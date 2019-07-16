Retour de plage
Mardi 16 juillet 2019
1h 55mn

Balade musicale et chansons de vacances

Un beau jour de juillet s'échapper le temps de quelques prises de vues, au sortir d'une baignade, s'écouter quelques refrains entraînants comme un clin d'oeil instantané. Au gré des voix de Scott Walker,The Walker Brothers,les Swingle Singers, une relecture de Schubert par la sémillante Lia Pale,...

Harry Nilsson At The Piano American singer and songwriter Harry Nilsson (1941 - 1994) smiles as he sits behind the piano in the RCA recording studio, Hollywood, California, March 1970, © Getty / Julian Wasser /The Life Images
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h04
    If - SCOTT WALKER
    Scott Walker

    If

    Album Any Day Now Label Philip (6308148) Année 1973
  • 18h08
    Do I love you - SCOTT WALKER
    Scott Walker

    Do I love you

    Album Any Day Now Label Philip (6308148) Année 1973
  • 18h11
    Summertime - THE WALKER BROTHERS
    The Walker Brothers

    Summertime

    Album The Walker Brothers : Everything Under The Sun Label Universal Music (9839844)
  • 18h17
    Youkali - SVEN ATZKE & CLARON MAC FADDEN
    Sven Atzke & Claron Mac FaddenVoix

    Youkali

    Charly Zastrau : Piano, Florian Friedrich : Basse, Tatiana Koleva : Vibraphone, Fay Lovsky : Guitare
    Album Groschenblues Label Challenge Records (BUZZ76103) Année 2012
  • 18h22
  • 18h26
    Somewhere over the rainbow - IIRO RANTALA STRING TRIO
    Iiro Rantala String Trio

    Somewhere over the rainbow

    Iiro Rantala : Piano, Adam Batdych : Violon, Valcic Asja : Violoncelle
    Album Anyone With A Heart Label Act Music & Vision (9566-2) Année 2014
