Programmation musicale
le dimanche de 19h à 20hJazz
Dimanche 2 juin 2019
58 min

Repassez-moi l'standard... "On the Sunny Side of the Street" music Jimmy McHugh & lyrics Dorothy Fields (1930)

La programmation musicale :
    19:01

    On the sunny side of the street

    Nat King ColeLABEL : Dreyfus JazzANNÉE : 2002
    19:05

    On the sunny side of the street

    Earl HinesLABEL : INNER CITYANNÉE : 1982
    19:11

    On the sunny side of the street

    Ellington Duke, Terry Clark, Quentin Jackson, Joe Benjamin, Sam Woodyard, Nance RayLABEL : EPM RECORDSANNÉE : 1986
    19:16

    On the sunny side of the street

    Ella Fitzgerald, Lou Levy, Herb Ellis, Wilfred Middlebrooks, Gus JohnsonLABEL : VerveANNÉE : 2010
    19:19

    On the sunny side of the street

    Marions Evans, Divers, Jack LemonsALBUM : TWO CLASSIC ALBUMS FROM JACK LEMMONLABEL : SONY MUSIC SPECIAL PRODUCTS
    19:22

    On the sunny side of the street

    Jack Lemmon & Tommy Newsom & His Tv Jazz Stars, Tv Jazz Stars, Jack Lemmon, Tommy Newsom, Dave Stone, Ed Shaughnessy, Snooky Young, Ross TompkinsLABEL : LASERLIGHTANNÉE : 1991
    19:25

    On the sunny side of the street

    Brenda LeeLABEL : MILANANNÉE : 2017
    19:28
    Dorothy Fields, Jimmy Mac Hugh

    On the sunny side of the street

    Stevie WonderALBUM : With a song in my heartLABEL : TAMLA MOTOWNANNÉE : 1963
    19:33

    On the sunny side of the street

    May Billy & His Orchestra, Frank SinatraLABEL : CapitolANNÉE : 1998
    19:35

    On the sunny side of the street

    Doris DayLABEL : COLLECTABLES RECORDSANNÉE : 2001
    19:39

    On the sunny side of the street

    Slam StewartLABEL : BLACK AND BLUEANNÉE : 1986
    19:44

    On the sunny side of the street

    Stephane Grapelli, DiversLABEL : MUSIDISCANNÉE : 1990
    19:48

    On the sunny side of the street

    The Bill Charlap TrioLABEL : IMPULSEANNÉE : 2016
    19:54

    Sleepy lagoon

    Doris DayLABEL : BEAR FAMILY RECORDSANNÉE : 1997
