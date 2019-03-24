Programmation musicale
Repassez-moi l'standard
le dimanche de 19h à 20hJazz
Dimanche 24 mars 2019
Repassez-moi l'standard... "Waltz for Debby" du pianiste et compositeur Bill Evans (1957)
“He is an authoritative pianist with a superb sense of melodic and harmonic invention. His kind of lyrical rummaging about, is brought off by Evans' remarkable capacity for working out large melodic structures that hang together as though they had been presketched on paper.” Richard B. Hadlock
Bill Evans Trio : Bill Evans - p / Chuck Israels - b / Larry Bunker - d - Waltz For Debby - Londres, 19 mars 1965...
Waltz For Debby is an Evans' original, a musical portrait of his niece which originally appeared as a solo piano tune on Evans' debut album, NEW JAZZ CONCEPTIONS (Riverside Records, 1956)
https://jazztimes\.com/features/lost\-in\-time\-the\-forgotten\-bill\-evans\-trio\-album/
19:09
Waltz for debbyBenny GolsonANNÉE : 1957
19:14
Waltz for Debby (Monicas Vals)Bill EvansLABEL : DOXY RECORDSANNÉE : 2016
19:17
Waltz for debbyRichard GallianoANNÉE : 1992
19:21
Waltz for DebbyNancy King
19:27
Waltz for Debby (take 8)Tony Bennett
19:30
Waltz for DebbyAllen ToussaintALBUM : AMERICAN TUNESLABEL : NONESUCHANNÉE : 2016
19:34
WALTZ FOR DEBBYAl JarreauLABEL : VERVEANNÉE : 2004
19:43
Waltz for DebbyBill EvansANNÉE : 1989
19:51
Blue moonMartin DeanALBUM : Dean Martin on repriseLABEL : COLLECTORS CHOICE MUSICANNÉE : 2001
19:54
Blue moonJune ChristyLABEL : FREMEAUX ET ASSOCIESANNÉE : 2016
