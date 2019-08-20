Retour de plage
Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
Par Producteurs en alternance
du lundi au vendredi de 18h03 à 20h00Chanson
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Mardi 20 août 2019
1h 55mn

Cher Lee Hazlewood...

Kim Gordon des Sonic Youth voyait en lui : "Un génie. Un des paroliers les plus audacieux que la chanson américaine ait connus". Retour sur les multiples facettes de l'auteur-compositeur-interprète mais aussi producteur Lee Hazlewood.

Cher Lee Hazlewood...
Nancy Sinatra et Lee Hazlewood, © GAB Archive/Redferns

Qui êtes-vous M. Hazlewood ? 

Formé en, tant que disc-jockey dans les années 50 et au studio Phoenix en 1955, Lee Hazlewood (1929-2007) est l'une des figures de proue de la chanson américaine dans les années 60. On le connait notamment pour les tubes qu'il écrit pour Nancy Sinatra  (These Boots Are Made for Walkin',Summer Wine ou encore le symphonique Lady Bird). On lui doit aussi la découter duDuane Eddy ou encore du créateur du Wall of sound : Phil Spector.

Malgré une célébrité relative, Lee Hazlewood est admiré par de nombreux musiciens comme le groupe de rock alternatif Sonic Youth et sa musique a été interprétée par Dean Martin, Petula Clark et Marie Laforêt, Anita Lane, Nick Cave, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Beck, Robbie Williams ou encore Nicole Kidman.

Lee Halzewood en quelques dates 

  • 1953 : Commence à écrire ses premières chansons (entre au studio Phoenix en 1955 puis crée son propre label). 
  • 1958 : Début de sa carrière de chanteur sous le pseudonyme Mark Robinson. Sortie de Rebel Rouser, composé par Hazlewood et interprétée par le guitariste de folk Duane Eddy.
  • 1963 : Sortie du concept album Trouble is a lonesome town. 
  • 1965 : Début de la collaboration entre Lee Hazlewood et la chanteuse Nancy Sinatra. Il lui écrit  These Boots Are Made for Walkin' en 1966 ou encore Summer Wine en 1967. 
  • 1970 : Sortie de l'album Cowboy in Sweden, l'un de ses chef-d’œuvres enregistré en Suède. 
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h03
    Some velvet morning - NANCY SINATRA AND LEE HAZLEWOOD
    Nancy Sinatra And Lee Hazlewood

    Some velvet morning

    Album Fairytales And Fantasies : The Best Of Label Rhino Records (R2 70166)
  • 18h09
    Who is Lee Hazlewood? - LEE HAZLEWOOD
    Lee Hazlewood

    Who is Lee Hazlewood?

    Album Trouble Is A Lonesome Town Label Light In The Attic Records (LITA096) Année 2013
  • 18h12
    I move around - LEE HAZLEWOOD
    Lee Hazlewood

    I move around

    Album Very Special World Of Label Water Records (WATER 201) Année 2007
  • 18h16
    After six - LEE HAZLEWOOD
    Lee Hazlewood

    After six

    Album Lee Hazlewoodism: Its Cause And Cure Label Water (WATER202) Année 2007
  • 18h18
    Fort worth - LEE HAZLEWOOD
    Lee Hazlewood

    Fort worth

    Album Something Special Label Water (WATER203) Année 2007
  • 18h21
    My Autumn's done come - LEE HAZLEWOOD
    Lee Hazlewood

    My Autumn's done come

    Album Very Special World Of Label Water Records (WATER 201) Année 2007
  • 18h27
    What's more I don't need her - LEE HAZLEWOOD
    Lee Hazlewood

    What's more I don't need her

    Album Lee Hazlewood Industries / Woke Up Sunday Morning With My Head Full Of Pain / Vol.1 / 1966-1971 Label Light In The Attic Records (LITA 109/1) Année 2013
  • 18h30
    Come on home to me - LEE HAZLEWOOD
    Lee Hazlewood

    Come on home to me

    Album Lee Hazlewood Industries / Woke Up Sunday Morning With My Head Full Of Pain / Vol.1 / 1966-1971 Label Light In The Attic Records (LITA 109/1) Année 2013
  • 18h35
    Break my mind - LEE HAZLEWOOD
    Lee Hazlewood

    Break my mind

    Ann-Margret
    Album Lee Hazlewood Industries / I Was Born Running Wild The Victim Of A Woman Child / Vol.2 / 1966-1971 Label Light In The Attic Records (LITA 109/2) Année 2013
  • 18h38
    Sleep in the grass - LEE HAZLEWOOD
    Lee Hazlewood

    Sleep in the grass

    Ann-Margret
    Album Lee Hazlewood Industries / I Was Born Running Wild The Victim Of A Woman Child / Vol.2 / 1966-1971 Label Light In The Attic Records (LITA 109/2) Année 2013
  • 18h43
    Leather and lace - LEE HAZLEWOOD
    Lee Hazlewood

    Leather and lace

    Nina Lizell
    Album Lee Hazlewood Industries / Woke Up Sunday Morning With My Head Full Of Pain / Vol.1 / 1966-1971 Label Light In The Attic Records (LITA 109/1) Année 2013
  • 18h46
    Hey cowboy - LEE HAZLEWOOD
    Lee Hazlewood

    Hey cowboy

    Nina Lizell
    Album Lee Hazlewood Industries / Woke Up Sunday Morning With My Head Full Of Pain / Vol.1 / 1966-1971 Label Light In The Attic Records (LITA 109/1) Année 2013
  • 18h50
    You've lost that lovin' feelin' - NANCY SINATRA AND LEE HAZLEWOOD
    Nancy Sinatra And Lee Hazlewood

    You've lost that lovin' feelin'

    Album Fairytales And Fantasies : The Best Of Label Rhino Records (R2 70166)
  • 18h55
    This town (du film The cool ones) - NANCY SINATRA
    Nancy Sinatra

    This town (du film The cool ones)

    Album Tony Rome Label Reprise Records (RV 20 144) Année 1967
  • 18h58
    Somethin' stupid with Nancy Sinatra - FRANK SINATRA
    Frank Sinatra

    Somethin' stupid with Nancy Sinatra

    Album Nothing But The Best Label Frank Sinatra Collection812279933-2 (812279933-2) Année 2008
  • 19h01
    Houston - DEAN MARTIN
    Dean Martin

    Houston

    Album Dino The Essential Dean Martin Label Capitol (09463-11588-2-7) Année 2004
  • 19h06
    By the time I get to phoenix - FRANK SINATRA
    Frank Sinatra

    By the time I get to phoenix

    Album Cycles Label Reprise Records (7599-27048-2)
  • 19h09
    It was a very good year - LEE HAZLEWOOD
    Lee Hazlewood

    It was a very good year

    Album Lee Hazlewood Industries / I Was Born Running Wild The Victim Of A Woman Child / Vol.2 / 1966-1971 Label Light In The Attic Records (LITA 109/2) Année 2013
  • 19h15
    Ode to Billie Joe - LEE HAZLEWOOD
    Lee Hazlewood

    Ode to Billie Joe

    Album Strung Out On Something New : The Reprise Recordings Label Rhino Records (RHM2 07754)
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
lundi 19 août 2019
1h 55mn
Autour de Miles Davis
émission suivante
mercredi 21 août 2019
1h 55mn
Ode à Nancy Wilson