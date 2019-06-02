Programmation musicale
Repassez-moi l'standard
le dimanche de 19h à 20hJazz
Dimanche 2 juin 2019
Repassez-moi l'standard... "On the Sunny Side of the Street" music Jimmy McHugh & lyrics Dorothy Fields (1930)
La programmation musicale :
19:01
On the sunny side of the streetNat King ColeLABEL : Dreyfus JazzANNÉE : 2002
19:05
On the sunny side of the streetEarl HinesLABEL : INNER CITYANNÉE : 1982
19:11
On the sunny side of the streetEllington Duke, Terry Clark, Quentin Jackson, Joe Benjamin, Sam Woodyard, Nance RayLABEL : EPM RECORDSANNÉE : 1986
19:16
On the sunny side of the streetElla Fitzgerald, Lou Levy, Herb Ellis, Wilfred Middlebrooks, Gus JohnsonLABEL : VerveANNÉE : 2010
19:19
On the sunny side of the streetMarions Evans, Divers, Jack LemonsALBUM : TWO CLASSIC ALBUMS FROM JACK LEMMONLABEL : SONY MUSIC SPECIAL PRODUCTS
19:22
On the sunny side of the streetJack Lemmon & Tommy Newsom & His Tv Jazz Stars, Tv Jazz Stars, Jack Lemmon, Tommy Newsom, Dave Stone, Ed Shaughnessy, Snooky Young, Ross TompkinsLABEL : LASERLIGHTANNÉE : 1991
19:25
On the sunny side of the streetBrenda LeeLABEL : MILANANNÉE : 2017
19:28
Dorothy Fields, Jimmy Mac Hugh
On the sunny side of the streetStevie WonderALBUM : With a song in my heartLABEL : TAMLA MOTOWNANNÉE : 1963
19:33
On the sunny side of the streetMay Billy & His Orchestra, Frank SinatraLABEL : CapitolANNÉE : 1998
19:35
On the sunny side of the streetDoris DayLABEL : COLLECTABLES RECORDSANNÉE : 2001
19:39
On the sunny side of the streetSlam StewartLABEL : BLACK AND BLUEANNÉE : 1986
19:44
On the sunny side of the streetStephane Grapelli, DiversLABEL : MUSIDISCANNÉE : 1990
19:48
On the sunny side of the streetThe Bill Charlap TrioLABEL : IMPULSEANNÉE : 2016
19:54
Sleepy lagoonDoris DayLABEL : BEAR FAMILY RECORDSANNÉE : 1997
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Annick HaumierCollaboration
