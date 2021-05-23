Repassez-moi l'standard
Dimanche 23 mai 2021
58 min

Repassez-moi l'standard... "Whistling Away The Dark" music by Henry Mancini & lyrics by Johnny Mercer (1970)

"La musique de film s’invite régulièrement dans cette émission, surtout lorsqu’il s’agit de celle d’Henry Mancini avec "Whistling Away The Dark" la chanson (thème d’amour ?) du film Darling’ Lili de Blake Edwards, sorti en 1970, et dont Johnny Mercer écrivit les paroles..." Laurent Valero

Darling Lili, film musical réalisé par Blake Edwards (1970) , © Paramount Pictures

“A song is born in excitement, has a robust life climbing the  popularity charts and traveling to the ends of the earth and then, like  rare old wine, brings back nothing but sweet memories.”Johnny Mercer

Whistling Away The Dark & Crazy World (1987) - Julie Andrews with Henry Mancini...

"C’est lors de la très belle scène d’ouverture du film, un long plan-séquence qui se déroule dans un théâtre, queJulie Andrewsinterprète avec sa voix quasi parfaite 

Whistling Away The Dark, une mélodie richement développée sur trois temps, qui possède un charme et une grâce infinie.."Laurent Valero

♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique 

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪ Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico” – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme

From the Blake Edwards Productions, "Darling' Lili" a Paramount Picture...

♪Julie Andrews, voix. Orchestre Henry Mancini : Whistling Away The Dark (Henry Mancini) – BO du film de Blake Edwards : Darling Lili (1970) – LP label RCA Victor LSPX-1000

March 1980, Recorded at The Keystone Korner, San Francisco, USA...

♪Duo Abbey Lincoln, voix & Phil Wright, piano:Whistling Away The Dark (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) – Album "Abbey Lincoln - Sophiticated Abbey : Live At The Keystone Korner (2015) – Label HighNote Records HCD 7280

Recorded June 13, 14, 1983 Atlantic Studios New York, USA...

Label Atlantic
Label Atlantic

♪Freddie Hubbard, trompette. Joanne Brackeen, piano. Lew Tabackin, sax ténor. Eddie Gomez, basse. Roy Haynes batterie : Whistling Away The Dark (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) – Album "Freddie Hubbard – Sweet Return (1983) – Label Atlantic 7 80108-2 

Label Musidisc
Label Musidisc

♪Stephanie Crawford, voix. Michel Graillier, piano. Riccardo Del Fra, basse. Simon Goubert, batterie : Whistling Away The Dark (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) – Album "Michel Graillier, Riccardo Del Fra, Simon Goubert – The Art Of Romance (1991)" – Label Musidisc 500232

Label Chesky Records
Label Chesky Records

♪Duo Shelly Berg, piano & David Finck, basse:Whistling Away The Dark (Henry Mancini) – Album "Shelly Berg & David Finck – The Deep  (2017)" – Label Chesky Records JD387

Tony DeSare & ft. Tedd Firth...

♪Duo Tony DeSare chant & Tedd Firth piano:Whistling Away The Dark (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) arrgts Tedd Firth & Shelly Berg

♪ Wesla Whitfield, voix & The Mike Greensill Quartet : Mike Greensill, piano. Gary Foster, flûte. John Wiitala, basse. Vince Lateano, batterie : Whistling Away The Dark (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) – Album "Wesla Whitfield – Livin' On Love (2006)" – Label HighNote Records HCD 7152

Label Ponca Jazz Records
Label Ponca Jazz Records

♪ Ola Fjellvikaas, voix. Morten Reppesgard, piano & accordéon. Jan Olav Renvag, basse : Whistling Away The Dark (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) – Album "Ola Fjellvikaas - Street of Dreams (2000)" – Label Ponca Jazz Records 2019

♪ Janet Seidel, voix. Joe Chindamo, piano. Chuck Morgan, guitare. David Seidel, basse : Whistling Away The Dark (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) – Album "Janet Seidel Featuring Joe Chindamo – "Charade" Henry Mancini Song Book (2007)" – Label La Brava Music LB0077

Brian Stokes Mitchell & John Williams dirige... Extrait d’un concert donné aux Etats Unis...

♪Brian Stokes Mitchell, voix & Orchestre John Williams:Whistling Away The Dark (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) 

♪Jeanette Lindström, voix. Bobo Stenson, piano. Palle Danielsson, basse. Magnus Öström, batterie : Whistling Away The Dark (Henry Mancini / Johnny Mercer) – Album "Jeanette Lindström – Whistling Away The Dark (2006)" – Label Amigo AMCD 916

Label GRP
Label GRP

♪Duo Dave Grusin, piano & Tollak Ollestad, harmonica:Whistling Away The Dark (Henry Mancini) – Album "Dave Grusin – Two For The Road - The Music Of Henry Mancini (1997)" – Label GRP 98652

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h02
    Darling Lili : Whistling away the dark (vocal orchestre) - JULIE ANDREWS
    Julie Andrews

    Darling Lili : Whistling away the dark (vocal + orchestre)

    Henry Mancini : compositeur, Johnny Mercer : compositeur, Johnny Mercer : chef d'orchestre, Mancini Henry & His Orchestra & Chorus
    Album BOF / Darling Lili Label Rca (443 003) Année 1969
  • 19h06
    Whistling away the dark - ABBEY LINCOLN
    Abbey Lincoln

    Whistling away the dark

    Album Sophisticated Abbey / Live at the Keystone Korner Label Highnote Records (HCD7280) Année 2015
  • 19h11
    Whistling away the dark - FREDDIE HUBBARD
    Freddie HubbardTrompette, Bugle

    Whistling away the dark

    Henry Mancini : compositeur, J Mercer : compositeur, Lew Tabackin : Saxophone ténor, Flûte, Joanne Brackeen : Piano, Eddie Gomez : Contrebasse, Roy Haynes : Batterie
    Album Freddie Hubbard : Sweet return Label Atlantic (ATLN 780 108-2) Année 1983
  • 19h17
    Whistling away the dark - STEPHANIE CRAWFORD
    Stephanie Crawford

    Whistling away the dark

    Divers
    Album The art of romance Label Musidisc (500232) Année 1991
  • 19h22
    Whistling away the dark - SHELLY BERG & DAVID FINCK
    Shelly Berg & David Finck

    Whistling away the dark

    Henry Mancini : compositeur, Shelly Berg : Piano, David Finck : Contrebasse
    Album The deep Label Chesky Records Année 2017
L'équipe de l'émission :
