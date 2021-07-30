Retour de plage
Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
Par Producteurs en alternance
Du lundi au vendredi de l'été, de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Vendredi 30 juillet 2021
1h 26mn

Amy Winehouse, l’étoile filante

Voilà dix ans que la grande Amy Winehouse nous a quittés, à l’âge fatidique de 27 ans. On ne l’a pas oubliée. La preuve avec cette émission qui nous permet de la retrouver intacte et d’explorer ses profondes racines jazz et soul.

Amy Winehouse, l’étoile filante
Amy Winehouse, 2007, Irlande, © Getty / Phillip Massey / Film Magic
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h04
    Rehab - AMY WINEHOUSE
    AMY WINEHOUSEcompositeur

    Rehab

    Album Back to black Label Universal Année 2007
  • 18h09
    Me & Mr Jones - AMY WINEHOUSE
    Amy Winehousecompositeur, Amy Winehouse, Amy Winehouseauteur

    Me & Mr Jones

    Album Back to black Label Universal Année 2007
  • 18h11
    October song - AMY WINEHOUSE
    Amy Winehousecompositeur, Amy Winehouse, Amy Winehouseauteur

    October song

    Rowe Matt : compositeur, Skarbek Stefan : compositeur, Rowe Matt : auteur, Skarbek Stefan : auteur
    Album Frank Label Island (9865980) Année 2007
  • 18h16
    Round midnight (B-side) - AMY WINEHOUSE
    Amy Winehouse

    Round midnight (B-side)

    Album Frank / CD (Bonus - Live) Label Island (1768122)
  • 18h19
    I should care (The stables 2004) - AMY WINEHOUSE
    Amy Winehouse

    I should care (The stables 2004)

    Album At the BBC Label Universal Music (Label & Distributeur) (372197 3) Année 2012
  • 18h24
    Coquette - DINAH WASHINGTON
    Dinah Washington

    Coquette

    Album The roots of Amy Winehouse Label Snapper Music (SBLUECD075) Année 2009
  • 18h27
    The More I See You - SARAH VAUGHAN
    Sarah Vaughan

    The more I see you

    Album The roots of Amy Winehouse Label Stardust Records
  • 18h31
    That old black magic - FRANK SINATRA
    Frank Sinatra

    That Old Black Magic

    May Billy & His Orchestra
    Album Come Swing With Me! (1998 UK Remaster) Label Capitol (4970012) Année 1998
  • 18h37
    Body and soul - AMY WINEHOUSE
    Amy Winehouse

    Body And Soul

    Edward Heyman : compositeur, John W.green : compositeur, Robert Sour : compositeur, Frank Eyton : compositeur, Tony Bennett
    Album Lioness: Hidden treasures Label Universal Music (Label & Distributeur) (602527903330) Année 2011
L'équipe de l'émission :
1h 55mn
émission précédente
David Crosby, une légende californienne
jeudi 29 juillet 2021 David Crosby, une légende californienne