Repassez-moi l'standard... “Stormy Weather” written by Harold Arlen & lyrics by Ted Koehler (1933)
"Harold Arlen qui fut l’un des plus importants contributeurs de la musique populaire américaine, avait écrit cette chanson un peu à la va-vite dans un hôtel sur un coin de table et c’est son ami George Gershwin qui lui confirma que la chanson était particulièrement bien construite." Laurent Valero
1933, "Stormy Weather” interprété pour la première fois au Harlem’s Cotton Club par Ethel Waters.
2003, Grammy Hall of Fame : “Stormy Weather” & 2004. La Bibliothèque du Congrès, Washington D.C. l'a ajouté au National Recording Registry.
1er février 1968 Claude Bolling & Son Orchestre interprète "Stormy Weather"...
♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : “Bar Biturico” – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu LBLC 6635
Recordings from 1931-1933...
♪Harold Arlen, voix. Leo Reisman & His Orchestra : "Stormy Weather" (Harold Arlen / Ted Koehler) Fox Trot – De l'album "Hits Of The 1930s Vol.2 1931-1933 (2006) – Label Naxos Nostalgia 8.120842
L' histoire sonore de New York, où s'est illustré Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Cab Calloway, Jimmy Lunceford... From Cotton Club Parade of 1933...
♪Ethel Waters, voix & The Dorsey’s Brothers Orchestra : "Stormy Weather" (Harold Arlen / Ted Koehler) – De l'album "Jazz Cotton Club - Anthologie Harlem 1924 - Broadway 1936 – Label Frémeaux & Associés FA074
♪Lena Horne, voix :"Stormy Weather" (Harold Arlen / Ted Koehler) (1941) du film Stormy Weather (1943) – De l'album "Various – The Legacy Of Jazz (2016)" – Label Legacy 88875198482
♪Charles Mingus Workshop / Thad Jones trompette avec John la Porta clarinette, Teo Macero saxophone, Jackson Wiley violoncelle, Charles Mingus contrebasse et Clem DeRosa batterie «Stormy weather» (Harold Arlen / Ted Koehler) Arrgts John La Porta Extrait de l’album Abstractions (Bethlehem 1954)LP AFFINITY 135
♪The John T.Williams Octet « Stormy weather » (Harold Arlen / Ted Koehler) Extrait de l’album World on A string (Bethleem / 1956) Anthologie John T. Williams Jazz Begennings / The Jazz roots of the famous soundtrack composer FRESH SOUNDS RECORDS 2228
♪The Hi’Lo’s avec un orchestre arrangé et dirigé par Frank Comstock «Stormy weather» (Harold Arlen / Ted Koehler) Extrait de l’album The Hi’Lo’s in Hi-Fi (1957)LP PHILIPS 7287
♪George Benson chant et guitare avec Lonnie Smith orgue, Ronnie Cuber saxophone baryton et Jimmy Lovelace batterie «Stormy weather» (Harold Arlen / Ted Koehler) Extrait de l’album It’s Uptown with The George Benson Quartet (1966)COLUMBIA 5024692
♪Lou Rawls chant avec l’orchestre de Onzy Matthews «Stormy weather» (Harold Arlen / Ted Koehler) Extrait de l’album Tobacco Road (Capitol / 1964) Anthologie The Best of Lou Rawls LP CAPTIOL 11585
♪Judy Garland chant avec un orchestre arrangé et dirigé par Norrie Paramor «Stormy weather» (Harold Arlen / Ted Koehler) (1960) Anthologie The London Studio Recordings (1957 / 1964)FIRST HAND RECORDS 12
♪The Platters avec un orchestre arrangé et dirigé par David Caroll «Stormy weather» (Harold Arlen / Ted Koehler) (Mercury /1961) Compilation Master Série POLYGRAM 826497-2
♪Etta James chant avec un orchestre arrangé et dirigé par Riley Hampton «Stormy weather» (Harold Arlen / Ted Koehler) Extrait de l’album At Last (Argo / 1960)CHESS 12017
♪Willie Hutch chant direction et arrangements «Stormy weather» (Harold Arlen / Ted Koehler) Extrait de l’album concert in Blues (1976)MOTOWN 6854
♪Ike & Tina Turner «Stormy weather» (Harold Arlen / Ted Koehler) Extrait de l’album Delilah’s Power (United Artists Records / 1977) Anthologie Back in the Day 32RB 32013
♪Lorraine Ellison chant et piano «Stormy weather» (Harold Arlen / Ted Koehler) Extrait de l’album Lorraine Ellison (Warmer Bros / 1974) Anthologie Sister love / The Warner Bros Recordings RHINO / WARNER
A Tribute To Ivie Anderson (1905-1949)
♪Deborah Brown, voix & Rob Van Bavel, piano :"Stormy Weather" (Harold Arlen / Ted Koehler) De l’album For the love of Ivie (Tribute to Ivie Anderson) (2008) – Label Daybreak DBCHR 75424
Recorded May 4 & 5, 1960 at Contemporary Records' studio in Los Angeles, USA...
♪André Previn, piano. Mundell Lowe, guitare. Ray Brown, basse : "Stormy Weather" (Harold Arlen / Ted Koehler) – De l’album "André Previn With Mundell Lowe & Ray Brown – Uptown (1990)" – Label Telarc 83303
Tap dance scene from the movie "Stormy Weather" (1943). Cab Calloway and His Orchestra...
