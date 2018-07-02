Autour de Jimmy Smith - jeudi 26 juillet 2018
L'orgue, après la guitare... Roi du jazz soul et empereur de l'orgue Hammond B3, Jimmy Smith! Quelques collaborations musicales des plus fameuses réunies et présentées par Thierry Jousse
Générique : Ennio Morricone,
BO de La Stagione dei Sensi : « Une Voce allo Specchio »
Edda dell’Orso, voix
Compilation Mondo Morricone
COLOSSEUM 34.8057
programmation musicale :
Bown / arr Billy Byers,
« G'Won Train »
Jimmy Smith
Album Any Number Can Win, 1963
PHILIPS 77 980
Keith Knox / Don Kirkpatrick / arr Oliver Nelson,
« Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf ? (part.2) »
Jimmy Smith
Album Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, 1964
VERVE 0602517396937
Elmer Bernstein / arr Oliver Nelson,
« Walk on the Wild Side »
Jimmy Smith
Album Bashin', 1962
VERVE 823308-2
Oliver Nelson,
« Hobo Flats »
Oliver Nelson and his Orchestra
Album Fantabulous, 1964
VERVE ARGO 737
Scott / Marlowe / arr Oliver Nelson,
« A Taste of Honey »
Stanley Turrentine
Album Joyride,1965
BLUE NOTE 7461002
Ben Tucker / Bob Dorough,
« Comin’ Home Baby »
Quincy Jones Orchestra with Joe Newman trompette, Jim Hall guitare, Bobby Scott, orgue
Album Quincy Jones Plays Hip Hits, 1963
VERVE 525 558-2
Compilation The Soul of Jazz
Polygram Records / Gitanes Jazz Productions
Lalo Schifrin,
« The Wig »
Lalo Schifrin
Album The Dissection and Reconstruction of Music from the Past as Performed by the Inmates of Lalo Schifrin’s Demented Ensemble as tribute to the Memory of the Marquis de Sade, 1966
Lalo Schifrin / Peggy Lee / arr Lou Levy,
« Theme from Joy House : Just Call me Love Bird »
Peggy Lee
Album In the Name of Love, 1964
Coffret The Sound of Lalo Schifrin, 2016
DECCA RECORDS 5373662
Lalo Schifrin / arr Lalo Schifrin,
Theme from « Joy House »
Jimmy Smith
Album The Cat, 1964
VERVE 810046-2
Mac Rebennack,
« Only in it for the Money »
Dr John / Jimmy Smith
Album Dot Com Blues, 2000
BLUE THUMB (ET PM) 543978-2
Andy Razaf / Eubie Blake,
« My handy man ain't handy no more »
Carmen McRae / Brother Jack McDuff
Album Fine and Mellow (Live at Birdland West), 1988
CONCORD JAZZ 4342
Brother Jack McDuff / arr Brother Jack McDuff,
« Loose Foot »
Brother Jack McDuff
Album Moon Rappin’, 1970
BLUE NOTE 5386972
Lonnie Smith,
« Sideman »
Dr Lonnie Smith
Album Finger Lickin Good, 1967
CBS 63146
Herbie Hancock,
« Maiden Voyage »
Brian Auger & The Trinity
Album Befour, 1970
dans Anthology Vol.2
FREESTYLE RECORDS 116
The Doors,
« Light My Fire »
Julie Driscoll with Brian Auger & The Trinity
Album Streetnoise, 1969
Fresh Fruit / MIG-MUSIC 00512
Booker T & The MG’s
Album The Booker T Set, 1972
STAX 24 8531-2
Booker T & The MG’s,
« Soul Sanction »
Booker T & The MG’s
Album Hip Hug Her, 1967
Coffret Time is Tight
STAX 00888072341180
Coxsone Dodd / Jackie Mittoo,
« Stereo Freeze »
Jackie Mittoo
Album Now, 1970
Compilation Jackie Mittoo The Keyboard King at Studio One
UNIVERSAL SOUND 8
Reuben Wilson,
« Bambu »
Reuben Wilson orgue, John Manning sax ténor, Melvin Sparks guitare, Tommy Derrick drums
Album Blue Mode, 1970
BLUE NOTE 8299062
Medeski, Martin & Wood,
« Sugar Craft »
Medeski, Martin & Wood : John Medeski claviers, Billy Martin percussions, Chris Wood, drums
DJ Logic platines
Album Combustication, 1998
BLUE NOTE 4930112
Michael League / arr Michael League et Snarky Puppy,
« Tarova »
Snarky Puppy
Album Culcha Vulcha, 2016
DECCA - UNIVERSAL
Mc Farland / arr Oliver Nelson,
« 13 - Death March (Marche funèbre) »
Jimmy Smith & Wes Montgomery
Album Jimmy & Wes The Dynamic Duo, 1966
VERVE 821 577-2
