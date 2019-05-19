Repassez-moi l'standard... "What's New ?" musique de Bob Haggart, paroles Johnny Burke (1939)
“When I met Mr. Haggart with the letter from Warner-Chappell and photos of my meeting with them, he was surprised and impressed that I had met with them and he took the letter. He told me the history of "What's New?" over lunch - fascinating stuff !” Australian jazz vocalist Catherine O'Brien (1996)
What's New ? is a 1939 popular song composed by Bob Haggart, with lyrics by Johnny Burke. It was originally an instrumental tune titled I'm Free by Haggart in 1938, when Haggart was a member of Bob Crosby And His Orchestra.
The tune was written with a trumpet solo, meant to showcase the talents of band-mate Billy Butterfield. Crosby's orchestra recorded I'm Free, the same day it was written.
Dexter Gordon, tenor saxophone / George Gruntz, piano / Guy Pedersen, bass / Daniel Humair, drums - Whats New ? (Holland, 1964)...
In 1983, What’s New ? the title track for Linda Ronstadt’s first of three standards albums with arrangements by Nelson Riddle Orchestra...
♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique
♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" -Label Bleu LBLC 6635
♫Programme
What's newHelen MerrillLABEL : Lone Hill JazzANNÉE : 2005
What's newThe Ramsey Lewis Trio, Ramsey Lewis, Eldee Young, Red HoltLABEL : CADETANNÉE : 1960
What's newMarty Paich, Marty Berman, Joe Mondragon, Mel Lewis, Bob Cooper, Bill Perkins, Herb Harper, Bob EnevoldsenLABEL : CANDID
What's newJames BelvinLABEL : RCA
What's newSerge Chaloff And His SextetLABEL : Capitol
What's newAndre Previn And His OrchestraLABEL : SonyANNÉE : 1961
What's new ?Lee KonitzLABEL : VerveANNÉE : 1996
What's newPeggy Lee, Bud Shank, Bob Cooper, Lou Levy, Stella Castellucci, Larry Bunker, Max Bennett, Buddy Clark, Nick FatoolLABEL : Avid JazzANNÉE : 2018
What's newJoe Albany, Niels Henning Orsted-pedersenLABEL : STEEPLECHASEANNÉE : 1990
What's newGeorge Benson, Johnny Pacheco, Billy Cobham Jr, Herbie Hancock, Ron CarterLABEL : POLYDORANNÉE : 1976
What's new?Tina May, David Newton, Mick Hutton, Clark Tracey, Don Weller, Alan Barnes, John Maul, The Locrian String Quartet, Yuri Torchinski, David Alberman, Levine Andrade, Justin PearsonLABEL : 33RECORDS
CLOSE YOUR EYESDoris Day & Andre Previn, Doris Day, Andre PrevinALBUM : DUET / VOL. 9LABEL : COLUMBIAANNÉE : 1961
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Annick HaumierCollaboration