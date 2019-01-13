Repassez-moi l'standard
Dimanche 13 janvier 2019
58 min

Repassez-moi l'standard... "St-Thomas" du saxophoniste ténor Sonny Rollins (1956)

“I was getting famous at the time and I felt I needed to brush up on various aspects of my craft. So I said I’m going to do it my way. I wanted to get myself together, on my own. I used to practice on the Williamsburg Bridge, because I was living on the Lower East Side at the time” Sonny Rollins 61

Repassez-moi l'standard... "St-Thomas" du saxophoniste ténor Sonny Rollins (1956)
"I used to practice on the Williamsburg Bridge because I was living on the Lower East Side at the time" Sonny Rollins; 1961, © sonnyrollins.com

À l'origine une chanson traditionnelle enfantine en forme de calypso, qui nous vient de l'île de St-Thomas, une île qui constitue Les Iles Vierges dans la Caraïbe. Communément attribué au saxophoniste Sonny Rollins qui reprit ce thème en souvenir de sa mère qui le lui chantait régulièrement dans son enfance !" Laurent Valero

Here ! the site of Theodore Walter Rollins born on September 7, 1930 in New York City...

Tenor sax : Sonny Rollins - piano : Kenny Drew - bass : Niels-Henning Orsted Pedersen - drums : Albert "Tootie" Heath...

President Obama honored jazz legend Sonny Rollins “I am deeply appreciative of this great honor. In honoring me, the Kennedy Center honors jazz, America’s classical music. For that, I am very grateful” Sonny Rollins

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique 

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♫Programme

Label Riverside Records
Label Riverside Records

♪Randy Weston, piano. Sam Gill, contrebasse. Wilbert Hogan, batterie : Fire Down There - De l'album "The Randy Weston Trio ‎– Get Happy With The Randy Weston Trio (1956) - Label Riverside Records ‎RLP 12-203

Label RCA Victor
Label RCA Victor

♪Sonny Rollins, saxophone ténor. Ron Carter, contrebasse. Roy Mc Curdy, batterie : St-Thomas (Trad / Sonny Rollins) - De l'album "Sonny Rollins – Now's The Time ! (1964) - Label RCA Victor ‎LPM-2927

Label Columbia
Label Columbia

♪Danny Zeitlin, piano. Charlie Haden, contrebasse. Jerry Granelli, batterie : St-Thomas (Trad / Sonny Rollins) - De l'album "Denny Zeitlin ‎– Shining Hour - Live At The Trident (1966) - Label Columbia CS 9263 

Label Blue Thumb Records
Label Blue Thumb Records

♪Paul Humphrey, batterie-percussions. Joe Sample, claviers. Arthur Adams, guitare. Wilton Felder, basse : St-Thomas (Trad / Sonny Rollins) - De l'album "Paul Humphrey ‎– Supermellow (1973) - Label Blue Thumb Records BTS 47

Label Mercury Records
Label Mercury Records

♪Claude Nougaro, chant & Maurice Vander, piano :A Tes Seins (Trad / Sonny Rollins / Claude Nougaro) - De l'album "Une Voix Dix Doigts (1991)" - Label Mercury Records 3753687/88

Label Philips
Label Philips

♪Claude Nougaro, chant & Maurice Vander, piano. Arnaud Dunoyer de Segonzac, orgue. Jean-Marie Ecay, guitare. Laurent Vernerey,  basse. Loïc Pontieux, batterie : A Tes Seins (Trad / Sonny Rollins / Claude Nougaro) - De l'album "Claude Nougaro ‎– Best De Scène (Olympia 95)" - Label Philips ‎528564-2

Label Muse Records
Label Muse Records

♪Kenny Burrell, guitare & Rufus Reid, contrebasse :St-Thomas (Trad / Sonny Rollins) - De l'album "Kenny Burrell With Rufus Reid ‎– A La Carte (1985) - Label Muse Records ‎MR 5317

Label Concord Jazz
Label Concord Jazz

♪Michel Petrucciani, piano :St-Thomas (Trad / Sonny Rollins) - De l'album "Michel Petrucciani ‎– 100 Hearts (1984)" - Label Concord Jazz CCD-43001

♪Diego Pinera, batterie-percussions. Tino Derado, piano. Julian Wasserfuhr, buggle. Omar Rodriguez-Calvo, contrebasse : "St-Thomas" (Trad / Sonny Rollins) - de l'album Despertando (2018) - Label ACT 98542

♪Enrico Pieranunzi & Dado Moroni, pianos : "St-Thomas" (Trad / Sonny Rollins) - de l'album Live conversations (2006) - Label ABEAT RECORDS

Label Hayama
Label Hayama

♪George Makinto, flûte-piano. Pascal Danae, guitare. Marc Berteaux, basse. Louis Augusto Calvani, batterie. Arnold Moueza, percussions : St-Thomas (Trad / Sonny Rollins) - De l'album "An African In Paris - Makinto (1997) - Label Hayama ‎FAI 190-HAY001

Séquence "le standard est ouvert… aux auditeurs"

Proposé par Patrice Rossignol... 

Label Talkin' Loud
Label Talkin' Loud

♪Akiko, chant. Satoru Shionoya, piano. Yosuke Inoue, contrebasse : Love Theme From Spartacus (Alex North / Terry Callier) - De l’album "Terry Callier ‎– Love Theme From Spartacus (1998) - Label Talkin' Loud ‎TLCD 32 

https://www\.club\-u\-jazz\.com/artistes/sonny\-rollins/

