Jeudi 15 juillet 2021
1h 55mn

1971, hyper année musicale (1/2)

Premier volet d’un dyptique consacré à la mirifique année 1971. Au programme, des classiques (Isaac Hayes, Marvin Gaye, Sly & the Family Stone, Les Rolling Stones…) et des titres plus rares signés par Howlin Wolf, Merry Clayton ou Rory Gallagher…

Sly And The Family Stone sur le plateau de The Midnight Special en 1971, © Getty / Richard Creamer
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h03
    Shaft : The end theme - ISAAC HAYES
    Isaac Hayescompositeur, Isaac HayesOrgue

    Shaft : The end theme

    The Memphis Strings, James Alexander : Guitare basse, Gary Jones : Bongo, Willie Hall : Batterie, Lester Snell : Piano électrique, Charles ""skip"" Pitts : Guitare, Michael Toles : Guitare
    Album BOF / Shaft Label Stax (2 628 002) Année 1971
  • 18h06
    Ironside - QUINCY JONES
    Quincy Jones

    Ironside

    Album Smackwater Jack Label Verve (0602527068909)
  • 18h10
    Ain't no sunshine - RAHSAAN ROLAND KIRK
    Rahsaan Roland Kirk

    Ain't no sunshine

    Album Blacknuss Label Rhino Records (R2 71408) Année 1972
  • 18h14
    My little baby - THE JACKSON FIVE
    The Jackson Five

    My little baby

    Gordy Berry : compositeur, Mizell Alphonso James : compositeur, Perren Frederick J : compositeur, Richards Deke : compositeur, Gordy Berry : auteur, Mizell Alphonso James : auteur, Perren Frederick J : auteur, Richards Deke : auteur
    Album Third album & maybe tomorrow Label Motown (159 513-2) Année 1971
  • 18h16
    Family affair - SLY & THE FAMILY STONE
    Sly & The Family Stone

    Family affair

    S. Stewart : compositeur
    Album There's a riot goin' on Label Epic (4670632)
  • 18h21
    What's going on - MARVIN GAYE
    Marvin Gaye

    What's Going On

    Al Cleveland. : compositeur, Marvin Gaye. : compositeur, Renaldo Benson. : compositeur, Marvin Gaye (voix, piano), Joe Messina (guitare), Robert White (guitare), Jack Ashford (percussions), Jack Brokensha (vibraphone, percussions), Johnny Griffith (celesta), Eddie Brown (bongos, conga), Earl DeRouen (bongos, conga), James Jamerson (basse), Bob Babbit (basse), Eli Fountain (saxophone alto), William 'Wild Bill"" Moore (saxophone ténor), Chet Forest (batterie), Larry Nozero (saxophone soprano), Tate Houston (saxophone baryton), George Benson (saxophone ténor), Angelo Carlisi (saxophone alto), Dayna Hartwick (flûte), William Perich (flûte), John Trudell (trompette), Maurice Davis (trompette), Carl Raetz (trombone)
    Album What's Going On Label Motown (B0015552-02) Année 2011
  • 18h25
    Save the children - GIL SCOTT-HERON
    Gil Scott-Heron

    Save the Children

    Album Pieces of a man Label Bmg/rca Année 1971
  • 18h31
    Get down - CURTIS MAYFIELD
    Curtis Mayfield

    Get down

    Album Roots Label Rhino Records (R2573931/2) Année 2019
  • 18h37
    I can't get next to you - Whitfield, Strong
    Al Green

    I can’t Get Next to You

    Norman Whitfield. : compositeur, Barrett Strong. : compositeur
    Album Al Green Gets Next to You Label Hi Records (HI UK CD 106) Année 1969
  • 18h42
    Fuquawi - BOOKER T & THE MG'S
    Booker T & The Mg'S

    Fuquawi

    Album Melting pot Label Stax (SCD24 8521-2) Année 1971
  • 18h47
    What's your thing - THE STAPLE SINGERS
    The Staple Singers

    What's your thing

    Album Come go with me (The stax collection) / CD 3 : The staple swingers Label Craft Recordings (CR003643) Année 2019
  • 18h51
    Southern man - MERRY CLAYTON
    Merry Clayton

    Southern man

    Album The Best Of Label Sony (888837396028) Année 2013
  • 18h56
    I ain't superstitious - ERIC CLAPTON
    Eric Clapton

    I ain't superstitious

    Dixon Willie : compositeur, Steve Winwood, Bill Wyman, Charlie Watts, Dixon Willie : auteur
    Album The London Howlin' Wolf sessions Label Mca Records (088 112 985-2) Année 2002
  • 18h59
    I got the blues - THE ROLLING STONES
    The Rolling Stones

    I got the blues

    Mick Jagger : Voix, Percussions, Keith Richards : Guitare électrique, Guitare, Mick Taylor : Guitare électrique, Bill Wyman : Basse, Charlie Watts : Batterie, Jim Price : Trompette, Bobby Keys : Saxophone, Billy Preston : Orgue
    Album Sticky fingers Label Promotone B.v. (376784-2) Année 2015
  • 19h05
    Rock & roll stew
    Jim Gordoncompositeur, Rick Grechcompositeur

    Rock & roll stew

    Traffic
    Album The low spark of high heeled boys Label Island Records (CID9180) Année 1987
mercredi 14 juillet 2021
1h 55mn
Une touche de bossa, un zeste de samba
vendredi 16 juillet 2021
1h 55mn
1971, hyper année musicale (2/2)