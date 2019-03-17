Repassez-moi l'standard... "Like Someone In Love" composé par Jimmy Van Heusen & paroles Johnny Burke (1944)

Ce standard "Like Someone in Love" interprété par Dinah Shore figure pour la première fois dans le film Belle of the Yukon en 1944...

Lately

I find myself out gazing at stars

Hearing guitars

Like someone in love

Sometimes the things I do astound me

Mostly whenever you're around me

Lately

I seem to walk as though I have wings

Bump into things

Like someone in love

Each time I look at you I'm limp as a glove

And feeling like someone in love

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫Programme