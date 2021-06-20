Repassez-moi... "Suicide Is Painless" film M.A.S.H de Robert Altman (Johnny Mandel & Michael Altman) (1970)

"Johnny Mandel, talentueux musicien, brillant compositeur et arrangeur de jazz signe la musique du film M.A.S.H et l’histoire de la chanson dont le titre "Suicide is Painless - Le suicide est indolore" est cocasse. Altman souhaitait que Mandel écrive la chanson la plus stupide..." Laurent Valero

"Altman tenta lui même d’en écrire les paroles, avant de se résoudre à confier la tâche à son fils Michael, alors âgé de 14 ans, lequel pondit le texte en 5 minutes sur un coin de table.

Il en résultera cette belle ballade pop, qui illustre en chanson, le suicide saboté par ses collègues chirurgiens du dentiste Waldowsky."Laurent Valero

Suicide Is Painless, du film M.A.S.H. palme d’Or Cannes 1970...

"Je dois voir avec les oreilles et écouter avec les yeux"Johnny Mandel (1925-2020)

Through early morning fog I see Visions of the things to be The pains that are withheld for me I realize and I can see

That suicide is painless It brings on many changes And I can take or leave it if I please...

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique

♪ Stefano Bollani, piano solo : “Bar Biturico” – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme

♪ BO du film M.A.S.H de Robert Altman (1970) :Suicide Is Painless (Johnny Mandel / Michael Altman) – Album "The Mash – Suicide Is Painless (1970) – EP label CBS 5009

♪ Grady Tate, voix. Orchestre direction Harold Wheeler : Suicide Is Painless, song from M.A.S.H (Johnny Mandel / Michael Altman) – Album "Grady Tate - After The Long Drive Home (1970)" – LP label Skye Records SK-17

Enregistré Van Gelder Recording Studio à Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, USA en septembre 1974...

♪ Paul Desmond, sax alto. Ed Bickert, guitare. Ron Carter, basse. Connie Kaye, batterie : Suicide Is Painless, song from M.A.S.H (Johnny Mandel / Michael Altman) – Album "Paul Desmond – Pure Desmond (1975) – LP label CTI Records 6059 S1

♪ Bill Evans, piano. Eddie Gomez, basse. Eliot Zigmund, batterie : Suicide Is Painless, song from M.A.S.H (Johnny Mandel / Michael Altman) – Album "Bill Evans - You Must Believe In Spring (1981)" – Label Warner Bros. Records HS 3504

♪ Sue Raney, voix & Trio Bob Florence, piano. Bob Magnusson, basse. Jim Plank batterie : Suicide Is Painless, song from M.A.S.H (Johnny Mandel / Michael Altman) – Album "Sings The Music Of Johnny Mandel (1983)" – LP label Discovery Records DS-875

♪ Ahmad Jamal, piano. Larry Ball, basse. Iraj Lashkary, percussions. Herlin Riley, batterie : Suicide Is Painless, song from M.A.S.H (Johnny Mandel / Michael Altman) – Album Digital works (1985) – Label ATLANTIC 81558-2

♪ Jimmy Smith, orgue. George Benson, guitare. Ron Carter, basse. Grady Tate, batterie : Suicide Is Painless, song from M.A.S.H (Johnny Mandel / Michael Altman) – Album Off The top (1982) – LP label ELEKTRA / MUSICIAN 52418

♪ Ronnie Mathews, piano. Ricky Ford, sax ténor. Bill Hardman, trompette. Walter Booker Jr, basse. Jimmy Cobb, batterie : Suicide Is Painless, song from M.A.S.H (Johnny Mandel / Michael Altman) – Album Roots, Branches and Dances (Bee Live Records /1979) – Label MOSAIC RECORDS 12261/7

Enregistré aux L&B Studios, Paris & Stöng, Ragnars' place in Suðavik, Iceland...

♪ Lady & Bird ( Keren Ann & Bardi Johannsson, voix) :Suicide Is Painless, song from M.A.S.H (Johnny Mandel / Michael Altman) – Label EMI Music 594625-2 (2003)

♪ Manic Street Preachers :Suicide Is Painless, song from M.A.S.H (Johnny Mandel / Michael Altman) (Single 1992) – Anthologie Manic Street Preachers / national treasures / The Complete Singles – Label SONY 88697946152

♪ Band Bob Florence, piano (Alan Broadbent, guitare. Larry Koonse, basse. Trey Henry, batterie. Peter Erskine, soliste. Bob Mc Chesney, trombone) : Suicide Is Painless, song from M.A.S.H (Johnny Mandel / Michael Altman) – Album "The Bob Florence Limited Edition – Legendary (2009) – Label Mama Records MAA 1037

The sword of time will pierce our skin It doesn't hurt when it begins But as it works its way on in The pain grows stronger, watch it grin

Suicide is painless It brings on many changes And I can take or leave it if I please