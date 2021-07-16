Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
Du lundi au vendredi de l'été, de 18h03 à 20h
Vendredi 16 juillet 2021
1971, hyper année musicale (2/2)
Deuxième partie de notre voyage musical au cœur de la très riche année 1971. Au programme, de la pop, du jazz, de la musique de film et même un peu de musique traditionnelle…
La programmation musicale :
- 18h03Pink Floyd
San tropezRoger Waters : Basse, David Gilmour : Guitare électrique, Richard Wright : Claviers, Nick Mason : BatterieAlbum Meddle / Vol 6 Label Emi (5099902894225) Année 2011
- 18h09Caravan
Golf girlCoughlan Richard : compositeur, Hastings Julian Freder Ick : compositeur, Sinclair David Michael : compositeur, Sinclair Richard Steph En : compositeur, Coughlan Richard : auteur, Hastings Julian Freder Ick : auteur, Sinclair David Michael : auteur, Sinclair Richard Steph En : auteurAlbum In the land of grey and pink [2001 remaster] Label Decca (8829832) Année 2001
- 18h13Gentle Giant
Edge of twighlightAlbum Acquiring the taste Label Line/out Line (LICD 900726) Année 1989
- 18h19T Rex
Cosmic dancerMarc Bolan : compositeurAlbum Electric warrior Label Universal Music (Label & Distributeur) (533780-0) Année 2012
- 18h23David Bowie
Fill your heartRose Biff : compositeur, Williams Paul M : compositeur, Rose Biff : auteur, Williams Paul M : auteurAlbum Hunky Dory Label Rca (PD 84 623) Année 1999
- 18h28Led Zeppelin
Going To CaliforniaAlbum Led Zeppelin IV (Deluxe edition) Label Atlantic (08122796446) Année 1971
- 18h33Tim Hardin
If i knewAlbum Bird on a wire Label Columbia (512830 2) Année 1971
- 18h37Colin Blunstone
Misty rosesAlbum One year Label Sony Music Media (SMM 5105772) Année 1971
- 18h44Carole King
It's too lateSorensen Carole King : compositeur, Stern Toni Kathrin : auteurAlbum Tapestry Label Epic Année 1971
- 18h47Janis Joplin
Me and Bobby McGeeKris Kristofferson : compositeur, Fred Foster : compositeurAlbum Pearl Label Columbia (COL 515134 2) Année 2005
- 18h54Karen Dalton
In my own dreamButterfield Paul V : compositeur, Butterfield Paul V : auteurAlbum In my own time Label Light In The Attic Records (LITA 022) Année 2006
- 18h58The Doors
Cars hiss by my windowAlbum L.A. Woman Label Rhino Records (8122-79755-1) Année 2011
- 19h04Tim Maia
Preciso aprender a ser soPaulo Sergio Valle : compositeur, Marcos Valle : compositeurAlbum Tim Maia Label Oficial Arquivos (OA7071) Année 2016
- 19h07Chico Buarque
ConstruçãoBuarque De Hollanda Francisco : compositeur, Buarque De Hollanda Francisco : auteurAlbum Construçao Label Philips (6 349 017) Année 1971
- 19h15Paco De LuciaGuitare
Rumba improvisadaRamon De Algeciras : Guitare, Enrique Jimenez : Guitare, Cepero : Guitare, Isidro Sanlucar : Guitare, Julio Vallejo : GuitareAlbum Recital de guitarra Label Universal Music (0042283883024) Année 1971
- 19h19Alan Stivell
Heman dubhAlbum Renaissance de la harpe celtique Label Dreyfus (834290-2)
- 19h22Alice ColtraneHarpe
Journey in satchidanandaPharoah Sanders : Saxophone sopranoAlbum Journey in Satchidananda Label Impulse (IMP 12282) Année 1997
