Repassez-moi l'standard ... "Stardust" composed by Hoagy Carmichael & lyrics Mitchell Parish (1927)

"En 2004, la prestigieuse Bibliothèque du Congrès à Washington D.C., choisira le premier enregistrement de Stardut réalisé par Carmichael lui même en 1927, parmi les 50 compositions sélectionnées, pour être conservées au National Recording Registry des États-Unis !" Laurent Valero

"Composée en 1927, cette superbe mélodie, qui même peu de temps après qu’elle fut composée était déjà empreinte de nostalgie, a été inspirée àCarmichaellors d’une ballade nocturne sous les étoiles ; mais pas seulement, puisqu’il s’est aussi souvenu d’un brillant solo de son grand ami le cornettisteBix Beiderbeckepour la finaliser. Deux ans plus tard,c’est Mitchell Parishqui écrira le texte de la chanson." Laurent Valero 1943, Frank Sinatra gives a great live performance ...

Sometimes I wonder, how I spend

The lonely night dreaming of a song

The melody haunts my reverie

And I am once again with you ...

2018, Wynton Marsalis Quartet at Barbican Centre ...

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique

♪ Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme

"Carmichael au piano, lors d’un très fameux concert, accompagné par l’Orchestre symphonique de San Francisco le 24 septembre 1940 ..." Laurent Valero

♪ Hoagy Carmichael, piano. Orchestre Symphonique de San Francisco : Stardust (Hoagy Carmichael / Mitchell Parish) - Album "Carousel Of American Music : The Fabled 24 September 1940 San Francisco (1997)" ‎– Label Music & Arts Program 971

♪ Eddy Howard, vocals. Teddy Wilson, piano & His Orchestra (Bill Coleman, trompette. Charlie Christian, guitare. Billy Taylor, basse. Yank Porter, batterie) : Stardust (Hoagy Carmichael / Mitchell Parish) - 78T label Columbia 35647

♪ Artie Shaw, clarinette & His Orchestra : Stardust (Hoagy Carmichael / Mitchell Parish / arrgts Lennie Hayton) - Album "In The Blue Room / In The Café Rouge (1961)" - LP label RCA Victor LPT-6000

♪ Ernestine Anderson, vocals & Pete Rugolo Orchestra : Stardust (Hoagy Carmichael / Mitchell Parish) - Album "The Toast Of The Nation's Critics (1959)" - Label Mercury MG-20400

♪ Harold 'Shorty'Baker, trompette. Duke Ellington Orchestra : Stardust (Hoagy Carmichael) - Album "All Star Road Band (1983)" - Label Doctor Jazz WGK 39137

1998, Live at Jazzland Wien ...

♪ Art Farmer, trompette. Teddy Charles, vibraphone. Bill Evans, piano. Bob Brookmeyer, trombone à piston. Zoot Sims, sax ténor. Addison Farmer, basse. Ed Thigpen, batterie : Stardust (Hoagy Carmichael) - Album "Modern Art (1958)" - Label LONEHILL JAZZ 10155

♪ Donald Byrd, trompette & Clare Fisher Orchestra : Stardust (Hoagy Carmichael) - Album "Donald Byrd with Strings (1957)" - Label LONEHILLJAZZ 10225

♪ Helen Humes, vocals. André Prévin, piano. Benny Carter, trompette. Teddy Edwards, sax ténor. Frank Rosolino, trombone. Leroy Vinnegar, basse. Shelly Manne, batterie : Stardust (Hoagy Carmichael / Mitchell Parish) - Album "Helen Humes / Tain’t nobody’s biz-news if I do (1959)" - LP label CONTEMPORARY 037

♪ Frank Rosolino, trombone. Victor Feldman, piano. Leroy Vinnegar, basse. Stan Levey, batterie : Stardust (Hoagy Carmichael) - Album "Free for All - Hollywood 1958"

♪ Supersax & L.A Voices :Stardust (Hoagy Carmichael / Mitchell Parish) - Album L.A (1983) - Label EPIC 35-8-24

♪ Jimmy Rowles, piano & Joe Pass, guitare : Stardust (Hoagy Carmichael) - Album Checkmate (1981) - Label PABLO 3 112-2

1983, Recorded at Coast Recorders, San Francisco, California, USA ...

♪ Mel Tormé, vocals & George Shearing piano : Stardust (Hoagy Carmichael / Mitchell Parish) - Album "Top Drawer (1983)" - Label Concord Jazz CCD-4219

Et pour le Plaisir !

... Though I dream in vain

In my heart it will remain

My stardust melody

The memory of love's refrain

Though I dream in vain

In my heart it will remain

My stardust melody

The memory of love's refrain.