Repassez-moi l'standard... "Whatever Lola Wants" written by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross (1955)

The son of a concert pianist, Richard Adler was not attracted to classical music, and studied to be a writer at the University of North Carolina before spending three years in the U.S. Navy.

In the early ’50s he met Jerry Ross (b. Jerold Rosenberg, March 9, 1926, the Bronx, New York, USA, and they began to write songs together...

Whatever Lola wants, Lola gets

And little man, little Lola wants you

Make up your mind to have no regrets

Recline yourself, resign yourself you're through...

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Programme

♪Gwen Verdon, chant. Ouverture & Whatever Lola Wants. Orchestre direction Ray Heindorf - De la BO film de Stanley Donen "Damn Yankees (1958)' - Label RCA Victor 1047-2

♪The Hi-lo’s avec Frank Comstock et son Orchestre : Whatever Lola Wants (Richard Adler / Jerry Ross) - De l'album "The Hi-lo’s :A Musical Thrill - Label Jasmine Records 433

I always get, what I aim for

And your heart and soul, is what I came for.

Whatever Lola wants, Lola gets ...

♪Annie Cordy, chant. Orchestre de Wal Berg : Tout ce que veut Lola-Whatever Lola wants (Richard Adler / Jacques Plante) - Du coffret "Hello! le soleil brille / 1957 - 1958 / Cd 4) - Label Marianne Mélodie 926614

♪Sy Oliver, chant. Dave Martin, piano. Rudy Rutherford, clarinette. Georges Barnes, guitare. Joe Benjamin, contrebasse. Joe Marshall, batterie : Whatever Lola Wants (Richard Adler / Jerry Ross) - De l'album "Sy Oliver ‎– Back Stage (1959)" - LP label DOT Records ‎DLP-3184

Take off your coat, don't you know you can't win

You're no exception to the rule,

I'm irresistable you fool, give in

(Give in, you'll never win)

♪Abbe Lane, chant. Tito Puente et son Orchestre : _Whatever Lola Wants - Del'album "_Be Mine Tonight – Abbe Lane with Tito Puente And His Orchestra (1957)"- 45T label RCA 7007

à réécouter émission Easy tempo De Johnny Williams à John Williams : un pianiste à Hollywood

Recorded April 28th, May 2nd and May 4th 1961...

♪Johnny Williams and His Orchestra :Whatever Lola Wants (Richard Adler / Jerry Ross) - De l'album "Rhythm in Motion ‎– Johnny Williams (1961) - Label Columbia CL 1667

Whatever Lola wants

Lola gets

Recorded October 1962 in Hollywood...

♪Ella Fitzgerald, chant. Orchestre direction Marty Paich : Whatever Lola Wants (Richard Adler / Jerry Ross) - De l'album "Ella Sings Broadway (1962)" - Label Verve 549373-2

♪Della Reese, chant. Owen B. Masingill and His Orchestra : Whatever Lola Wants - De l'album "Della Reese ‎– Della Della Cha Cha Cha (1960) - Label RCA Victor ‎LSP 2280

♪Mel Tormé, chant. The Marty Paich Orchestra : Whatever Lola Wants (Richard Adler / Jerry Ross) - De l'album "Mel Tormé ‎– Swings Shubert Alley (1960)" - Label Verve Records UMV 2521

Whatever Lola wants

Lola gets

♪JoAnn Greer, chant. Les Brown and His Band of Renown : Whatever Lola Wants (Richard Adler / Jerry Ross) - De l'album "22 Original Hits" - Label Hindsight Records 408

♪Duo Cyrille Aimée, chant &Diego Figuereido, guitare : Whatever Lola Wants (Richard Adler / Jerry Ross) - De l'album "Diego Figueiredo – Come Closer (2019)" - Label Stunt Records ‎STUCD 19032

♪Anthony Strong, piano-chant-arrgts de l’orchestre : Whatever Lola Wants (Richard Adler / Jerry Ross) - De l'album "Anthony Strong ‎– On A Clear Day(2015)" - Label Naïve 624511

I always get, what I aim for

And your heart and soul, is what I came for.

Whatever Lola wants, Lola gets...

Lucky est un retour aux sources du jazz que Molly Johnson écoutait dans sa jeunesse...

♪Molly Johnson, chant. Phil Dwyer, piano. Mikes Downes, contrebasse. Mark McLean, batterie : Whatever Lola Wants (Richard Adler / Jerry Ross) - De l’album "Molly Johnson – Lucky (2008)" -Label Verve Records 1788557

Recorded at Rudy Van Gelder Studio, Englewood Cliffs, New-Jersey-USA, January 30, 1961...

♪Baby Face Willette, orgue Hammond. Fred Jackson, sax ténor. Freddie Green, guitare. Ben Dixon, batterie : Whatever Lola Wants (Richard Adler / Jerry Ross) - De l’album "'Baby Face' Willette ‎– Face To Face (1961)" - Label Blue Note BLP 4068

Take off your coat, don't you know you can't win

You're no exception to the rule,

I'm irresistable you fool, give in

(Give in, you'll never win)