Mardi 11 août 2020
1h 55mn

Sur un mode latin...

Pour une fin d’après midi dansante, chamarrée de mélodies sensuelles et de rythmes tropicaux…

Danseuse de samba, © Getty
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h04
    Recado - TITO PUENTE & HIS ORCHESTRA
    Tito Puente & His Orchestra

    Recado

    Album Bossa nova by Puente Label Latin Jazz And Dance Records (PCD-107) Année 1989
  • 18h07
    Manha de carnaval - LOUIE RAMIREZ & HIS LATIN JAZZ ENSEMBLE
    Louie Ramirez & His Latin Jazz Ensemble

    Manhã de Carnaval

    Louie Ramirez : chef d'orchestre, Ramirez Louie & His Orchestra
    Album Latin au go go Label Collectors Choice Music (CCM-903) Année 2008
  • 18h10
    Samba de orfeu - CAL TJADER
    Cal TjaderVibraphone

    Samba de Orfeu

    Divers
    Album Soul bird : Whiffenpoof Année 2002
  • 18h13
    Saudade de bahia - HERBIE MANN
    Herbie MannFlûte

    Saudade de Bahia

    Jack Six : Basse, Bobby Thomas : Batterie, Attila Zoller : Guitare, Carlos Patato Valdes : Percussions, Don Friedman : Piano, Vibraphone, Willie Bobo : Percussions
    Album My kinda groove Label Atlantic (SD 1 433) Année 1965
  • 18h20
    Mas que nada - PEDRO MIGUEL Y SUS MARACAIBOS
    Pedro Miguel Y Sus Maracaibos

    Mas que nada

    Pedro Miguel Huamanchunomo : chef d'orchestre
    Album Eroticorythmotropicalomanie vol 4 Label Pathe Marconi (2C 054 80 875) Année 1970
  • 18h23
    Night walk - WILLIE BOBO
    Willie Bobo

    Night walk

    Album Bobo motion Label Verve (V6-8699)
  • 18h26
    Midnight sun - WILLIE BOBO
    Willie Bobo

    Midnight sun

    Album Bobo motion Label Verve (V6-8699)
  • 18h33
    Sera charanga ? - RENE BLOCH
    Rene Bloch

    Sera charanga ?

    Album Mr Latin Label Atco (8122-75441-2) Année 2004
  • 18h35
    De ti enamorado - RENE BLOCH
    Rene Bloch

    De ti enamorado

    Album Mr Latin Label Atco (8122-75441-2) Année 2004
  • 18h40
    Inolvidable - ROLANDO LASERIE
    Rolando LaserieVoix

    Inolvidable

    Bebo Valdes : chef d'orchestre, Orquesta De Bebo Valdes
    Album Rolando Laserie/Las voces del siglo Label Egrem (CD 814) Année 2006
  • 18h43
    Levantate - ROLANDO LASERIE
    Rolando LaserieVoix

    Levantate

    Bebo Valdes : chef d'orchestre, Orquesta De Bebo Valdes
    Album Rolando Laserie/Las voces del siglo Label Egrem (CD 814) Année 2006
  • 18h49
    Piel canela - PELLIN RODRIGUEZ
    Noro Moraleschef d'orchestre

    Piel canela

    Pellin Rodriguez : Conga (tambour), Jose Garcia : Bongo (tambour), Ignacio Reyes : Timbales, Louis Richko : Contrebasse, Divers
    Album Recorcando los exitos de Noro Morales/Campanitas de cristal Label Bmg (07863 53357 2) Année 1992
  • 18h56
    Ella, ella - BOBBY CAPO
    Bobby CapoVoix

    Ella, ella

    Divers
    Album Cuba-Mexique-Porto Rico/Vereda tropical 36 chefs d'oeuvre d'Amérique Latine/1933-1956 Label Fremeaux Et Associes (FA 5176) Année 2007
  • 18h59
    Mishugina mambo - LA PLATA SEXTETTE
    La Plata Sextette

    Mishugina mambo

    Album Rare latin soul by Osman Jr Label Wagram Année 2019
  • 19h02
    Dry cocoanuts - LA PLAYA SEXTET
    La Playa Sextet

    Dry cocoanuts

    Album Rare latin soul by Osman Jr Label Wagram Année 2019
  • 19h05
    Nostalgia - MARTIN MAYTE
    Martin Mayte

    Nostalgia

    Mayte Martin : compositeur, Tete Montoliu
    Album Free boleros Label K Industria Cultural (K007CD) Année 1996
  • 19h12
    El dia que me quieras - EDDIE PALMIERI
    Eddie Palmieri

    El dia que me quieras

    Album Ep Label Fania (JM 661) Année 1990
L'équipe de l'émission :
