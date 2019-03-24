Repassez-moi l'standard
Programmation musicale
Repassez-moi l'standard
le dimanche de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Dimanche 24 mars 2019
58 min

Repassez-moi l'standard... "Waltz for Debby" du pianiste et compositeur Bill Evans (1957)

“He is an authoritative pianist with a superb sense of melodic and harmonic invention. His kind of lyrical rummaging about, is brought off by Evans' remarkable capacity for working out large melodic structures that hang together as though they had been presketched on paper.” Richard B. Hadlock

Repassez-moi l'standard... "Waltz for Debby" du pianiste et compositeur Bill Evans (1957)
Bill Evans records at the MPS label's studio in Germany's Black Forest, 1968, © jazztimes.com

Bill Evans Trio : Bill Evans - p / Chuck Israels - b / Larry Bunker - d - Waltz For Debby - Londres, 19 mars 1965...

Waltz For Debby is an Evans' original, a musical portrait of his niece which originally appeared as a solo piano tune on Evans' debut album, NEW JAZZ CONCEPTIONS (Riverside Records, 1956)

https://jazztimes\.com/features/lost\-in\-time\-the\-forgotten\-bill\-evans\-trio\-album/

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique 

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♫Programme

La programmation musicale :
    19:09

    Waltz for debby

    Benny GolsonANNÉE : 1957
    Waltz for debby
    19:14

    Waltz for Debby (Monicas Vals)

    Bill EvansLABEL : DOXY RECORDSANNÉE : 2016
    Waltz for Debby (Monicas Vals)
    19:17

    Waltz for debby

    Richard GallianoANNÉE : 1992
    Waltz for debby
    19:21

    Waltz for Debby

    Nancy King
    Waltz for Debby
    19:27

    Waltz for Debby (take 8)

    Tony Bennett
    Waltz for Debby (take 8)
    19:30

    Waltz for Debby

    Allen ToussaintALBUM : AMERICAN TUNESLABEL : NONESUCHANNÉE : 2016
    Waltz for Debby
    19:34

    WALTZ FOR DEBBY

    Al JarreauLABEL : VERVEANNÉE : 2004
    WALTZ FOR DEBBY
    19:43

    Waltz for Debby

    Bill EvansANNÉE : 1989
    Waltz for Debby
    19:51

    Blue moon

    Martin DeanALBUM : Dean Martin on repriseLABEL : COLLECTORS CHOICE MUSICANNÉE : 2001
    Blue moon
    19:54

    Blue moon

    June ChristyLABEL : FREMEAUX ET ASSOCIESANNÉE : 2016
    Blue moon
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
dimanche 17 mars 2019
58 min
Repassez-moi l'standard... "Like Someone In Love" composé par Jimmy Van Heusen & paroles Johnny Burke (1944)
émission suivante
dimanche 31 mars 2019
58 min
Repassez-moi l'standard... "Nature boy" composé en 1947 par Eden Ahbez