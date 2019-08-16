Programmation musicale
Retour de plage
du lundi au vendredi de 18h03 à 20h00Chanson
Vendredi 16 août 2019
1969, Woodstock et Cie
Retour de Plage vous propose un riche voyage musical dans l'année 1969, avec plusieurs excursions au festival de Woodstock dont on fête aujourd'hui et ce week-end le cinquantième anniversaire.
La programmation musicale :
- 18h03Santana
Waiting [live at woodstock, august 1969] [#]Carlos Santana : Guitare électrique, Rolie Gregg : Piano, Mike Carabello : Conga (tambour), Dave Brown : Basse électrique, Jose Areas Chepito : Conga (tambour), Mike Shrieve : BatterieAlbum Santana /ultimate Fan Experience Label Columbia (COL 512912 2)
- 18h10Sly & The Family Stone
I want to take you higherAlbum Higher Label Sony (88697536652) Année 2013
- 18h13Ike & Tina Turner
The hunterAlbum The Hunter / Outta Season Label Blue Moon (BMCD 4001)
- 18h22Janis Joplin
Try (just a little bit harder)Album I Got Dem Ol' Kozmic Blues Again Mama Label Cbs (CDCBS 32063) Année 1969
- 18h25Karen Dalton
How did the feeling feel to youAlbum It's So Hard To Tell Who's Going To Love You The Best Label Koch Records (koc-cd-7918) Année 1997
- 18h30Tim Hardin
If I were a carpenterAlbum Woodstock: Three Days Of Peace & Music Label Atlantic Records (7567-82636-2/1) Année 1994
- 18h39Crosby Stills
GuinnevereNash & YoungAlbum Woodstock: Three Days Of Peace And Music (Disc 4) Label Atlantic (7567-82636-2/4) Année 1994
- 18h46Ten Years After
Woman troubleDiversAlbum Stonedhenge Label Bgo Records (BGOCD356) Année 1969
- 18h52Bobby HutchersonVibraphone
Hello to the windHarold Land : Saxophone ténor, Kenny Barron : Vibraphone, Stanley Cowell : Piano, Wally Richardson : Guitare, Herbie Lewis : BasseAlbum Now! Label Blue Note (7243 8 66742 2 7) Année 2009
- 18h55Joe HendersonSaxophone ténor
Black narcissusDiversAlbum The Milestone Years / Succes De 1967 À 1977 Label Milestone (Et Pm) (MCD-4413-2/1)
- 19h01Bill EvansPiano
Spartacus (love theme)Album The Complete Bill Evans On Verve / Disc 16 / 69-70 Label Verve (527969-2)
- 19h07Grant Green
I don't want nobody to give me nothingAlbum Carryin' On Label Blue Note (8312472) Année 1995
- 19h15Blood Sweat & Tears
Spinning wheelAlbum Woodstock / Back To The Garden / Cd 09 Label Rhino Records (52591470/9) Année 2019
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Thierry JousseProduction
- Davy TravailleurRéalisation
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration