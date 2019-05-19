Repassez-moi l'standard
Programmation musicale

le dimanche de 19h à 20h
Dimanche 19 mai 2019
58 min

Repassez-moi l'standard... "What's New ?" musique de Bob Haggart, paroles Johnny Burke (1939)

“When I met Mr. Haggart with the letter from Warner-Chappell and photos of my meeting with them, he was surprised and impressed that I had met with them and he took the letter. He told me the history of "What's New?" over lunch - fascinating stuff !” Australian jazz vocalist Catherine O'Brien (1996)

Repassez-moi l'standard... "What's New ?" musique de Bob Haggart, paroles Johnny Burke (1939)
Bob Haggart, Morey Feld and Mack Shopnick - New York, ca. July 1947, © William P. Gottlieb (1917-2006) / The Library of Congress, Washington

What's New ? is a 1939 popular song composed by Bob Haggart, with lyrics by Johnny Burke. It was originally an instrumental tune titled I'm Free by Haggart in 1938, when Haggart was a member of Bob Crosby And His Orchestra. 

The tune was written with a trumpet solo, meant to showcase the talents of band-mate Billy Butterfield. Crosby's orchestra recorded I'm Free, the same day it was written.

Dexter Gordon, tenor saxophone / George Gruntz, piano / Guy Pedersen, bass / Daniel Humair, drums - Whats New ? (Holland, 1964)...

In 1983, What’s New ? the title track for Linda Ronstadt’s first of three standards albums with arrangements by Nelson Riddle Orchestra...

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique 

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" -Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♫Programme

La programmation musicale :
    19:02
    Bob Haggart / John Burke

    What's new

    Helen MerrillLABEL : Lone Hill JazzANNÉE : 2005
    What's new
    19:07
    Bob Haggart / John Burke

    What's new

    The Ramsey Lewis Trio, Ramsey Lewis, Eldee Young, Red HoltLABEL : CADETANNÉE : 1960
    What's new
    19:12
    Bob Haggart / John Burke

    What's new

    Marty Paich, Marty Berman, Joe Mondragon, Mel Lewis, Bob Cooper, Bill Perkins, Herb Harper, Bob EnevoldsenLABEL : CANDID
    What's new
    19:16
    Bob Haggart / John Burke

    What's new

    James BelvinLABEL : RCA
    What's new
    19:20

    What's new

    Serge Chaloff And His SextetLABEL : Capitol
    What's new
    19:24
    Bob Haggart / John Burke

    What's new

    Andre Previn And His OrchestraLABEL : SonyANNÉE : 1961
    What's new
    19:27
    Bob Haggart / John Burke

    What's new ?

    Lee KonitzLABEL : VerveANNÉE : 1996
    What's new ?
    19:30
    Bob Haggart / John Burke

    What's new

    Peggy Lee, Bud Shank, Bob Cooper, Lou Levy, Stella Castellucci, Larry Bunker, Max Bennett, Buddy Clark, Nick FatoolLABEL : Avid JazzANNÉE : 2018
    What's new
    19:34
    Bob Haggart / John Burke

    What's new

    Joe Albany, Niels Henning Orsted-pedersenLABEL : STEEPLECHASEANNÉE : 1990
    What's new
    19:43
    Bob Haggart / John Burke

    What's new

    George Benson, Johnny Pacheco, Billy Cobham Jr, Herbie Hancock, Ron CarterLABEL : POLYDORANNÉE : 1976
    What's new
    19:49
    Bob Haggart / John Burke

    What's new?

    Tina May, David Newton, Mick Hutton, Clark Tracey, Don Weller, Alan Barnes, John Maul, The Locrian String Quartet, Yuri Torchinski, David Alberman, Levine Andrade, Justin PearsonLABEL : 33RECORDS
    What's new?
    19:54

    CLOSE YOUR EYES

    Doris Day & Andre Previn, Doris Day, Andre PrevinALBUM : DUET / VOL. 9LABEL : COLUMBIAANNÉE : 1961
    CLOSE YOUR EYES
L'équipe de l'émission :
