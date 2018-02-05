Repassez-moi l'standard... "These Foolish Things" (Remind me of you) de Jack Strachey / Eric Maschwitz / Harry Link
"These Foolish Things (Remind Me Of You)" written by Jack Strachey, Harry Link and Holt Marvell (Eric Maschwitz) in 1936, movie song "To Each His Own" a 1946 american drama film directed by Mitchell Leisen
Aujourd'hui... "These Foolish Things (Remind Me of You) 1936" paroles Eric Maschwitz (1901-1969), musique Jack Strachey (1894–1972) and Harry Link (1896-1956)
Générique
♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu LBLC 6635
♪Programme
♪Billie Holiday, chant. Oscar Peterson, piano. Barney Kessel, guitare. Ray Brown, contrebasse. Alvin Stoller, batterie : "These Foolish Things" (Strachey / Maschwitz / Link) - De l'album "Billie Holiday - The Complete Billie Holiday On Verve 1945-1959 (1952)" - Label Polygram Records 517 658-2
♪Michel de Villers, saxophone baryton. Hubert Fol, saxophone alto. Maurice Meunier, saxophone ténor. Alix Bret, basse. Charles Verstraete, trombone. Bernard Planchenault, drums. Géo daly, vibraphone. André Persiany, piano et arrgts. : "These Foolish Things" (Strachey / Maschwitz / Link) (1954) - De l'album "Saxophones À Saint-Germain Des Prés (1954) - Label Gitanes Jazz Productions 014 060-2
♪Patachou, chant : "Ces petites choses" (These foolish things) (Strachey / Maschwitz / Link / Larue) - De l'album "Patachou – At The St. Regis Maisonette Singing In French and English (1962) - Label Audio Fidelity AFLP-1961
♪Dirk Bogarde, diction. Orchestre direction Eric Rogers : "These Foolish Things" (Strachey / Maschwitz / Link) - De l'album "Dirk Bogarde – Lyrics For Lovers (2005) - Label The Decca Record 982 738-1
De l'émission télévisée Moderato Swing, Rome 1961...
♪Fernando Calati, en italien (texte Enrica Gravili) Helen Merrill, chant. Piero Umilliani, piano-celesta. Gino Marinacci, flûte. Nini Rosso, trompette. Enzi Grillini, guitare. Berto Pisano, contrebasse. Sergio Conti, batterie : "These Foolish Things" (Strachey / Maschwitz / Link) (1952) - De l'album "Helen Merrill - Parole E Musica (2000) - Label RCA Victor 74321747982
♪Buddy Greco, chant. Orchestre direction Chuck Sagle : "These Foolish Things" (Strachey / Maschwitz / Link) - De l'album "Buddy Greco – Songs For Swinging Losers (1961) - Label Epic LN 3746
♪Frances Faye, chant. Orchestre direction Russell Garcia : "These Foolish Things" (Strachey / Maschwitz / Link) - De l'album "Frances Faye Sings and Russell Garcia Conducts : The Complete Gus Wildi Recordings (2005) - Label Lone Hill Jazz LHJ 10224
To Each His Own 1946
From "Live At The Harlem Square Club"...
♪Sam Cooke, chant. Orchestre direction Horace Ott : "These Foolish Things" (Strachey / Maschwitz / Link) - De l'album 4CD "Sam Cooke – The Man Who Invented Soul (2011) - Label RCA 88697921492
♪James Brown, chant : "These Foolish Things" (Strachey / Maschwitz / Link) - De l'album "Hell (1995)"- Label Universal Music
♪Stéphane Grappelli, violon. Maurice Vander, piano. Hans "James" Last contrebasse. Rolf Ahrens, batterie : "These Foolish Things" (Strachey / Maschwitz / Link) - De l'album "NDR 60 years jazz edition : Hambourg studios de la NDR en 1957" - Label Moosicus N 1303-2
♪Lee Konitz, saxophone alto. Renato Sellani, piano : "These Foolish Things" (Strachey / Maschwitz / Link) - De l'album 4CD "Lee Konitz – Sax Of A Kind (2005) - Label Quadromania 222453-444
♪Joe Albany piano et chant : "These Foolish Things" (Strachey / Maschwitz / Link) - De l'album "Joe Albany – This Is For Friends (1976) - Label Musica Records MUS 3011
♪Jane Birkin duo avec Jimmy Rowles, chant-piano. Philip Catherine guitare. Ron Carter, contrebasse "These Foolish Things" (Strachey / Maschwitz / Link) - De la BO du film "Daddy Nostalgie de Bertrand Tavernier (1990)" - Label CBS 4671342
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Patrick LérissetRéalisation
- Annick HaumierCollaboration