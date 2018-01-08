Repassez-moi l'standard
Programmation musicale
Repassez-moi l'standard
Par Laurent Valero
le dimanche de 19h à 20hJazz
Dimanche 4 février 2018
58 min

Repassez-moi l'standard... "There Will Never Be Another You" de Harry Warren et Mack Gordon (1942)

pour la comédie musicale "Iceland" de la Twentieth Century-Fox. Première mondiale en 1942

Repassez-moi l'standard... "There Will Never Be Another You" de Harry Warren et Mack Gordon (1942)
Photo prise au Trocadéro en 1938 de 7 auteurs-compositeurs de l'époque. De g. à d. Al Dubin, Mack Gordon, Léo Robin, Harry Revel, Harry Warren. En bas : Lorenz Hart, Hoagy Carmichael , © Carole Lombard & Classic Hollywood

Aujourd'hui... "There Will Never Be Another You" musique Harry Warren (1893-1981) et paroles Mack Gordon (1904–1959) de la comédie musicale "Iceland" (1942)

Mack Gordon collaborated with Harry Warren. His compositions include "You'll Never Know" for which he won an Academy Award, "At Last," "There's A Lull In My Life" and many others.

Générique

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♪Programme

Recorded in New York City, 28 november 1952...

Label Norgran Records
Label Norgran Records

♪Lester Young, saxophone ténor. Oscar Peterson, piano. Barney Kessel, guitare; Ray Brown, contrebasse. J.C. Heard, batterie : "There Will Never Be Another You" (Harry Warren / Mack Gordon) - De l'album "Lester Young With The Oscar Peterson Trio – The President Plays (1952)" - Label Norgran Records ‎ 23MJ 3101

Label Mercury ‎
Label Mercury ‎

♪Patti Page, chant. Orchestre direction Jack Rael : "There Will Never Be Another You" (Harry Warren / Mack Gordon) (1955)" - De l'album "Patti Page - A Collection Of Her Most Famous Songs(1957) - Label Mercury ‎ MG 20101

Label Mercury
Label Mercury

♪Buddy Emmons, piano. Pedal steel, guitar. Bobby Scott, piano. Jerome Richardson saxophne ténor, Art David, contrebasse. Charlie Persip, batterie : "There Will Never Be Another You" (Harry Warren / Mack Gordon) - De l'album "Amazing Steel Guitar: The Buddy Emmons Collection (1963)" - Label Mercury 542536-2

Label Verve Records
Label Verve Records

♪Joe Williams, vocal avec l'Orchestre de Count Basie : "There Will Never Be Another You" (Harry Warren / Mack Gordon) - De l'album "Count Basie ‎– The Greatest! Count Basie Plays... Joe Williams Sings Standards (1956) - Label Verve Records ‎ MGV-2016

Label Mercury ‎
Label Mercury ‎

♪Ernestine Anderson, chant. Shelly Manne, batterie : "There Will Never Be Another You" (Harry Warren / Mack Gordon) - De l'album "Ernestine Anderson (1991) - Label Mercury ‎514078-2

Label Roulette ‎
Label Roulette ‎

♪Anne Phillips, chant. Orchestre direction Kermit Leslie : "There Will Never Be Another You" (Harry Warren / Mack Gordon) - De l'album "Anne Phillips ‎– Born To Be Blue (1959)" - Label Roulette ‎ R 25090


Label Capitol Records
Label Capitol Records

♪Frank Sinatra, chant. Orchestre direction Axel Stordahl : "There Will Never Be Another You" (Harry Warren / Mack Gordon) - De l'album "Frank Sinatra ‎– Point Of No Return (1975) - Label Capitol Records ‎ SM-1676

Label EMI ‎
Label EMI ‎

♪Shirley Bassey, chant. Orchestre direction Geoff Love : "There Will Never Be Another You" (Harry Warren / Mack Gordon) - De l'album "Shirley (1997)" - Label EMI ‎ 7243 8 56474 2 0

Label Collectables
Label Collectables

♪Rahsaan Roland Kirk, saxophone et flûte. Romeo Penque, saxophone. Hilton Ruiz, piano. Howard Johnson, tuba. Charles "Buster" Williams contrebasse. Charlie Persip, batterie : "There Will Never Be Another You" (Harry Warren / Mack Gordon) - De l'album "Rahsaan Roland Kirk ‎– The Return Of The 5000 Lb. Man (2005)" - Label Collectables ‎ COL-CD-6701

Label Minor Music
Label Minor Music

♪Andy Bey, chant et piano : "There Will Never Be Another You" (Harry Warren / Mack Gordon) - De l'album "Andy Bey ‎– Chillin' with Andy Bey (2005)" - Label Minor Music ‎801108

Label MAXJAZZ
Label MAXJAZZ

♪Nancy King ,chant. Fred Hersch, piano : "There Will Never Be Another You" (Harry Warren / Mack Gordon) - De l'album "Nancy King - Live at Jazz Standard (2006)" - Label MAXJAZZ 2006

Label Concord Jazz ‎
Label Concord Jazz ‎

♪Jim McNeely, piano solo : "There Will Never Be Another You" (Harry Warren / Mack Gordon) - De l'album "Jim McNeely ‎– At Maybeck (1992) - Label Concord Jazz ‎CCD-4522

Label Sunnyside Records
Label Sunnyside Records

♪Bobby Routch, cor. Harold Danko, piano : "There Will Never Be Another You" (Harry Warren / Mack Gordon) - De l'album "Bobby Routch - Something Old Something New (1989)" - Label Sunnyside Records 1046

