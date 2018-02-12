Repassez-moi l'standard...“What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life ?” de Michel Legrand, paroles Alan & Marilyn Bergman

Aujourd'hui... Des paroles signées Alan et Marilyn Bergman, une musique de Michel Legrand “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life?” nommé en 1969 aux Oscars “Meilleure chanson originale” et un Grammy Award avec la version de Sarah Vaughan en 1973.

Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♪Programme

♪Sarah Vaughan, Orchestre direction Michel Legrand : “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life ?” (Michel Legrand / Alan et Marilyn Bergman) - De l'album "Sarah Vaughan ‎– Orchestra Arranged And Conducted By Michel Legrand (1973) - Label Mainstream Records ‎MSL 1006

♪Monty Alexander, piano. John Clayton, contrebasse. Jeff Hamilton, batterie : “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life ?” (Michel Legrand / Alan et Marilyn Bergman) - De l'album "The Monty Alexander Trio ‎– The Way It Is (1979) - Label MPS Records ‎68.223

♪Ran Blake, piano solo : “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life ?” (Michel Legrand / Alan et Marilyn Bergman) - De l'album "Ran Blake ‎– Breakthru (1992) - Label Improvising Artists Inc. ‎373842

♪Sheila Jordan, chant. Arild Andersen, contrebasse : “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life ?” (Michel Legrand / Alan et Marilyn Bergman) - De l'album "Sheila Jordan, Arild Andersen ‎– Sheila (1978)" - Label SteepleChase ‎SCS1081

♪Mélanie Dahan, chant. Giovanni Mirabassi, piano. Marc-Michel Le Bevillon, contrebasse. Lukmil Perez, batterie et le quatuor à cordes Storycordes : "Que feras-tu de ta vie" (Michel Legrand / Eddy Marnay) - De l'album "Latine (2011) - Label Plus Loin Music / Harmonia Mundi 4544

♪Scott Walker, chant. Orchestre direction Peter Knight : “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life ?” (Michel Legrand / Alan et Marilyn Bergman) - De l'album "Scott Walker ‎– Til The Band Comes In (1970) - Label Philips ‎6308 035

♪Mary Pearson, chant. John Hart, guitare : “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life ?” (Michel Legrand / Alan et Marilyn Bergman) - De l'album "Mary Pearson ‎– You And (2000)" - Label Arkadia Entertainment Corp. ‎71325

♪The Pete Mc Guinness Jazz Orchestra : Pete Mac Guinness, chant. Bruce Eidem, trombone. Andy Eulau, contrebasse : “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life ?” (Michel Legrand / Alan et Marilyn Bergman) - De l'album "The Pete McGuinness Jazz Orchestra – Strength In Numbers (2014)" - Label Summit Records DCD 627

♪Sinne Eegg, chant. Jacob Christoffersen, piano. Morten Ramsbøl, contrebasse. Morten Lund, batterie : “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life ?” (Michel Legrand / Alan et Marilyn Bergman) - De l'album "Sinne Eeg – Face The Music (2014) - Label Stunt Records ‎STULP 14041

♪Alan Bergman, chant. Franck Chastenier, piano. Christian Mc Bride, contrebasse. Jeff Hamilton, piano. Orchestre direction Jorg Keller : “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life ?” (Michel Legrand / Alan et Marilyn Bergman) - De l'album "Lyrically - Alan Bergman (2007)" - Label Verve 08890-02

♪Woody Herman and The Young Thundering Herd. Stan Getz, saxophone ténor : “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life ?” (Michel Legrand / Alan et Marilyn Bergman) - De l'album "Woody And Friends (1981) - Label Concord Jazz ‎CJ-170