Repassez-moi... "Récit de Cassard-Watch What Happens" (Michel Legrand, Jacques Demy / Norman Gimbel) (1964)
"L'inoubliable Récit de Cassard écrit par Michel Legrand et Jacques Demy pour "Les Parapluies de Cherbourg" est aussitôt devenu un standard international connu dans sa version anglo-saxonne sous le nom de "Watch What Happens"..." Laurent Valero
"Depuis mon enfance, mon ambition est de vivre complètement dans la musique. Mon rêve est que rien ne m’échappe. C’est la raison pour laquelle je ne me suis jamais arrêté à une discipline musicale. J’aime jouer, diriger, chanter, écrire, et ce dans tous les styles. Cette diversité me préserve de l’uniformité"Michel Legrand
Barcelone 1973. Sarah Vaughan : "Watch What Happens" Carl Schoeder, piano, John Gianelli, basse & Jimmy Cobb, drums...
Live July 1, 2001 22. Festival International de Jazz de Montreal, Canada...
Let someone start believing in you
Let him hold out his hand
Let him touch you and Watch What Happens
One someone who can look in your eyes
And see into your heart ...
♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique
♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu LBLC 6635
♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme
♪George Blanes, chant (Roland Cassard) Christiane Legrand, chant (Mme Emery) Orrchestre direction Michel Legrand : "Récit De Cassard" (1964) (Michel Legrand / Jacques Demy) – De l'album "Michel Legrand / Jacques Demy – Les Parapluies De Cherbourg (1996)"– Label Sony Classical SM2K 62678
Recorded live at at Shelly's Manne-Hole In Hollywood, California...
♪Michel Legrand, piano. Ray Brown, basse. Shelly Manne batterie : "Watch What Happens" (M. Legrand / J. Demy / N. Gimbel) – De l’album "Michel Legrand – At Shelly's Manne-Hole (1969)" – LP label Philips 844 933
♪Elis Regina, voix. Orchestre direction Erlon Chaves : "Récit de Cassard" (Michel Legrand / Jacques Demy) – De l’album "Elis – Como & Porque (1969)" – Label Philips811 468-2
Recorded in 1969...
♪Elis Regina, voix. Orchestre direction Peter Knight : "Watch What Happens" (Michel Legrand / Norman Gimbel) – De l’album "Elis Regina – Elis Regina In London (2012)" – Label Philips UICY 90148
Enregistré à New York le 30 octobre 1973...
♪Erroll Garner, piano. Bob Cranshaw, basse. Jose Mangual, congas. Norman Gold, batterie : "Watch What Happens" (Michel Legrand) – De l’album "Erroll Garner - Magician (1974)" – LP label London Records APS 640
♪Nancy Wilson, voix. Orchestre direction Billy May : "Watch What Happens" (Michel Legrand / Norman Gimbel) – De l’album "Nancy Wilson – Free Again (1972)" – Label Pickwick SPC-3313
♪Bud Shank, sax alto. Orchestre direction Michel Legrand : "Watch What Happens" (Michel Legrand) – De l’album "Michel Legrand – Anthology – Série Écoutez Le Cinéma ! (2013)" – Label EmArcy 534 556 9
♪Lena Horne, vocals. Gabor Szabo & Cornell Dupree, guitares. Richard Tee, orgue. Chuck Rainey, basse. Grady Tate, batterie : "Watch What Happens" (Michel Legrand / Norman Gimbel) – De l’album "Lena Horne And Gabor Szabo – Lena & Gabor (1980)" – Label Rhapsody RHAP 1
Live 1982, Tony Bennett with Michel Legrand...
♪Tony Bennett, voix. The Will Bronson Singers. Orchestre direction Don Costa : "Watch What Happens" (Michel Legrand / Norman Gimbel) – De l’album If I Ruled The World / Songs for The Jet Set (1965) – Label COLUMBIA
♪Nicole Croisille, chant. Orchestre direction Don Costa : "Watch What Happens" (Michel Legrand / Norman Gimbel) (1966) – De l'album "Nicole Croisille – Pour Aimer (1966)" – EP label United Artists Records 36 071
Album celebrating the 50th anniversary of the most iconic recordings of all time !...
♪Frank Sinatra, vocals. Orchestre direction Don Costa : "Watch What Happens" (Michel Legrand / Norman Gimbel) – De l’album "My Way - Frank Sinatra (1967) – Label UMC 316179
Recorded: MPS Tonstudio Villingen, Black Forest, July 4th, 1968...
♪Trio Steve Kuhn, piano. Palle Danielsson, basse. Jon Christensen, batterie : "Watch What Happens" (Michel Legrand) – De l’album "Steve Kuhn Trio – Watch What Happens ! (1968)" – Label MPS Records 15 193 ST
♪Karin Krog, voix. Orchestre direction Palle Mikkelborg : "Watch What Happens" (Michel Legrand / Norman Gimbel) – De l’album "Karin Krog – You Must Believe In Spring / Songs By Michel Legrand) (1974)" – Label Meantime Records MR5
♪John Proulx, vocals & piano. Chuck Berghofer, basse. Billy Hulting, percussions. Joe LaBarbera, batterie : "Watch What Happens" (Michel Legrand / Norman Gimbel) – De l’album "John Proulx – Say It (2018)" – Label ArtistShare AS0159
Recorded July 13, 14 & 15, 2012 at ICP Recording Studios, Belgium...
♪Ran Blake, piano solo : "Watch What Happens" (Michel Legrand / Jacques Demy) – De l'album"Ran Blake – Chabrol Noir (2015)" – Label Impulse ! 476 275-2
... Let him find you and Watch What Happens
Cold, no I want beleive your heart is cold,
May be just afraid, to be broken again,
Let some one with a deep love to give...
Tony Bennett performing with Natalie Cole...
... Give that deep love to you
And what magic you'll see
Let some gone give his heart
Someone who cares like me.
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Antoine CourtinRéalisation
- Patrick LérissetRéalisation
- Annick HaumierCollaboration