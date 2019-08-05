Retour de plage
Lundi 5 août 2019
1h 55mn

Brazil (1) : L’amour de la Samba

Premier volet de Retour de plage sur notre série autour du Brésil, avec aujourd'hui la samba ! Au Programme : João Gilberto, Chico Buarque, Paulinho da Viola, et bien d'autres encore.

Danseuses de samba pendant le carnaval de Rio (2019), © Getty / E+

La programmation musicale :
  • 18h03
    Chega de saudade - SEVERINO ARAUJO
    Severino AraujoClarinette

    Chega de saudade

    Orchestra Tabajara
    Album Anthologie Des Musiques De Danse Du Monde Vol. 7/samba 1944-1959 Label Fremeaux Et Associes (FA 5342/7)
  • 18h09
    O apito no samba - RADAMES GNATALLI
    Radames GnatalliPiano

    O apito no samba

    Jose Menezes : Guitare, Chiquinho Do Accordeon : Accordéon, Vidal : Contrebasse, Luciano Perrone : Batterie, Aida Gnatalli : Piano
    Album Accordion In Americas 1949-1962 Label Fremeaux Et Associes (FA5620) Année 2016
  • 18h12
    Tico tico no fuba - SIVUCA
    Sivuca

    Tico tico no fuba

    Album Anthologie Des Musiques De Danse Du Monde Vol. 7/samba 1944-1959 Label Fremeaux Et Associes (FA 5342/7)
  • 18h16
    Brazilian sleigh bells - HARRY JAMES
    Harry James

    Brazilian sleigh bells

    Percy Faith : compositeur
    Album Mona Lisa : Rarities From The Columbia Years (1950-1953) Label Sepia (241163) Année 2018
  • 18h18
    The wedding samba - BING CROSBY
    Bing Crosby

    The wedding samba

    The Andrews Sisters
    Album Bing Crosby And Friends Label Magic (DAWE 3)
  • 18h22
    Sonho de um carnaval (Vestido de Rei) - CHICO BUARQUE
    Geraldo Vandrecompositeur

    Sonho de um carnaval (Vestido de Rei)

    Chico Buarque
    Album Enciclopédia Musical Brasileira Label Wea
  • 18h24
    Ela Desatinou - CHICO BUARQUE
    Chico Buarque

    Ela Desatinou

    Album Chico Buarque De Hollanda - Vol. 3 Label Discmedi Blau (DISCME DM 427 02)
  • 18h28
    Meu cara amigo - CHICO BUARQUE
    Chico Buarque

    Meu cara amigo

    Album Meus Caros Amigos Label Philips (6 349 189) Année 1976
  • 18h32
    Trem das onze - ADONIRAN BARBOSA
    Adoniran Barbosa

    Trem das onze

    Album Best Of Label Emi Année 2000
  • 18h37
    De conversa en conversa - JOAO GILBERTO
    João Gilberto

    De conversa en conversa

    Album Ela E Carioca Label Orfeon (ORF 10132) Année 1994
  • 18h39
    Falsa baiana - JOAO GILBERTO
    João GilbertoChant, Guitare

    Falsa baiana

    Album Aguas De Marco Label Verve (837589-2)
  • 18h45
    Notícia - NELSON CAVAQUINHO
    Nelson Cavaquinho

    Notícia

    Album Quatro Grandes Do Samba Label Rca (74321 965102) Année 1977
  • 18h47
    Sem ilusao - ELTON MEDEIROS
    Elton Medeiros

    Sem ilusao

    Album Quatro Grandes Do Samba Label Rca (74321 965102) Année 1977
  • 18h52
    Depois de tanto amor - PAULINHO DA VIOLA
    Paulinho Da ViolaChant

    Depois de tanto amor

    Divers
    Album Samba Na Madrugada Label Som Livre (4291-2) Année 1968
  • 18h55
    Requeguela - MARTINHO DA VILA
    Martinho Da Vila

    Requeguela

    Album Origens Pelo Telefone Label Rca (FPL1 0 140) Année 1973
  • 18h59
    Retrato falado - CLARA NUNES
    Clara Nunes

    Retrato falado

    Album Canto Das Três Raças Label Emi (334672) Année 1976
  • 19h02
    Prá seu governo - BETH CARVALHO
    Beth Carvalho

    Prá seu governo

    Album Pra' Seu Governo Label Tapecar (TC 156 602) Année 1975
  • 19h07
    Saco de feijão - BETH CARVALHO
    Beth Carvalho

    Saco de feijão

    Album Nos Botequins Da Vida Label Rca (PL 40 669) Année 1977
  • 19h10
    De nove desamor - BETH CARVALHO
    Beth Carvalho

    De nove desamor

    Album Pandeiro E Viola Label Tapecar (TC 156 607) Année 1976
  • 19h14
    Brasileirinho - SONIA SANTOS
    Sonia SantosChant

    Brasileirinho

    Divers
    Album ( 1975 ) Label Som Livre/discobertas (DBSL-006) Année 1975
  • 19h18
    Nega dina - EMILIO SANTIAGO
    Emilio Santiago

    Nega dina

    Album Bresil / O Samba & Os Sambistas Label Iris Musique Production (3001 838) Année 2000
  • 19h22
    Samba da volta - VINICIUS DE MORAES & TOQUINHO
    Vinicius De Moraes & Toquinho

    Samba da volta

    Vinicius De Moraes : Chant, Toquinho : Chant, Guitare
    Album Vinicius & Toquinho / 1974 Label Philips/universal (73145100092) Année 1974
  • 19h25
    Carolina Carol Bela - TOQUINHO
    Toquinho

    Carolina Carol Bela

    Album Toquinho Label Mr Bongo Année 2018
  • 19h29
    Cosa nostra - ERLON CHAVES
    Erlon Chaves

    Cosa nostra

    Album Samba Soul 70 ! Label Ziriguiboom Discos (ZIR 07) Année 2001
