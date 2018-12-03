Repassez-moi l'standard... "You Must Believe in Spring" Michel Legrand & Jacques Demy, Alan & Marylin Bergman

You must believe in spring (Michel Legrand / Marilyn & Alan Bergman) Chanson de Maxence tirée du film Les Demoiselles de Rochefort de Jacques Demy (1967)

"You must believe in love / And trust it’s on its way....You Must Believe In Spring - La Chanson De Maxence : You must believe in love / And trust it’s on its way / Just as the sleeping rose / Awaits the kiss of May … https://www\.discogs\.com/Michel\-Legrand\-Disco\-Magic\-Concorde/release/1281673

♫Repassez-moi l'standard : Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫Programme

_♪_The girl I've never met (adapt Earl Brown) The Young Girls Of Rochefort (Les Demoiselles De Rochefort, version anglaise) - Du coffret " Jacques Demy • Michel Legrand ‎– L'intégrale / The Complete Edition (2013) - Label Universal Music France ‎534 215 9

♪Michel Legrand, piano-direction : You must believe in spring (Michel Legrand) De l'album The Concert Legrand (Londres 1976) - label Barclay LP 900524

♪Bill Evans, piano. Eddie Gomez, contrebasse. Eliot Zigmund, batterie : You must believe in spring (Michel Legrand) De l'album You must believe in spring (1977) - Label Warner Bros 923504-2

♪Tony Bennett, chant. Bill Evans piano : You must believe in spring (Michel Legrand / Marilyn & Alan Bergman) - De l'album Together again (DRG records / 1976) Anthologie The complete edition Jacques Demy / Michel Legrand - Label Universal 534216 3

♪Fernando Otero, piano. Hector Del Curto, bandonéon. Nicolas Danielson, violon. Inbal Segev, violoncelle. Pedro Giraudo, contrebasse : You must believe in spring (Michel Legrand) - De l'album X-Tango (2004) FREE HAND 37001 73365 1920

♪Virginie Teychené, chant. Stéphane Bernard, piano : You must believe in spring (Michel Legrand / Marilyn & Alan Bergman) - De l'album Bright and sweet (2012) - Label JAZZ VILLAGE 570012

♪Greetje Kauffeld. Metropole String Orchestra, direction Rogier Van Otterloo : You must believe in spring (Michel Legrand / Alan & Marylin Bergman) - De Heaven’s open - Label Sonorama C-64

♪Tina May, chant. Nikki Iles, piano : You must believe in spring (Michel Legrand / Marilyn & Alan Bergman) - De l'album Change of sky (1998) 33JAZZ 39

♪Nicolas Folmer, trompette. Thierry Eliez, piano. Mauro Gargano, contrebasse. Benjamin Henocq, batterie : You must believe in spring (Michel Legrand) - De l'album Nicolas Folmer plays Michel Legrand (2007) CRISTAL RECORDS 0808

♫Séquence "le standard est ouvert … aux auditrices"

Proposé par Caroline Pedezert... My Romance de la comédie musicale Jumbo (1935)

♪Carmen Mc Rae, chant. Don Abney, piano. Joe Benjamin, contrebasse. Charlie Smith, batterie : _My Romance (_Richard Rogers / Lorenz Hart) - De l'album Books of ballads (1958) KAPP / POLL WINNERS RECORDS 27340

♪Ben Webster, sax ténor avec Harry "Sweets" Edison trompette. Hank Jones, piano. Georges Duvivier, contrebasse. Clarence Johnston, batterie : My Romance (Richard Rogers / Lorenz Hart) - De l'album Ben and Sweets (1962) CBS 4606132