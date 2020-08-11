Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
du lundi au vendredi de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Mardi 11 août 2020
Sur un mode latin...
Pour une fin d’après midi dansante, chamarrée de mélodies sensuelles et de rythmes tropicaux…
La programmation musicale :
- 18h04Tito Puente & His Orchestra
RecadoAlbum Bossa nova by Puente Label Latin Jazz And Dance Records (PCD-107) Année 1989
- 18h07Louie Ramirez & His Latin Jazz Ensemble
Manhã de CarnavalLouie Ramirez : chef d'orchestre, Ramirez Louie & His OrchestraAlbum Latin au go go Label Collectors Choice Music (CCM-903) Année 2008
- 18h10Cal TjaderVibraphone
Samba de OrfeuDiversAlbum Soul bird : Whiffenpoof Année 2002
- 18h13Herbie MannFlûte
Saudade de BahiaJack Six : Basse, Bobby Thomas : Batterie, Attila Zoller : Guitare, Carlos Patato Valdes : Percussions, Don Friedman : Piano, Vibraphone, Willie Bobo : PercussionsAlbum My kinda groove Label Atlantic (SD 1 433) Année 1965
- 18h20Pedro Miguel Y Sus Maracaibos
Mas que nadaPedro Miguel Huamanchunomo : chef d'orchestreAlbum Eroticorythmotropicalomanie vol 4 Label Pathe Marconi (2C 054 80 875) Année 1970
- 18h23Willie Bobo
Night walkAlbum Bobo motion Label Verve (V6-8699)
- 18h26Willie Bobo
Midnight sunAlbum Bobo motion Label Verve (V6-8699)
- 18h33Rene Bloch
Sera charanga ?Album Mr Latin Label Atco (8122-75441-2) Année 2004
- 18h35Rene Bloch
De ti enamoradoAlbum Mr Latin Label Atco (8122-75441-2) Année 2004
- 18h40Rolando LaserieVoix
InolvidableBebo Valdes : chef d'orchestre, Orquesta De Bebo ValdesAlbum Rolando Laserie/Las voces del siglo Label Egrem (CD 814) Année 2006
- 18h43Rolando LaserieVoix
LevantateBebo Valdes : chef d'orchestre, Orquesta De Bebo ValdesAlbum Rolando Laserie/Las voces del siglo Label Egrem (CD 814) Année 2006
- 18h49Noro Moraleschef d'orchestre
Piel canelaPellin Rodriguez : Conga (tambour), Jose Garcia : Bongo (tambour), Ignacio Reyes : Timbales, Louis Richko : Contrebasse, DiversAlbum Recorcando los exitos de Noro Morales/Campanitas de cristal Label Bmg (07863 53357 2) Année 1992
- 18h56Bobby CapoVoix
Ella, ellaDiversAlbum Cuba-Mexique-Porto Rico/Vereda tropical 36 chefs d'oeuvre d'Amérique Latine/1933-1956 Label Fremeaux Et Associes (FA 5176) Année 2007
- 18h59La Plata Sextette
Mishugina mamboAlbum Rare latin soul by Osman Jr Label Wagram Année 2019
- 19h02La Playa Sextet
Dry cocoanutsAlbum Rare latin soul by Osman Jr Label Wagram Année 2019
- 19h05Martin Mayte
NostalgiaMayte Martin : compositeur, Tete MontoliuAlbum Free boleros Label K Industria Cultural (K007CD) Année 1996
- 19h12Eddie Palmieri
El dia que me quierasAlbum Ep Label Fania (JM 661) Année 1990
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Vivian LecuivreRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration
émission précédentelundi 10 août 2020
Reprises pop
1h 55mn
émission suivantemercredi 12 août 2020