 18h18Lee Hazlewood
Fort worthAlbum Something Special Label Water (WATER203) Année 2007
- 18h21Lee Hazlewood
My Autumn's done comeAlbum Very Special World Of Label Water Records (WATER 201) Année 2007
- 18h27Lee Hazlewood
What's more I don't need herAlbum Lee Hazlewood Industries / Woke Up Sunday Morning With My Head Full Of Pain / Vol.1 / 1966-1971 Label Light In The Attic Records (LITA 109/1) Année 2013
- 18h30Lee Hazlewood
Come on home to meAlbum Lee Hazlewood Industries / Woke Up Sunday Morning With My Head Full Of Pain / Vol.1 / 1966-1971 Label Light In The Attic Records (LITA 109/1) Année 2013
- 18h35Lee Hazlewood
Break my mindAnn-MargretAlbum Lee Hazlewood Industries / I Was Born Running Wild The Victim Of A Woman Child / Vol.2 / 1966-1971 Label Light In The Attic Records (LITA 109/2) Année 2013
- 18h38Lee Hazlewood
Sleep in the grassAnn-MargretAlbum Lee Hazlewood Industries / I Was Born Running Wild The Victim Of A Woman Child / Vol.2 / 1966-1971 Label Light In The Attic Records (LITA 109/2) Année 2013
- 18h43Lee Hazlewood
Leather and laceNina LizellAlbum Lee Hazlewood Industries / Woke Up Sunday Morning With My Head Full Of Pain / Vol.1 / 1966-1971 Label Light In The Attic Records (LITA 109/1) Année 2013
- 18h46Lee Hazlewood
Hey cowboyNina LizellAlbum Lee Hazlewood Industries / Woke Up Sunday Morning With My Head Full Of Pain / Vol.1 / 1966-1971 Label Light In The Attic Records (LITA 109/1) Année 2013
- 18h50Nancy Sinatra And Lee Hazlewood
You've lost that lovin' feelin'Album Fairytales And Fantasies : The Best Of Label Rhino Records (R2 70166)
- 18h55Nancy Sinatra
This town (du film The cool ones)Album Tony Rome Label Reprise Records (RV 20 144) Année 1967
- 18h58Frank Sinatra
Somethin' stupid with Nancy SinatraAlbum Nothing But The Best Label Frank Sinatra Collection812279933-2 (812279933-2) Année 2008
- 19h01Dean Martin
HoustonAlbum Dino The Essential Dean Martin Label Capitol (09463-11588-2-7) Année 2004
- 19h06Frank Sinatra
By the time I get to phoenixAlbum Cycles Label Reprise Records (7599-27048-2)
- 19h09Lee Hazlewood
It was a very good yearAlbum Lee Hazlewood Industries / I Was Born Running Wild The Victim Of A Woman Child / Vol.2 / 1966-1971 Label Light In The Attic Records (LITA 109/2) Année 2013
- 19h15Lee Hazlewood
Ode to Billie JoeAlbum Strung Out On Something New : The Reprise Recordings Label Rhino Records (RHM2 07754)
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Thierry JousseProduction
- Bruno Riou-MaillardRéalisation
- Max DozolmeCollaboration
