Repassez-moi l'standard ... "The Nearness of You" composed by Hoagy Carmichael & lyrics Ned Washington (1938)
"The Nearness of You" written in 1938 by Hoagy Carmichael & Ned Washington, for the Paramount film "Romance in the Dark" ...
t's not the pale moon that excites me,
That thrills and delights me,
Oh no, it's just the nearness of you ...
Live ! Rod Stewart
... It isn't your sweet conversation
That brings this sensation,
Oh no, it's just the nearness of you ...
♪ Ray Eberle, vocals &Glenn Miller Orchestra :The Nearness of You (Hoagy Carmichael / Ned Whashington) - Album "Glenn Miller And His Orchestra – The Nearness Of You (1954)" - LP label RCA L21069
♪ Frank Sinatra, vocals & Axel Stordahl Orchestra :The Nearness of You (Hoagy Carmichael / Ned Whashington) (1947) - Album "Frank Sinatra With Axel Stordahl Orchestra - One For My Baby (1998)" - Label Joker 39004
♪ Cal Tjader, vibraphone. Manuel Duran, piano. Carlos Duran, basse. Luis Miranda, congas : The Nearness of You (Hoagy Carmichael / Ned Whashington) - Album "Black Orchid - All-Star Latin Groups(1993)" - Label Fantasy FCD 24730-2
♪ Guy Lafitte, sax ténor. Michel De Villers, sax baryton. Jack Diéval, piano. Sacha Distel, guitare. Paul Rovère, basse. Christian Garros, batterie : The Nearness of You (Hoagy Carmichael / Ned Whashington) (1957) - Album Jazz aux Champs Elysées / Jack Diéval et le J.A.C.E All Stars Anthologie Jack Diéval / Jazz aux Champs Elysées - Label GITANES JAZZ PRODUCTIONS
♪ Dorothy Dandridge, vocals. Oscar Peterson, piano. Herb Ellis, guitare. Ray Brown, basse. Alvin Stoller, batterie : The Nearness of You (Hoagy Carmichael / Ned Whashington) - Album Smooth Operator (1961) Anthologie 15 Famous Songs - Label KREIS
♪ Johnny Hodges, sax alto. Hank Jones, piano. Richard Davis, basse. Ben Dixon, batterie : The Nearness of You (Hoagy Carmichael / Ned Whashington) - Album Wings and Things (1965) - Label VERVE 6 8 630
♪ Nancy Wilson, vocals. George Shearing, piano. Dick Garcia, guitare. George Duvivier, basse. Walter Bolden, batterie The Nearness of You (Hoagy Carmichael / Ned Whashington) - Album The George Shearing Quintet with Nancy Wilson / The Swinguin’s Mutual ! (1961) - Label CAPITOL
♪ Johnny Hartman, vocals. Mikio Masuda, piano. Terumasa Hino, trompette. Yoshio Ikeda, basse. Hiroshi Murakami, batterie : The Nearness of You (Hoagy Carmichael / Ned Whashington) - Album The Tokyo Album (Gambit Records / 1972) Anthologie For Trane - Label BLUE NOTE
♪ Lina Nyberg, vocals. Anders Persson, piano. Palle Daniellesson, basse. Anders Kjellberg, batterie The Nearness of You (Hoagy Carmichael / Ned Whashington) - Album : Open (1998) - Label PROPONE RECORDS 042
♪ Jeri Brown, vocals & John Hicks, piano :The Nearness of You (Hoagy Carmichael / Ned Whashington) - Album I’ve got your number (1999) - Label JUSTIN TIME RECORDS 1222
♪ Laila Biali, vocals. Al Muirhead, trompette basse. Kodi Hutchinson, basse : The Nearness of You (Hoagy Carmichael / Ned Whashington) - Album Northern adventures / The Canada Sessions Vol 1 (2017) - Label CHRONOGRAPH RECORDS
♪ Mikkel Ploug, guitare solo :The Nearness of You (Hoagy Carmichael / Ned Whashington) - Album Balcony Lullabies (2020) - Label STUNT RECORDS
... When you're in my arms
And I feel you so close to me,
All my wildest dreams come true
I need no soft lights to enchant me
If you'll only grant me the right
To hold you ever so tight
And to feel in the night
The nearness of you !
