Repassez-moi l'standard... "Whistling Away The Dark" music by Henry Mancini & lyrics by Johnny Mercer (1970)

"La musique de film s’invite régulièrement dans cette émission, surtout lorsqu’il s’agit de celle d’Henry Mancini avec "Whistling Away The Dark" la chanson (thème d’amour ?) du film Darling’ Lili de Blake Edwards, sorti en 1970, et dont Johnny Mercer écrivit les paroles..." Laurent Valero

“A song is born in excitement, has a robust life climbing the popularity charts and traveling to the ends of the earth and then, like rare old wine, brings back nothing but sweet memories.”Johnny Mercer

Whistling Away The Dark & Crazy World (1987) - Julie Andrews with Henry Mancini...

"C’est lors de la très belle scène d’ouverture du film, un long plan-séquence qui se déroule dans un théâtre, queJulie Andrewsinterprète avec sa voix quasi parfaite

Whistling Away The Dark, une mélodie richement développée sur trois temps, qui possède un charme et une grâce infinie.."Laurent Valero

♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique

♪ Stefano Bollani, piano solo : “Bar Biturico” – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme

From the Blake Edwards Productions, "Darling' Lili" a Paramount Picture...

♪Julie Andrews, voix. Orchestre Henry Mancini : Whistling Away The Dark (Henry Mancini) – BO du film de Blake Edwards : Darling Lili (1970) – LP label RCA Victor LSPX-1000

March 1980, Recorded at The Keystone Korner, San Francisco, USA...

♪Duo Abbey Lincoln, voix & Phil Wright, piano:Whistling Away The Dark (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) – Album "Abbey Lincoln - Sophiticated Abbey : Live At The Keystone Korner (2015) – Label HighNote Records HCD 7280

Recorded June 13, 14, 1983 Atlantic Studios New York, USA...

♪Freddie Hubbard, trompette. Joanne Brackeen, piano. Lew Tabackin, sax ténor. Eddie Gomez, basse. Roy Haynes batterie : Whistling Away The Dark (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) – Album "Freddie Hubbard – Sweet Return (1983) – Label Atlantic 7 80108-2

♪Stephanie Crawford, voix. Michel Graillier, piano. Riccardo Del Fra, basse. Simon Goubert, batterie : Whistling Away The Dark (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) – Album "Michel Graillier, Riccardo Del Fra, Simon Goubert – The Art Of Romance (1991)" – Label Musidisc 500232

♪Duo Shelly Berg, piano & David Finck, basse:Whistling Away The Dark (Henry Mancini) – Album "Shelly Berg & David Finck – The Deep (2017)" – Label Chesky Records JD387

Tony DeSare & ft. Tedd Firth...

♪Duo Tony DeSare chant & Tedd Firth piano:Whistling Away The Dark (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) arrgts Tedd Firth & Shelly Berg

♪ Wesla Whitfield, voix & The Mike Greensill Quartet : Mike Greensill, piano. Gary Foster, flûte. John Wiitala, basse. Vince Lateano, batterie : Whistling Away The Dark (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) – Album "Wesla Whitfield – Livin' On Love (2006)" – Label HighNote Records HCD 7152

♪ Ola Fjellvikaas, voix. Morten Reppesgard, piano & accordéon. Jan Olav Renvag, basse : Whistling Away The Dark (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) – Album "Ola Fjellvikaas - Street of Dreams (2000)" – Label Ponca Jazz Records 2019

♪ Janet Seidel, voix. Joe Chindamo, piano. Chuck Morgan, guitare. David Seidel, basse : Whistling Away The Dark (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) – Album "Janet Seidel Featuring Joe Chindamo – "Charade" Henry Mancini Song Book (2007)" – Label La Brava Music LB0077

Brian Stokes Mitchell & John Williams dirige... Extrait d’un concert donné aux Etats Unis...

♪Brian Stokes Mitchell, voix & Orchestre John Williams:Whistling Away The Dark (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer)

♪Jeanette Lindström, voix. Bobo Stenson, piano. Palle Danielsson, basse. Magnus Öström, batterie : Whistling Away The Dark (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) – Album "Jeanette Lindström – Whistling Away The Dark (2006)" – Label Amigo AMCD 916

♪Duo Dave Grusin, piano & Tollak Ollestad, harmonica:Whistling Away The Dark (Henry Mancini) – Album "Dave Grusin – Two For The Road - The Music Of Henry Mancini (1997)" – Label GRP 98652