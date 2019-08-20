Cher Lee Hazlewood...

Qui êtes-vous M. Hazlewood ?

Formé en, tant que disc-jockey dans les années 50 et au studio Phoenix en 1955, Lee Hazlewood (1929-2007) est l'une des figures de proue de la chanson américaine dans les années 60. On le connait notamment pour les tubes qu'il écrit pour Nancy Sinatra (These Boots Are Made for Walkin',Summer Wine ou encore le symphonique Lady Bird). On lui doit aussi la découter duDuane Eddy ou encore du créateur du Wall of sound : Phil Spector.

Malgré une célébrité relative, Lee Hazlewood est admiré par de nombreux musiciens comme le groupe de rock alternatif Sonic Youth et sa musique a été interprétée par Dean Martin, Petula Clark et Marie Laforêt, Anita Lane, Nick Cave, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Beck, Robbie Williams ou encore Nicole Kidman.

Lee Halzewood en quelques dates

1953 : Commence à écrire ses premières chansons (entre au studio Phoenix en 1955 puis crée son propre label).

1958 : Début de sa carrière de chanteur sous le pseudonyme Mark Robinson. Sortie de Rebel Rouser, composé par Hazlewood et interprétée par le guitariste de folk Duane Eddy.

1963 : Sortie du concept album Trouble is a lonesome town.

1965 : Début de la collaboration entre Lee Hazlewood et la chanteuse Nancy Sinatra. Il lui écrit These Boots Are Made for Walkin' en 1966 ou encore Summer Wine en 1967.

1970 : Sortie de l'album Cowboy in Sweden, l'un de ses chef-d’œuvres enregistré en Suède.