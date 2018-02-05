Repassez-moi l'standard... "These Foolish Things" (Remind me of you) de Jack Strachey / Eric Maschwitz / Harry Link

Aujourd'hui... "These Foolish Things (Remind Me of You) 1936" paroles Eric Maschwitz (1901-1969), musique Jack Strachey (1894–1972) and Harry Link (1896-1956)

Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♪Programme

♪Billie Holiday, chant. Oscar Peterson, piano. Barney Kessel, guitare. Ray Brown, contrebasse. Alvin Stoller, batterie : "These Foolish Things" (Strachey / Maschwitz / Link) - De l'album "Billie Holiday - The Complete Billie Holiday On Verve 1945-1959 (1952)" - Label Polygram Records 517 658-2

♪Michel de Villers, saxophone baryton. Hubert Fol, saxophone alto. Maurice Meunier, saxophone ténor. Alix Bret, basse. Charles Verstraete, trombone. Bernard Planchenault, drums. Géo daly, vibraphone. André Persiany, piano et arrgts. : "These Foolish Things" (Strachey / Maschwitz / Link) (1954) - De l'album "Saxophones À Saint-Germain Des Prés (1954) - Label Gitanes Jazz Productions 014 060-2

♪Patachou, chant : "Ces petites choses" (These foolish things) (Strachey / Maschwitz / Link / Larue) - De l'album "Patachou ‎– At The St. Regis Maisonette Singing In French and English (1962) - Label Audio Fidelity AFLP-1961

♪Dirk Bogarde, diction. Orchestre direction Eric Rogers : "These Foolish Things" (Strachey / Maschwitz / Link) - De l'album "Dirk Bogarde ‎– Lyrics For Lovers (2005) - Label The Decca Record ‎982 738-1

De l'émission télévisée Moderato Swing, Rome 1961...

♪Fernando Calati, en italien (texte Enrica Gravili) Helen Merrill, chant. Piero Umilliani, piano-celesta. Gino Marinacci, flûte. Nini Rosso, trompette. Enzi Grillini, guitare. Berto Pisano, contrebasse. Sergio Conti, batterie : "These Foolish Things" (Strachey / Maschwitz / Link) (1952) - De l'album "Helen Merrill - Parole E Musica (2000) - Label RCA Victor ‎74321747982

♪Buddy Greco, chant. Orchestre direction Chuck Sagle : "These Foolish Things" (Strachey / Maschwitz / Link) - De l'album "Buddy Greco ‎– Songs For Swinging Losers (1961) - Label Epic LN 3746

♪Frances Faye, chant. Orchestre direction Russell Garcia : "These Foolish Things" (Strachey / Maschwitz / Link) - De l'album "Frances Faye Sings and Russell Garcia Conducts : The Complete Gus Wildi Recordings (2005) - Label Lone Hill Jazz ‎LHJ 10224

To Each His Own 1946

From "Live At The Harlem Square Club"...

♪Sam Cooke, chant. Orchestre direction Horace Ott : "These Foolish Things" (Strachey / Maschwitz / Link) - De l'album 4CD "Sam Cooke ‎– The Man Who Invented Soul (2011) - Label RCA 88697921492

♪James Brown, chant : "These Foolish Things" (Strachey / Maschwitz / Link) - De l'album "Hell (1995)"- Label Universal Music

♪Stéphane Grappelli, violon. Maurice Vander, piano. Hans "James" Last contrebasse. Rolf Ahrens, batterie : "These Foolish Things" (Strachey / Maschwitz / Link) - De l'album "NDR 60 years jazz edition : Hambourg studios de la NDR en 1957" - Label Moosicus N 1303-2

♪Lee Konitz, saxophone alto. Renato Sellani, piano : "These Foolish Things" (Strachey / Maschwitz / Link) - De l'album 4CD "Lee Konitz ‎– Sax Of A Kind (2005) - Label Quadromania 222453-444

♪Joe Albany piano et chant : "These Foolish Things" (Strachey / Maschwitz / Link) - De l'album "Joe Albany ‎– This Is For Friends (1976) - Label Musica Records ‎MUS 3011

♪Jane Birkin duo avec Jimmy Rowles, chant-piano. Philip Catherine guitare. Ron Carter, contrebasse "These Foolish Things" (Strachey / Maschwitz / Link) - De la BO du film "Daddy Nostalgie de Bertrand Tavernier (1990)" - Label CBS 4671342