Lundi 5 août 2019
Brazil (1) : L’amour de la Samba
Premier volet de Retour de plage sur notre série autour du Brésil, avec aujourd'hui la samba ! Au Programme : João Gilberto, Chico Buarque, Paulinho da Viola, et bien d'autres encore.
La programmation musicale :
- 18h03Severino AraujoClarinette
Chega de saudadeOrchestra TabajaraAlbum Anthologie Des Musiques De Danse Du Monde Vol. 7/samba 1944-1959 Label Fremeaux Et Associes (FA 5342/7)
- 18h09Radames GnatalliPiano
O apito no sambaJose Menezes : Guitare, Chiquinho Do Accordeon : Accordéon, Vidal : Contrebasse, Luciano Perrone : Batterie, Aida Gnatalli : PianoAlbum Accordion In Americas 1949-1962 Label Fremeaux Et Associes (FA5620) Année 2016
- 18h12Sivuca
Tico tico no fubaAlbum Anthologie Des Musiques De Danse Du Monde Vol. 7/samba 1944-1959 Label Fremeaux Et Associes (FA 5342/7)
- 18h16Harry James
Brazilian sleigh bellsPercy Faith : compositeurAlbum Mona Lisa : Rarities From The Columbia Years (1950-1953) Label Sepia (241163) Année 2018
- 18h18Bing Crosby
The wedding sambaThe Andrews SistersAlbum Bing Crosby And Friends Label Magic (DAWE 3)
- 18h22Geraldo Vandrecompositeur
Sonho de um carnaval (Vestido de Rei)Chico BuarqueAlbum Enciclopédia Musical Brasileira Label Wea
- 18h24Chico Buarque
Ela DesatinouAlbum Chico Buarque De Hollanda - Vol. 3 Label Discmedi Blau (DISCME DM 427 02)
- 18h28Chico Buarque
Meu cara amigoAlbum Meus Caros Amigos Label Philips (6 349 189) Année 1976
- 18h32Adoniran Barbosa
Trem das onzeAlbum Best Of Label Emi Année 2000
- 18h37João Gilberto
De conversa en conversaAlbum Ela E Carioca Label Orfeon (ORF 10132) Année 1994
- 18h39João GilbertoChant, Guitare
Falsa baianaAlbum Aguas De Marco Label Verve (837589-2)
- 18h45Nelson Cavaquinho
NotíciaAlbum Quatro Grandes Do Samba Label Rca (74321 965102) Année 1977
- 18h47Elton Medeiros
Sem ilusaoAlbum Quatro Grandes Do Samba Label Rca (74321 965102) Année 1977
- 18h52Paulinho Da ViolaChant
Depois de tanto amorDiversAlbum Samba Na Madrugada Label Som Livre (4291-2) Année 1968
- 18h55Martinho Da Vila
RequeguelaAlbum Origens Pelo Telefone Label Rca (FPL1 0 140) Année 1973
- 18h59Clara Nunes
Retrato faladoAlbum Canto Das Três Raças Label Emi (334672) Année 1976
- 19h02Beth Carvalho
Prá seu governoAlbum Pra' Seu Governo Label Tapecar (TC 156 602) Année 1975
- 19h07Beth Carvalho
Saco de feijãoAlbum Nos Botequins Da Vida Label Rca (PL 40 669) Année 1977
- 19h10Beth Carvalho
De nove desamorAlbum Pandeiro E Viola Label Tapecar (TC 156 607) Année 1976
- 19h14Sonia SantosChant
BrasileirinhoDiversAlbum ( 1975 ) Label Som Livre/discobertas (DBSL-006) Année 1975
- 19h18Emilio Santiago
Nega dinaAlbum Bresil / O Samba & Os Sambistas Label Iris Musique Production (3001 838) Année 2000
- 19h22Vinicius De Moraes & Toquinho
Samba da voltaVinicius De Moraes : Chant, Toquinho : Chant, GuitareAlbum Vinicius & Toquinho / 1974 Label Philips/universal (73145100092) Année 1974
- 19h25Toquinho
Carolina Carol BelaAlbum Toquinho Label Mr Bongo Année 2018
- 19h29Erlon Chaves
Cosa nostraAlbum Samba Soul 70 ! Label Ziriguiboom Discos (ZIR 07) Année 2001
