Dimanche 7 février 2021
57 min

Repassez-moi l'standard... “Stormy Weather” written by Harold Arlen & lyrics by Ted Koehler (1933)

"Harold Arlen qui fut l’un des plus importants contributeurs de la musique populaire américaine, avait écrit cette chanson un peu à la va-vite dans un hôtel sur un coin de table et c’est son ami George Gershwin qui lui confirma que la chanson était particulièrement bien construite." Laurent Valero

Repassez-moi l'standard... “Stormy Weather” written by Harold Arlen & lyrics by Ted Koehler (1933)
Affiche du film musical américain "Stormy Weather" de 1943, réalisé par Andrew Stone , © 20th Century Studios

1933, "Stormy Weather” interprété pour la première fois au Harlem’s Cotton Club par Ethel Waters. 

2003, Grammy Hall of Fame : “Stormy Weather” & 2004. La Bibliothèque du Congrès, Washington D.C. l'a ajouté au National Recording Registry.

1er février 1968 Claude Bolling & Son Orchestre interprète "Stormy Weather"...

♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique 

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico” – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♫Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme

Recordings from 1931-1933...

Label Naxos Nostalgia
Label Naxos Nostalgia

♪Harold Arlen, voix. Leo Reisman & His Orchestra : "Stormy Weather" (Harold Arlen / Ted Koehler) Fox Trot – De l'album "Hits Of The 1930s Vol.2 1931-1933 (2006) – Label Naxos Nostalgia 8.120842

L' histoire sonore de New York, où s'est illustré Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Cab Calloway, Jimmy Lunceford... From Cotton Club Parade of 1933...

Label Frémeaux & Associés
Label Frémeaux & Associés

♪Ethel Waters, voix & The Dorsey’s Brothers Orchestra : "Stormy Weather" (Harold Arlen / Ted Koehler) – De l'album "Jazz Cotton Club - Anthologie Harlem 1924 - Broadway 1936 – Label Frémeaux & Associés FA074

Label Legacy
Label Legacy

♪Lena Horne, voix :"Stormy Weather" (Harold Arlen / Ted Koehler) (1941) du film Stormy Weather (1943) – De l'album "Various – The Legacy Of Jazz (2016)" – Label Legacy 88875198482

Charles Mingus Workshop / Thad Jones trompette avec John la Porta clarinette, Teo Macero saxophone, Jackson Wiley violoncelle, Charles Mingus contrebasse et Clem DeRosa batterie «Stormy weather» (Harold Arlen / Ted Koehler) Arrgts John La Porta   Extrait de l’album Abstractions (Bethlehem 1954)LP AFFINITY 135

The John T.Williams Octet « Stormy weather » (Harold Arlen / Ted Koehler) Extrait de l’album World on A string (Bethleem / 1956) Anthologie John T. Williams Jazz Begennings / The Jazz roots of the famous soundtrack composer FRESH SOUNDS RECORDS 2228

The Hi’Lo’s avec un orchestre arrangé et dirigé par Frank Comstock «Stormy weather» (Harold Arlen / Ted Koehler) Extrait de l’album The Hi’Lo’s in Hi-Fi (1957)LP PHILIPS 7287

George Benson chant et guitare avec Lonnie Smith orgue, Ronnie Cuber saxophone baryton et Jimmy Lovelace batterie «Stormy weather» (Harold Arlen / Ted Koehler) Extrait de l’album It’s Uptown with The George Benson Quartet (1966)COLUMBIA 5024692

Lou Rawls chant avec l’orchestre de Onzy Matthews «Stormy weather» (Harold Arlen / Ted Koehler) Extrait de l’album Tobacco Road (Capitol / 1964) Anthologie The Best of Lou Rawls LP CAPTIOL 11585

Judy Garland chant avec un orchestre arrangé et dirigé par Norrie Paramor «Stormy weather» (Harold Arlen / Ted Koehler) (1960) Anthologie The London Studio Recordings (1957 / 1964)FIRST HAND RECORDS 12

The Platters avec un orchestre arrangé et dirigé par David Caroll «Stormy weather» (Harold Arlen / Ted Koehler) (Mercury /1961) Compilation Master Série POLYGRAM 826497-2

Etta James chant avec un orchestre arrangé et dirigé par Riley Hampton «Stormy weather» (Harold Arlen / Ted Koehler) Extrait de l’album At Last (Argo / 1960)CHESS 12017

Willie Hutch chant direction et arrangements «Stormy weather» (Harold Arlen / Ted Koehler) Extrait de l’album concert in Blues (1976)MOTOWN 6854

♪Ike & Tina Turner «Stormy weather» (Harold Arlen / Ted Koehler) Extrait de l’album Delilah’s Power (United Artists Records / 1977) Anthologie Back in the Day 32RB 32013

Lorraine Ellison chant et piano «Stormy weather» (Harold Arlen / Ted Koehler) Extrait de l’album Lorraine Ellison (Warmer Bros / 1974) Anthologie Sister love / The Warner Bros Recordings RHINO / WARNER

A Tribute To Ivie Anderson (1905-1949)

♪Deborah Brown, voix & Rob Van Bavel, piano :"Stormy Weather" (Harold Arlen / Ted Koehler) De l’album For the love of Ivie (Tribute to Ivie Anderson) (2008) – Label Daybreak DBCHR 75424

Recorded May 4 & 5, 1960 at Contemporary Records' studio in Los Angeles, USA...

♪André Previn, piano. Mundell Lowe, guitare. Ray Brown, basse : "Stormy Weather" (Harold Arlen / Ted Koehler) – De l’album "André Previn With Mundell Lowe & Ray Brown – Uptown (1990)" – Label Telarc 83303 

Tap dance scene from the movie "Stormy Weather" (1943). Cab Calloway and His Orchestra... 

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Stormy weather - HAROLD ARLEN
    Harold ArlenChant

    Stormy weather

    Leo Reisman'S Orchestra
    Album Hits of the 1930 (Original recordings 1931 - 1933) / Vol 2 Label Naxos
  • 19h04
    Stormy weather - ETHEL WATERS
    Ethel Waters

    Stormy weather

    Album Cotton club : Harlem 1924 - Broadway 1936 / cd 1 Label Fremeaux Et Associes (FA 074) Année 1998
  • 19h07
    Stormy weather - LENA HORNE
    Lena Horne

    Stormy weather

    Album The legacy of jazz Label 88875198482 (SONY MUSIC) Année 2016
  • 19h11
    Stormy weather - CHARLES MINGUS JAZZ WORKSHOP
    Charles Mingus Jazz Workshop

    Stormy weather

    Charles Mingus : Piano, Jackson Wiley : Violon, John LaPorta : Clarinette, Clem De Rosa : Batterie, Teo Macero : Saxophone ténor, King Oliver : Trompette
    Album Abstractions Label Affinity (AFF 135) Année 1985
  • 19h15
    Stormy weather - JOHN T. WILLIAMS OCTET
    John T. Williams Octet

    Stormy weather

    John T. Williams : Piano, Milt Bernhart : Trombone, Dick Noel : Trombone, Joe Howard : trombone, Bob Enevoldsen : Trombone, George Roberts : Trombone basse, Buddy Clark : Basse, Jerry Williams : Batterie
    Album Jazz beginnings Label Fresh Sound Records (FSR 2228) Année 2006
  • 19h17
    Stormy weather - THE HI-LO'S
    The Hi-Lo'S

    Stormy weather

    Frank Comstock : chef d'orchestre
    Album The hi-lo's in hi-fi Label Philips (7 287) Année 1957
  • 19h21
    Stormy weather - GEORGE BENSON
    George Benson

    Stormy weather

    The George Benson Quartet
    Album It's uptown Label Columbia (5024692)
  • 19h23
    Stormy weather keeps rainin' all the time - LOU RAWLS
    Lou Rawls

    Stormy weather keeps rainin' all the time

    Album The best from Lou Rawls Label Capitol (SKBB 11 585) Année 1976
  • 19h27
    Stormy weather - JUDY GARLAND
    Judy Garland

    Stormy weather

    Album The London studio recording 1957 - 1964 Label First Hand Records (FHR12) Année 2010
  • 19h32
    Stormy weather - THE PLATTERS
    The Platters

    Stormy weather

    Album The platters Label Polygram (826497-2)
  • 19h34
    Stormy weather - ETTA JAMES
    Etta James

    Stormy weather

    Album At last Label Chess@ (CHD-12017) Année 1999
  • 19h38
    Stormy weather - WILLIE HUTCH
    Willie HutchChant

    Stormy weather

    Album Concert in blues Label Motown (M6854S1) Année 1976
  • 19h42
    Stormy Weather - IKE & TINA TURNER
    Ike & Tina Turner

    Stormy weather

    Album Back in the day Label 32Rb (32013)
  • 19h46
    Stormy weather - LORRAINE ELLISON
    Lorraine Ellison

    Stormy weather

    Album Sister Love : The Warner Bros. Recordings Label The Warner Bros. Recordings (RHM27717) Année 2020
  • 19h50
    Stormy weather - THE ERIC INEKE JAZZXPRESS

    Stormy weather

    Brown, The Eric Ineke Jazzxpress
    Album For the love of ivie Label Daybreak (DBCHR75424) Année 2008
  • 19h54
    Stormy weather - ANDRE PREVIN
    André PrevinPiano

    Stormy weather

    Mundell Lowe : Guitare électrique, Ray Brown : Contrebasse
    Album Uptown Label Telarc (CD-83303) Année 1990
L'équipe de l'émission :
