Vendredi 16 août 2019
1h 55mn

1969, Woodstock et Cie

Retour de Plage vous propose un riche voyage musical dans l'année 1969, avec plusieurs excursions au festival de Woodstock dont on fête aujourd'hui et ce week-end le cinquantième anniversaire.

Concert de Carlos Santana au festival de Woodstock en 1969 , © Getty / Bill Eppridge

Pour aller plus loin

  • France Inter propose une série d'émissions sur Woodstock alors pour en savoir plus sur ce festival mythique cliquez ici 
  • Jazz Magazine consacre son dernier numéro à l'année 1969
Couverture du dernier numéro de Jazz Magazine
Couverture du dernier numéro de Jazz Magazine
La programmation musicale :
  • 18h03
    Waiting [live at woodstock, august 1969] [#] - SANTANA
    Santana

    Waiting [live at woodstock, august 1969] [#]

    Carlos Santana : Guitare électrique, Rolie Gregg : Piano, Mike Carabello : Conga (tambour), Dave Brown : Basse électrique, Jose Areas Chepito : Conga (tambour), Mike Shrieve : Batterie
    Album Santana /ultimate Fan Experience Label Columbia (COL 512912 2)
  • 18h10
    I want to take you higher - SLY & THE FAMILY STONE
    Sly & The Family Stone

    I want to take you higher

    Album Higher Label Sony (88697536652) Année 2013
  • 18h13
    The hunter - IKE & TINA TURNER
    Ike & Tina Turner

    The hunter

    Album The Hunter / Outta Season Label Blue Moon (BMCD 4001)
  • 18h22
    Try (just a little bit harder) - JANIS JOPLIN
    Janis Joplin

    Try (just a little bit harder)

    Album I Got Dem Ol' Kozmic Blues Again Mama Label Cbs (CDCBS 32063) Année 1969
  • 18h25
    How did the feeling feel to you - KAREN DALTON
    Karen Dalton

    How did the feeling feel to you

    Album It's So Hard To Tell Who's Going To Love You The Best Label Koch Records (koc-cd-7918) Année 1997
  • 18h30
    If i were a carpenter - TIM HARDIN
    Tim Hardin

    If I were a carpenter

    Album Woodstock: Three Days Of Peace & Music Label Atlantic Records (7567-82636-2/1) Année 1994
  • 18h39
    Guinnevere - CROSBY STILLS
    Crosby Stills

    Guinnevere

    Nash & Young
    Album Woodstock: Three Days Of Peace And Music (Disc 4) Label Atlantic (7567-82636-2/4) Année 1994
  • 18h46
    Woman trouble - TEN YEARS AFTER
    Ten Years After

    Woman trouble

    Divers
    Album Stonedhenge Label Bgo Records (BGOCD356) Année 1969
  • 18h52
    Hello to the wind - BOBBY HUTCHERSON
    Bobby HutchersonVibraphone

    Hello to the wind

    Harold Land : Saxophone ténor, Kenny Barron : Vibraphone, Stanley Cowell : Piano, Wally Richardson : Guitare, Herbie Lewis : Basse
    Album Now! Label Blue Note (7243 8 66742 2 7) Année 2009
  • 18h55
    Black narcissus - JOE HENDERSON
    Joe HendersonSaxophone ténor

    Black narcissus

    Divers
    Album The Milestone Years / Succes De 1967 À 1977 Label Milestone (Et Pm) (MCD-4413-2/1)
  • 19h01
    Spartacus (love theme) - BILL EVANS
    Bill EvansPiano

    Spartacus (love theme)

    Album The Complete Bill Evans On Verve / Disc 16 / 69-70 Label Verve (527969-2)
  • 19h07
    I don't want nobody to give me nothing - GRANT GREEN
    Grant Green

    I don't want nobody to give me nothing

    Album Carryin' On Label Blue Note (8312472) Année 1995
  • 19h15
    Spinning wheel - BLOOD SWEAT & TEARS
    Blood Sweat & Tears

    Spinning wheel

    Album Woodstock / Back To The Garden / Cd 09 Label Rhino Records (52591470/9) Année 2019
