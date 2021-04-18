Repassez-moi l'standard... "Yesterday" du duo John Lennon & Paul McCartney (1965)
"En 1965, on a enregistré Yesterday. Cela a été la première fois que j'ai écrit une partition pour les Beatles et la première fois qu'un des Beatles a chanté seul. Cette partition était pour un quatuor à cordes. Paul McCartney, John Lennon, sur des accords de George Martin et Mozart !" George Martin
"La chanson de Paul Mc Cartney passe pour être le morceau le plus repris de tous les temps avec à ce ce jour plus de 3000 versions répertoriées !" Laurent Valero
1965, Live from Studio 50, New York City, USA...
"On connait tous la version officielle de Paul avec sa guitare et un quatuor à cordes arrangé par George Martin et à propos duquel McCartney exigea qu’il joue sans aucun vibrato." Laurent Valero
Suddenly, I'm not half the man I used to be / There's a shadow hanging over me / Oh, yesterday came suddenly...
♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique
♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : “Bar Biturico” – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu LBLC 6635
♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme
August 1965, recorded at ABC Theatre, Blackpool, Lancashire, England...
♪Paul McCartney, chant & guitare :Yesterday (John Lennon / Paul McCartney) – Album "The Beatles – Anthology 2 (1996)" – Label Apple Records 8344482
♪George Martin & His Orchestra:Yesterday (John Lennon / Paul McCartney) – Album "The George Martin Orchestra – Help ! (1965) – LP label Columbia TWO 102
♪Nancy Wilson, voix. Sid Feller & Orchestra : Yesterday (John Lennon / Paul McCartney) – Album "Nancy Wilson – A Touch Of Today (1966) – LP label Capitol Records T 2495
♪Lou Rawls, voix. Sid Feller & Orchestra : Yesterday (John Lennon / Paul McCartney) – Album "Lou Rawls – Carryin' On ! (1966)" – LP label Capitol Records ST-2632
♪Erroll Garner, piano. Willy Richardson, basse. Johnny Pacheco, percussions. George Jenkins, batterie : Yesterday (John Lennon / Paul McCartney) – Album "Erroll Garner – Quartet (1977)" – LP label Up LPUP 5115
♪Ray Charles, voix. Sid Feller & Orchestra : Yesterday (John Lennon / Paul McCartney) – Album Ray Charles invites you to listen (ABC records / 1967) Anthologie The Definitive Ray Charles – Label ATLANTIC 812273556 2
♪Oscar Peterson, piano. Claus Ogerman : Yesterday (John Lennon / Paul Mc Cartney) – Album Motions and Emotions (1969) – Label MPS 15251
♪Bill Henderson, voix. Orchestre Count Basie : Yesterday (John Lennon / Paul Mc Cartney) – Album Basie’s Beatle Bag (1966) – Label VERVE 557455-2
♪The Bar-Kays :Yesterday (John Lennon / Paul Mc Cartney) – Album Gotta groove (1969)" – LP label VOLT 523001
♪Linda Jones, voix. Orchestre Robert Bank : Yesterday (John Lennon / Paul Mc Cartney) (45 T / Loma Records / 1968) Anthologie Black America Sings Lennon & Mac Cartney – Label ACE RECORDS
♪The Dillards :Yesterday (John Lennon / Paul Mc Cartney) – Album Copperfields (1970) – LP label ELEKTRA 441
♪Tammy Wynette, voix :Yesterday (John Lennon / Paul Mc Cartney) – Label "D.I.V.O.R.CE (1968) – Label OLD STARS
♪Anita O’Day, voix. Georges Arvanitas, piano. Jacky Samson Charles Saudrais, batterie : Yesterday (John Lennon / Paul Mc Cartney) – Album Anita O’Day in Berlin (1971) – LP label CORONA MUSIC JAZZ
♪Dave Grusin piano solo :Yesterday (John Lennon / Paul Mc Cartney) – Album A GRP Artist’s celebration of the songs of the Beatles (1995) – Label GRP RECORDS 98322
♪Rodolfo "Cholo" Montironi, bandonéon solo :Yesterday (John Lennon / Paul Mc Cartney) – Album "Una voz de bandoneon (2002)" – Label SIGNATURE RADIO FRANCE 11021
Christian Sands, piano. Yasushi Nakamura, basse. Jerome Jennings, batterie : Yesterday (John Lennon / Paul Mc Cartney) – Album "Christian Sands – Facing Dragons (2018) – Label Mack Avenue Records MAC 1143
- 19h00
