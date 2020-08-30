Repassez-moi l'standard
Programmation musicale
Par Laurent Valero
Dimanche 30 août 2020
Repassez-moi l'standard... "Tenderly" music by Walter Lloyd Gross & lyrics by Jack Lawrence (1946)

"Pour finir l’été et reprendre tout en douceur telle la brise qui caresse les arbres, "Repassez-moi l'standard" vous propose "Tenderly" chanson publiée en 1946, musique Walter Gross (1909-1967) & paroles Jack Lawrence (1912–2009) devenu un standard de jazz, pour commencer la saison !" Laurent Valero

Songwriter Jack Lawrence (1912–2009) au "Songwriters Hall of Fame" depuis 1975, © www.beatlesnews.com

Enregistré le 9 juillet 1958 par Mercury Records. Sarah Vaughan, accompagnée de Ronnell Bright (piano), Richard Davis (basse) et Art Morgan (batterie)...

Version la plus connue de "Tenderly"celle de Rosemary Clooney, thème du "The Rosemary Clooney Show" émission de variétés 1956-1957. C'est devenu sa chanson signature...

The evening breeze caressed the trees tenderly   The trembling trees embraced the breeze tenderly...

♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme

...Then you and I came wandering by   And lost in a sigh were we...

Label Le Chant Du Monde
Label Le Chant Du Monde

♪Sarah Vaughan, voix. Orchestre d’Eddy Duchin : "Tenderly" (Walter Gros / Jack Lawrence) – De l'album "Sarah Vaughan ‎– The Complete 1944-1947" ‎– Label Le Chant Du Monde 274 2049.50

Recorded in Los Angeles (USA), April, 1954...

Label GNP
Label GNP

♪Clifford Brown, trompette. Carl Perkins, piano. George Bledsoe, basse. Max Roach, batterie : "Tenderly" (Walter Gross / Jack Lawrence) – De l'album "The Best Of Max Roach And Clifford Brown In Concert ! (1956)" ‎– LP label GNP-18

Recording in 1952, Los Angeles & New York Studio Sessions...

Label PolyGram Records
Label PolyGram Records

♪Billie Holiday, voix. Oscar Peterson, piano. Barney Kessel, guitare. Flip Philips, sax ténor. Charlie Chavers, trompette. Ray Brown, basse. Alvin Stoller, batterie :  "Tenderly" (Walter Gross / Jack Lawrence) – Du coffret "The Complete Billie Holiday On Verve 1945-1959" ‎– Label PolyGram Records 517 658-2

John T. Williams Quartet with a string section conducted by Russell Garcia - Radio Recorders, Hollywood, October 18, 1956...

Label Fresh Sound Records
Label Fresh Sound Records

♪The John T. Williams Quartet : John T.Williams, piano. Howard Roberts, guitare. Joe Mondragon, basse. Jack Sperling, batterie : "Tenderly" (Walter Gross / Jack Lawrence) – De l’album "John T. Williams - Jazz Beginnings" ‎– Label Fresh Sound Records FSRCD 2228

Label Bethlehem Records
Label Bethlehem Records

♪Mel Tormé, voix. Ralph Sharon, piano. Howard Mc Ghee, trompette. Max Bennett, basse. Stan Levey, batterie : "Tenderly" (Walter Gross / Jack Lawrence) – De l’album "Mel Tormé ‎– Songs For Any Taste (1959)" ‎– Label Bethlehem Records BCP 6031

Nat King Cole performing "Tenderly" from the October 15, 1957- épisode of "The Nat King Cole Show"...

♪Nat King Cole, voix. Orchestre direction Nelson Riddle : "Tenderly" (Walter Gross / Jack Lawrence) 45T Capitol (1953) ‎– De l'album "Somewhere Along the Way" ‎– LabelUniversal 56113524

Recorded at Don Elliot's studio in Connecticut; 1956 & 1957...

♪Bill Evans, piano & Don Elliott, vibraphone :"Tenderly" (Walter Gross / Jack Lawrence) ‎– De l’album "Bill Evans • Don Elliott ‎– Tenderly - An Informal Session (2001)" ‎– Label Milestone MCD-9317-2

Label Jasmine Records
Label Jasmine Records

♪Adam Wade, voix. Orchestre direction George Paxton : "Tenderly" (Walter Gross / Jack Lawrence) ‎– De l’album "The Album Collection 1960-1962 - Adam WADE (1960)" ‎– Label Jasmine Records JASCD 970 

Recorded at Contemporary's studio in Los Angeles, February 12 & 13, 1969...

Label Contemporary Records
Label Contemporary Records

♪Phineas Newborn Jr piano. Ray Brown, basse. Elvin Jones, batterie : "Tenderly" (Walter Gross / Jack Lawrence) ‎– De l’album "Phineas Newborn Jr. ‎– Harlem Blues (1991)" ‎– Label Contemporary Records ‎OJCCD 662-2

Greetje Kauffeld (Rotterdam, 26 novembre 1939) chanteuse de jazz néerlandaise...

♪Greetje Kauffeld, voix. Henk Elkerbout, piano. Ruud Brink, sax ténor. Rob Langereis, basse. Peter Ypma, batterie : "Tenderly" (Walter Gross / Jack Lawrence) ‎– De l’album "Greetje Kauffeld ‎– He Was A King Uncrowned - Sings A Tribute To Clifford Brown ‎– LP label Omega OM 555 036

♪Eric Dolphy, sax alto : "Tenderly" (Walter Gross / Jack Lawrence) ‎– De l’album "Eric Dolphy ‎– Far Cry ! (1960)" ‎– LP label Prestige PR 7747

_..._The shore was kissed by sea and mist tenderly   I can't forget how two hearts met breathlessly...

2015 - A tribute to the legendary singer Billie Holiday in honor of her 100th birthday...

Label Blue Note
Label Blue Note

♪José James, voix. Jason Moran, piano. John Patitucci, basse. Eric Harland, batterie : "Tenderly" (Walter Gross / Jack Lawrence) ‎– De l’album "José James – Yesterday I Had the Blues : The Music Of Billie Holiday by Blue Note (2015)" ‎– Label Blue Note 600406536204

Recorded in 2007 at the Jazzclub Nefertiti in Göteborg, Sweden...

Label Stunt Records
Label Stunt Records

♪Scott Hamilton sax ténor. Jan Lundgren, piano. Jesper Bodilsen, basse. Christian Leth, batterie : "Tenderly" (Walter Gross / Jack Lawrence) ‎– De l’album "Scott Hamilton Scandinavian Five ‎– Live At Nefertiti (2009)" – Label Stunt Records STUCD 09182

_..._Your arms opened wide and closed me inside   You took my lips, you took my love so tenderly.

