Programmation musicale
Repassez-moi l'standard
Par Laurent Valero
le dimanche à 19hJazz
Dimanche 24 octobre 2021
Repassez-moi l'standard ... "Stardust" composed by Hoagy Carmichael & lyrics Mitchell Parish (1927)

"En 2004, la prestigieuse Bibliothèque du Congrès à Washington D.C., choisira le premier enregistrement de Stardut réalisé par Carmichael lui même en 1927, parmi les 50 compositions sélectionnées, pour être conservées au National Recording Registry des États-Unis !" Laurent Valero

Lauren Bacall with Hoagy Carmichael, © riverwalkjazz.stanford.edu

"Composée en 1927, cette superbe mélodie, qui même peu de temps après qu’elle fut composée était déjà empreinte de nostalgie, a été inspirée àCarmichaellors d’une ballade nocturne sous les étoiles ; 

mais pas seulement, puisqu’il s’est aussi souvenu d’un brillant solo de son grand ami le cornettisteBix Beiderbeckepour la finaliser. Deux ans plus tard,c’est Mitchell Parishqui écrira le texte de la chanson." Laurent Valero

1943, Frank Sinatra gives a great live performance ...

Sometimes I wonder, how I spend
The lonely night dreaming of a song
The melody haunts my reverie
And I am once again with you ...

2018, Wynton Marsalis Quartet at Barbican Centre ... 

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪ Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme

"Carmichael au piano, lors d’un très fameux concert, accompagné par l’Orchestre symphonique de San Francisco le 24 septembre 1940 ..." Laurent Valero

Label Music & Arts Program 971
Label Music & Arts Program 971

♪ Hoagy Carmichael, piano. Orchestre Symphonique de San Francisco : Stardust (Hoagy Carmichael / Mitchell Parish) - Album "Carousel Of American Music : The Fabled 24 September 1940 San Francisco (1997)" ‎– Label Music & Arts Program 971

♪ Eddy Howard, vocals. Teddy Wilson, piano & His Orchestra (Bill Coleman, trompette. Charlie Christian, guitare. Billy Taylor, basse. Yank Porter, batterie) : Stardust (Hoagy Carmichael / Mitchell Parish) - 78T label Columbia 35647

♪ Artie Shaw, clarinette & His Orchestra : Stardust (Hoagy Carmichael / Mitchell Parish / arrgts Lennie Hayton) - Album "In The Blue Room / In The Café Rouge (1961)" - LP label RCA Victor LPT-6000

♪ Ernestine Anderson, vocals & Pete Rugolo Orchestra : Stardust (Hoagy Carmichael / Mitchell Parish) - Album "The Toast Of The Nation's Critics (1959)" - Label Mercury MG-20400

♪ Harold 'Shorty'Baker, trompette. Duke Ellington Orchestra : Stardust (Hoagy Carmichael) - Album "All Star Road Band (1983)" - Label Doctor Jazz WGK 39137

1998, Live at Jazzland Wien ...

♪ Art Farmer, trompette. Teddy Charles, vibraphone. Bill Evans, piano. Bob Brookmeyer, trombone à piston. Zoot Sims, sax ténor. Addison Farmer, basse. Ed Thigpen, batterie : Stardust (Hoagy Carmichael) - Album "Modern Art (1958)" - Label LONEHILL JAZZ 10155

♪ Donald Byrd, trompette & Clare Fisher Orchestra : Stardust (Hoagy Carmichael) - Album "Donald Byrd with Strings (1957)" - Label LONEHILLJAZZ 10225

♪ Helen Humes, vocals. André Prévin, piano. Benny Carter, trompette. Teddy Edwards, sax ténor. Frank Rosolino, trombone. Leroy Vinnegar, basse. Shelly Manne, batterie : Stardust (Hoagy Carmichael / Mitchell Parish) - Album "Helen Humes / Tain’t nobody’s biz-news if I do (1959)" - LP label CONTEMPORARY 037

♪ Frank Rosolino, trombone. Victor Feldman, piano. Leroy Vinnegar, basse. Stan Levey, batterie : Stardust (Hoagy Carmichael) - Album "Free for All - Hollywood 1958" 

♪ Supersax & L.A Voices :Stardust (Hoagy Carmichael / Mitchell Parish) - Album L.A (1983) - Label EPIC 35-8-24

♪ Jimmy Rowles, piano & Joe Pass, guitare : Stardust (Hoagy Carmichael) - Album Checkmate (1981) - Label PABLO 3 112-2

1983, Recorded at Coast Recorders, San Francisco, California, USA ...

Label Concord Jazz
Label Concord Jazz

♪ Mel Tormé, vocals & George Shearing piano : Stardust (Hoagy Carmichael / Mitchell Parish) - Album "Top Drawer (1983)" - Label Concord Jazz CCD-4219

Et pour le Plaisir !

... Though I dream in vain
In my heart it will remain
My stardust melody
The memory of love's refrain

Though I dream in vain
In my heart it will remain
My stardust melody
The memory of love's refrain.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Stardust - HOAGY CARMICHAEL

    Stardust

    Orchestre Symphonique De San Francisco, Hoagy Carmichael : Piano
    Album Carousel of American music Label Music & Arts (CD-971) Année 1997
  • 19h03
    Stardust - EDDY HOWARD
    Eddy Howard

    Stardust

    Album The crooners Label Columbia (C2K 52942)
  • 19h07
    Stardust - ARTIE SHAW & HIS ORCHESTRA
    Artie Shaw & His Orchestra

    Stardust

    Album The kings of swing Label Master (19900/2) Année 1988
  • 19h11
    Stardust - ERNESTINE ANDERSON
    Ernestine Anderson

    Stardust

    William K. Hadnott : Basse, Willard Macdaniel : Piano, Jack Trainor : Trompette, Oscar Bradley : Percussions, Hubert M. Myers : Saxophone
    Album The complete 1947-1958 Label Le Chant Du Monde (2742212.13)
  • 19h16
    Stardust - ELLINGTON DUKE
    Ellington DukePiano

    Stardust

    Clark Terry : Trompette, Quentin Jackson : Trombone, Joe Benjamin : Contrebasse, Sam Woodyard : Batterie, Nance Ray
    Album All star road band/ Vol. 1 Label Epm Records (FDC 5000) Année 1986
  • 19h20
    Stardust - ART FARMER
    Art FarmerTrompette

    Stardust

    Bob Brookmeyer : Trombone, Zoot Sims : Saxophone ténor, Teddy Charles : Vibraphone, Addison Farmer : Contrebasse, Ed Thigpen : Batterie
    Album Modern Art Label Lone Hill Jazz (LHJ10155) Année 2004
  • 19h25
    Stardust - DONALD BYRD
    Donald ByrdTrompette

    Stardust

    Album With strings Label Lone Hill Jazz (LHJ10225) Année 2006
  • 19h29
    Stardust - HELEN HUMES
    Helen Humes

    Stardust

    Mitchell Parrish : compositeur, Hoagy Carmichael : compositeur, Benny Carter : Trompette, Frank Rosolino : Trombone, Teddy Edwards : Saxophone
    Album Helen Humes : Tain't nobody's biz-ness if i do Label Contemporary (COP 037) Année 1959
  • 19h34
    Stardust - FRANK ROSOLINO
    Frank RosolinoTrombone

    Stardust

    Harold Land : Saxophone ténor, Victor Feldman : Piano, Leroy Vinnegar : Contrebasse, Stan Levey : Batterie
    Album Free For All Label Original Jazz Classics (OJCCD 1763-2) Année 1991
  • 19h39
    Stardust - SUPERSAX & LA VOICES
    Supersax & La Voices

    Stardust

    Album L.A. Label Epic (35-8P-24)
  • 19h45
    Stardust - JOE PASS
    Joe PassGuitare

    Stardust

    Hoagy Carmichael : compositeur, Mitchell Parrish : compositeur, Jimmy Rowles : Piano
    Album Joe Pass & Jimmy Rowles : Checkmate Label Pablo (PABL 3 112-2) Année 1981
L'équipe de l'émission :
