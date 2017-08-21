Repassez-moi l'standard... Whisper not de Benny Golson

Aujourd'hui... "Whisper not" de Benny Golson

♪Programmation musicale

♪Quincy Jones et son orchestre. Zoot Sims, sax ténor : "Whisper not" (Benny Golson) - De l'album "The Birth Of A Band" New-York (1959) - Label EmArcy ‎ 822 469-2

♪Jackie and Roy avec l'orchestre de Roy Kral, arrangé par Quincy Jones "Whisper not" (Benny Golson) - De l'album "Jacky and Roy : Bits and Pieces and Free and Easy (1957)" - Label Fresh Sound Records FSR-CD 510

Grand Prix de l'Académie Charles Cros 1959...

♪Art Blakey and The Jazz Messengers. Booby Timmons, piano. Benny Golson, saxophone ténor. Lee Morgan, trompette. Jymie Merritt, contrebasse. Art Blakey, batterie : "Whisper not" (Benny Golson) - De l'album "Art Blakey et les Jazz Messengers au Club St Germain 1958" - Label RCA ND 74897

♪Al Jarreau, chant avec Benny Golson, saxophone ténor. Mike Ledonne, piano. Steve Davis, trombone. Buster Williams, contrebasse. Carl Allen, batterie. "Whisper not" (Benny Golson / Leonard Feather) - De l'album "New Time, New 'Tet" (2008) - Label Concord Jazz ‎ CJA-31121-02

♪Lee Morgan, trompette avec Wynton Kelly, piano. All Grey, trombone. Billy Mitchell, saxophone ténor. Billy Root, saxophone baryton. Paul West, contrebasse. Charles Persip, batterie. "Whisper not" (Benny Golson) - De l'album "Dizzy Atmosphere (1957)" - Label Original Jazz Classics ‎ OJCCD-1762-2

♪Ella Fitzgerald avec l'orchestre de Marty Paich : "Whisper not" (Benny Golson / Leonard Feather) - De l'album "Ella Fitzgerald : Whisper not (1966)" - Label Verve Music 5894782

♪Fred Hersch, piano solo : "Whisper not" (Benny Golson) - De l'album "Open book" (2017) - Label Palmetto Records PM2186

♪Mel Tormé chant avec George Shearing piano. John Leitham, contrebasse. Donny Osborne, batterie : "Whisper not" "Leave me or leave me" (Benny Golson, Leonard Feather, Khan, Donaldson) - De l'album "Tormé, Shearing ‎– A Vintage Year (1988)" - Label Concord Records ‎ CJ-341

♪Art Farmer avec Benny Golson, saxophone ténor. Harold Mabern, piano. Grachan Moncur III, trombone. Herbie Lewis, contrebasse. Roy Mc Curdy, batterie : "Whisper not" (Benny Golson) - De l'album "Art Farmer-Benny Golson Jazztet ‎– Here And Now (1962)" - Label Verve Records ‎314 558 052-2

♪Keith Jarrett, piano avec Gary Peacock, contrebasse. Jack De Johnette, batterie : "Whisper not" (Benny Golson) - De l'album "Whisper not" (2007) - Label ECM Records ‎1724/25