Mercredi 21 août 2019
1h 55mn

Ode à Nancy Wilson

Des chorales d'église de l'Ohio de sa jeunesse à Carnegie Hall, retour sur la carrière aux plus de soixante albums de Nancy Wilson, disparue en décembre 2018.

Nancy Wilson en 1965. , © Archive Photos/Getty Images
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h03
    My shining hour - NANCY WILSON

    My shining hour

    Album Hollywood - My Way Label Capitol Année 2009
  • 18h07
    Night mist - NANCY WILSON
    Nancy Wilson

    Night mist

    Album The Complete 1956-1960 Label Chant Du Monde (2742043.44) Année 2011
  • 18h09
    If dreams come true - NANCY WILSON
    Nancy Wilson

    If dreams come true

    Goodman Benny : compositeur, Sampson Edgar M : compositeur, Mills Irving : compositeur, Goodman Benny : auteur, Sampson Edgar M : auteur, Mills Irving : auteur
    Album Something Wonderful Label Capitol (T 1 440) Année 1960
  • 18h13
    Empty Bed Blues - LAVERN BAKER
    LaVern Baker

    Empty Bed Blues

    Album Lavern Sings Bessie Smith Label Viewfinder Music Année 2013
  • 18h20
    You've changed - BILLIE HOLIDAY
    Billie Holiday

    You've changed

    Ray Ellis & His Orchestra
    Album Columbia Jazz : Lady In Satin / Cd 7 Label Columbia (88883735352-07) Année 2013
  • 18h23
    I wanna be loved (album version) - DINAH WASHINGTON
    Dinah Washington

    I wanna be loved (album version)

    Album I Wanna Be Loved Label The Verve Music Group Année 2006
  • 18h27
    That's life - SHIRLEY BASSEY
    Shirley Bassey

    That's life

    Album I've Got A Song For You / And We Were Lovers Label Bgo Records (BGOCD693) Année 1967
  • 18h30
    That's life - NANCY WILSON
    Nancy Wilson

    That's life

    Billy May : chef d'orchestre
    Album Just For Now Label Capitol (STTX 340 641) Année 1967
  • 18h34
    Save your love for me - ADDERLEY CANNONBALL QUINTET
    Adderley Cannonball Quintet

    Save your love for me

    Cannonball Adderley : Saxophone alto, Nancy Wilson : Voix
    Album Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley Quintet Label Capitol (CJ32-5011) Année 1962
  • 18h37
    I can't get started - ADDERLEY CANNONBALL QUINTET
    Adderley Cannonball Quintet

    I can't get started

    Cannonball Adderley : Saxophone alto, Nancy Wilson : Voix
    Album Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley Quintet Label Capitol (CJ32-5011) Année 1962
  • 18h43
    All night long - NANCY WILSON
    Nancy Wilson

    All night long

    Shearing Quintet, George Shearing : Piano
    Album Swingin's Mutual Label Capitol (7243 5 93093 2 3) Année 2004
  • 18h46
    In the night - GEORGE SHEARING, DAKOTA STATON
    Dakota Statoncompositeur, George Shearingcompositeur

    « In The Night » In The Night

    Dakota Staton (voix), George Shearing (piano), Toots Thielemans (guitare, harmonica), Armando Peraza (bongos, congas), Emil Richards (vibraphone), Al McKibbon (basse), Percy Brice (batterie)
    Album In The Night Label Capitol (T 1 003)
  • 18h50
    Do nothing til you hear from me - ABBEY LINCOLN
    Abbey Lincoln

    Do nothing til you hear from me

    Album The Complete 1956-1958 Label 2742041.42 (2742041.42)
  • 18h52
    Lush life - NANCY WILSON
    Nancy WilsonChant

    Lush life

    Billy May : chef d'orchestre, Donn Trenner : Piano, Buster Williams : Contrebasse, Shelly Manne : Batterie, John Collins : Guitare, Larry Bunker : Percussions, Divers, Billy May : auteur
    Album Lush Life Label Capitol Jazz (7243 8 32745 2 9) Année 1995
  • 18h57
    Azure - SAMMY DAVIS JR.
    Sammy Davis Jr.

    Azure

    Album The Many Faces Of Sammy Davis Jr. Label Pickwick (SPC-3002) Année 1965
  • 18h59
    The man I love (Album version) - ERMA FRANKLIN
    Erma Franklin

    The man I love (Album version)

    Album Erma Franklin: Piece Of Her Heart - The Epic And Shout Label Legacy Recordings Année 2011
  • 19h03
    Night time is the right time - ARETHA FRANKLIN
    Aretha Franklin

    Night time is the right time

    Album Aretha Now Label Atlantic (8122712732)
  • 19h08
    Uptight (everything's alright) - NANCY WILSON
    Nancy Wilson

    Uptight (everything's alright)

    Album A Touch Of Today Label Capitol (SMK 74 156) Année 1966
  • 19h10
    Son of a preacher man - NANCY WILSON
    Nancy Wilson

    Son of a preacher man

    Album Outta Sight! / Nancy Wilson Sings The Hits Label Blue Note (4939932) Année 1998
  • 19h14
    Just a little lovin' - CARMEN MC RAE
    Carmen Mc Rae

    Just a little lovin'

    George Dorsey : Saxophone alto, Joe Newman : Trompette, Jim Dickinson : Guitare, Sammy Creason : Batterie
    Album Just A Little Lovin' Label Rhino Atlantic
  • 19h16
    Suspicious minds - MERRY CLAYTON
    Merry Clayton

    Suspicious minds

    Album The Best Of Label Sony (888837396028) Année 2013
  • 19h21
    Ode to billie joe - NANCY WILSON
    Nancy WilsonChant

    Ode to Billie Joe

    Oliver Nelson : chef d'orchestre, Oliver Nelson : auteur
    Album Two Classic Original Mono Albums On One Cd/ Welcome To My Love-Easy Label Caroline (CAROLR 039CD) Année 2016
  • 19h27
    Wives and lovers - NANCY WILSON
    Nancy Wilson

    Wives and lovers

    Album Blue Note Plays Burt Bacharach Label Blue Note (724357737029) Année 2004
  • 19h29
    Wives and lovers - CECILE MC LORIN SALVANT
    Cecile Mc Lorin Salvant

    Wives and lovers

    Aaron Diehl : Piano, Paul Sikivie : Contrebasse, Lawrence Leathers : Batterie
    Album For One To Love Label Mack Avenue (MAC1095) Année 2015
  • 19h34
    Alfie - NANCY WILSON
    Nancy Wilson

    Alfie

    Divers : Trompette, Trombone, Piano, Buster Williams : Basse, Earl Plamer : Percussions
    Album Hollywood - My Way Label Capitol (0946 3 64641 2 1) Année 2009
L'équipe de l'émission :
