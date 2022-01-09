Repassez-moi ... "You and the Night and the Music" music by Arthur Schwartz & lyricist Howard Dietz (1934)
"Entendu dans le feuilleton radio "The Gibson Family" par son 1er interprète Conrad Thibault. Puis dans la comédie musicale "Revenge with music" à l’Amsterdam Theater de New-York (1934) argument inspiré de la pièce espagnole "El sombrero de los tres picos-Le tricorne" de Pedro de Alarcon." L. Valero
"La musique en est signée Arthur Schwartz, les paroles Howard Dietz, pour ce qui est une romance sentimentale dans la grande tradition à Broadway dans les années 30 !"Laurent Valero
You and the night and the music
Fill me with flaming desire
Setting my being completely on fire ...
1986, Live ! in Tokyo, Japan : Keith Jarrett, piano. Gary Peacock, basse & Jack DeJohnette, batterie ...
... You and the night and the music
Thrill me but will we be one
After the night and the music are done ? ...
1953, Shelly Manne & His Men ...
... Until the pale light of dawning and daylight
Our hearts will be throbbing guitars
Morning may come without warning
And take away the stars ...
♫ Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique
♪ Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" - Label Bleu LBLC 6635
♫ Repassez-moi l'standard - Programme
"Interprétation du violoniste & chef d’orchestre _Léo Riesman_, spécialisé dans la musique de danse. Il accompagne avec son orchestre le chanteur Phil Dewey, c’était en 1935 ..."Laurent Valero
♪ Leo Reisman & His Orchestra. Phil Dewey, vocals :You and the Night and the Music (Arthur Schwartz / Howard Dietz) - Label Brunswick 73311
♪ Tommy Dorsey & His Orchestra :You and the Night and the Music (Arthur Schwartz / Howard Dietz) - Album "Tommy Dorsey & His Orchestra Plays The Musical Comedy Hits Of Howard Dietz & Arthur Schwartz (1951)" - LP label Decca DL 5317
♪ Tete Montoliu y Su Cuarteto (Tete Montoliu, piano. Manuel Bolao, guitare. Jose Vives, basse. Ramon Farrán, batterie) : You and the Night and the Music (A_r_thur Schwartz / Howard Dietz) (1957) - Album "Jazz En Barcelona 1920–1965 • El Jazz Moderno • Vol 3 • 1957–1965 (2006)" - Label Fresh Sound Records FSRCD 3016
Enregistré à Paris, en 1956 ...
♪ Alain Goraguer, piano. Paul Rovère, basse. Christian Garros, batterie : You and the Night and the Music (Arthur Schwartz / Howard Dietz) - Album "Go-go-Goraguer (2001) - Label Gitanes Jazz Productions 016563-2
♪ The Hi-Lo’s & Orchestre de Frank Comstock :You and the Night and the Music (Arthur Schwartz / Howard Dietz) - Album On Hand (Starlite / 1956) Anthologie A musical Thrill - Label Jasmine Records 433
♪ Los Admiradores :You and the Night and the Music (Arthur Schwartz / Howard Dietz) - Album "Bongos (1959)" - LP label Command RS 809
♪ Cathy Hayes, vocals. Barney Kessel, guitare. Monty Budwig, basse. Mel Lewis, batterie : You and the Night and the Music (Arthur Schwartz / Howard Dietz) - Album "It's All Right With Me (1959)" - LP label Hifi Records SR 416
♪ Chet Baker, trompette. Bill Evans, Pepper Adams, sax baryton. Herbie Mann, flûte. Paul Chambers, basse. Philly Joe Jones, batterie : _You and the Night and the Music - A_lbum Chet (Riverside / 1959) Anthologie Chet Baker / Le poète du Jazz - Label EMI 581698 2
♪ Julie London, vocals & Dick Reynolds Orchestra :You and the Night and the Music (Arthur Schwartz / Howard Dietz) - Album Around Midnight (Liberty / 1961) - Label CAPITOL 3698102
♪ John Wallowitch piano solo :You and the Night and the Music (Arthur Schwartz / Howard Dietz) - Album This is John Wallowitch (1964) - LP label SERENUS 2 005
♪ Mel Tormé, vocals & Geoff Love Orchestra :You and the Night and the Music (Arthur Schwartz / Howard Dietz) - Album My Kind of Music (1961) - Label VERVE
1980, Live au Keystone Corner de San Francisco, USA ...
♪ Bill Evans, piano. Marc Johnson, basse. Joe La Barbera, batterie : You and the Night and the Music - Album Consecration (1980) - Label TIMELESS 331
♪ Chet Baker, vocals & trompette. Harold Danko, piano. John Burr, basse. Ben Riley, batterie : You and the Night and the Music (Arthur Schwartz / Howard Dietz) - Album As Time Goes By / Love Songs (1986) - Label TIMELESS 251
Recorded September 13 & 14, 1994 At Sear Sound, New York City, USA ...
♪ Meredith d’Ambrosio, vocals & piano :You and the Night and the Music (Arthur Schwartz / Howard Dietz) - Album "Beware Of Spring ! (1995)" - Label Sunnyside SSC 1069D
Recorded March 30, 1999 at Dr. Anton Philipszaal, The Hague, Holland ...
♪ Enrico Pieranunzi, piano & Bert Van Den Brink, piano:You and the Night and the Music (Arthur Schwartz / Howard Dietz) - Album "Daedalus Wings (1999)" - Label Challenge Records CHR 70069
... Until the pale light of dawning and daylight
Our hearts will be throbbing guitars
Morning may come without warning
And take away the stars
If we must live for the moment
Love till the moment is through
After the night and the music die
Will I have you
You and the night and the music
You and the night
You.
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Antoine CourtinRéalisation
- Romain Couturier (Discothèque RF)Collaboration
- Annick HaumierCollaboration