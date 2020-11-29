Repassez-moi l'standard
Programmation musicale
Repassez-moi l'standard
Par Laurent Valero
le dimanche à 19hJazz
Dimanche 29 novembre 2020
57 min

Repassez-moi l'standard... "That's All" written by Alan Brandt & music by Bob Haymes (1952)

"Ce thème qui est une belle chanson d’amour, semble avoir été spécialement écrit pour être chantée par les meilleurs crooners. En ce sens, "That’s All" aura comblé toutes les attentes de ses auteurs, si l’on considère que le premier à l’avoir enregistrée s’appelait Nat King Cole..." Laurent Valero

Repassez-moi l'standard... "That's All" written by Alan Brandt & music by Bob Haymes (1952)
1984, his final album "That's All : Bob Haymes Sings & Plays Bob Haymes" , © Eaddy Mays / label Serendipity Recordings, Inc.

I can only give you love that lasts forever
And the promise to be near each time you call
And the only heart I own for you and you alone
That's all, that's all

Orchestra directed by Paul Nielson, from Bell Records...

October 11, 1963, for 'The Judy Garland Show'. Another rare performance, sung by Judy just this once !

I can only give you country walks in springtime
And a hand to hold when leaves begin to fall
And a love whose burning light
Will warm the winter night
That's all, that's all

♪Nat King Cole, voix. Orchestre direction Nelson Riddle : "That’s All" (Alan Brandt / Bob Haymes) ‎– De l'album "Great Gentlemen Of Song: Spotlight On... Nat King Cole (1995)" ‎– Label Capitol Records CDP 7243 8 29393 

Une des chanteuses de jazz les plus remarquables de ce que l’on a appelé le style cool. Recorded on January 23, 1956...

♪June Christy, voix. Orchestre direction Pete Rugolo : "That’s All" (Alan Brandt / Bob Haymes) – De l’album "June Christy ‎– The Misty Miss Christy (1956)"– Label Capitol Jazz ‎CDP 7 98452 2

♪Johnny Mathis, voix.Glenn Osser and His Orchestra : "That’s All" (Alan Brandt / Bob Haymes) – De l’album "Johnny Mathis – Heavenly (1962)" – Label Columbia ‎CL 1351

Label Hallmark Music & Entertainment
Label Hallmark Music & Entertainment

♪Bobby Darin, voix. Orchestre direction Richard Wess : "That’s All" (Alan Brandt / Bob Haymes) (Atco Records 1959) – De l’album "Bobby Darin – That's All (1959)" – Label Hallmark Music & Entertainment 707872

There are those, I am sure, who have told you
They would give you the world for a toy
All I have are these arms to enfold you
And the love time can never destroy

Recorded live at the Montmartre Jazzhus, Copenhagen, Denmark, January 31, 1965...

Label Black Lion Records
Label Black Lion Records

♪Ben Webster, sax ténor. Kenny Drew, piano. Niels-Henning Ørsted Pedersen, basse. Alex Riel, batterie : "That’s All" (Alan Brandt / Bob Haymes) – De l’album "Ben Webster ‎– Gone With The Wind (1989)" – Label Black Lion Records BLCD 760125

♪Mel Tormé, voix. Orchestre direction Robert Mersey : "That’s All" (Alan Brandt / Bob Haymes) – De l’album A rush, Romantic Album That’s all (1965) – Label FONTANA

Label Concord Jazz
Label Concord Jazz

♪Jimmy Rowles, piano & Ray Brown, basse :"That’s All" (Alan Brandt / Bob Haymes) – De l’album "Ray Brown. Jimmy Rowles ‎– As Good As It Gets (1992)" – Label Concord Jazz ‎CCD-4066

Label Frémeaux & Associés
Label Frémeaux & Associés

♪Marc Benham piano solo :"That’s All" (Alan Brandt / Bob Haymes) – De l’album "Marc Benham – Solo Piano Herbst (2013)" – Label Frémeaux & Associés ‎FA 578

Label Megadisc
Label Megadisc

♪Mathilde Santing, voix. Mimi Izumi Kobayashi, piano : "That’s All" (Alan Brandt / Bob Haymes) – De l’album "Mathilde Santing – Ballads Breast and Brow (1994) – Label Megadisc 522 327-2

If you're wondering what I'm asking in return, dear
You'll be glad to know that my demands are small
Say it's me that you adore, for now and evermore
That's all, that's all

Le guitariste Marc Fosset (1949-2020) s’en est allé vaincu par la maladie de Parkinson, on se souvient de son duo avec Patrice Caratini, sa collaboration avec Stéphane  Grappelli...

Label OMD
Label OMD

♪Marc Fosset, voix-guitare. Georges Arvanitas, piano. Marcel Azzola, accordéon. Claude Guilhot, vibraphone. Patrice Caratini, basse. Charles Saudrais, batterie : "C’est tout, c’est tout Mr l’agent -That’s All" (Maurice Tezé / Bob Haymes) – De l’album "Marc Fosset : Crooner (1990) – Label OMD CD 1524

Recorded April 3 to 5, 1989 New York, USA...

♪Bobby Scott, voix-piano. Bucky Pizzarelli, guitare. Steve LaSpina, basse. Paul Jost, batterie : "That’s All" (Edmund Goulding / Mc Gordon) – De l’album "Bobby Scott ‎– For Sentimental Reasons (1990)" – Label Musicmasters 5025-2

There are those, I am sure, who have told you
They would give you the world for a toy
All I have are these arms to enfold you
And the love time can never destroy

Edie Adams sings "That's All" it was the last episode of the popular series "I Love Lucy"...

If you're wondering what I'm asking in return, dear
You'll be glad to know that my demands are small
Say it's me that you adore, for now and evermore
That's all, that's all.

