Repassez-moi l'standard
Par Laurent Valero
le dimanche à 19hJazz
Dimanche 27 octobre 2019
58 min

Repassez-moi l'standard... "Whatever Lola Wants" written by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross (1955)

Standard chanté par Lola, l'assistante du Diable dans la comédie musicale "Damn Yankees (1955)". Lola ferait référence à Lola Montez, danseuse espagnole, née en Irlande, maîtresse du Roi Louis 1er de Bavière. Chanson reprise par Sarah Vaughan la même année !

Richard Adler and Jerry Ross , © broadwayatitsbest.blogspot.com

The son of a concert pianist, Richard Adler was not attracted to classical music, and studied to be a writer at the University of North Carolina before spending three years in the U.S. Navy. 

In the early ’50s he met Jerry Ross (b. Jerold Rosenberg, March 9, 1926, the Bronx, New York, USA, and they began to write songs together...

Whatever Lola wants, Lola gets
And little man, little Lola wants you
Make up your mind to have no regrets
Recline yourself, resign yourself you're through... 

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique 

Label Bleu

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Programme

Label RCA Victor

Gwen Verdon, chant. Ouverture & Whatever Lola Wants. Orchestre direction Ray Heindorf - De la BO film de Stanley Donen "Damn Yankees (1958)' - Label RCA Victor 1047-2

Label Jasmine Records

♪The Hi-lo’s avec Frank Comstock et son Orchestre :  Whatever Lola Wants (Richard Adler / Jerry Ross) - De l'album "The Hi-lo’s :A Musical Thrill - Label Jasmine Records 433

I always get, what I aim for
And your heart and soul, is what I came for.
Whatever Lola wants, Lola gets ...

Label Marianne Mélodie

♪Annie Cordy, chant. Orchestre de Wal Berg : Tout ce que veut Lola-Whatever Lola wants (Richard Adler / Jacques Plante) - Du coffret "Hello! le soleil brille / 1957 - 1958 / Cd 4) - Label Marianne Mélodie 926614

Label DOT Records

♪Sy Oliver, chant. Dave Martin, piano. Rudy Rutherford, clarinette. Georges Barnes, guitare. Joe Benjamin, contrebasse. Joe Marshall, batterie : Whatever Lola Wants (Richard Adler / Jerry Ross) - De l'album "Sy Oliver ‎– Back Stage (1959)" - LP label DOT Records ‎DLP-3184 

Take off your coat, don't you know you can't win
You're no exception to the rule,
I'm irresistable you fool, give in
(Give in, you'll never win) 

♪Abbe Lane, chant. Tito Puente et son Orchestre : _Whatever Lola Wants - Del'album "_Be Mine Tonight – Abbe Lane with Tito Puente And His Orchestra (1957)"- 45T label RCA 7007

Recorded April 28th, May 2nd and May 4th 1961...

Label Columbia

♪Johnny Williams and His Orchestra :Whatever Lola Wants (Richard Adler / Jerry Ross) - De l'album "Rhythm in Motion ‎– Johnny Williams (1961) - Label Columbia CL 1667 

Whatever Lola wants
Lola gets 

Recorded October 1962 in Hollywood...

♪Ella Fitzgerald, chant. Orchestre direction Marty Paich : Whatever Lola Wants (Richard Adler / Jerry Ross) - De l'album "Ella Sings Broadway (1962)" - Label Verve 549373-2

Label RCA Victor

♪Della Reese, chant. Owen B. Masingill and His Orchestra : Whatever Lola Wants - De l'album "Della Reese ‎– Della Della Cha Cha Cha (1960) - Label RCA Victor ‎LSP 2280 

Label Verve Records

♪Mel Tormé, chant. The Marty Paich Orchestra : Whatever Lola Wants (Richard Adler / Jerry Ross) - De l'album "Mel Tormé ‎– Swings Shubert Alley (1960)" - Label Verve Records UMV 2521

Whatever Lola wants
Lola gets 

♪JoAnn Greer, chant. Les Brown and His Band of Renown :  Whatever Lola Wants (Richard Adler / Jerry Ross) - De l'album "22 Original Hits" - Label Hindsight Records 408

Label Stunt Records

♪Duo Cyrille Aimée, chant &Diego Figuereido, guitare : Whatever Lola Wants (Richard Adler / Jerry Ross) - De l'album "Diego Figueiredo – Come Closer (2019)" - Label Stunt Records ‎STUCD 19032

Label Naïve

♪Anthony Strong, piano-chant-arrgts de l’orchestre : Whatever Lola Wants (Richard Adler / Jerry Ross) - De l'album "Anthony Strong – On A Clear Day(2015)" - Label Naïve 624511

I always get, what I aim for
And your heart and soul, is what I came for.
Whatever Lola wants, Lola gets... 

Lucky est un retour aux sources du jazz que Molly Johnson écoutait dans sa jeunesse...

Label Verve Records

♪Molly Johnson, chant. Phil Dwyer, piano. Mikes Downes, contrebasse. Mark McLean, batterie : Whatever Lola Wants (Richard Adler / Jerry Ross) - De l’album "Molly Johnson – Lucky (2008)" -Label Verve Records 1788557

Recorded at Rudy Van Gelder Studio, Englewood Cliffs, New-Jersey-USA, January 30, 1961...

♪Baby Face Willette, orgue Hammond. Fred Jackson, sax ténor. Freddie Green, guitare. Ben Dixon, batterie : Whatever Lola Wants (Richard Adler / Jerry Ross) - De l’album "'Baby Face' Willette ‎– Face To Face (1961)" - Label Blue Note BLP 4068 

Take off your coat, don't you know you can't win
You're no exception to the rule,
I'm irresistable you fool, give in
(Give in, you'll never win) 

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Whatever lola wants
    RICHARD ADLERcompositeur

    Whatever lola wants

    RAY HEIDORF : chef d'orchestre
    Album Bof / Damn Yankees Label Rca Victor (V. Rca) (1047-2-R) Année 1995
  • 19h03
    Whatever lola wants - GWEN VERDON
    Gwen Verdon

    Whatever lola wants

    Richard Adler : compositeur
    Album Bof / Damn Yankees Label Rca Victor (V. Rca) (1047-2-R) Année 2009
  • 19h08
    Whatever lola wants - THE HI-LO'S
    The Hi-Lo'S

    Whatever lola wants

    Album A Musical Thrill Label Jasmine Records (JASCD 433) Année 2006
  • 19h10
    Tout ce que veut Lola (Whatever Lola wants) (de Damn Yankees) - ANNIE CORDY
    Annie Cordy

    Tout ce que veut Lola (Whatever Lola wants) (de Damn Yankees)

    Album Hello! Le Soleil Brille / 1957 - 1958 / Cd 4 Label Marianne Mélodie (926614B) Année 2010
  • 19h13
    Whatever lola wants (damn yankees) - SY OLIVER
    Sy Oliver

    Whatever lola wants (damn yankees)

    Dave Martin : Piano, Joe Benjamin : Contrebasse, George Barnes : Guitare, Joe Marshall : Batterie, Rudy Rutherford : Clarinette
    Album Back Stage Label Dot (DLP3184) Année 1959
  • 19h18
    Whatever Lola wants - ORQUESTA GIGANTE DE ESTRELLAS CUBANAS
    Aldemaro Romerochef d'orchestre

    Whatever lola wants

    Orquesta Gigante De Estrellas Cubanas, Divers
    Album Romero Aldemaro/almendra En Cuba Label Bmg (07863 53256 2) Année 1992
  • 19h20
    Whatever Lola wants - ABBE LANE
    Abbe LaneChant

    Whatever lola wants

    Tito Puente And His Orchestra
    Album Be Mine Tonight Label Rca (SRC 7 007) Année 1957
  • 19h23
    Whatever Lola Wants - Johnny Williams

    Whatever Lola Wants

    Année 1961
  • 19h27
    Whatever Lola wants - ELLA FITZGERALD
    Ella Fitzgerald

    Whatever lola wants

    Album Ella Sings Broadway Label Verve (549373-2) Année 2001
