Dimanche 9 janvier 2022
57 min

Repassez-moi ... "You and the Night and the Music" music by Arthur Schwartz & lyricist Howard Dietz (1934)

"Entendu dans le feuilleton radio "The Gibson Family" par son 1er interprète Conrad Thibault. Puis dans la comédie musicale "Revenge with music" à l’Amsterdam Theater de New-York (1934) argument inspiré de la pièce espagnole "El sombrero de los tres picos-Le tricorne" de Pedro de Alarcon." L. Valero

Repassez-moi ... "You and the Night and the Music" music by Arthur Schwartz & lyricist Howard Dietz (1934)
Howard Dietz, lyricist & Arthur Schwartz, composer, © masterworksbroadway.com

"La musique en est signée Arthur Schwartz, les paroles Howard Dietz, pour ce qui est une romance sentimentale dans la grande tradition à Broadway dans les années 30 !"Laurent Valero

You and the night and the music
Fill me with flaming desire
Setting my being completely on fire ...

1986, Live ! in Tokyo, Japan : Keith Jarrett, piano. Gary Peacock, basse & Jack DeJohnette, batterie ...

... You and the night and the music
Thrill me but will we be one
After the night and the music are done ? ...

1953, Shelly Manne & His Men ...

... Until the pale light of dawning and daylight
Our hearts will be throbbing guitars
Morning may come without warning
And take away the stars ...

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique 

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪ Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard - Programme 

"Interprétation du violoniste & chef d’orchestre _Léo Riesman_, spécialisé dans la musique de danse. Il accompagne avec son orchestre le chanteur Phil Dewey, c’était en 1935 ..."Laurent Valero 

♪  Leo Reisman & His Orchestra. Phil Dewey, vocals :You and the Night and the Music (Arthur Schwartz / Howard Dietz) - Label Brunswick 73311

Label Decca
Label Decca

♪ Tommy Dorsey & His Orchestra :You and the Night and the Music (Arthur Schwartz / Howard Dietz) - Album "Tommy Dorsey & His Orchestra Plays The Musical Comedy Hits Of Howard Dietz & Arthur Schwartz (1951)" - LP label Decca DL 5317

Label Fresh Sound Records
Label Fresh Sound Records

♪ Tete Montoliu y Su Cuarteto (Tete Montoliu, piano. Manuel Bolao, guitare. Jose Vives, basse. Ramon Farrán, batterie) : You and the Night and the Music (A_r_thur Schwartz / Howard Dietz) (1957) - Album "Jazz En Barcelona 1920–1965 • El Jazz Moderno • Vol 3 • 1957–1965 (2006)" - Label Fresh Sound Records FSRCD 3016

Enregistré à Paris, en 1956 ...

Label Gitanes Jazz Productions
Label Gitanes Jazz Productions

♪ Alain Goraguer, piano. Paul Rovère, basse. Christian Garros, batterie : You and the Night and the Music (Arthur Schwartz / Howard Dietz) - Album "Go-go-Goraguer (2001) - Label Gitanes Jazz Productions 016563-2

♪ The Hi-Lo’s & Orchestre de Frank Comstock :You and the Night and the Music (Arthur Schwartz / Howard Dietz) - Album On Hand (Starlite / 1956) Anthologie A musical Thrill - Label Jasmine Records 433

♪ Los Admiradores :You and the Night and the Music (Arthur Schwartz / Howard Dietz) - Album "Bongos (1959)" - LP label Command RS 809

♪ Cathy Hayes, vocals. Barney Kessel, guitare. Monty Budwig, basse. Mel Lewis, batterie : You and the Night and the Music (Arthur Schwartz / Howard Dietz) - Album "It's All Right With Me (1959)" - LP label Hifi Records SR 416

♪ Chet Baker, trompette. Bill Evans, Pepper Adams, sax baryton. Herbie Mann, flûte. Paul Chambers, basse. Philly Joe Jones, batterie : _You and the Night and the Music - A_lbum Chet (Riverside / 1959) Anthologie Chet Baker / Le poète du Jazz - Label EMI  581698 2

♪ Julie London, vocals & Dick Reynolds Orchestra :You and the Night and the Music (Arthur Schwartz / Howard Dietz) - Album Around Midnight (Liberty / 1961) - Label CAPITOL 3698102

♪ John Wallowitch piano solo :You and the Night and the Music (Arthur Schwartz / Howard Dietz) - Album This is John Wallowitch (1964) - LP label SERENUS 2 005

♪ Mel Tormé, vocals & Geoff Love Orchestra :You and the Night and the Music (Arthur Schwartz / Howard Dietz) - Album My Kind of Music (1961) - Label VERVE

1980, Live au Keystone Corner de San Francisco, USA ...

♪ Bill Evans, piano. Marc Johnson, basse. Joe La Barbera, batterie : You and the Night and the Music - Album Consecration (1980) - Label TIMELESS 331

♪ Chet Baker, vocals & trompette. Harold Danko, piano. John Burr, basse. Ben Riley, batterie : You and the Night and the Music (Arthur Schwartz / Howard Dietz) - Album As Time Goes By / Love Songs (1986) - Label TIMELESS 251

Recorded September 13 & 14, 1994 At Sear Sound, New York City, USA ... 

Label Sunnyside
Label Sunnyside

♪ Meredith d’Ambrosio, vocals & piano :You and the Night and the Music (Arthur Schwartz / Howard Dietz) - Album "Beware Of Spring ! (1995)" - Label Sunnyside SSC 1069D

Recorded March 30, 1999 at Dr. Anton Philipszaal, The Hague, Holland ...

Label Challenge Records
Label Challenge Records

♪ Enrico Pieranunzi, piano & Bert Van Den Brink, piano:You and the Night and the Music (Arthur Schwartz / Howard Dietz) - Album "Daedalus Wings (1999)" - Label Challenge Records CHR 70069

... Until the pale light of dawning and daylight
Our hearts will be throbbing guitars
Morning may come without warning
And take away the stars

If we must live for the moment
Love till the moment is through
After the night and the music die
Will I have you

You and the night and the music
You and the night
You.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h04
    You and the night and the music - TOMMY DORSEY
    Tommy Dorsey

    You and the night and the music

    Howard Dietz : compositeur
    Album Tenderly : The best of the Decca Years Label Sepia (207102) Année 2018
  • 19h07
    You and the night and the music - TETE MONTOLIU Y SU CUARTETO
    Tete Montoliu Y Su Cuarteto

    You and the night and the music

    Album Jazz en Barcelona / vol.3 / 1957-1965 Label Fresh Sound Records (FSRCD 3018) Année 2006
  • 19h10
    You and the night and the music - ALAIN GORAGUER
    Alain GoraguerPiano

    You and the night and the music

    Paul Rovere : Contrebasse, Christian Garros : Batterie
    Album Go-go-Goraguer Label Emarcy Records (016563-2) Année 2001
  • 19h13
    I you and the night and the music - THE HI-LO'S
    The Hi-Lo'S

    I you and the night and the music

    Album A Musical Thrill Label Jasmine Records (JASCD 433) Année 2006
  • 19h15
    You and the night and the music

    You and the night and the music

    Los Admiradores
    Album Bongos Label Vsm Ou Voix De Son Maitre (CSDF80028) Année 1965
  • 19h18
    You and the night and the music - CATHY HAYES
    Cathy HayesVoix

    You and the night and the music

    Barney Kessel : Guitare, Larry Bunker : Vibraphone, Howard Roberts : Guitare, Monty Budwig : Contrebasse, Shelly Manne : Batterie, Divers
    Album It's All Right With Me Label Fresh Sound Records (FSR-CD 55) Année 1989
  • 19h21
    You and the night and the music - CHET BAKER
    Chet Baker

    You and the night and the music

    Schwartz Arthur : compositeur, Dietz Howard : auteur
    Album Chet Baker le poète du jazz / L'anthologie définitive Label Emi (581698 2) Année 2003
  • 19h25
    You and the night and the music - JULIE LONDON
    Julie London

    You and the night and the music

    Album Around midnight Label Capitol (3698102) Année 2006
  • 19h29
    You and the night and the music - JOHN WALLOWITCH
    John WallowitchPiano

    You and the night and the music

    Album This is John Wallowitch Label Serenus (SEP 2 005)
  • 19h33
    You and the night and the music - MEL TORME
    Mel Tormé

    You and the night and the music

    Album My kind of music Année 2010
  • 19h36
    You and the night and the music - BILL EVANS TRIO
    Bill Evans Trio

    You and the night and the music

    Marc Johnson : Basse, Joe La Barbera : Batterie, Bill Evans : Piano
    Album Consecration I Label Timeless (CDSJP 331) Année 1990
  • 19h43
    You and the night and the music - CHET BAKER

    You and the night and the music

    Album As times goes by Label Timeless (CDSJP 251/252)
  • 19h49
    You and the night and the the music - MEREDITH D'AMBROSIO
    Meredith d'Ambrosio

    You and the night and the the music

    Album By myself Label Naïve Année 2012
  • 19h53
    You and the night and the music - ENRICO PIERANUNZI
    Enrico PieranunziPiano

    You and the night and the music

    Bert Van Den Brink : Piano
    Album Daedalus' wings Label Challenge Records (CHR 70069) Année 1999
L'équipe de l'émission :
