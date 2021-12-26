Repassez-moi l'standard ... "What the World Needs Now is Love" music Burt Bacharach & lyrics Hal David (1965)

"Une des grandes chansons du miraculeux tandem que formèrent Hal David & Burt Bacharach. Début en 1962, achevée en 1965 pendant la guerre du Vietnam qui divisait l’opinion dont le texte d’Hal David parle de manière détournée, comme une sorte d’hymne à l’amour contre cette sale guerre" Laurent Valero

11Live ! 1965, the talented Jackie DeShannon in New York's Bell Studios ...

What the world needs now is love, sweet love

It's the only thing that there's just too little of

What the world needs now is love, sweet love

No not just for some, but for everyone ...

... Lord, we don't need another mountain

There are mountains and hillsides enough to climb

There are oceans and rivers enough to cross

Enough to last 'til the end of time ...

Live ! 1966, the talented Dionne Warwick ...

... What the world needs now is love, sweet love

It's the only thing that there's just too little of

What the world needs now is love, sweet love

No, not just for some, but for everyone ...

♪ Jackie DeShannon, vocals & Burt Bacharach Orchestra : What the World Needs Now is Love (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) 45T Imperial / 1965 / Anthologie The Definitive Collection - Label EMI 8297862

♪ The 4 Seasons Featuring The "Sound" of Frankie Valli : What the World Needs Now is Love (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - Aalbum The 4 Seasons sing Big Hits by Burt Bacharach... Hal David... Bob Dylan... (Philips / 1965) ( Label RHINO RECORDS

♪ Stan Getz, sax ténor & Orchestre Richard Evans : What the World Needs Now is Love (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - Album Stan Getz Plays Bacharach & David (1968) - Label VERVE1

♪ Sergio Mendes & Brasil’ 66 :What the World Needs Now is Love (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - Album Ye-Me-Le (A&M / 1969) Anthologie Sergio Mendes / A Musical Journey - Label UNIVERSAL

♪ Cal Tjader, vibraphone & Gary McFarland Orchestra : What the World Needs Now is Love (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - Album Cal Tjader Sounds Out Burt Bacharach (Skye Records / 1969) - Label VAMPISOUL 038

♪ The Anita Kerr Singers :What the World Needs Now is Love (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - Album Reflet on the hits of Burt Bacharach and Hal David (1969) - LP label DOT RECORDS

♪ The Chambers Brothers & Gary Sherman Orchestra : What the World Needs Now is Love (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - Album The Time Has Come (1967) - LP label COLUMBIA 63 407

♪ Clara Ward, vocals & H.B Barnum Orchestra : What the World Needs Now is Love (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - Album Soul And Inspiration produit par David Axelrod (Capitol /1969) - Label STATESIDE

en savoir plus AUDIO 1h 30mn émission Etonnez-moi Benoît Avec La Légende Petula Clark : “A Valentine's Day ‎– Concert at the Royal Albert Hall" > Label United Music

♪ Petula Clark, vocals & Peter Knight Orchestra : What the World Needs Now is Love (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - Album "Petula Clark : “A Valentine's Day ‎– Concert at the Royal Albert Hall" - Label United Music Foundation 7640160390301

♪ Samuel Jonathan Johnson, vocals & Richard Evans Orchestra : What the World Needs Now is Love (Burt Bacharach / Hal David / arr. rythmiques Samuel Jonathan Johnson) - Album "My Music (2014) - Label Columbia RGM-0212

♪ Joe Williams, vocals & The Capp-Pierce Juggernaut Band : Nat Pierce, piano. Frank Capp, batterie. Chuck Berghoffer, batterie : What the World Needs Now is Love (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - Album "The Capp/Pierce Juggernaut Featuring Joe Williams – Live At The Century Plaza (1978)" - Label Concord Jazz CCD-4072

Recorded at Curtis Schwartz Studios, Ardingly, England, 18-22 Feb, 2003 ...

♪ Stacey Kent, vocals & David Newton, piano : What the World Needs Now is Love (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - Album "The Boy Next Door (2003)" - Label Candid CCD 79998

♪ Dwight Triple, vocals. Taz Modi, piano. Rachael Gladwin, harpe. Matthew Halsall, trompette. Gavin Barras, basse. Jon Scott, batterie : What the World Needs Now is Love (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - Album "Dwight Trible with Matthew Halsall – Inspirations (2017) - Label Gondwana Records GONDCD017

♪ Bill Frisell, guitare solo :What the World Needs Now is Love (Burt Bacharach / Hal David) - Album Great Jewish Music / Burt Bacharach (1997) - Label TZADIK 7114-2

Et pour le Plaisir ! Beautiful version of the Bacharach classic by the Bill Frisell Quintet !

... Lord, we don't need another meadow

There are cornfields and wheat fields enough to grow

There are sunbeams and moonbeams enough to shine

Oh listen, lord, if you want to know.

What the world needs now is love, sweet love

It's the only thing that there's just too little of

What the world needs now is love, sweet love,

No, not just for some but for everyone.

No, not just for some, oh, but just for everyone Jackie DeShannon

What the world needs now is love, sweet love

It's the only thing that there's just too little of

What the world needs now is love, sweet love,

No not just for some but for everyone.