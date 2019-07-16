Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
du lundi au vendredi de 18h03 à 20h00Chanson
Mardi 16 juillet 2019
Balade musicale et chansons de vacances
Un beau jour de juillet s'échapper le temps de quelques prises de vues, au sortir d'une baignade, s'écouter quelques refrains entraînants comme un clin d'oeil instantané. Au gré des voix de Scott Walker,The Walker Brothers,les Swingle Singers, une relecture de Schubert par la sémillante Lia Pale,...
La programmation musicale :
- 18h04Scott Walker
IfAlbum Any Day Now Label Philip (6308148) Année 1973
- 18h08Scott Walker
Do I love youAlbum Any Day Now Label Philip (6308148) Année 1973
- 18h11The Walker Brothers
SummertimeAlbum The Walker Brothers : Everything Under The Sun Label Universal Music (9839844)
- 18h17Sven Atzke & Claron Mac FaddenVoix
YoukaliCharly Zastrau : Piano, Florian Friedrich : Basse, Tatiana Koleva : Vibraphone, Fay Lovsky : GuitareAlbum Groschenblues Label Challenge Records (BUZZ76103) Année 2012
- 18h22
06 Youkali.wav
- 18h26Iiro Rantala String Trio
Somewhere over the rainbowIiro Rantala : Piano, Adam Batdych : Violon, Valcic Asja : VioloncelleAlbum Anyone With A Heart Label Act Music & Vision (9566-2) Année 2014
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Yassine BouzarRéalisation
- Jean-René BonnissentCollaboration
émission précédentelundi 15 juillet 2019
émission suivantemercredi 17 juillet 2019