Par Laurent Valero
le dimanche à 19hJazz
Dimanche 26 décembre 2021
58 min

Repassez-moi l'standard ... "What the World Needs Now is Love" music Burt Bacharach & lyrics Hal David (1965)

"Une des grandes chansons du miraculeux tandem que formèrent Hal David & Burt Bacharach. Début en 1962, achevée en 1965 pendant la guerre du Vietnam qui divisait l’opinion dont le texte d’Hal David parle de manière détournée, comme une sorte d’hymne à l’amour contre cette sale guerre" Laurent Valero

Repassez-moi l'standard ... "What the World Needs Now is Love" music Burt Bacharach & lyrics Hal David (1965)
30 juin 2000, Royal Albert Hall, Londres : Burt Bacharach & Hal David, © Getty / JMSternational/Redferns

11Live ! 1965, the talented Jackie DeShannon in New York's Bell Studios ...

What the world needs now is love, sweet love
It's the only thing that there's just too little of
What the world needs now is love, sweet love
No not just for some, but for everyone ...

... Lord, we don't need another mountain
There are mountains and hillsides enough to climb
There are oceans and rivers enough to cross
Enough to last 'til the end of time ...

Live ! 1966, the talented Dionne Warwick ... 

... What the world needs now is love, sweet love
It's the only thing that there's just too little of
What the world needs now is love, sweet love
No, not just for some, but for everyone ...

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique 

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪ Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard - Programme

♪ Jackie DeShannon, vocals & Burt Bacharach Orchestra : What the World Needs Now is Love (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) 45T Imperial / 1965 / Anthologie The Definitive Collection - Label EMI 8297862

♪ The 4 Seasons Featuring The "Sound" of Frankie Valli : What the World Needs Now is Love (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - Aalbum The 4 Seasons sing Big Hits by Burt Bacharach... Hal David... Bob Dylan...  (Philips / 1965) ( Label RHINO RECORDS

♪ Stan Getz, sax ténor & Orchestre Richard Evans : What the World Needs Now is Love (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - Album Stan Getz Plays Bacharach & David (1968) - Label VERVE1

♪ Sergio Mendes & Brasil’ 66 :What the World Needs Now is Love (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - Album Ye-Me-Le (A&M / 1969) Anthologie Sergio Mendes / A Musical Journey - Label UNIVERSAL

♪ Cal Tjader, vibraphone & Gary McFarland Orchestra : What the World Needs Now is Love (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - Album Cal Tjader Sounds Out Burt Bacharach (Skye Records / 1969) - Label VAMPISOUL 038

♪ The Anita Kerr Singers :What the World Needs Now is Love (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - Album Reflet on the hits of Burt Bacharach and Hal David (1969) - LP label DOT RECORDS

♪ The Chambers Brothers & Gary Sherman Orchestra : What the World Needs Now is Love (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - Album The Time Has Come (1967) - LP label COLUMBIA 63 407

♪ Clara Ward, vocals & H.B Barnum Orchestra : What the World Needs Now is Love (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - Album Soul And Inspiration produit par David Axelrod (Capitol /1969) - Label STATESIDE

♪ Petula Clark, vocals & Peter Knight Orchestra : What the World Needs Now is Love (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - Album "Petula Clark : “A Valentine's Day ‎– Concert at the Royal Albert Hall" - Label United Music Foundation 7640160390301

Label Columbia
Label Columbia

♪ Samuel Jonathan Johnson, vocals & Richard Evans Orchestra  : What the World Needs Now is Love (Burt Bacharach / Hal David / arr. rythmiques Samuel Jonathan Johnson) - Album "My Music (2014) - Label Columbia RGM-0212

Label Concord Jazz
Label Concord Jazz

♪ Joe Williams, vocals & The Capp-Pierce Juggernaut Band : Nat Pierce, piano. Frank Capp, batterie. Chuck Berghoffer, batterie : What the World Needs Now is Love (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - Album "The Capp/Pierce Juggernaut Featuring Joe Williams – Live At The Century Plaza (1978)" - Label Concord Jazz CCD-4072

Recorded at Curtis Schwartz Studios, Ardingly, England, 18-22 Feb, 2003 ...

♪ Stacey Kent, vocals & David Newton, piano : What the World Needs Now is Love (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - Album "The Boy Next Door (2003)" - Label Candid CCD 79998

♪ Dwight Triple, vocals. Taz Modi, piano. Rachael Gladwin, harpe. Matthew Halsall, trompette. Gavin Barras, basse. Jon Scott, batterie : What the World Needs Now is Love (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - Album "Dwight Trible with Matthew Halsall – Inspirations (2017) - Label Gondwana Records GONDCD017

♪ Bill Frisell, guitare solo :What the World Needs Now is Love (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - Album Great Jewish Music / Burt Bacharach (1997) - Label TZADIK 7114-2

Et pour le Plaisir !                                                                                                                                                                Beautiful version of the Bacharach classic by the Bill Frisell Quintet !

... Lord, we don't need another meadow
There are cornfields and wheat fields enough to grow
There are sunbeams and moonbeams enough to shine
Oh listen, lord, if you want to know. 

What the world needs now is love, sweet love
It's the only thing that there's just too little of
What the world needs now is love, sweet love,
No, not just for some but for everyone. 

No, not just for some, oh, but just for everyone Jackie DeShannon 

What the world needs now is love, sweet love
It's the only thing that there's just too little of
What the world needs now is love, sweet love,
No not just for some but for everyone.

  • Générique ""Bar biturico"" + 1er micro - Stefano Bollani
    Stefano BollaniPiano

    Générique ""Bar biturico"" + 1er micro

    Album Les fleurs bleues Label Label Bleu (LBLC 6635)
  • What the World Needs Now is Love - Jackie Deshannon
    Jackie Deshannon

    What the World Needs Now is Love

    Album What the world needs now is .... Label Emi (8297862) Année 1994
  • What the World Needs Now is Love - Enoch Light & The Light Brigade
    Enoch Light & The Light Brigade

    What the World Needs Now is Love

    Burt Bacharach : compositeur, Hal David : compositeur, Dick Lieb : auteur
    Album Spaced out Label Pathé Marconi (2C06491615) Année 1973
  • What the World Needs Now is Love - 4 Seasons
    4 Seasons

    What the World Needs Now is Love

    Album Four Seasons sing big hits of Burt Bacharach,Hal David, Bob Dylan Label Rhino Records (RHIR R2 70248) Année 1988
  • What the World Needs Now is Love - Stan Getz
    Stan Getz

    What the World Needs Now is Love

    Album What the world needs now - Stan Getz plays burt bacharach and Hall David Label The Verve Music Année 1968
  • What the World Needs Now is Love - Sergio Mendes
    Sergio Mendes

    What the World Needs Now is Love

    Album Celebration : A musical journey Label Universal In Année 2011
  • What the World Needs Now is Love - Cal Tjader
    Cal Tjader

    What the World Needs Now is Love

    Album Solar Heat. Sounds Out Burt Bacharach Label Vampisoul (VAMPI CD 038) Année 2003
  • What the World Needs Now is Love - The Anita Kerr Singers
    The Anita Kerr Singers

    What the World Needs Now is Love

    Album Reflect on the hits of Burt Bacharach & Hal David Label Dot Records (2C06290430) Année 1969
  • What the World Needs Now is Love - The Chambers Brothers
    The Chambers Brothers

    What the World Needs Now is Love

    Album The time has come Label Cbs (63 407) Année 1967
  • What the World Needs Now is Love - Clara Ward
    Clara Ward

    What the World Needs Now is Love

    Album Soul and inspiration Label Stateside Année 1959
  • What the World Needs Now is Love - Petula Clark
    Petula Clark

    What the World Needs Now is Love

    Album A Valentine`s Day Concert At The Royal Albert Hall Année 1971
  • What the World Needs Now is Love - Samuel Jonathan Johnson
    Samuel Jonathan JohnsonPiano, Synthétiseur

    What the World Needs Now is Love

    Patricia Johnson Wiggins : Chant, Morris Jennings : Batterie, Larry Ball : Guitare basse, Brian Grice : Percussions
    Album My music Label Be With Records (BEWITH066LP)
  • What the World Needs Now is Love - Frankie Capp
    Frankie CappBatterie

    What the World Needs Now is Love

    Nat Pierce : Piano, Joe Williams
    Album The Capp/Pierce Juggernaut feat. Joe Williams Label Concord Jazz (CCD 4072) Année 1978
  • What the World Needs Now is Love - Stacey Kent
    Stacey Kent

    What the World Needs Now is Love

    Album The boy next door Label Candid (CCD 7998) Année 2003
  • What the World Needs Now is Love - Dwight Trible
    Dwight TribleVoix

    What the World Needs Now is Love

    Matthew Halsall : Trompette, Taz Modi : Piano, Gavin Barras : Basse, Jon Scott : Batterie, Rachael Gladwin : Harpe
    Album Inspirations Label Gondwana (GONDCD07) Année 2017
  • What the World Needs Now is Love - Bill Frisell
    Bill Frisell

    What the World Needs Now is Love

    Burt Bacharach : compositeur
    Album Great jewish music: Burt Bacharach Label Tzadik (TZ 7114-2)
