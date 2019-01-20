Repassez-moi l'standard
Programmation musicale
Par Laurent Valero
le dimanche de 19h à 20hJazz
Dimanche 20 janvier 2019
58 min

Repassez-moi l'standard... "You're Gonna Hear From Me" écrit par André Previn et Dory Langdon-Previn (1965)

Chanson du film de Robert Mulligan "Inside Daisy Clover" avec Nathalie Wood et Christopher Plummer (1965)

Dory Langdon-Previn et André Previn, mariés 1959-1970 , © bbc.com

Move over, sun, and give me some sky
I got me some wings I'm eager to try
I may be unknown but wait till I've flown
You're gonna hear from me...

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique 

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♫Programme

Make me some room, you people up there
On top of the world, I'll meet you, I swear
I'm stakin' my claim, so remember my name
You're gonna hear from me...

Label Film Score Monthly
Label Film Score Monthly

♪Natalie Wood, chant & André Previn, piano :You're Gonna Hear From Me  (André Previn / Dory Langdon) - Screen Test-version non utilisée dans le film - ♪Jackie Ward, chant direction André Previn : You're Gonna Hear From Me - B.O. film de Robert Mulligan Inside Daisy Clover (1965) - De l'album "André Previn ‎– Inside Daisy Clover (2009) - Label Film Score Monthly ‎FSM                

Label Capitol Records
Label Capitol Records

♪Lou Rawls, chant :You're Gonna Hear From Me (André Previn / Dory Langdon) - De l'album "Lou Rawls ‎– Carryin' On ! (1966)" - Label Capitol Records ‎ST-2632                  

♪Nancy Wilson, chant. Orchestre direction Oliver Nelson : You're Gonna Hear From Me (André Previn / Dory Langdon) - De l’album "Nancy Wilson ‎– A Touch Of Today (1966)" - Label Capitol Records ST 2495

Fortune, smile on the road before me
I am fortune's child
Listen, world, you can't ignore me...

Recorded on September 22, 1966...

Label Blue Note
Label Blue Note

♪Stanley Turrentine, saxophone ténor. James Spaulding, sax alto. Pepper Adams, sax baryton. Mc Coy Tyner, piano. Blue Mitchell,  trompette. Julian Priester, trombone. Bob Cranshaw, basse. Mickey Roker, batterie : You're Gonna Hear From Me (André Previn) - De l'album "Stanley Turrentine – The Spoiler (1967)" - Label Blue Note BLP 4256 

I've got a song that longs to be played
Raise up my flag, begin my parade
Then watch the world over start comin' up Clover
That's how it's gonna be...

En public au Club Ronnie Scott, Londres / 1967...

Label Fontana
Label Fontana

♪Blossom Dearie, chant-piano. Freddy Logan, contrebasse. Allan Ganley, batterie : You're Gonna Hear From Me (André Previn / Dory Langdon) - De l’album "Blossom Dearie ‎– Sweet Blossom Dearie (1957) - Label Fontana ‎TL 5399 

Label Pye Records
Label Pye Records

♪Roy Budd, piano. Dave Holland, contrebasse. Chris Karan, batterie : You're Gonna Hear From Me - De l'album "Roy Budd ‎– Pick Yourself Up !!! (1967) - Label Pye Records ‎NSPL 18177

Label Philips
Label Philips

♪Scott Walker, chant. Orchestre direction Wally Stott : You're Gonna Hear From Me (André Previn / Dory Langdon) - De l’album "Scott Walker ‎– Scott (1967)" - Label Philips SBL 7816

Label Disques Vogue
Label Disques Vogue

♪Dionne Warwick, chant. Orchestre direction Peter Matz : You're Gonna Hear From Me (André Previn / Dory Langdon) - De l’album "Dionne Warwick – The Windows Of The World (1967) - Label Disques Vogue ‎CINT. 40040                  

♪Bill Evans, piano. Eddie Gomez, contrebasse. Jack Dejohnette, batterie : You're Gonna Hear From Me (André Previn) - De l'album "Bill Evans – Some Other Time : The Lost Session From The Black Forest (2016) - Label Resonance Records HCD-2019                   

Label Telarc
Label Telarc

♪Michael Feinstein, chant. André Previn, piano. David Fink, contrebasse : You're Gonna Hear From Me (André Previn / Dory Langdon) - De l’album "Michael Feinstein, Andre Previn ‎– Change Of Heart: The Songs Of Andre Previn (2013) - Label Telarc TEL-34021-02                  

Label Angel Records
Label Angel Records

♪André  Previn, piano. Mundel Lowe, guitare, Ray Brown, contrebasse. Grady Tate, batterie : You're Gonna Hear From Me (André Previn / Dory Previn) - De l'album "André Previn ‎– What Headphones ? (1993) - Label Angel Records  CDC 0777 7 54917  

I've got a song that longs to be played
Raise up my flag, begin my parade
Then watch the world over start comin' up Clover
That's how it's gonna be, watch me
You're gonna hear, you're gonna hear from me

Paroles de You're Gonna Hear From Me © Warner/Chappell Music, Inc

Séquence "le standard est ouvert... aux auditrices" 

Proposé par Laurence Pelegrin... 

Label Riverside Records
Label Riverside Records

♪Walter Norris, piano. Billy Bean, guitare. Hal Gaylor, contrebasse : Smoke Gets In Your Eyes (Jerome Kern / Otto Harbach) - De l’album "The Trio : Billy Bean,                                           Hal Gaylor, Walter Norris ‎– The Trio (1961) - Label Riverside Records ‎RLP 380                  

L'équipe de l'émission :
