Par Laurent Valero
Dimanche 17 mars 2019
Dimanche 17 mars 2019
58 min

Repassez-moi l'standard... "Like Someone In Love" composé par Jimmy Van Heusen & paroles Johnny Burke (1944)

Repassez-moi l'standard... "Like Someone In Love" composé par Jimmy Van Heusen & paroles Johnny Burke (1944)
Jimmy Van Heusen & Johnny Burke, american songwriting duo, © discogs.com

Ce standard "Like Someone in Love" interprété par Dinah Shore figure pour la première fois dans le film Belle of the Yukon en 1944...

Lately
I find myself out gazing at stars
Hearing guitars
Like someone in love

Sometimes the things I do astound me
Mostly whenever you're around me

Lately
I seem to walk as though I have wings
Bump into things
Like someone in love
Each time I look at you I'm limp as a glove
And feeling like someone in love

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique 

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♫Programme

Véritable standard, le titre a été interprété par de nombreux artistes : Ella Fitzgerald, Blossom Dearie, John Coltrane, Sarah Vaughan, Etta Jones...

L'équipe de l'émission :
