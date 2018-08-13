Repassez-moi l'standard... "You Don't Know What Love Is" written by Don Raye, composed by Gene De Paul
♫Générique
♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu LBLC 6635
♫Programme
You don't know what love is
Until you've learned the meaning of the blues
Until you've loved a love you had to loose
You don't know what love is
♫Chet Baker, chant et trompette. Russ Freeman, piano. Carson Smith, contrebasse. Bob Neel, batterie : You Don't Know What Love Is (Don Raye / Gene De Paul) - De l'album "Chet Baker Sings and Plays (2004) - Label EMI 7243 5 79967 2 3
You don't know how lips hurt
Until you've kissed and had to pay the cost
♫Ahmad Jamal, piano. Israel Crosby, contrebasse. Vernell Fournier, batterie : You Don't Know What Love Is (Don Raye / Gene De Paul) - De l'album "Ahmad Jamal Trio – Complete Live At The Spotlite Club 1958" - Label Gambit Records 69265
Until you've flipped you're heart and you have lost
You don't know what love is
♫Buddy Greco, chant. Orchestre direction Chuck Sagle : You Don't Know What Love Is (Don Raye / Gene De Paul) - De l'album "Buddy Greco – Songs For Swinging Losers (1961)" - Label Epic BN 585
Do you know how a lost heart fears
The thought of reminiscing
♫Chris Connor, chant. Orchestre direction Richard Wess : You Don't Know What Love Is (Don Raye /Gene De Paul) - De l'album "Chris Connor – Witchcraft (1959) - Label Atlantic 8032
And how lips have taste of tears
Loose the taste for kissing
♫Kenny Drew, piano duo avec Niels Henning Orsted Pedersen, contrebasse : You Don't Know What Love Is (Don Raye / Gene De Paul) - De l'album "Duo Live In Concert - Kenny Drew/Niels-Henning Orsted-Pedersen Duo (1990)" - Label Steeple Chase 31010
You don't know how hearts burn
For love that cannot live, yet never dies
♫Tony Bennett, chant & Bill Evans, piano : You Don't Know What Love Is (Don Raye / Gene De Paul) - De l'album "Tony Bennett & Bill Evans – Together Again (1976)" - Label DRG Records CDMRS 901
Until you've faced each dawn with sleepless eyes
You don't know what love is
♫Enrico Rava, trompette & Renato Sellani, piano : You Don't Know What Love Is (Don Raye / Gene De Paul) - De l'album "Rava, Sellani – Le Cose Inutili (2001) - Label Philology W 213.2
You don't know how hearts burn
♫he Pete McGuiness Jazz Orchestra : Pete Mc Guiness, chant. Trombone solo Bruce Eidem, trombone : You Don't Know What Love Is (Don Raye / Gene De Paul) - De l'album "The Pete McGuinness Jazz Orchestra – Strength In Numbers (2014) - Label Summit Records DCD 627
For love that cannot live, yet never dies
♫Linda Sharrock, chant & Eric Watson, piano :You Don't Know What Love Is (Don Raye / Gene De Paul) - De l’album "Listen to the night (1994) - Label OWL 9847614
Until you've faced each dawn with sleepless eyes
♫Diego Urcola, buggle & Juan Dargenton, bandonéon : You Don't Know What Love Is (Gene De Paul / Don Raye) - De l’album "Diego Urcola – Mates (2013) - Label Sunnyside Records SSC 4112
How could you know what love is, what love is
♫Rémi Toulon, piano. Sébastien Charlier, harmonica. Jean-Luc Aramy, contrebasse. Vincent Frade, batterie : You Don't Know What Love Is (Don Raye / Gene De Paul) - De l’album "Adagiorinho – Rémi Toulon (2017)" - Label Alien Beats Records 009
What love is. What love is
♫David Sanchez, saxophone soprano. Ugonna Okegwo, contrebasse. Leon Parker, batterie : You Don't Know What Love Is (Don Raye / Gene De Paul) - De l’album "Leon Parker – Above & Below (1994) - Label Epicure 66144
Paroles de You Don't Know What Love Is © Universal Music Publishing Group
