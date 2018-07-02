Autour de Jimi Hendrix

Générique : Ennio Morricone,

BO de La Stagione dei Sensi : « Une Voce allo Specchio »

Edda dell’Orso, voix

Compilation Mondo Morricone

COLOSSEUM 34.8057

programmation musicale :

Jimi Hendrix guitare, Noël Redding bass, Mitch Mitchell drums : « Wait until Tomorrow » (Jimi Hendrix)

extrait de l’album Axis : Bold as Love 1967

POLYDOR 813572-2

The Isley Brothers with Jimi Hendrix etc. : « Move over and Let me Dance » (The Isley Brothers, 1965)

extrait du coffret Anthologie : West Coast Seattle Boy

EXPERIENCE HENDRIX 88697 77037 2

Billy Lamont with Jimi Hendrix etc. : « Sweet Thang » (B Lamont/J Brantley/L Youngblood, 1968)

extrait du coffret Anthologie : West Coast Seattle Boy

EXPERIENCE HENDRIX 88697 77037 2

Jimi Hendrix guitare, Billy Cox bass, Buddy Miles drums : « Bleeding Heart » (1969, Elmore James)

extrait de l’album Blues, 1994

MCA 11060

John Lee Hooker : « Red House » (Jimi Hendrix)

extrait de l’album Don’t Look Back, 1997, in compilation Power of Soul : A Tribute to Jimi Hendrix, 2004

EXPERIENCE HENDRIX 069C

Prince : « Purple House » (Jimi Hendrix)

extrait de la compilation Power of Soul : A Tribute to Jimi Hendrix, 2004

EXPERIENCE HENDRIX 069C

Stevie Ray Vaughan & Double Trouble : « Testify » (The Isley Brothers)

extrait de l’album Texas Flood, 1983

SONY 88697830242

Jimi Hendrix guitare, Billy Cox bass, Buddy Miles drums, chant : « Changes » (Buddy Miles)

extrait de l’album Band of Gypsys, 1970

POLYDOR 821933-2

Jimi Hendrix guitare, Billy Cox bass, Buddy Miles drums : « Power of Soul » (Jimi Hendrix)

extrait de l’album Both Side of the Skies, 2018

SONY LEGACY RECORDINGS 19075814192

Buddy Miles : « Joe Tex » (Buddy Miles)

extrait de l’album A Message to the Poeple, 197O

MERCURY 6 398 001

John Mc Laughlin guitare, Larry Young orgue, Billy Rich bass, Buddy Miles drums : « Marbles » (John Mc Laughlin)

extrait de l’album Devotion, 1970

SNAPPER MUSIC 232

Mike Bloomfield guitare, Al Kooper claviers, Barry Goldberg electric piano, Harvey Brooks bass, Eddie Hoh drums etc. : « Stop » (Jerry Ragovoy/Mort Shuman)

extrait de l’album Super Session, 1968

CBS 63396

Jimi Hendrix guitare, Noël Redding bass, Mitch Mitchell drums : « House Burning Down » (Jimi Hendrix)

extrait de l’album Electric Ladyland, 1968

COLUMBIA 4948492

Jimi Hendrix guitare, Buddy Miles drums, Fred Smith sax etc. : « Rainy Day, Dream Away » (Jimi Hendrix)

extrait de l’album Electric Ladyland, 1968

COLUMBIA 4948492

John Klemmer : « Third Stone from the Sun » (Jimi Hendrix)

extrait de l’album Blowing Gold, 1969

CADET 321

Art Ensemble of Chicago : « Purple Haze » (Jimi Hendrix)

extrait de l’album Ancient to the Future, 1987

DIW RECORDS 804

The Gil Evans Orchestra : « Crosstown Traffic » (Jimi Hendrix, arrgts : Tom Malone)

extrait de l’album The Gil Evans Orchestra Plays the Music of Jimi Hendrix, 1975

RCA 09026638722

Gwen Matthews & Denis Colin Trio (Denis Colin clarinette basse, Didier Petit violoncelle, Pablo Cueco percussions) : « Crosstown Traffic » (Jimi Hendrix)

extrait de l’album Songs for Swans, 2006, in compilation Hendrix in Jazz, 2018

WAGRAM 3350772

Rickie Lee Jones chant, Michael O’Neill accoustic guitar, Charlie Haden bass : « Up from the Skies » (Jimi Hendrix)

extrait de l’album Pop Pop, 1991 in anthologie Duchess of Coolsville

RHINO 8122-79715-2

Charlotte Gainsbourg : « Hey Joe » (Billy Roberts, prod : Beck)

extrait de la BO de Nymphomaniac, 2013

BECAUSE

Cher : « Hey Joe » (Billy Roberts)

extrait de l’album With Love, 1967

MAGIC RECORDS 523511-2

Rotary Connection (Minnie Riperton chant etc.) : « The Burning of the Midnight Lamp » (Jimi Hendrix, arrgts : Charles Stepney)

extrait de l’album Songs, 1969 from compilation Black Gold The Very Best of Rotary Connection

CHESS 983 437-9

Jimi Hendrix guitare, chant, Jeff Mironov guitare, Bob Babbitt bass, Alan Schwartzberg drums : « Come down hard on me » (Hendrix/Douglas)

extrait de l’album Crash Landing, 1975

POLYDOR 827932-2