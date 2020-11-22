Repassez-moi l'standard... "Take Five" composition du saxophoniste Paul Desmond (1959)

"L'un des standards les plus célèbres de la planète qui deviendra l’emblème du Quintet et ce malgré son rythme à 5 temps, très inhabituel dans la musique de Jazz à cet époque... Paul Desmond ne croyait d’ailleurs pas beaucoup à "Take Five" et encore moins à son planétaire Succès..." Laurent Valero

"Take Five" que l’on attribue parfois à tord à Dave Brubeck, alors qu’il fut composé par Paul Desmond, saxophoniste alto, de son célèbre Quintet dont la sonorité très suave voire feutrée, était si caractéristique..."Laurent Valero

"Take Five" appartient au légendaire album "Time Out" sorti en 1959, qui contient un grand nombre d’autres célébrissimes morceaux, dont le fameux "Blue Rondo à la Turk" composé par Dave Brubeck."Laurent Valero

Won't you stop and take a little time out with me

Just take five

Stop your busy day and take the time out to see if I'm alive...

♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme

♪Dave Brubeck Quartet : Dave Brubeck, piano. Paul Desmond, sax alto. Eugene Wright, basse. Joe Morello, batterie : "Take Five" (Paul Desmond) – De l’album "The Dave Brubeck Quartet – Time Out (1959)" – LP label Columbia ‎CS 8192

...Though I'm going out of my way

Just so I can pass by each day

Not a single word do we say

It's a pantomime and not a play...

♪Carmen Mc Rae, voix. Dave Brubeck, piano. Paul Desmond, sax alto. Eugene Wright, basse. Joe Morello, batterie : "Take Five" (Paul Desmond / Iola Brubeck) – De l’album "Carmen McRae With The Dave Brubeck Quartet (1961)" – EP label Columbia ‎4-4229

♪Frank De Vol’s Rocking Big Band :"Take Five" (Paul Desmond) – De l’album "Frank De Vol's Rocking Big Band – Big Beat Special (1963)" – LP label Columbia CL 2003

♪The Spotnicks :"Take Five" (Paul Desmond) (1968) – De l'album "The Spotnicks – EP Collection (1999)" – Label Riverside Records RRCD 2103

♪Davy Graham, guitare solo : "Take Five" (Paul Desmond) – De l’album "Davy Graham ‎– The Guitar Player (2003)" – Label Castle Music ‎06076-81314-2

♪Roberto Roena y Sus Megatones :"Take Five" (Paul Desmond) ‎– De l’album Se pone Bueno (Alegre Records / 1966) Anthologie I like it like that ‎– Label FANIA 5772427

♪Al Jarreau, voix. Tom Cannings, claviers. Abraham Laboriel, basse. Lynn Blessings, vibraphone : "Take Five" (Paul Desmond / Iola Brubeck) ‎– De l’album Look to the Rainbow (1977) Anthologie The very best of An Excellent Adventure ‎– Label REPRISE

♪George Benson, guitare. Kenny Baron, piano électrique. Phil Upchurch, guitare. Ron Carter, basse. Steve Gadd, batterie : "Take Five" (Paul Desmond) ‎– De l’album Bad Benson (1974) ‎– Label CTI RECORDS 5052852000

♪Marc Ribot, guitare. Shazad Ismaily, basse. Chet Smith, batterie : "Take Five" (Paul Desmond) ‎– De l’album Your Turn (2013) ‎– Label YELLOW BIRD

♪Christoph Stiefel, piano. Michel Benita, basse. Joël Allouche : "Take Five" (Paul Desmond) De l’album Dream of the came (2001) Label ENJA RECORDS 9135-2

♪Duo Mary Pearson, voix & Fred Hersh, piano :"Take Five" (Paul Desmond / Iola Brubeck) ‎– De l’album You and I (2000) ‎– Label ARKADIA 71325

"This is the coolest rendition of this song that I have heard. Truly beautiful !" Chris Twining

♪Roger Kellaway, piano. Feat. Bruce Forman, guitare & Dan Lutz, basse : "Take Five" (Paul Desmond) – De l’album "Roger Kellaway – The Many Open MInds (2019)" – Label IPO Recordings 2-010

