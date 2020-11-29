Repassez-moi l'standard... "That's All" written by Alan Brandt & music by Bob Haymes (1952)
"Ce thème qui est une belle chanson d’amour, semble avoir été spécialement écrit pour être chantée par les meilleurs crooners. En ce sens, "That’s All" aura comblé toutes les attentes de ses auteurs, si l’on considère que le premier à l’avoir enregistrée s’appelait Nat King Cole..." Laurent Valero
I can only give you love that lasts forever
And the promise to be near each time you call
And the only heart I own for you and you alone
That's all, that's all
Orchestra directed by Paul Nielson, from Bell Records...
October 11, 1963, for 'The Judy Garland Show'. Another rare performance, sung by Judy just this once !
I can only give you country walks in springtime
And a hand to hold when leaves begin to fall
And a love whose burning light
Will warm the winter night
That's all, that's all
♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique
♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu LBLC 6635
♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme
♪Nat King Cole, voix. Orchestre direction Nelson Riddle : "That’s All" (Alan Brandt / Bob Haymes) – De l'album "Great Gentlemen Of Song: Spotlight On... Nat King Cole (1995)" – Label Capitol Records CDP 7243 8 29393
Une des chanteuses de jazz les plus remarquables de ce que l’on a appelé le style cool. Recorded on January 23, 1956...
♪June Christy, voix. Orchestre direction Pete Rugolo : "That’s All" (Alan Brandt / Bob Haymes) – De l’album "June Christy – The Misty Miss Christy (1956)"– Label Capitol Jazz CDP 7 98452 2
♪Johnny Mathis, voix.Glenn Osser and His Orchestra : "That’s All" (Alan Brandt / Bob Haymes) – De l’album "Johnny Mathis – Heavenly (1962)" – Label Columbia CL 1351
♪Bobby Darin, voix. Orchestre direction Richard Wess : "That’s All" (Alan Brandt / Bob Haymes) (Atco Records 1959) – De l’album "Bobby Darin – That's All (1959)" – Label Hallmark Music & Entertainment 707872
There are those, I am sure, who have told you
They would give you the world for a toy
All I have are these arms to enfold you
And the love time can never destroy
Recorded live at the Montmartre Jazzhus, Copenhagen, Denmark, January 31, 1965...
♪Ben Webster, sax ténor. Kenny Drew, piano. Niels-Henning Ørsted Pedersen, basse. Alex Riel, batterie : "That’s All" (Alan Brandt / Bob Haymes) – De l’album "Ben Webster – Gone With The Wind (1989)" – Label Black Lion Records BLCD 760125
♪Mel Tormé, voix. Orchestre direction Robert Mersey : "That’s All" (Alan Brandt / Bob Haymes) – De l’album A rush, Romantic Album That’s all (1965) – Label FONTANA
♪Jimmy Rowles, piano & Ray Brown, basse :"That’s All" (Alan Brandt / Bob Haymes) – De l’album "Ray Brown. Jimmy Rowles – As Good As It Gets (1992)" – Label Concord Jazz CCD-4066
♪Marc Benham piano solo :"That’s All" (Alan Brandt / Bob Haymes) – De l’album "Marc Benham – Solo Piano Herbst (2013)" – Label Frémeaux & Associés FA 578
♪Mathilde Santing, voix. Mimi Izumi Kobayashi, piano : "That’s All" (Alan Brandt / Bob Haymes) – De l’album "Mathilde Santing – Ballads Breast and Brow (1994) – Label Megadisc 522 327-2
If you're wondering what I'm asking in return, dear
You'll be glad to know that my demands are small
Say it's me that you adore, for now and evermore
That's all, that's all
Le guitariste Marc Fosset (1949-2020) s’en est allé vaincu par la maladie de Parkinson, on se souvient de son duo avec Patrice Caratini, sa collaboration avec Stéphane Grappelli...
♪Marc Fosset, voix-guitare. Georges Arvanitas, piano. Marcel Azzola, accordéon. Claude Guilhot, vibraphone. Patrice Caratini, basse. Charles Saudrais, batterie : "C’est tout, c’est tout Mr l’agent -That’s All" (Maurice Tezé / Bob Haymes) – De l’album "Marc Fosset : Crooner (1990) – Label OMD CD 1524
Recorded April 3 to 5, 1989 New York, USA...
♪Bobby Scott, voix-piano. Bucky Pizzarelli, guitare. Steve LaSpina, basse. Paul Jost, batterie : "That’s All" (Edmund Goulding / Mc Gordon) – De l’album "Bobby Scott – For Sentimental Reasons (1990)" – Label Musicmasters 5025-2
There are those, I am sure, who have told you
They would give you the world for a toy
All I have are these arms to enfold you
And the love time can never destroy
Edie Adams sings "That's All" it was the last episode of the popular series "I Love Lucy"...
If you're wondering what I'm asking in return, dear
You'll be glad to know that my demands are small
Say it's me that you adore, for now and evermore
That's all, that's all.
- 19h00Nat King Cole With Nelson Riddle'S Orchestra
That’s allNelson Riddle : chef d'orchestre, Nat King Cole : ChantAlbum Somewhere along the way 1952-1954 Label Universal Music (56113524) Année 2015
- 19h04June Christy
That's allPeter Rugolo : chef d'orchestreAlbum The misty miss christy Label Pathe Marconi (1566141) Année 1985
- 19h07Johnny Mathis
That's allGlenn Osser : chef d'orchestreAlbum Ride on a rainbow Label Fontana (682 057) Année 1960
- 19h11Bobby Darin
That's All (LP Version)Album That's all Label Rhino Atlantic Année 2004
- 19h14Ben WebsterSaxophone ténor
That's allKenny Drew : Piano, Alex Riel : Percussions, Niels-Henning Orsted Pedersen : ContrebasseAlbum Gone with the wind Label Black Lion Records (BLCD 760125) Année 1989
- 19h21Mel Tormé
That's allAlbum Jazz vocal - les chanteurs / Mel Torme : That's all / CD10 Label Sony (88883725052-10) Année 2013
- 19h31Marc BenhamPiano
That's allAlbum Solo piano Herbst Label Fremeaux Et Associes (FA 578) Année 2013
- 19h37Mathilde Santing
That's allAlbum Breast and Brow Label Nettwerk Records Année 1989
- 19h42Marc FossetGuitare
That's all (C'est tout c'est tout Mrs. l'agent)Georges Arvanitas : Piano, Claude Guilhot : Vibraphone, Marcel Azzola : Accordéon, Patrice Caratini : Contrebasse, Charles Saudrais : PercussionsAlbum Crooner Label Omd (Distributeur) (CD 1524) Année 1990
- 19h47Bobby Scott And His Trio
That's allBobby Scott : Piano, Bucky Pizzarelli : Guitare, Steve La Spina : Basse, Ronnie Zito : Batterie, Jimmy Young : BatterieAlbum For sentimental reasons Label Musicmasters (50252C) Année 1990
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Félix LevacherRéalisation
- Annick HaumierCollaboration
- Romain Couturier (Discothèque RF)Collaboration