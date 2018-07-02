Autour de Jimmy Smith - jeudi 26 juillet 2018

Générique : Ennio Morricone,

BO de La Stagione dei Sensi : « Une Voce allo Specchio »

Edda dell’Orso, voix

Compilation Mondo Morricone

COLOSSEUM 34.8057

programmation musicale :

, © photo by Murray Laden, design : John Murello / Verve

Bown / arr Billy Byers,

« G'Won Train »

Jimmy Smith

Album Any Number Can Win, 1963

PHILIPS 77 980

, © photo by Roy De Carava, design : Acy Lehman / Verve

Keith Knox / Don Kirkpatrick / arr Oliver Nelson,

« Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf ? (part.2) »

Jimmy Smith

Album Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, 1964

VERVE 0602517396937

, © MGM Records - Verve

Elmer Bernstein / arr Oliver Nelson,

« Walk on the Wild Side »

Jimmy Smith

Album Bashin', 1962

VERVE 823308-2

, © Verve Music Group

Oliver Nelson,

« Hobo Flats »

Oliver Nelson and his Orchestra

Album Fantabulous, 1964

VERVE ARGO 737

, © Blue Note

Scott / Marlowe / arr Oliver Nelson,

« A Taste of Honey »

Stanley Turrentine

Album Joyride,1965

BLUE NOTE 7461002

, © Gitanes Jazz Productions / Polygram Records

Ben Tucker / Bob Dorough,

« Comin’ Home Baby »

Quincy Jones Orchestra with Joe Newman trompette, Jim Hall guitare, Bobby Scott, orgue

Album Quincy Jones Plays Hip Hits, 1963

VERVE 525 558-2

Compilation The Soul of Jazz

Polygram Records / Gitanes Jazz Productions

, © Decca Records

Lalo Schifrin,

« The Wig »

Lalo Schifrin

Album The Dissection and Reconstruction of Music from the Past as Performed by the Inmates of Lalo Schifrin’s Demented Ensemble as tribute to the Memory of the Marquis de Sade, 1966

Lalo Schifrin / Peggy Lee / arr Lou Levy,

« Theme from Joy House : Just Call me Love Bird »

Peggy Lee

Album In the Name of Love, 1964

Coffret The Sound of Lalo Schifrin, 2016

DECCA RECORDS 5373662

, © photo by Ken Whitmore / Verve

Lalo Schifrin / arr Lalo Schifrin,

Theme from « Joy House »

Jimmy Smith

Album The Cat, 1964

VERVE 810046-2

Mac Rebennack,

, © photo by James Minchin III, design David Riegel / Blue Thumb et PM

« Only in it for the Money »

Dr John / Jimmy Smith

Album Dot Com Blues, 2000

BLUE THUMB (ET PM) 543978-2

, © photo by Ellen C. Findlay / Concord Jazz

Andy Razaf / Eubie Blake,

« My handy man ain't handy no more »

Carmen McRae / Brother Jack McDuff

Album Fine and Mellow (Live at Birdland West), 1988

CONCORD JAZZ 4342

, © Design Burton Yount /Blue Note

Brother Jack McDuff / arr Brother Jack McDuff,

« Loose Foot »

Brother Jack McDuff

Album Moon Rappin’, 1970

BLUE NOTE 5386972

, © CBS

Lonnie Smith,

« Sideman »

Dr Lonnie Smith

Album Finger Lickin Good, 1967

CBS 63146

, © Freestyle Records

Herbie Hancock,

« Maiden Voyage »

Brian Auger & The Trinity

Album Befour, 1970

dans Anthology Vol.2

FREESTYLE RECORDS 116

, © Mig-Music

The Doors,

« Light My Fire »

Julie Driscoll with Brian Auger & The Trinity

Album Streetnoise, 1969

Fresh Fruit / MIG-MUSIC 00512

Booker T & The MG’s

Album The Booker T Set, 1972

STAX 24 8531-2

Booker T & The MG’s,

« Soul Sanction »

Booker T & The MG’s

Album Hip Hug Her, 1967

Coffret Time is Tight

STAX 00888072341180

Coxsone Dodd / Jackie Mittoo,

« Stereo Freeze »

Jackie Mittoo

Album Now, 1970

Compilation Jackie Mittoo The Keyboard King at Studio One

UNIVERSAL SOUND 8

Reuben Wilson,

« Bambu »

Reuben Wilson orgue, John Manning sax ténor, Melvin Sparks guitare, Tommy Derrick drums

Album Blue Mode, 1970

BLUE NOTE 8299062

Medeski, Martin & Wood,

« Sugar Craft »

Medeski, Martin & Wood : John Medeski claviers, Billy Martin percussions, Chris Wood, drums

DJ Logic platines

Album Combustication, 1998

BLUE NOTE 4930112

Michael League / arr Michael League et Snarky Puppy,

« Tarova »

Snarky Puppy

Album Culcha Vulcha, 2016

DECCA - UNIVERSAL

Mc Farland / arr Oliver Nelson,

« 13 - Death March (Marche funèbre) »

Jimmy Smith & Wes Montgomery

Album Jimmy & Wes The Dynamic Duo, 1966

VERVE 821 577-2