Repassez-moi l'standard ... "The Nearness of You" composed by Hoagy Carmichael & lyrics Ned Washington (1938)

Repassez-moi l'standard
Programmation musicale
Par Laurent Valero
le dimanche à 19hJazz
Dimanche 23 janvier 2022
57 min

"The Nearness of You" written in 1938 by Hoagy Carmichael & Ned Washington, for the Paramount film "Romance in the Dark" ...

1 janvier 1946, Hoagy Carmichael in the recording studio, USA, © Getty / Gilles Petard/Redferns

t's not the pale moon that excites me,
That thrills and delights me,
Oh no, it's just the nearness of you ...

Live ! Rod Stewart 

... It isn't your sweet conversation
That brings this sensation,
Oh no, it's just the nearness of you ...

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique 

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪ Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard - Programme 

Label RCA
Label RCA

♪ Ray Eberle, vocals &Glenn Miller Orchestra :The Nearness of You (Hoagy Carmichael / Ned Whashington) - Album "Glenn Miller And His Orchestra – The Nearness Of You (1954)" - LP label RCA L21069

♪ Frank Sinatra, vocals & Axel Stordahl Orchestra :The Nearness of You (Hoagy Carmichael / Ned Whashington) (1947) - Album "Frank Sinatra With Axel Stordahl Orchestra - One For My Baby (1998)" - Label Joker 39004

♪ Cal Tjader, vibraphone. Manuel Duran, piano. Carlos Duran, basse. Luis Miranda, congas : The Nearness of You (Hoagy Carmichael / Ned Whashington) - Album "Black Orchid - All-Star Latin Groups(1993)" - Label Fantasy FCD 24730-2

♪ Guy Lafitte, sax ténor. Michel De Villers, sax baryton. Jack Diéval, piano. Sacha Distel, guitare. Paul Rovère, basse. Christian Garros, batterie : The Nearness of You (Hoagy Carmichael / Ned Whashington) (1957) - Album Jazz aux Champs Elysées / Jack Diéval et le J.A.C.E All Stars  Anthologie Jack Diéval / Jazz aux Champs Elysées - Label GITANES JAZZ PRODUCTIONS

♪ Dorothy Dandridge, vocals. Oscar Peterson, piano. Herb Ellis, guitare. Ray Brown, basse. Alvin Stoller, batterie : The Nearness of You (Hoagy Carmichael / Ned Whashington) - Album Smooth Operator (1961) Anthologie 15 Famous Songs - Label KREIS

♪ Johnny Hodges, sax alto. Hank Jones, piano. Richard Davis, basse. Ben Dixon, batterie : The Nearness of You (Hoagy Carmichael / Ned Whashington) - Album Wings and Things (1965) - Label VERVE 6 8 630

♪ Nancy Wilson, vocals. George Shearing, piano. Dick Garcia, guitare. George Duvivier, basse. Walter Bolden, batterie The Nearness of You (Hoagy Carmichael / Ned Whashington) - Album The George Shearing Quintet with Nancy Wilson / The Swinguin’s Mutual ! (1961) - Label CAPITOL

♪ Johnny Hartman, vocals. Mikio Masuda, piano. Terumasa Hino, trompette. Yoshio Ikeda, basse. Hiroshi Murakami, batterie : The Nearness of You (Hoagy Carmichael / Ned Whashington) - Album The Tokyo Album (Gambit Records / 1972) Anthologie For Trane - Label BLUE NOTE

♪ Lina Nyberg, vocals. Anders Persson, piano. Palle Daniellesson, basse. Anders Kjellberg, batterie The Nearness of You (Hoagy Carmichael / Ned Whashington) - Album : Open (1998) - Label PROPONE RECORDS 042

♪ Jeri Brown, vocals & John Hicks, piano :The Nearness of You (Hoagy Carmichael / Ned Whashington) - Album I’ve got your number (1999) - Label JUSTIN TIME RECORDS 1222

♪ Laila Biali, vocals. Al Muirhead, trompette basse. Kodi Hutchinson, basse : The Nearness of You (Hoagy Carmichael / Ned Whashington) - Album Northern adventures / The Canada Sessions Vol 1 (2017) - Label CHRONOGRAPH RECORDS

♪ Mikkel Ploug, guitare solo :The Nearness of You (Hoagy Carmichael / Ned Whashington) - Album Balcony Lullabies (2020) - Label STUNT RECORDS

... When you're in my arms
And I feel you so close to me,
All my wildest dreams come true

I need no soft lights to enchant me
If you'll only grant me the right
To hold you ever so tight
And to feel in the night
The nearness of you !

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    The nearness of you - MILLER GLENN ORCHESTRA
    Miller Glenn Orchestra

    The Nearness of You

    Album Glenn Miller popular recordings (1938-1942) Label Blue Bird (ND 90412-2) Année 1989
  • 19h04
    The nearness of you - FRANK SINATRA
    Frank Sinatra

    The Nearness of You

    Album Frank Sinatra : The Voice 1943-1952 (vol 1) Label Cbs (4502222/2) Année 1986
  • 19h07
    The nearness of you - CAL TJADER
    Cal TjaderVibraphone

    The Nearness of You

    Manuel Duran : Piano, Carlos Duran : Contrebasse, Luis Miranda : Conga (tambour), Bayardo Velarde : Timbales
    Album Black Orchid Label Fantasy (FCD 24730-2) Année 1993
  • 19h12
    The nearness of you - JACK DIEVAL

    The Nearness of You

    Dieval Jack & Le Jace All Stars, Jack Dieval : Piano, Guy Lafitte : Saxophone baryton, Sacha Distel : Guitare, Paul Rovere : Contrebasse, Christian Garros : Percussions, Dieval Jack Trio
    Album Jazz aux Champs Elysees Label Gitanes Jazz Productions (018419-2) Année 2002
  • 19h16
    The nearness of you - DOROTHY DANDRIDGE
    Dorothy Dandridge

    The Nearness of You

    Album 15 Famous songs Label Kreis Année 2016
  • 19h19
    The nearness of you - JOHNNY HODGES & WILD BILL DAVIS
    Johnny Hodges & Wild Bill Davis

    The Nearness of You

    Johnny Hodges : Saxophone alto, Wild Bill Davis : Orgue, Richard Davis : Contrebasse, Ben Dixon : Batterie, Grant Green : Guitare, Lawrence Brown : Trombone
    Album Wings and things Label Verve (V6 8 630) Année 1965
L'équipe de l'émission :
