Repassez-moi l'standard
Par Laurent Valero
le dimanche à 19hJazz
Dimanche 14 novembre 2021
57 min

Repassez-moi l'standard ... "Star Eyes" written by Gene De Paul & Don Raye (1943)

'

1943, the film "I Dood It" directed by Vincente Minnelli, © Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Star Eyes,
That to me is what your eyes are,
Soft as stars in April skies are,
Tell me some day you'll fulfill
Their promise of a thrill ...

1942, Live ! swing d'Helen O'Connell - de la comédie musicale "I Dood It" avec le Jimmy Dorsey Orchestra, Bob Eberly ...

Just Great !

... Star Eyes,
Flashing eyes in which my hopes rise,
Let me show you where my heart lies.
Let me prove that it adores
That loveliness of yours ...

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪ Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico – Album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme

Recorded in London, England - October 6, 1943 ...

♪ Beryl Davis, vocals & Stéphane Grappelly Quartet : Stéphane Grappelly, violon. George Shearing, piano. Chappie D’amato & Joe Deniz, guitares. Tommy Bromley, basse. Dave Fullerton, batterie : Star Eyes (Gene De Paul / Don Raye) - Label Decca F. 8375

♪ Helen O’Connell, vocals & Marion Evans Orchestra :Star Eyes (Gene de Paul / Don Raye) - Album "Green Eyes (1957)" - LP label RCA Camden CAL-529

Recorded in New York, USA - January 17 of 1951 ...

♪ Charlie Parker Quartet : Charlie Parker, sax alto. Hank Jones, piano. Ray Brown, basse. Buddy Rich, batterie : Star Eyes (Gene de Paul / Don Raye) - LP label Giants Of Jazz LPJT 60

Label Columbia
Label Columbia

♪ Johnny Mathis, vocals & Bob Prince Orchestra :Star Eyes (Gene de Paul / Don Raye) - Label Columbia CK 64890

Originally released in Hilversum, Netherlands - 25 & 27 March 1957 ...

Label Epic
Label Epic

♪ Rita Reys, vocals & Tom Dissevelt Orchestra : Karel Reys, sax alto. Pims Jacobs, piano. Ruud Jacobs, basse. Wessell Ilken, batterie : Star Eyes (Gene De Paul / Don Raye) - Album "Her Name Is Rita Reys (1957)" - LP label Epic LN 3522

1960, Recorded in New York City, USA ...

Label Fresh Sound Records
Label Fresh Sound Records

♪ Pat Thomas, vocals. Tommy Flanagan, piano. Reggie Workman. basse. Charles Persip, batterie : Star Eyes (Gene De Paul / Don Raye) - Album "Jazz Patterns By Pat Thomas (2019)" - Label Fresh Sound Records FSR V114

Recorded at Van Gelder's Studio, Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, USA - February 13, 1964 ...

Label Argo
Label Argo

♪ Illinois Jacquet, sax ténor. Tommy Flanagan, piano. Kenny Burrell, guitare. Willie Rodriguez, percussions. Wendell Marshall, basse. Ray Lucas, batterie : Star Eyes (Gene De Paul / Don Raye) - Album "Deserts Winds (1964)" - Label Argo LP-735

Recorded in New York City, USA - April 19, 1960 ...

♪ Sarah Vaughan, vocals &Jimmy Jones Orchestra :Star Eyes (Gene De Paul / Don Raye) - Album "Dreamy (1963)" - Label Roulette Records 59051

An album by saxophonist Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis - Recorded in 1960 ...

♪ Eddie Davis, sax ténor. Lloyd Myaers, piano. Clark Terry, Ernie Royal & Phil Sunkel, trompettes. Larry Gales, basse. Ray Baretto, percussions. Ben Riley, batterie : Star Eyes (Gene De Paul / Don Raye) - Album "Afro-Jaws (1989)" - Label Riverside Records RSLP 373

♪ Supersax : Med Flory & Joe Lopes, sax altos. Wayne Marsh & Jay Migliori, sax ténors. Jack Nimitz, sax baryton. Conte Condoli, trompette. Ronnell Bright, piano. Buddy Clark, basse. Jake Hanna, batterie : Star Eyes (Gene De Paul  / Don Raye) - Album "Supersax Plays Bird (1973)" - LP label Capitol Records ST-11177

♪ Supersax & L.A Voices :Star Eyes (Gene De Paul / Don Raye) - Album "Supersax & L.A. Voices (1983)" - LP label Columbia FC 39140

♪ Roy Hargrove, trompette. Stephen Scott, piano. Christian Mcbride, basse : Star Eyes (Gene De Paul / Don Raye) - Album "Parker’s Mood (1995)" - Label Verve Records 314 527 907-2

Recorded November 19-22, 2016 at Fattoria Musica, Osnabrück, Germany ...

Label Sony Music
Label Sony Music

♪ Lyambiko, vocals. Marque Lowenthal, piano. Robin Draganic, basse. Tilman Person, batterie : Star Eyes (Gene De Paul / Don Raye) - Album "Love letters (2017) - Label Sony Music 88985386642

Label Diazz Records
Label Diazz Records

♪ Philippe Milanta, piano. Bruno Rousselet, basse. Daniel Bruno-Garcia, batterie : Star Eyes (Gene De Paul / Don Raye) - Album Wild (2001) - Label Diazz Records 540-2

Et pour le Plaisir !!! 

... All my life I've felt
Content to stargaze at the skies.
Now I only want to to melt
The stardust in your eyes.

Star Eyes,
When if ever, will my lips know
If it's me for whom those eyes glow ?

Makes no diff'rence where you are,
Your eyes still hold my wishing star,
Oh, star Eyes, how lovely you are.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h01
    Star eyes - STEPHANE GRAPPELLI
    Stéphane Grappelli

    Star Eyes

    Album Sentimental journey / The love songs of world war/Seconde guerre mondiale Label Radio Anglaise (BBC CD 2007/2)
  • 19h05
    Star eyes - HELEN O'CONNELL
    Helen O'ConnellChant

    Star Eyes

    Marion Evans : chef d'orchestre, Marion Evans & His Orchestra
    Album Green eyes Label Rca (RJL2626) Année 1983
  • 19h09
    Star eyes - BUDDY RICH
    Buddy RichBatterie

    Star Eyes

    Charlie Parker : Saxophone alto, Hank Jones : Piano
    Album Illusion Label Sequel Records (NXT CD 181) Année 1991
  • 19h13
    Star eyes - JOHNNY MATHIS
    Johnny Mathis

    Star Eyes

    Bob Prince : chef d'orchestre
    Album A new sound in popular song Label Cbs (LSP 9800801)
  • 19h16
    Star eyes - PAT THOMAS
    Pat Thomas

    Star Eyes

    Album Jazz patterns (1961) Label Screenland Records Année 2010
  • 19h20
    Star eyes - ILLINOIS JACQUET
    Illinois JacquetSaxophone

    Star Eyes

    Kenny Burrell : Guitare électrique, Tommy Flanagan : Piano, Wendell Marshall : Contrebasse, Willie Rodriguez : Bongo (tambour), Ray Lucas : Batterie
    Album Desert winds Label Verve (0602498617687)
  • 19h25
    Star eyes - SARAH VAUGHAN
    Sarah VaughanVoix

    Star Eyes

    Divers
    Album Dreamy Label Roulette @ (RCD 59051)
  • 19h28
    Star eyes - EDDIE DAVIS
    Eddie Davis

    Star Eyes

    Album Afro-Jaws Label Riverside (OJCCD 403-2)
  • 19h35
    Star eyes - SUPERSAX
    Supersax

    Star Eyes

    Album Supersax plays bird Label ( Capitol (Et Pm ) (CJ32-5008)
  • 19h39
    Star eyes - SUPERSAX & LA VOICES
    Supersax & La Voices

    Star Eyes

    Album L.A. Label Epic (35-8P-24)
  • 19h43
    Star eyes - ROY HARGROVE
    Roy HargroveTrompette

    Star Eyes

    Christian Mc Bride : Contrebasse, Stephen Scott : Piano
    Album Parker's mood / Hargrove - Mac Bride - Scott trio Label Verve (527907-2) Année 1995
  • 19h49
    Star eyes - LYAMBIKO
    LyambikoVoix

    Star Eyes

    De Paul Gene : compositeur, Raye Don : compositeur, Marque Lowenthal : Piano, Martin Auer : Trompette, Robin Draganic : Contrebasse, Tilman Person : Batterie, De Paul Gene : auteur, Raye Don : auteur
    Album Love letters Label Sony (88985386642) Année 2017
  • 19h51
    Star eyes - PHILIPPE MILANTA

    Star Eyes

    Philippe Milanta Trio, Philippe Milanta : Piano, Bruno Rousselet : Contrebasse, Daniel Garcia Bruno : Batterie
    Album Wild Label Djaz Records (DJ 540-2) Année 2001
L'équipe de l'émission :
