Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
Par Producteurs en alternance
Du lundi au vendredi de l'été, de 18h03 à 20h
Vendredi 16 juillet 2021
1h 55mn

1971, hyper année musicale (2/2)

Deuxième partie de notre voyage musical au cœur de la très riche année 1971. Au programme, de la pop, du jazz, de la musique de film et même un peu de musique traditionnelle…

1971, hyper année musicale (2/2)
Pink Floyd au Hakone Aphrodite, le 6 août 1971, © Getty / Koh Hasebe / Shinko Music
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h03
    San tropez - PINK FLOYD
    Pink Floyd

    San tropez

    Roger Waters : Basse, David Gilmour : Guitare électrique, Richard Wright : Claviers, Nick Mason : Batterie
    Album Meddle / Vol 6 Label Emi (5099902894225) Année 2011
  • 18h09
    Golf girl - CARAVAN
    Caravan

    Golf girl

    Coughlan Richard : compositeur, Hastings Julian Freder Ick : compositeur, Sinclair David Michael : compositeur, Sinclair Richard Steph En : compositeur, Coughlan Richard : auteur, Hastings Julian Freder Ick : auteur, Sinclair David Michael : auteur, Sinclair Richard Steph En : auteur
    Album In the land of grey and pink [2001 remaster] Label Decca (8829832) Année 2001
  • 18h13
    Edge of twighlight - GENTLE GIANT
    Gentle Giant

    Edge of twighlight

    Album Acquiring the taste Label Line/out Line (LICD 900726) Année 1989
  • 18h19
    Cosmic dancer - T REX
    T Rex

    Cosmic dancer

    Marc Bolan : compositeur
    Album Electric warrior Label Universal Music (Label & Distributeur) (533780-0) Année 2012
  • 18h23
    Fill your heart - DAVID BOWIE
    David Bowie

    Fill your heart

    Rose Biff : compositeur, Williams Paul M : compositeur, Rose Biff : auteur, Williams Paul M : auteur
    Album Hunky Dory Label Rca (PD 84 623) Année 1999
  • 18h28
    Going to California - LED ZEPPELIN
    Led Zeppelin

    Going To California

    Album Led Zeppelin IV (Deluxe edition) Label Atlantic (08122796446) Année 1971
  • 18h33
    If i knew - TIM HARDIN
    Tim Hardin

    If i knew

    Album Bird on a wire Label Columbia (512830 2) Année 1971
  • 18h37
    Misty roses - COLIN BLUNSTONE
    Colin Blunstone

    Misty roses

    Album One year Label Sony Music Media (SMM 5105772) Année 1971
  • 18h44
    It's too late - CAROLE KING
    Carole King

    It's too late

    Sorensen Carole King : compositeur, Stern Toni Kathrin : auteur
    Album Tapestry Label Epic Année 1971
  • 18h47
    Me and Bobby McGee - JANIS JOPLIN
    Janis Joplin

    Me and Bobby McGee

    Kris Kristofferson : compositeur, Fred Foster : compositeur
    Album Pearl Label Columbia (COL 515134 2) Année 2005
  • 18h54
    In my own dream - KAREN DALTON
    Karen Dalton

    In my own dream

    Butterfield Paul V : compositeur, Butterfield Paul V : auteur
    Album In my own time Label Light In The Attic Records (LITA 022) Année 2006
  • 18h58
    Cars hiss by my window - THE DOORS
    The Doors

    Cars hiss by my window

    Album L.A. Woman Label Rhino Records (8122-79755-1) Année 2011
  • 19h04
    Preciso aprender a ser so - TIM MAIA
    Tim Maia

    Preciso aprender a ser so

    Paulo Sergio Valle : compositeur, Marcos Valle : compositeur
    Album Tim Maia Label Oficial Arquivos (OA7071) Année 2016
  • 19h07
    Construção - CHICO BUARQUE
    Chico Buarque

    Construção

    Buarque De Hollanda Francisco : compositeur, Buarque De Hollanda Francisco : auteur
    Album Construçao Label Philips (6 349 017) Année 1971
  • 19h15
    Rumba improvisada - PACO DE LUCIA
    Paco De LuciaGuitare

    Rumba improvisada

    Ramon De Algeciras : Guitare, Enrique Jimenez : Guitare, Cepero : Guitare, Isidro Sanlucar : Guitare, Julio Vallejo : Guitare
    Album Recital de guitarra Label Universal Music (0042283883024) Année 1971
  • 19h19
    Heman dubh - ALAN STIVELL
    Alan Stivell

    Heman dubh

    Album Renaissance de la harpe celtique Label Dreyfus (834290-2)
  • 19h22
    Journey in satchidananda - ALICE COLTRANE
    Alice ColtraneHarpe

    Journey in satchidananda

    Pharoah Sanders : Saxophone soprano
    Album Journey in Satchidananda Label Impulse (IMP 12282) Année 1997
