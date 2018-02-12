Repassez-moi l'standard
Programmation musicale
Repassez-moi l'standard
Par Laurent Valero
le dimanche de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Dimanche 11 mars 2018
58 min

Repassez-moi l'standard...“What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life ?” de Michel Legrand, paroles Alan & Marilyn Bergman

“Il y a des chansons qui traversent les décennies quel qu'en soit les interprètes : “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life?” composé par Michel Legrand pour la bande originale du film de Richard Brooks “The Happy Ending” en 1969 est de celles-là !" Marc Zisman

Repassez-moi l'standard...“What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life ?” de Michel Legrand, paroles Alan & Marilyn Bergman
Le Meilleur de Michel Legrand, © Universal Music France

Aujourd'hui... Des paroles signées Alan et Marilyn Bergman, une musique de Michel Legrand “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life?” nommé en 1969 aux Oscars “Meilleure chanson originale” et un Grammy Award avec la version de Sarah Vaughan en 1973. 

Générique

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♪Programme

Label Mainstream Records
Label Mainstream Records

♪Sarah Vaughan, Orchestre direction Michel Legrand : “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life ?” (Michel Legrand / Alan et Marilyn Bergman) - De l'album "Sarah Vaughan ‎–                                                           Orchestra Arranged And Conducted By Michel Legrand (1973) - Label Mainstream Records ‎MSL 1006 

Label MPS Records
Label MPS Records

♪Monty Alexander, piano. John Clayton, contrebasse. Jeff Hamilton, batterie : “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life ?” (Michel Legrand / Alan et Marilyn Bergman) - De l'album "The Monty Alexander Trio ‎– The Way It Is (1979) - Label MPS Records ‎68.223 

Label Improvising Artists Inc.
Label Improvising Artists Inc.

♪Ran Blake, piano solo : “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life ?” (Michel Legrand / Alan et Marilyn Bergman) - De l'album "Ran Blake ‎– Breakthru (1992) - Label Improvising Artists Inc. ‎373842 

Label SteepleChase
Label SteepleChase

♪Sheila Jordan, chant. Arild Andersen, contrebasse : “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life ?” (Michel Legrand / Alan et Marilyn Bergman) - De l'album "Sheila Jordan, Arild Andersen ‎– Sheila (1978)" - Label SteepleChase ‎SCS1081

♪Mélanie Dahan, chant. Giovanni Mirabassi, piano. Marc-Michel Le Bevillon, contrebasse. Lukmil Perez, batterie et le quatuor à cordes Storycordes : "Que feras-tu de ta vie" (Michel Legrand / Eddy Marnay) - De l'album "Latine (2011) - Label Plus Loin Music / Harmonia Mundi  4544

Label Philips
Label Philips

♪Scott Walker, chant. Orchestre direction  Peter Knight : “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life ?” (Michel Legrand / Alan et Marilyn Bergman) - De l'album "Scott Walker ‎– Til The Band Comes In (1970) - Label Philips ‎6308 035 

Label Arkadia
Label Arkadia

♪Mary Pearson, chant. John Hart, guitare : “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life ?” (Michel Legrand / Alan et Marilyn Bergman) - De l'album "Mary Pearson ‎– You And (2000)" - Label Arkadia Entertainment Corp. ‎71325 

Label Summit Records
Label Summit Records

♪The Pete Mc Guinness Jazz Orchestra : Pete Mac Guinness, chant. Bruce Eidem, trombone. Andy Eulau, contrebasse : “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life ?” (Michel Legrand / Alan et Marilyn Bergman) - De l'album "The Pete McGuinness Jazz Orchestra – Strength In Numbers (2014)" - Label Summit Records DCD 627  

Label Stunt Records
Label Stunt Records

♪Sinne Eegg, chant. Jacob Christoffersen, piano. Morten Ramsbøl, contrebasse. Morten Lund, batterie : “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life ?” (Michel Legrand / Alan et Marilyn Bergman) - De l'album "Sinne Eeg – Face The Music (2014) - Label Stunt Records ‎STULP 14041 

Label Verve
Label Verve

♪Alan Bergman, chant. Franck Chastenier, piano. Christian Mc Bride, contrebasse. Jeff Hamilton, piano. Orchestre direction Jorg Keller : “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life ?” (Michel Legrand / Alan et Marilyn Bergman) - De l'album "Lyrically - Alan Bergman (2007)" - Label Verve 08890-02

Label Concord Jazz
Label Concord Jazz

♪Woody Herman and The Young Thundering Herd. Stan Getz, saxophone ténor : “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life ?” (Michel Legrand / Alan et Marilyn Bergman) - De l'album "Woody And Friends (1981) - Label Concord Jazz ‎CJ-170 

L'équipe de l'émission :
58 min
émission précédente
Repassez-moi l'standard... "These Foolish Things" (Remind me of you) de Jack Strachey / Eric Maschwitz / Harry Link
dimanche 4 mars 2018 Repassez-moi l'standard... "These Foolish Things" (Remind me of you) de Jack Strachey / Eric Maschwitz / Harry Link