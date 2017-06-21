California Dream
Générique :
Ennio Morricone avec la voix d’Edda dell’Orso
« Une Voce allo Specchio »
Extrait de la BO de La Stagione dei Sensi in la compilation Mondo Morricone
COLOSSEUM 34.8057
Pierre Henry et Michel Colombier
« Psyche Rock »
Extrait de Messe pour le Temps Présent
PHILIPS 4562936-2
Spooky Tooth et Pierre Henry
« Offering »
(Gary Wright/Pierre Henry)
Extrait de l’album Ceremony, 1969
EDSEL RECORDS 565
Pierre Henry
« Machine Dance »
Extrait de l’album Machine Danse, 1973
PHILIPS 6 510 013
Wes Montgomery
« California Dreaming »
(John Philips/Michelle Philips, arrgts : Don Sebesky)
Extrait de l’album California Dreaming, 1967
VERVE B0015613-02
Marlena Shaw
« California Soul »
(Nicholas Ashford/Valerie Simpson, arrgts : Charles Stepney and Richard Evans)
Extrait de l’album The Spice of Life, 1969
VERVE 0602498818695
Gerald Wilson and his Orchestra
« California Soul »
(Nicholas Ashford/Valerie Simpson)
Extrait de la compilation Funky Big Bands from album California Soul, 1968
U5
Ramsey Lewis with Cleveland Eaton bass and Maurice White batterie
« Do you Know the Way to San Jose ? »
(Bacharach/David, arrgts : Charles Stepney
Extrait de l’album Maiden Voyage, 1968
GRP 18042
Carmen Mc Rae
« Mc Arthur Park »
(Jim Webb, arrgts : Shorty Rogers)
Extrait de l’album The Sound of Silence, 1968
RHINO-ATLANTIC
Johnny Mandel
« Main Title »
(Johnny Mandel, Jack Sheldon trompette, Quincy Jones production)
Extrait de la BO de The Sandpiper 1965
MERCURY 531229-2
Jack Sheldon
« The Long Goodbye »
(John Williams/Johnny Mercer)
Extrait de la BO de The Long Goodbye, 1973
QUARTET RECORDS 185
Andre Previn piano with Red Mitchell bass, Shelly Manne batterie
« Main Title (Leo and Mardou) »
(Andre Previn)
Extrait de la BO de The Subterraneans 1960)
MOOCHIN ABOUT 02/4
Erroll Garner piano with Eddie Calhoun bass, Denzil Best batterie
« Mambo Carmel »
(Erroll Garner)
Extrait de l’album The Complete Concert by the Sea, 1955)
COLUMBIA LEGACY 88875120842
John Mayall voix, guitare with Johnny Almond sax alto et ténor, flute John Mark guitare, Steve Thompson bass
« California »
(Thompson/Mayall)
Extrait de l’album The Turning Point, 1969
POLYDOR 823305-2
Tom Waits piano, voix with Frank Vicari saxes, Jim Hughart bass, Shelly Manne batterie
« Jack and Neal-California Here I Come »
(Tom Waits, arrgts : Bob Alcivar)
Extrait de l’album Foreign Affairs 1977)
ELEKTRA 7599-60618-2
Chuck Berry
« San Francisco Dues »
(Chuck Berry)
Extrait de l’anthologie Have Mercy His Complete Chess Recordings 1969-1974 from album San Francisco Dues 1971
GEFFEN RECORDS 13790-02
Howlin’ Wolf
« California blues #1 »
(Chester Burnett) (1951)
Extrait de l’anthologie Ain’t Gonna Be your Dog
CHESS 09349/1
Frank Zappa
« Camarillo Brillo »
(Frank Zappa)
Extrait de la compilation Understanding America from album Overnite Sensation 1973
UNIVERSAL MUSIC 0238922
- Producteurs en alternanceProduction