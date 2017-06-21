California Dream

Générique :

Ennio Morricone avec la voix d’Edda dell’Orso

« Une Voce allo Specchio »

Extrait de la BO de La Stagione dei Sensi in la compilation Mondo Morricone

COLOSSEUM 34.8057

Pierre Henry et Michel Colombier

« Psyche Rock »

Extrait de Messe pour le Temps Présent

PHILIPS 4562936-2

Spooky Tooth et Pierre Henry

« Offering »

(Gary Wright/Pierre Henry)

Extrait de l’album Ceremony, 1969

EDSEL RECORDS 565

Pierre Henry

« Machine Dance »

Extrait de l’album Machine Danse, 1973

PHILIPS 6 510 013

Wes Montgomery

« California Dreaming »

(John Philips/Michelle Philips, arrgts : Don Sebesky)

Extrait de l’album California Dreaming, 1967

VERVE B0015613-02

Marlena Shaw

« California Soul »

(Nicholas Ashford/Valerie Simpson, arrgts : Charles Stepney and Richard Evans)

Extrait de l’album The Spice of Life, 1969

VERVE 0602498818695

Gerald Wilson and his Orchestra

« California Soul »

(Nicholas Ashford/Valerie Simpson)

Extrait de la compilation Funky Big Bands from album California Soul, 1968

U5

Ramsey Lewis with Cleveland Eaton bass and Maurice White batterie

« Do you Know the Way to San Jose ? »

(Bacharach/David, arrgts : Charles Stepney

Extrait de l’album Maiden Voyage, 1968

GRP 18042

Carmen Mc Rae

« Mc Arthur Park »

(Jim Webb, arrgts : Shorty Rogers)

Extrait de l’album The Sound of Silence, 1968

RHINO-ATLANTIC

Johnny Mandel

« Main Title »

(Johnny Mandel, Jack Sheldon trompette, Quincy Jones production)

Extrait de la BO de The Sandpiper 1965

MERCURY 531229-2

Jack Sheldon

« The Long Goodbye »

(John Williams/Johnny Mercer)

Extrait de la BO de The Long Goodbye, 1973

QUARTET RECORDS 185

Andre Previn piano with Red Mitchell bass, Shelly Manne batterie

« Main Title (Leo and Mardou) »

(Andre Previn)

Extrait de la BO de The Subterraneans 1960)

MOOCHIN ABOUT 02/4

Erroll Garner piano with Eddie Calhoun bass, Denzil Best batterie

« Mambo Carmel »

(Erroll Garner)

Extrait de l’album The Complete Concert by the Sea, 1955)

COLUMBIA LEGACY 88875120842

John Mayall voix, guitare with Johnny Almond sax alto et ténor, flute John Mark guitare, Steve Thompson bass

« California »

(Thompson/Mayall)

Extrait de l’album The Turning Point, 1969

POLYDOR 823305-2

Tom Waits piano, voix with Frank Vicari saxes, Jim Hughart bass, Shelly Manne batterie

« Jack and Neal-California Here I Come »

(Tom Waits, arrgts : Bob Alcivar)

Extrait de l’album Foreign Affairs 1977)

ELEKTRA 7599-60618-2

Chuck Berry

« San Francisco Dues »

(Chuck Berry)

Extrait de l’anthologie Have Mercy His Complete Chess Recordings 1969-1974 from album San Francisco Dues 1971

GEFFEN RECORDS 13790-02

Howlin’ Wolf

« California blues #1 »

(Chester Burnett) (1951)

Extrait de l’anthologie Ain’t Gonna Be your Dog

CHESS 09349/1

Frank Zappa

« Camarillo Brillo »

(Frank Zappa)

Extrait de la compilation Understanding America from album Overnite Sensation 1973

UNIVERSAL MUSIC 0238922