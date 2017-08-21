Repassez-moi l'standard... Whisper not de Benny Golson
"Je l'ai écrit à Boston au club Storyville de George Wein quand j'étais avec le grand groupe de Dizzy Gillespie. J'ai écrit cette mélodie en 20 minutes..." Benny Golson
Aujourd'hui... "Whisper not" de Benny Golson
♪Programmation musicale
♪Quincy Jones et son orchestre. Zoot Sims, sax ténor : "Whisper not" (Benny Golson) - De l'album "The Birth Of A Band" New-York (1959) - Label EmArcy 822 469-2
♪Jackie and Roy avec l'orchestre de Roy Kral, arrangé par Quincy Jones "Whisper not" (Benny Golson) - De l'album "Jacky and Roy : Bits and Pieces and Free and Easy (1957)" - Label Fresh Sound Records FSR-CD 510
Grand Prix de l'Académie Charles Cros 1959...
♪Art Blakey and The Jazz Messengers. Booby Timmons, piano. Benny Golson, saxophone ténor. Lee Morgan, trompette. Jymie Merritt, contrebasse. Art Blakey, batterie : "Whisper not" (Benny Golson) - De l'album "Art Blakey et les Jazz Messengers au Club St Germain 1958" - Label RCA ND 74897
♪Al Jarreau, chant avec Benny Golson, saxophone ténor. Mike Ledonne, piano. Steve Davis, trombone. Buster Williams, contrebasse. Carl Allen, batterie. "Whisper not" (Benny Golson / Leonard Feather) - De l'album "New Time, New 'Tet" (2008) - Label Concord Jazz CJA-31121-02
♪Lee Morgan, trompette avec Wynton Kelly, piano. All Grey, trombone. Billy Mitchell, saxophone ténor. Billy Root, saxophone baryton. Paul West, contrebasse. Charles Persip, batterie. "Whisper not" (Benny Golson) - De l'album "Dizzy Atmosphere (1957)" - Label Original Jazz Classics OJCCD-1762-2
♪Ella Fitzgerald avec l'orchestre de Marty Paich : "Whisper not" (Benny Golson / Leonard Feather) - De l'album "Ella Fitzgerald : Whisper not (1966)" - Label Verve Music 5894782
♪Fred Hersch, piano solo : "Whisper not" (Benny Golson) - De l'album "Open book" (2017) - Label Palmetto Records PM2186
♪Mel Tormé chant avec George Shearing piano. John Leitham, contrebasse. Donny Osborne, batterie : "Whisper not" "Leave me or leave me" (Benny Golson, Leonard Feather, Khan, Donaldson) - De l'album "Tormé, Shearing – A Vintage Year (1988)" - Label Concord Records CJ-341
♪Art Farmer avec Benny Golson, saxophone ténor. Harold Mabern, piano. Grachan Moncur III, trombone. Herbie Lewis, contrebasse. Roy Mc Curdy, batterie : "Whisper not" (Benny Golson) - De l'album "Art Farmer-Benny Golson Jazztet – Here And Now (1962)" - Label Verve Records 314 558 052-2
♪Keith Jarrett, piano avec Gary Peacock, contrebasse. Jack De Johnette, batterie : "Whisper not" (Benny Golson) - De l'album "Whisper not" (2007) - Label ECM Records 1724/25
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Patrick LérissetRéalisation
- Annick HaumierCollaboration