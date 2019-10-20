Repassez-moi l'standard... "Watermelon Man" du pianiste-compositeur Herbie Hancock (1962)
Né le 12 avril 1940 à Chicago (Michigan-USA) Herbie Hancock enregistre avec le trompettiste Donald "Byrd" pour Blue Note (Free Form, 1962) Il rencontre Wayne Shorter, et c'est "Takin’ Off" avec Dexter Gordon & Freddie Hubbard, dont un thème "Watermelon Man" est le premier d’une série de hits...
Here ! Herbie Hancock explains how he composed Watermelon Man, and how Mongo Santamaria influenced it. He then performs both the original 1962 and the 1973...
Cours de piano-jazz par Antoine Hervé...
Recorded on May 28, 1962...
♪Herbie Hancock, piano. Dexter Gordon, sax ténor. Freddie Hubbard trompette. Butch Warren, contrebasse. Billy Higgins, batterie : Watermelon Man (Herbie Hancock) - De l'album "Herbie Hancock – Takin' Off (1962)" - LP label Blue Note 35-5228
Recorded live at the Trident Club, Sausalito, California, 1965...
♪Jon Hendricks, chant. Flip Nunez; piano. Noel Jewkes sax ténor. Fred Marshall, contrebasse. Jerry Granelli, batterie : Watermelon Man (Herbie Hancock / Jon Hendricks) - De l'album "Jon Hendricks – Recorded In Person At The Trident" - Label Mercury 510 601-2
Grammy Hall of Fame Award...
♪Mongo Santamaria (1917~2003, Cuba) & His Orchestra :Watermelon Man (Herbie Hancock) - De l'album "Mongo Santamaria – Watermelon Man ! (Battle / 1963)" - Label Battle BS 96120
♪Gloria Lasso, chant. Orchestre direction Paul Piot : Watermelon Man (Herbie Hancock / C. Mapel ) De l'album "Gloria Lasso - Intégrale 1960-1964" - Label Marianne Melodie
♪Benny Carter, sax alto & His Orchestra :Watermelon Man (Herbie Hancock / arrangé par Lalo Schifrin) - De l'album "Tickel Toe (1964)" - Label VEE JAY @ VJ-024
♪Count Basie, pianiste & His Orchestra :Watermelon Man (Herbie Hancock / / arrangé par Bill Byers) - De l’album "Basie Picks the Winners (1965)" - LP label Verve 8816
♪Julie London, chant. Orchestre direction Gerald Wilson : Watermelon Man (Herbie Hancock / Jon Hendricks) - De l'album "Julie London – Feeling Good (1965) - LP label Liberty LRP-3416
♪Les Mc Cann, piano. Lyn Blessing, vibraphone. Jimmy Georgantones guitare. Lee Katzman, trompette. Plas Johnson, sax ténor. Leroy Vinnegar, contrebasse. Aki Aleong, Joseph Torres & Richard Da Silva, percussions. Booker T. Robinson, batterie : Watermelon Man (Herbie Hancock) - De l’album "Les McCann Ltd. – Bucket O' Grease (1967) - Label Limelight LM 82043
♪Fred Wesley & The J.B.'s :Watermelon Man (Herbie Hancock) - De l'album "The J.B.'s -Funky good time : The anthology (2006) - Label Polydor 527095-2
Recorded August 14, 1971, Town Hall, New York City, USA...
♪Tiny Grimes, guitare. Larry Ridley, contrebasse. Hal Arewood, batterie : Watermelon Man (Herbie Hancock) - De l’album "The Historic Town Hall Concert - The Guitar Album (1972) - LP label CBS 67 275
♪Buddy Guy, guitare. Philip Guy, guitare. Junior Mance, piano. A.C Red & Gary Bartz, saxophones. Ernest Johnson, basse. Jesse Lewis, batterie : Watermelon Man (Herbie Hancock) - De l'album "Hold that plane ! - BUDDY GUY (1969) - Label Vanguard 662116
Live at Rising Sun Celebrity Jazz Club, 1977...
♪Big Mama Thornton, chant. Phil Guy & John Primer, guitares. J.W Williams, basse. Burt Robertson, batterie : Watermelon Man (Herbie Hancock) - De l'album "The rising sun collection / Live (1977) - Label Rising Sun Collection RSC 0002
♪David Helbock, piano, électronique, percussions. Andreas Broger, saxophones, clarinettes, flûte à bec. Johannes Bär, tuba, trompette, cuivres : Watermelon Man (Herbie Hancock) - De l'album "David Helbock’s random control - tour d’horizon - from Brubeck to zawinul (2018)" - Label Act Music & Vision ACT98692
Enregistrement en public au Shibuya Kokaido et au Nakano Sunplaza, Tokyo, Japon, les 28 juin et 1er juillet 1975...
♪Herbie Hancock, Fender Rhodes electric piano. Bernie Maupin, soprano and tenor saxophone, saxello, bass clarinet, alto flute. Paul Jackson, electric bass. Bill Summers, percussions. Mike Clark, drums : Watermelon Man (Herbie Hancock) - De l'album "Flood - Herbie Hancock (1975)" - Label Sony SRCS 9341
