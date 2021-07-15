Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
Du lundi au vendredi de l'été, de 18h03 à 20hChanson
Jeudi 15 juillet 2021
1971, hyper année musicale (1/2)
Premier volet d’un dyptique consacré à la mirifique année 1971. Au programme, des classiques (Isaac Hayes, Marvin Gaye, Sly & the Family Stone, Les Rolling Stones…) et des titres plus rares signés par Howlin Wolf, Merry Clayton ou Rory Gallagher…
La programmation musicale :
- 18h03Isaac Hayescompositeur, Isaac HayesOrgue
Shaft : The end themeThe Memphis Strings, James Alexander : Guitare basse, Gary Jones : Bongo, Willie Hall : Batterie, Lester Snell : Piano électrique, Charles ""skip"" Pitts : Guitare, Michael Toles : GuitareAlbum BOF / Shaft Label Stax (2 628 002) Année 1971
- 18h06Quincy Jones
IronsideAlbum Smackwater Jack Label Verve (0602527068909)
- 18h10Rahsaan Roland Kirk
Ain't no sunshineAlbum Blacknuss Label Rhino Records (R2 71408) Année 1972
- 18h14The Jackson Five
My little babyGordy Berry : compositeur, Mizell Alphonso James : compositeur, Perren Frederick J : compositeur, Richards Deke : compositeur, Gordy Berry : auteur, Mizell Alphonso James : auteur, Perren Frederick J : auteur, Richards Deke : auteurAlbum Third album & maybe tomorrow Label Motown (159 513-2) Année 1971
- 18h16Sly & The Family Stone
Family affairS. Stewart : compositeurAlbum There's a riot goin' on Label Epic (4670632)
- 18h21Marvin Gaye
What's Going OnAl Cleveland. : compositeur, Marvin Gaye. : compositeur, Renaldo Benson. : compositeur, Marvin Gaye (voix, piano), Joe Messina (guitare), Robert White (guitare), Jack Ashford (percussions), Jack Brokensha (vibraphone, percussions), Johnny Griffith (celesta), Eddie Brown (bongos, conga), Earl DeRouen (bongos, conga), James Jamerson (basse), Bob Babbit (basse), Eli Fountain (saxophone alto), William 'Wild Bill"" Moore (saxophone ténor), Chet Forest (batterie), Larry Nozero (saxophone soprano), Tate Houston (saxophone baryton), George Benson (saxophone ténor), Angelo Carlisi (saxophone alto), Dayna Hartwick (flûte), William Perich (flûte), John Trudell (trompette), Maurice Davis (trompette), Carl Raetz (trombone)Album What's Going On Label Motown (B0015552-02) Année 2011
- 18h25Gil Scott-Heron
Save the ChildrenAlbum Pieces of a man Label Bmg/rca Année 1971
- 18h31Curtis Mayfield
Get downAlbum Roots Label Rhino Records (R2573931/2) Année 2019
- 18h37Al Green
I can’t Get Next to YouNorman Whitfield. : compositeur, Barrett Strong. : compositeurAlbum Al Green Gets Next to You Label Hi Records (HI UK CD 106) Année 1969
- 18h42Booker T & The Mg'S
FuquawiAlbum Melting pot Label Stax (SCD24 8521-2) Année 1971
- 18h47The Staple Singers
What's your thingAlbum Come go with me (The stax collection) / CD 3 : The staple swingers Label Craft Recordings (CR003643) Année 2019
- 18h51Merry Clayton
Southern manAlbum The Best Of Label Sony (888837396028) Année 2013
- 18h56Eric Clapton
I ain't superstitiousDixon Willie : compositeur, Steve Winwood, Bill Wyman, Charlie Watts, Dixon Willie : auteurAlbum The London Howlin' Wolf sessions Label Mca Records (088 112 985-2) Année 2002
- 18h59The Rolling Stones
I got the bluesMick Jagger : Voix, Percussions, Keith Richards : Guitare électrique, Guitare, Mick Taylor : Guitare électrique, Bill Wyman : Basse, Charlie Watts : Batterie, Jim Price : Trompette, Bobby Keys : Saxophone, Billy Preston : OrgueAlbum Sticky fingers Label Promotone B.v. (376784-2) Année 2015
- 19h05Jim Gordoncompositeur, Rick Grechcompositeur
Rock & roll stewTrafficAlbum The low spark of high heeled boys Label Island Records (CID9180) Année 1987
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Thierry JousseProduction
- Félix LevacherRéalisation
- Martine MonyCollaboration
- Alice EscriouCollaboration
