Repassez-moi l'standard... "Turn Out The Stars" du pianiste Bill Evans (1965)

"Bill's value can't be measured in any kind of terms. He's one of the great, great artists of this century." Chick Corea "You use your intellect to take apart the materials," Bill Evans (1969)

label SunnySidePianiste jazz des plus brillants et des plus influents, Bill Evans, ici avec Charles H. "Chuck" Israels à la basse et Larry Bunker à la batterie, studios de la BBC à Londres, le 19 mars 1965...

This was the trio that played Ronnie Scotts' club in the late sixties, Eddie Gomez, Paul Motian, and Bill...

"My friend Peter Taylor Wood and myself were working musicians in Dean Street, around the corner, and after our gig, we went into Ronnie's regularly!" Anthony Williams

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♪Bill Evans, piano solo : "Turn Out The Stars" (1966) (Bill Evans) ‎– Du coffret "Bill Evans – The Complete Bill Evans On Verve (1997)" ‎– Label Verve Records 314 527 953-2

Recorded at O'Henry Sound Studios, in Burbank, California-USA - November 14-16, 2000...

♪Tierney Sutton, voix. Christian Jacob, piano : "Turn Out The Stars" (Bill Evans / Gene Lees) – De l’album "Tierney Sutton ‎– Blue In Green (2001)" – Label Telarc Jazz ‎83522

Recorded, March 29th 1990 at Studio 3, Denmarks Radio, Copenhagen...

♪Gary Burton, vibraphone solo :"Turn Out The Stars" (Bill Evans) – De l’album "Gary Burton & Paul Bley ‎– Right Time - Right Place (1990)" – LP label Sonet ‎SNTF 1038

Recorded at ClassicSound, New York-USA, on October 27 & 28, 1987...

♪Meredith D’Ambrosio, voix. Fred Hersch, piano. Mike Formanek, basse. Keith Copeland, batterie : "Turn Out The Stars" (Bill Evans / Gene Lees) – De l’album "Meredith D'Ambrosio – The Cove (1988)" – LP label SunnySide SSC 1028

Live the Berlin Jazz Days '84 - November 2, 1984 The Philharmonie Berlin, Germany...

♪Enrico Pieranunzi, piano. Enzo Pietropaoli, basse. Fabrizio Sferra, batterie : "Turn Out The Stars" (Bill Evans) – De l’album "Enrico Pieranunzi Feat. Massimo Urbani ‎– Live At The Berlin Jazz Days '84 (2004)" – Label YVP Music 3122

Recorded January 2008 at Nomada 57, Barcelona, ​​Spain...

♪Silvia Perez, voix. Joan Diaz, piano. Giulia Valle, basse. Ramón Àngel, batterie : "Turn Out The Stars" (Bill Evans / Gene Lees) – De l’album "Joan Diaz Trio, Silvia Perez ‎– We Sing Bill Evans (2008)" – Label Fresh Sound New Talent ‎FSNT 333

Olivier Manoury spécialiste dans l’accord et la restauration de bandonéons, rencontre les grands bandonéonistes de passage ou résidant à Paris : Astor Piazzola, Osvaldo Ruggiero…

♪Olivier Manoury, bandonéon :"Turn Out The Stars" (Bill Evans) – De l’album "Olivier Manoury - Sólo (2002)" – Label Signature / Radio France SIG11022

♪Duo David Benoit, piano &Emily Remler, guitare :"Turn Out The Stars" (Bill Evans) – De l’album "David Benoit – Waiting For Spring (1989)" – Label Jazz Heritage 513603

Recorded and Mixed at Murec Studios, Milano, Italia - on November 29/30, 1995...

♪Luca Lapenna, voix. Alberto Tacchini, piano. Paolo Fresu, trompette. Attilio Zanchi, basse. Gianpiero Prina, batterie : "Turn Out The Stars" (Bill Evans / Gene Lee) – De l’album "Luca Lapenna ‎– Words For Evans (1997)" – Label Splasc(h) Records CDH 493.2

Recorded at Ronnie Scott's - London, England. August, 2nd 1980...

♪Trio Bill Evans, piano. Marc Johnson, basse. Joe La Barbera, batterie : "Turn Out The Stars" (Bill Evans) ‎– De l'album "Bill Evans Trio ‎– Turn Out The Stars (1992)" – Label Dreyfus Jazz 191 063-2

