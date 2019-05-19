Repassez-moi l'standard... "What's New ?" musique de Bob Haggart, paroles Johnny Burke (1939)

What's New ? is a 1939 popular song composed by Bob Haggart, with lyrics by Johnny Burke. It was originally an instrumental tune titled I'm Free by Haggart in 1938, when Haggart was a member of Bob Crosby And His Orchestra.

The tune was written with a trumpet solo, meant to showcase the talents of band-mate Billy Butterfield. Crosby's orchestra recorded I'm Free, the same day it was written.

Dexter Gordon, tenor saxophone / George Gruntz, piano / Guy Pedersen, bass / Daniel Humair, drums - Whats New ? (Holland, 1964)...

In 1983, What’s New ? the title track for Linda Ronstadt’s first of three standards albums with arrangements by Nelson Riddle Orchestra...

