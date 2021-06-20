Repassez-moi l'standard
Programmation musicale
Repassez-moi l'standard
Par Laurent Valero
le dimanche à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Dimanche 20 juin 2021
58 min

Repassez-moi... "Suicide Is Painless" film M.A.S.H de Robert Altman (Johnny Mandel & Michael Altman) (1970)

"Johnny Mandel, talentueux musicien, brillant compositeur et arrangeur de jazz signe la musique du film M.A.S.H et l’histoire de la chanson dont le titre "Suicide is Painless - Le suicide est indolore" est cocasse. Altman souhaitait que Mandel écrive la chanson la plus stupide..." Laurent Valero

Repassez-moi... "Suicide Is Painless" film M.A.S.H de Robert Altman (Johnny Mandel & Michael Altman) (1970)
2012, Johnny Mandel conducting at Centrum's Jazz Port Townsend with Bill Ramsay & Travis Ranney, saxs, © Jim Levitt

"Altman tenta lui même d’en écrire les paroles, avant de se résoudre à confier la tâche à son fils Michael, alors âgé de 14 ans, lequel pondit le texte en 5 minutes sur un coin de table.

Il en résultera cette belle ballade pop, qui illustre en chanson, le suicide saboté par ses collègues chirurgiens du dentiste Waldowsky."Laurent Valero

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.

Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt.
Paramétrer les cookies

Suicide Is Painless, du film M.A.S.H. palme d’Or Cannes 1970...

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.

Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt.
Paramétrer les cookies

"Je dois voir avec les oreilles et écouter avec les yeux"Johnny Mandel (1925-2020)

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.

Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt.
Paramétrer les cookies

Through early morning fog I see                                                                                                                                                                    Visions of the things to be                                                                                                                                                                       The pains that are withheld for me                                                                                                                                                         I realize and I can see  

That suicide is painless                                                                                                                                                                              It brings on many changes                                                                                                                                                                     And I can take or leave it if I please...

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique 

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪ Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico” – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.

Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt.
Paramétrer les cookies

♪ BO du film M.A.S.H de Robert Altman (1970) :Suicide Is Painless (Johnny Mandel / Michael Altman) – Album "The Mash – Suicide Is Painless (1970) – EP label CBS 5009

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.

Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt.
Paramétrer les cookies

♪ Grady Tate, voix. Orchestre direction Harold Wheeler : Suicide Is Painless, song from M.A.S.H (Johnny Mandel / Michael Altman) – Album "Grady Tate - After The Long Drive Home (1970)" – LP label Skye Records SK-17

Enregistré Van Gelder Recording Studio à Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, USA en septembre 1974...

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.

Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt.
Paramétrer les cookies

♪ Paul Desmond, sax alto. Ed Bickert, guitare. Ron Carter, basse. Connie Kaye, batterie : Suicide Is Painless, song from M.A.S.H (Johnny Mandel / Michael Altman) – Album "Paul Desmond – Pure Desmond (1975) – LP label CTI Records 6059 S1

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.

Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt.
Paramétrer les cookies

♪ Bill Evans, piano. Eddie Gomez, basse. Eliot Zigmund, batterie : Suicide Is Painless, song from M.A.S.H (Johnny Mandel / Michael Altman) – Album "Bill Evans - You Must Believe In Spring (1981)" – Label Warner Bros. Records HS 3504

♪ Sue Raney, voix & Trio Bob Florence, piano. Bob Magnusson, basse. Jim Plank batterie : Suicide Is Painless, song from M.A.S.H (Johnny Mandel / Michael Altman) – Album "Sings The Music Of Johnny Mandel (1983)" – LP label Discovery Records DS-875

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.

Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt.
Paramétrer les cookies

♪ Ahmad Jamal, piano. Larry Ball, basse. Iraj Lashkary, percussions. Herlin Riley, batterie : Suicide Is Painless, song from M.A.S.H (Johnny Mandel / Michael Altman) – Album Digital works (1985) – Label ATLANTIC 81558-2

♪ Jimmy Smith, orgue. George Benson, guitare. Ron Carter, basse. Grady Tate, batterie : Suicide Is Painless, song from M.A.S.H (Johnny Mandel / Michael Altman) – Album Off The top (1982) – LP label ELEKTRA / MUSICIAN 52418

♪ Ronnie Mathews, piano. Ricky Ford, sax ténor. Bill Hardman, trompette. Walter Booker Jr, basse. Jimmy Cobb, batterie : Suicide Is Painless, song from M.A.S.H (Johnny Mandel / Michael Altman) – Album Roots, Branches and Dances (Bee Live Records /1979) – Label MOSAIC RECORDS 12261/7

Enregistré aux L&B Studios, Paris & Stöng, Ragnars' place in Suðavik, Iceland...

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.

Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt.
Paramétrer les cookies

♪ Lady & Bird ( Keren Ann & Bardi Johannsson, voix) :Suicide Is Painless, song from M.A.S.H (Johnny Mandel / Michael Altman) – Label EMI Music 594625-2 (2003)

♪ Manic Street Preachers :Suicide Is Painless, song from M.A.S.H (Johnny Mandel / Michael Altman) (Single 1992) – Anthologie Manic Street Preachers / national treasures / The Complete Singles – Label SONY 88697946152

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.

Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt.
Paramétrer les cookies

♪ Band Bob Florence, piano (Alan Broadbent, guitare. Larry Koonse, basse. Trey Henry, batterie. Peter Erskine, soliste. Bob Mc Chesney, trombone) : Suicide Is Painless, song from M.A.S.H (Johnny Mandel / Michael Altman) – Album "The Bob Florence Limited Edition – Legendary (2009) – Label Mama Records MAA 1037

The sword of time will pierce our skin                                                                                                                                                  It doesn't hurt when it begins                                                                                                                                                                 But as it works its way on in                                                                                                                                                                   The pain grows stronger, watch it grin         

Suicide is painless                                                                                                                                                                                 It brings on many changes                                                                                                                                     And I can take or leave it if I please        

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h02
    Suicide is painless (main title) - MASH
    Mash

    Suicide is painless (main title)

    John Mandel : compositeur, Mike Altman : compositeur, Altman Michael B : auteur
    Album Bof / Mash Label Sony (SRCS 7078) Année 1973
  • 19h05
    Suicide is painless (song from Mash) - GRADY TATE
    Grady TateChant

    Suicide is painless (song from Mash)

    Album After the long drive home Label Skye Records
  • 19h08
    Song from M*A*S*H (suicide is painless) - PAUL DESMOND
    Paul Desmond

    Song from M*A*S*H (Suicide Is Painless)

    Album Pure Desmond Label Epic (EPC 4505722) Année 1975
  • 19h12
    Theme from "M.A.S.H" (Suicide is painless) - BILL EVANS
    Bill EvansPiano

    Theme from ""M.A.S.H"" (Suicide is painless)

    Eddie Gomez : Contrebasse, Eliot Zigmund : Batterie
    Album You must believe in spring 1977 Label Warner Bros (923504-2) Année 1981
  • 19h18
    Suicide is painless - SUE RANEY WITH BOB FLORENCE TRIO
    Sue Raney With Bob Florence Trio

    Suicide is painless

    Bob Florence : Piano, Bob Magnusson : Contrebasse, Jim Plank : Batterie
    Album Sings the music of Johnny Mandel Label Discovery Records (DS 875) Année 1983
  • 19h22
    Theme from MASH - AHMAD JAMAL
    Ahmad JamalPiano

    Theme from MASH

    Album Digital works Label Atlantic (81258-2) Année 1985
  • 19h29
    Theme from MASH - JIMMY SMITH
    Jimmy SmithOrgue

    Theme from MASH

    Ron Carter : Contrebasse, Grady Tate : Batterie, George Benson : Guitare électrique, Stanley Turrentine : Saxophone
    Album Off the top Label Elektra Musician (MUS 52 418) Année 1982
  • 19h35
    Suicide is painless (Theme from "Mash") - RONNIE MATHEWS
    Ronnie MathewsPiano

    Suicide is painless (Theme from ""Mash"")

    Bill Hardman : Trompette, Ricky Ford : Saxophone ténor, Walter Booker : Contrebasse, Jimmy Cobb : Batterie
    Album The complete Bee Hive sessions discs VII, VIII & IX Label Mosaic Records (MD12261/7)
  • 19h42
    Suicide Is Painless - LADY & BIRD
    Lady & Bird

    Suicide is painless

    Mandel John : compositeur, Altman Michael B : auteur
    Album Bernard Lenoir L'Inrockuptible 2 Label Warner (50531 0598282 0) Année 2013
  • 19h45
    Suicide is painless - MANIC STREET PREACHERS
    Manic Street Preachers

    Suicide is painless

    Album National treasures - The complete singles Label Sony (88697946152) Année 2011
  • 19h49
    Suicide is painless - THE BOB FLORENCE LIMITED EDITION
    The Bob Florence Limited Edition

    Suicide is painless

    Johnny Mandel : compositeur, Bob Mcchesney : Trombone
    Album Legendary Label Mama Records Année 2009
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
dimanche 13 juin 2021
58 min
Repassez-moi l'standard... "La Javanaise" de Serge Gainsbourg (1963)
émission suivante
dimanche 27 juin 2021
58 min
Repassez-moi l'standard... "Dindi" composé par Antônio Carlos Jobim & paroles d' Aloysio de Oliveira (1960)