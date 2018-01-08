Repassez-moi l'standard... "There Will Never Be Another You" de Harry Warren et Mack Gordon (1942)

Aujourd'hui... "There Will Never Be Another You" musique Harry Warren (1893-1981) et paroles Mack Gordon (1904–1959) de la comédie musicale "Iceland" (1942)

Mack Gordon collaborated with Harry Warren. His compositions include "You'll Never Know" for which he won an Academy Award, "At Last," "There's A Lull In My Life" and many others.

Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♪Programme

Recorded in New York City, 28 november 1952...

♪Lester Young, saxophone ténor. Oscar Peterson, piano. Barney Kessel, guitare; Ray Brown, contrebasse. J.C. Heard, batterie : "There Will Never Be Another You" (Harry Warren / Mack Gordon) - De l'album "Lester Young With The Oscar Peterson Trio – The President Plays (1952)" - Label Norgran Records ‎ 23MJ 3101

♪Patti Page, chant. Orchestre direction Jack Rael : "There Will Never Be Another You" (Harry Warren / Mack Gordon) (1955)" - De l'album "Patti Page - A Collection Of Her Most Famous Songs(1957) - Label Mercury ‎ MG 20101

♪Buddy Emmons, piano. Pedal steel, guitar. Bobby Scott, piano. Jerome Richardson saxophne ténor, Art David, contrebasse. Charlie Persip, batterie : "There Will Never Be Another You" (Harry Warren / Mack Gordon) - De l'album "Amazing Steel Guitar: The Buddy Emmons Collection (1963)" - Label Mercury 542536-2

♪Joe Williams, vocal avec l'Orchestre de Count Basie : "There Will Never Be Another You" (Harry Warren / Mack Gordon) - De l'album "Count Basie ‎– The Greatest! Count Basie Plays... Joe Williams Sings Standards (1956) - Label Verve Records ‎ MGV-2016

♪Ernestine Anderson, chant. Shelly Manne, batterie : "There Will Never Be Another You" (Harry Warren / Mack Gordon) - De l'album "Ernestine Anderson (1991) - Label Mercury ‎514078-2

♪Anne Phillips, chant. Orchestre direction Kermit Leslie : "There Will Never Be Another You" (Harry Warren / Mack Gordon) - De l'album "Anne Phillips ‎– Born To Be Blue (1959)" - Label Roulette ‎ R 25090





♪Frank Sinatra, chant. Orchestre direction Axel Stordahl : "There Will Never Be Another You" (Harry Warren / Mack Gordon) - De l'album "Frank Sinatra ‎– Point Of No Return (1975) - Label Capitol Records ‎ SM-1676

♪Shirley Bassey, chant. Orchestre direction Geoff Love : "There Will Never Be Another You" (Harry Warren / Mack Gordon) - De l'album "Shirley (1997)" - Label EMI ‎ 7243 8 56474 2 0

♪Rahsaan Roland Kirk, saxophone et flûte. Romeo Penque, saxophone. Hilton Ruiz, piano. Howard Johnson, tuba. Charles "Buster" Williams contrebasse. Charlie Persip, batterie : "There Will Never Be Another You" (Harry Warren / Mack Gordon) - De l'album "Rahsaan Roland Kirk ‎– The Return Of The 5000 Lb. Man (2005)" - Label Collectables ‎ COL-CD-6701

♪Andy Bey, chant et piano : "There Will Never Be Another You" (Harry Warren / Mack Gordon) - De l'album "Andy Bey ‎– Chillin' with Andy Bey (2005)" - Label Minor Music ‎801108

♪Nancy King ,chant. Fred Hersch, piano : "There Will Never Be Another You" (Harry Warren / Mack Gordon) - De l'album "Nancy King - Live at Jazz Standard (2006)" - Label MAXJAZZ 2006

♪Jim McNeely, piano solo : "There Will Never Be Another You" (Harry Warren / Mack Gordon) - De l'album "Jim McNeely ‎– At Maybeck (1992) - Label Concord Jazz ‎CCD-4522

♪Bobby Routch, cor. Harold Danko, piano : "There Will Never Be Another You" (Harry Warren / Mack Gordon) - De l'album "Bobby Routch - Something Old Something New (1989)" - Label Sunnyside Records 1046