Mercredi 21 août 2019
Ode à Nancy Wilson
Des chorales d'église de l'Ohio de sa jeunesse à Carnegie Hall, retour sur la carrière aux plus de soixante albums de Nancy Wilson, disparue en décembre 2018.
La programmation musicale :
- 18h03
My shining hourAlbum Hollywood - My Way Label Capitol Année 2009
- 18h07Nancy Wilson
Night mistAlbum The Complete 1956-1960 Label Chant Du Monde (2742043.44) Année 2011
- 18h09Nancy Wilson
If dreams come trueGoodman Benny : compositeur, Sampson Edgar M : compositeur, Mills Irving : compositeur, Goodman Benny : auteur, Sampson Edgar M : auteur, Mills Irving : auteurAlbum Something Wonderful Label Capitol (T 1 440) Année 1960
- 18h13LaVern Baker
Empty Bed BluesAlbum Lavern Sings Bessie Smith Label Viewfinder Music Année 2013
- 18h20Billie Holiday
You've changedRay Ellis & His OrchestraAlbum Columbia Jazz : Lady In Satin / Cd 7 Label Columbia (88883735352-07) Année 2013
- 18h23Dinah Washington
I wanna be loved (album version)Album I Wanna Be Loved Label The Verve Music Group Année 2006
- 18h27Shirley Bassey
That's lifeAlbum I've Got A Song For You / And We Were Lovers Label Bgo Records (BGOCD693) Année 1967
- 18h30Nancy Wilson
That's lifeBilly May : chef d'orchestreAlbum Just For Now Label Capitol (STTX 340 641) Année 1967
- 18h34Adderley Cannonball Quintet
Save your love for meCannonball Adderley : Saxophone alto, Nancy Wilson : VoixAlbum Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley Quintet Label Capitol (CJ32-5011) Année 1962
- 18h37Adderley Cannonball Quintet
I can't get startedCannonball Adderley : Saxophone alto, Nancy Wilson : VoixAlbum Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley Quintet Label Capitol (CJ32-5011) Année 1962
- 18h43Nancy Wilson
All night longShearing Quintet, George Shearing : PianoAlbum Swingin's Mutual Label Capitol (7243 5 93093 2 3) Année 2004
- 18h46Dakota Statoncompositeur, George Shearingcompositeur
« In The Night » In The NightDakota Staton (voix), George Shearing (piano), Toots Thielemans (guitare, harmonica), Armando Peraza (bongos, congas), Emil Richards (vibraphone), Al McKibbon (basse), Percy Brice (batterie)Album In The Night Label Capitol (T 1 003)
- 18h50Abbey Lincoln
Do nothing til you hear from meAlbum The Complete 1956-1958 Label 2742041.42 (2742041.42)
- 18h52Nancy WilsonChant
Lush lifeBilly May : chef d'orchestre, Donn Trenner : Piano, Buster Williams : Contrebasse, Shelly Manne : Batterie, John Collins : Guitare, Larry Bunker : Percussions, Divers, Billy May : auteurAlbum Lush Life Label Capitol Jazz (7243 8 32745 2 9) Année 1995
- 18h57Sammy Davis Jr.
AzureAlbum The Many Faces Of Sammy Davis Jr. Label Pickwick (SPC-3002) Année 1965
- 18h59Erma Franklin
The man I love (Album version)Album Erma Franklin: Piece Of Her Heart - The Epic And Shout Label Legacy Recordings Année 2011
- 19h03Aretha Franklin
Night time is the right timeAlbum Aretha Now Label Atlantic (8122712732)
- 19h08Nancy Wilson
Uptight (everything's alright)Album A Touch Of Today Label Capitol (SMK 74 156) Année 1966
- 19h10Nancy Wilson
Son of a preacher manAlbum Outta Sight! / Nancy Wilson Sings The Hits Label Blue Note (4939932) Année 1998
- 19h14Carmen Mc Rae
Just a little lovin'George Dorsey : Saxophone alto, Joe Newman : Trompette, Jim Dickinson : Guitare, Sammy Creason : BatterieAlbum Just A Little Lovin' Label Rhino Atlantic
- 19h16Merry Clayton
Suspicious mindsAlbum The Best Of Label Sony (888837396028) Année 2013
- 19h21Nancy WilsonChant
Ode to Billie JoeOliver Nelson : chef d'orchestre, Oliver Nelson : auteurAlbum Two Classic Original Mono Albums On One Cd/ Welcome To My Love-Easy Label Caroline (CAROLR 039CD) Année 2016
- 19h27Nancy Wilson
Wives and loversAlbum Blue Note Plays Burt Bacharach Label Blue Note (724357737029) Année 2004
- 19h29Cecile Mc Lorin Salvant
Wives and loversAaron Diehl : Piano, Paul Sikivie : Contrebasse, Lawrence Leathers : BatterieAlbum For One To Love Label Mack Avenue (MAC1095) Année 2015
- 19h34Nancy Wilson
AlfieDivers : Trompette, Trombone, Piano, Buster Williams : Basse, Earl Plamer : PercussionsAlbum Hollywood - My Way Label Capitol (0946 3 64641 2 1) Année 2009
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Thierry JousseProduction
- Bruno Riou-MaillardRéalisation
- Max DozolmeCollaboration
