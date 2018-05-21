Repassez-moi l'standard
Programmation musicale
Repassez-moi l'standard
Par Laurent Valero
le dimanche de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Dimanche 17 juin 2018
58 min

Repassez-moi l'standard... "Summertime" par George Gershwin et DuBose Heyward de "Porgy & Bess"

George Gershwin made two quick stops in Charleston, in December of 1933 and by late February 1934 : “I have begun composing music for the first act, and I am starting with the songs and spirituals first.” One of the first numbers he wrote was the most legendary “Summertime”

Repassez-moi l'standard... "Summertime" par George Gershwin et DuBose Heyward de "Porgy & Bess"
George Gershwin, DuBose Heyward, & Ira Gershwin, Boston, September 30, 1935, © Vandamm Studio, NY. Photo courtesy of the Ira & Leonore Gershwin Trusts

Aujourd'hui..."Summertime" de George Gershwin (1898-1937) et DuBose Heyward,de l'opéra "Porgy and Bess" -Site officiel de George et Ira Gershwin... 

Générique

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♫PROGRAMME

Summertimeenregistréla première fois le 19 juillet 1935

Label BNF Collection
Label BNF Collection

♪Christian Chevallier et son Orchestre : "Summertime" (George Gershwin/ arrgts Christian Chevallier) - De l'album "Christian Chevallier et son orchestre - Porgy and Bess (1960) - Label ℗ 1960 BNF Collection

Summertime, and the livin' is easy

Label Jazzland
Label Jazzland

♪Junior Mance Trio : Junior Mance, piano. Jimmy Rowser, contrebasse. Paul Gusman, batterie : "Summertime" (George Gershwin) - De l'album "The Junior Mance Trio – Big Chief ! (1961) - Label Jazzland ‎JLP53 

Fish are jumpin' and the cotton is high

Label Columbia
Label Columbia

♪Lambert, Hendricks & Ross : Dave Lambert / Jon Hendricks / Annie Ross, chant. Trio de Ike Isaacs : "Summertime" (George & Ira Gershwin / DuBose Heyward) - De l'album "Lambert, Hendricks & Ross with The Ike Isaacs Trio featuring Harry Edison – The Hottest New Group In Jazz (2016) - Label Columbia 88985346682

Oh, your daddy's rich and your ma is good-lookin'

Label Jackpot
Label Jackpot

♪The Hi-Lo's : Gene Puerling, Clark Burroughs, Bob Morse, Don Shelton, vocals. Orchestra conducted Frank Comstock : "Summertime" (George Gershwin & Ira Gershwin / DuBose Heyward) - De l'album "The Hi-Lo's in Stereo - Recorded in Hollywood, 1955-56" - Label Jackpot JPR 152348

So hush, little baby, don't you cry

Label Columbia
Label Columbia

♪Duke Ellington, piano. Aaron Bell, contrebasse. Sam Woodyard, batterie : "Summertime" (George Gershwin) - De l'album "Duke Ellington – Piano In The Foreground (1963) - Label Columbia CL 2029 

One of these mornings you're gonna rise up singing

Label RCA
Label RCA

♪Cleo Laine duo avec Ray Charles.  Orchestre direction Frank De Vol : "Summertime" (George Gershwin & Ira Gershwin / DuBose Heyward) - De l'album "Ray Charles & Cleo Laine ‎– Porgy & Bess (1990) - Label RCA ‎CD 20.081

And you'll spread your wings and you'll take to the sky

Label Inner City Records ‎
Label Inner City Records ‎

♪Eddie Jefferson, chant. Harold Mabern, piano. Richie Cole, saxophone alto. Slide Hampton, trombone. George Duvivier, contrebasse. Billy Hart, batterie : "Summertime" (George & Ira Gershwin / DuBose Heyward) - De l'album "Eddie Jefferson – The Main Man (1996) - Label Inner City Records ‎1033

But till that morning, there ain't nothin' can harm you

Label Hi Records
Label Hi Records

♪Al Green, chant : "Summertime" (George & Ira Gershwin / DuBose Heyward) - De l'album "Al Green – Green Is Blues (1969) - Label Hi Records SHL 32055

With daddy and mammy standin' by

Label Charly Records
Label Charly Records

♪Big Mama Thornton, chant. Orchestre non identifié "Summertime" (George & Ira Gershwin / DuBose Heyward) - De l'album "Big Mama Thornton ‎– Stronger Than Dirt/The Way It Is (1988) - Label Charly Records ‎CDX 24

Summertime, and the livin' is easy

Label France's Concert ‎
Label France's Concert ‎

♪Willie Dixon chant & contrebasse. Memphis Slim, piano & whistle.  Philippe Combelle, batterie : "Summertime" (George & Ira Gershwin / DuBose Heyward) - De l'album "Memphis Slim ‎– Live In Paris, 1963 - Label France's Concert ‎FC 127

Fish are jumpin' and the cotton is high

Label Sonorama
Label Sonorama

Barry Window &Dee-Dee McNeil, vocals& The Movements : Joel Vandroogenbroeck, orgue & flûte. Ronald Bryer, guitare. Barney Willen, saxophone soprano. Peter Giske, basse. Wolfgang Papp, batterie : "Summertime" (George & Ira Gershwin / DuBose Heyward) - De l'album "Dee Dee & Barry And The Movements  ‎– Soul Hour (2011) - Label Sonorama C-62

Oh, your daddy's rich and your ma is good-lookin'

Sinne Eeg estl'un des grands talents de la nouvelle scène jazz scandinave, ici accompagnée par le contrebassiste Thomas Fonnesbaek, la chanteuse danoise reprend les standards du jazz comme Summertime...

Label Stunt Records
Label Stunt Records

♪Sinne Eeg, chant &Thomas Fonnesbaek, contrebasse : "Summertime" (George & Ira Gershwin / DuBose Heyward) - De l’album "Sinne Eeg, Thomas Fonnesbæk (2015) - Label Stunt Records ‎STUCD 12082

So hush, little baby, don't you cry

♪Ray Barretto & New World Spirit : Ray Barretto, congas & chant y dirección musical.  Hector Martignon, piano. Jairo Moreno, bajo acústico y bajo eléctrico. Vince Cherico, batería. Michael Philip Mossman, trompeta, flugelhorn y trombón. Alfredo "Tito" Gonzalez,güiro : "Summertime Guajira" (George & Ira Gershwin / DuBose Heyward) - De l'album "Ray Barretto & New World Spirit ‎– My Summertime(1995) - Label EMI France  835830 2

Paroliers : Du Bose Heyward / George Gershwin & Ira Gershwin

L'équipe de l'émission :
58 min
émission précédente
Repassez-moi l'standard... "Night and Day" de Cole Porter pour la comédie musicale de Broadway "The Gay Divorce" (1932)
dimanche 10 juin 2018 Repassez-moi l'standard... "Night and Day" de Cole Porter pour la comédie musicale de Broadway "The Gay Divorce" (1932)