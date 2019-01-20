Repassez-moi l'standard... "You're Gonna Hear From Me" écrit par André Previn et Dory Langdon-Previn (1965)

Move over, sun, and give me some sky

I got me some wings I'm eager to try

I may be unknown but wait till I've flown

You're gonna hear from me...

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫Programme

Make me some room, you people up there

On top of the world, I'll meet you, I swear

I'm stakin' my claim, so remember my name

You're gonna hear from me...

♪Natalie Wood, chant & André Previn, piano :You're Gonna Hear From Me (André Previn / Dory Langdon) - Screen Test-version non utilisée dans le film - ♪Jackie Ward, chant direction André Previn : You're Gonna Hear From Me - B.O. film de Robert Mulligan Inside Daisy Clover (1965) - De l'album "André Previn ‎– Inside Daisy Clover (2009) - Label Film Score Monthly ‎FSM

♪Lou Rawls, chant :You're Gonna Hear From Me (André Previn / Dory Langdon) - De l'album "Lou Rawls ‎– Carryin' On ! (1966)" - Label Capitol Records ‎ST-2632

♪Nancy Wilson, chant. Orchestre direction Oliver Nelson : You're Gonna Hear From Me (André Previn / Dory Langdon) - De l’album "Nancy Wilson ‎– A Touch Of Today (1966)" - Label Capitol Records ST 2495

Fortune, smile on the road before me

I am fortune's child

Listen, world, you can't ignore me...

Recorded on September 22, 1966...

♪Stanley Turrentine, saxophone ténor. James Spaulding, sax alto. Pepper Adams, sax baryton. Mc Coy Tyner, piano. Blue Mitchell, trompette. Julian Priester, trombone. Bob Cranshaw, basse. Mickey Roker, batterie : You're Gonna Hear From Me (André Previn) - De l'album "Stanley Turrentine – The Spoiler (1967)" - Label Blue Note BLP 4256

I've got a song that longs to be played

Raise up my flag, begin my parade

Then watch the world over start comin' up Clover

That's how it's gonna be...

En public au Club Ronnie Scott, Londres / 1967...

♪Blossom Dearie, chant-piano. Freddy Logan, contrebasse. Allan Ganley, batterie : You're Gonna Hear From Me (André Previn / Dory Langdon) - De l’album "Blossom Dearie ‎– Sweet Blossom Dearie (1957) - Label Fontana ‎TL 5399

♪Roy Budd, piano. Dave Holland, contrebasse. Chris Karan, batterie : You're Gonna Hear From Me - De l'album "Roy Budd ‎– Pick Yourself Up !!! (1967) - Label Pye Records ‎NSPL 18177

♪Scott Walker, chant. Orchestre direction Wally Stott : You're Gonna Hear From Me (André Previn / Dory Langdon) - De l’album "Scott Walker ‎– Scott (1967)" - Label Philips SBL 7816

♪Dionne Warwick, chant. Orchestre direction Peter Matz : You're Gonna Hear From Me (André Previn / Dory Langdon) - De l’album "Dionne Warwick – The Windows Of The World (1967) - Label Disques Vogue ‎CINT. 40040

♪Bill Evans, piano. Eddie Gomez, contrebasse. Jack Dejohnette, batterie : You're Gonna Hear From Me (André Previn) - De l'album "Bill Evans – Some Other Time : The Lost Session From The Black Forest (2016) - Label Resonance Records HCD-2019

♪Michael Feinstein, chant. André Previn, piano. David Fink, contrebasse : You're Gonna Hear From Me (André Previn / Dory Langdon) - De l’album "Michael Feinstein, Andre Previn ‎– Change Of Heart: The Songs Of Andre Previn (2013) - Label Telarc TEL-34021-02

♪André Previn, piano. Mundel Lowe, guitare, Ray Brown, contrebasse. Grady Tate, batterie : You're Gonna Hear From Me (André Previn / Dory Previn) - De l'album "André Previn ‎– What Headphones ? (1993) - Label Angel Records CDC 0777 7 54917

Paroles de You're Gonna Hear From Me © Warner/Chappell Music, Inc

Séquence "le standard est ouvert... aux auditrices"

Proposé par Laurence Pelegrin...

♪Walter Norris, piano. Billy Bean, guitare. Hal Gaylor, contrebasse : Smoke Gets In Your Eyes (Jerome Kern / Otto Harbach) - De l’album "The Trio : Billy Bean, Hal Gaylor, Walter Norris ‎– The Trio (1961) - Label Riverside Records ‎RLP 380