Repassez-moi l'standard... "St-Thomas" du saxophoniste ténor Sonny Rollins (1956)
“I was getting famous at the time and I felt I needed to brush up on various aspects of my craft. So I said I’m going to do it my way. I wanted to get myself together, on my own. I used to practice on the Williamsburg Bridge, because I was living on the Lower East Side at the time” Sonny Rollins 61
À l'origine une chanson traditionnelle enfantine en forme de calypso, qui nous vient de l'île de St-Thomas, une île qui constitue Les Iles Vierges dans la Caraïbe. Communément attribué au saxophoniste Sonny Rollins qui reprit ce thème en souvenir de sa mère qui le lui chantait régulièrement dans son enfance !" Laurent Valero
Here ! the site of Theodore Walter Rollins born on September 7, 1930 in New York City...
Tenor sax : Sonny Rollins - piano : Kenny Drew - bass : Niels-Henning Orsted Pedersen - drums : Albert "Tootie" Heath...
President Obama honored jazz legend Sonny Rollins “I am deeply appreciative of this great honor. In honoring me, the Kennedy Center honors jazz, America’s classical music. For that, I am very grateful” Sonny Rollins
♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu LBLC 6635
♪Randy Weston, piano. Sam Gill, contrebasse. Wilbert Hogan, batterie : Fire Down There - De l'album "The Randy Weston Trio – Get Happy With The Randy Weston Trio (1956) - Label Riverside Records RLP 12-203
♪Sonny Rollins, saxophone ténor. Ron Carter, contrebasse. Roy Mc Curdy, batterie : St-Thomas (Trad / Sonny Rollins) - De l'album "Sonny Rollins – Now's The Time ! (1964) - Label RCA Victor LPM-2927
♪Danny Zeitlin, piano. Charlie Haden, contrebasse. Jerry Granelli, batterie : St-Thomas (Trad / Sonny Rollins) - De l'album "Denny Zeitlin – Shining Hour - Live At The Trident (1966) - Label Columbia CS 9263
♪Paul Humphrey, batterie-percussions. Joe Sample, claviers. Arthur Adams, guitare. Wilton Felder, basse : St-Thomas (Trad / Sonny Rollins) - De l'album "Paul Humphrey – Supermellow (1973) - Label Blue Thumb Records BTS 47
♪Claude Nougaro, chant & Maurice Vander, piano :A Tes Seins (Trad / Sonny Rollins / Claude Nougaro) - De l'album "Une Voix Dix Doigts (1991)" - Label Mercury Records 3753687/88
♪Claude Nougaro, chant & Maurice Vander, piano. Arnaud Dunoyer de Segonzac, orgue. Jean-Marie Ecay, guitare. Laurent Vernerey, basse. Loïc Pontieux, batterie : A Tes Seins (Trad / Sonny Rollins / Claude Nougaro) - De l'album "Claude Nougaro – Best De Scène (Olympia 95)" - Label Philips 528564-2
♪Kenny Burrell, guitare & Rufus Reid, contrebasse :St-Thomas (Trad / Sonny Rollins) - De l'album "Kenny Burrell With Rufus Reid – A La Carte (1985) - Label Muse Records MR 5317
♪Michel Petrucciani, piano :St-Thomas (Trad / Sonny Rollins) - De l'album "Michel Petrucciani – 100 Hearts (1984)" - Label Concord Jazz CCD-43001
♪Diego Pinera, batterie-percussions. Tino Derado, piano. Julian Wasserfuhr, buggle. Omar Rodriguez-Calvo, contrebasse : "St-Thomas" (Trad / Sonny Rollins) - de l'album Despertando (2018) - Label ACT 98542
♪Enrico Pieranunzi & Dado Moroni, pianos : "St-Thomas" (Trad / Sonny Rollins) - de l'album Live conversations (2006) - Label ABEAT RECORDS
♪George Makinto, flûte-piano. Pascal Danae, guitare. Marc Berteaux, basse. Louis Augusto Calvani, batterie. Arnold Moueza, percussions : St-Thomas (Trad / Sonny Rollins) - De l'album "An African In Paris - Makinto (1997) - Label Hayama FAI 190-HAY001
Proposé par Patrice Rossignol...
♪Akiko, chant. Satoru Shionoya, piano. Yosuke Inoue, contrebasse : Love Theme From Spartacus (Alex North / Terry Callier) - De l’album "Terry Callier – Love Theme From Spartacus (1998) - Label Talkin' Loud TLCD 32
