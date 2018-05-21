Repassez-moi l'standard... "Summertime" par George Gershwin et DuBose Heyward de "Porgy & Bess"

Aujourd'hui..."Summertime" de George Gershwin (1898-1937) et DuBose Heyward,de l'opéra "Porgy and Bess" -Site officiel de George et Ira Gershwin...

Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫PROGRAMME

Summertimeenregistréla première fois le 19 juillet 1935

♪Christian Chevallier et son Orchestre : "Summertime" (George Gershwin/ arrgts Christian Chevallier) - De l'album "Christian Chevallier et son orchestre - Porgy and Bess (1960) - Label ℗ 1960 BNF Collection

Summertime, and the livin' is easy

♪Junior Mance Trio : Junior Mance, piano. Jimmy Rowser, contrebasse. Paul Gusman, batterie : "Summertime" (George Gershwin) - De l'album "The Junior Mance Trio – Big Chief ! (1961) - Label Jazzland ‎JLP53

Fish are jumpin' and the cotton is high

♪Lambert, Hendricks & Ross : Dave Lambert / Jon Hendricks / Annie Ross, chant. Trio de Ike Isaacs : "Summertime" (George & Ira Gershwin / DuBose Heyward) - De l'album "Lambert, Hendricks & Ross with The Ike Isaacs Trio featuring Harry Edison – The Hottest New Group In Jazz (2016) - Label Columbia 88985346682

Oh, your daddy's rich and your ma is good-lookin'

♪The Hi-Lo's : Gene Puerling, Clark Burroughs, Bob Morse, Don Shelton, vocals. Orchestra conducted Frank Comstock : "Summertime" (George Gershwin & Ira Gershwin / DuBose Heyward) - De l'album "The Hi-Lo's in Stereo - Recorded in Hollywood, 1955-56" - Label Jackpot JPR 152348

So hush, little baby, don't you cry

♪Duke Ellington, piano. Aaron Bell, contrebasse. Sam Woodyard, batterie : "Summertime" (George Gershwin) - De l'album "Duke Ellington – Piano In The Foreground (1963) - Label Columbia CL 2029

One of these mornings you're gonna rise up singing

♪Cleo Laine duo avec Ray Charles. Orchestre direction Frank De Vol : "Summertime" (George Gershwin & Ira Gershwin / DuBose Heyward) - De l'album "Ray Charles & Cleo Laine ‎– Porgy & Bess (1990) - Label RCA ‎CD 20.081

And you'll spread your wings and you'll take to the sky

♪Eddie Jefferson, chant. Harold Mabern, piano. Richie Cole, saxophone alto. Slide Hampton, trombone. George Duvivier, contrebasse. Billy Hart, batterie : "Summertime" (George & Ira Gershwin / DuBose Heyward) - De l'album "Eddie Jefferson – The Main Man (1996) - Label Inner City Records ‎1033

But till that morning, there ain't nothin' can harm you

♪Al Green, chant : "Summertime" (George & Ira Gershwin / DuBose Heyward) - De l'album "Al Green – Green Is Blues (1969) - Label Hi Records SHL 32055

With daddy and mammy standin' by

♪Big Mama Thornton, chant. Orchestre non identifié "Summertime" (George & Ira Gershwin / DuBose Heyward) - De l'album "Big Mama Thornton ‎– Stronger Than Dirt/The Way It Is (1988) - Label Charly Records ‎CDX 24

Summertime, and the livin' is easy

♪Willie Dixon chant & contrebasse. Memphis Slim, piano & whistle. Philippe Combelle, batterie : "Summertime" (George & Ira Gershwin / DuBose Heyward) - De l'album "Memphis Slim ‎– Live In Paris, 1963 - Label France's Concert ‎FC 127

Fish are jumpin' and the cotton is high

♪Barry Window &Dee-Dee McNeil, vocals& The Movements : Joel Vandroogenbroeck, orgue & flûte. Ronald Bryer, guitare. Barney Willen, saxophone soprano. Peter Giske, basse. Wolfgang Papp, batterie : "Summertime" (George & Ira Gershwin / DuBose Heyward) - De l'album "Dee Dee & Barry And The Movements ‎– Soul Hour (2011) - Label Sonorama C-62

Oh, your daddy's rich and your ma is good-lookin'

Sinne Eeg estl'un des grands talents de la nouvelle scène jazz scandinave, ici accompagnée par le contrebassiste Thomas Fonnesbaek, la chanteuse danoise reprend les standards du jazz comme Summertime...

♪Sinne Eeg, chant &Thomas Fonnesbaek, contrebasse : "Summertime" (George & Ira Gershwin / DuBose Heyward) - De l’album "Sinne Eeg, Thomas Fonnesbæk (2015) - Label Stunt Records ‎STUCD 12082

So hush, little baby, don't you cry

♪Ray Barretto & New World Spirit : Ray Barretto, congas & chant y dirección musical. Hector Martignon, piano. Jairo Moreno, bajo acústico y bajo eléctrico. Vince Cherico, batería. Michael Philip Mossman, trompeta, flugelhorn y trombón. Alfredo "Tito" Gonzalez,güiro : "Summertime Guajira" (George & Ira Gershwin / DuBose Heyward) - De l'album "Ray Barretto & New World Spirit ‎– My Summertime(1995) - Label EMI France 835830 2

Paroliers : Du Bose Heyward / George Gershwin & Ira Gershwin