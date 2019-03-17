Programmation musicale
Repassez-moi l'standard
Par Laurent Valero
le dimanche de 19h à 20h
Dimanche 17 mars 2019
Repassez-moi l'standard... "Like Someone In Love" composé par Jimmy Van Heusen & paroles Johnny Burke (1944)
Ce standard "Like Someone in Love" interprété par Dinah Shore figure pour la première fois dans le film Belle of the Yukon en 1944...
Lately
I find myself out gazing at stars
Hearing guitars
Like someone in love
Sometimes the things I do astound me
Mostly whenever you're around me
Lately
I seem to walk as though I have wings
Bump into things
Like someone in love
Each time I look at you I'm limp as a glove
And feeling like someone in love
Véritable standard, le titre a été interprété par de nombreux artistes : Ella Fitzgerald, Blossom Dearie, John Coltrane, Sarah Vaughan, Etta Jones...
