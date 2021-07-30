Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
Du lundi au vendredi de l'été, de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Vendredi 30 juillet 2021
Amy Winehouse, l’étoile filante
Voilà dix ans que la grande Amy Winehouse nous a quittés, à l’âge fatidique de 27 ans. On ne l’a pas oubliée. La preuve avec cette émission qui nous permet de la retrouver intacte et d’explorer ses profondes racines jazz et soul.
La programmation musicale :
- 18h04AMY WINEHOUSEcompositeur
RehabAlbum Back to black Label Universal Année 2007
- 18h09Amy Winehousecompositeur, Amy Winehouse, Amy Winehouseauteur
Me & Mr JonesAlbum Back to black Label Universal Année 2007
- 18h11Amy Winehousecompositeur, Amy Winehouse, Amy Winehouseauteur
October songRowe Matt : compositeur, Skarbek Stefan : compositeur, Rowe Matt : auteur, Skarbek Stefan : auteurAlbum Frank Label Island (9865980) Année 2007
- 18h16Amy Winehouse
Round midnight (B-side)Album Frank / CD (Bonus - Live) Label Island (1768122)
- 18h19Amy Winehouse
I should care (The stables 2004)Album At the BBC Label Universal Music (Label & Distributeur) (372197 3) Année 2012
- 18h24Dinah Washington
CoquetteAlbum The roots of Amy Winehouse Label Snapper Music (SBLUECD075) Année 2009
- 18h27Sarah Vaughan
The more I see youAlbum The roots of Amy Winehouse Label Stardust Records
- 18h31Frank Sinatra
That Old Black MagicMay Billy & His OrchestraAlbum Come Swing With Me! (1998 UK Remaster) Label Capitol (4970012) Année 1998
- 18h37Amy Winehouse
Body And SoulEdward Heyman : compositeur, John W.green : compositeur, Robert Sour : compositeur, Frank Eyton : compositeur, Tony BennettAlbum Lioness: Hidden treasures Label Universal Music (Label & Distributeur) (602527903330) Année 2011
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Thierry JousseProduction
- Yassine BouzarRéalisation
- Alice EscriouCollaboration