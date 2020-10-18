Repassez-moi l'standard
Dimanche 18 octobre 2020
Repassez-moi l'standard..."On the Street Where You Live" music Frederick Loewe & lyrics Alan Jay Lerner (1956)

"Thème issu de "My fair lady" célèbre comédie musicale composée par Frederic Loewe, et écrite par Alan Jay Lerner en 1956. Inspirée de la pièce "Pygmalion" de George Bernard Shaw, elle met en scène les personnages du professeur Higgins et de la marchande de fleurs Elsa Doolitle..." Laurent Valero

"Le rôle d’Elsa fut créé sur scène par la merveilleuse Julie Andrews qui triompha sur scène dans ce personnage pendant 3 ans... 

Rex Harrison garda le sien dans le film tourné plus tard par George Cukor pour lequel Julie Andrews ne fut pas choisie malgré l’immense légitimité qui était la sienne. 

Jack Warner, le producteur, lui préféra Audrey Hepburn, entièrement doublée pour la partie vocale, mais qui était une star, pour cette super production très onéreuse." Laurent Valero

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" -Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♪Bill Shirley, voix. Orchestre direction André Previn : "On The Street Where You Live" (Alan Jay Lerner / Frederick Loewe) – De l'album "Audrey Hepburn & Rex Harrison ‎– My Fair Lady - Original Soundtrack (1994)" – Label Sony Masterworks ‎SK 66711

♪Cootie Williams & His Orchestra :"On The Street Where You Live" (Alan Jay Lerner / Frederick Loewe) – De l’album "Cootie Williams In Hi-Fi (1999)" – Label RCA Victor 0902663561-2

♪Bob Thompson, His Chorus & Orchestra :"On The Street Where You Live" (Alan Jay Lerner / Frederick Loewe) – De l’album "Bob Thompson, His Chorus And Orchestra ‎– Just For Kicks (1959)" – LP label RCA Victor LSP-2027

♪Sy Oliver, voix. Dave Martin, piano. George Barnes, guitare. Joe Benjamin, basse. Joe Marshall, batterie :"On The Street Where You Live" (Alan Jay Lerner / Frederick Loewe) – De l’album "Sy Oliver ‎– Back Stage (1959)" – LP label DOT Records DLP-3184

♪Peggy Lee, voix. Orchestre direction Jack Marshall :"On The Street Where You Live" (Alan Jay Lerner / Frederick Loewe) – De l’album "Peggy Lee ‎– Latin Ala Lee ! Olé Ala Lee ! (1997)" – Label Capitol Records 7243 8 56056

♪Les Mc Cann, piano voix. Herbie Lewis, basse. Ron Jefferson, batterie :"On The Street Where You Live" (Alan Jay Lerner / Frederick Loewe) – De l’album Les Mc Cann Sings (1961) – Label BLUE NOTE RECORDS

♪Etta Jones, voix. Richard Wyands, piano. Skeeter Best, guitare. Frank Wess, flûte. George Duvivier, basse. Roy Haynes, batterie :"On The Street Where You Live" (Alan Jay Lerner / Frederick Loewe) – De l’album Don’t Go To Strangers (Prestige / 1960) Anthologie Etta Jones The complete (1944 / 1960) – Label LE CHANT DU MONDE 2742045-46

♪André Previn, piano. Herb Ellis, guitare. Red Mitchell, basse. Frank Capp, batterie :"On The Street Where You Live" (Alan Jay Lerner / Frederick Loewe) – De l’album My Fair Lady André Previn and his Quartet (1964) – Label COLUMBIA 467708 2

♪Solveig Slettahjell, voix. Andreas Ulvo, piano. Trygve Waldemar Fiske, basse. Pal Hausken, batterie :"On The Street Where You Live" (Alan Jay Lerner / Frederick Loewe) – De l’album Comme in from the rain (2020) – Label ACT MUSIC & VISION 9741-2

♪Marc Benham, piano. John Hebert, basse. Eric Mc Pherson, batterie :"On The Street Where You Live" (Alan Jay Lerner / Frederick Loewe) – De l’album Biotope (2020) – Label STEEPLECHASE 33140

♪Bill Frisell, guitare & piano. Petra Haden, voix. Hank Robert, violoncelle. Luke Bergman, basse :"On The Street Where You Live" (Alan Jay Lerner / Frederick Loewe) – De l’album Harmony (2019) – Label BLUE NOTE

♪Masha Qrella, voix & guitare. Like Schuberty, guitare. Michaêl Ûlhaus, orgue basse. Haberl, batterie :"On The Street Where You Live" (Alan Jay Lerner / Frederick Loewe) – De l’album Speak low / Loewe and Weill in Exile (2009) – Label MORR MUSIC 091

♪John Greaves, voix. Marcel Ballot, piano. Patrice Meyer, guitare :"On The Street Where You Live" (Alan Jay Lerner / Frederick Loewe) – De l'album On the street where you live (2001) – Label BLUPRINT 346

♪Holly Cole, voix. Aaron Davis, piano. David Pilch, basse :"On The Street Where You Live" (Alan Jay Lerner / Frederick Loewe) – De l’album Blame It On My Youth (1992) – Label MANHATTAN 797349-2

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo :"On The Street Where You Live" (Alan Jay Lerner / Frederick Loewe) – De l'album "Stefano Bollani – Piano Solo (2006)" – Label ECM Records 987 7372

...People stop and stare, they don't bother me
For there's nowhere else on earth that I would rather be
Let the time go by, I won't care if I
Can be here on the street where you live.

