Repassez-moi l'standard ... "Star Eyes" written by Gene De Paul & Don Raye (1943)
'
Star Eyes,
That to me is what your eyes are,
Soft as stars in April skies are,
Tell me some day you'll fulfill
Their promise of a thrill ...
1942, Live ! swing d'Helen O'Connell - de la comédie musicale "I Dood It" avec le Jimmy Dorsey Orchestra, Bob Eberly ...
Just Great !
... Star Eyes,
Flashing eyes in which my hopes rise,
Let me show you where my heart lies.
Let me prove that it adores
That loveliness of yours ...
♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique
♪ Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico – Album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu LBLC 6635
♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme
Recorded in London, England - October 6, 1943 ...
♪ Beryl Davis, vocals & Stéphane Grappelly Quartet : Stéphane Grappelly, violon. George Shearing, piano. Chappie D’amato & Joe Deniz, guitares. Tommy Bromley, basse. Dave Fullerton, batterie : Star Eyes (Gene De Paul / Don Raye) - Label Decca F. 8375
♪ Helen O’Connell, vocals & Marion Evans Orchestra :Star Eyes (Gene de Paul / Don Raye) - Album "Green Eyes (1957)" - LP label RCA Camden CAL-529
Recorded in New York, USA - January 17 of 1951 ...
♪ Charlie Parker Quartet : Charlie Parker, sax alto. Hank Jones, piano. Ray Brown, basse. Buddy Rich, batterie : Star Eyes (Gene de Paul / Don Raye) - LP label Giants Of Jazz LPJT 60
♪ Johnny Mathis, vocals & Bob Prince Orchestra :Star Eyes (Gene de Paul / Don Raye) - Label Columbia CK 64890
Originally released in Hilversum, Netherlands - 25 & 27 March 1957 ...
♪ Rita Reys, vocals & Tom Dissevelt Orchestra : Karel Reys, sax alto. Pims Jacobs, piano. Ruud Jacobs, basse. Wessell Ilken, batterie : Star Eyes (Gene De Paul / Don Raye) - Album "Her Name Is Rita Reys (1957)" - LP label Epic LN 3522
1960, Recorded in New York City, USA ...
♪ Pat Thomas, vocals. Tommy Flanagan, piano. Reggie Workman. basse. Charles Persip, batterie : Star Eyes (Gene De Paul / Don Raye) - Album "Jazz Patterns By Pat Thomas (2019)" - Label Fresh Sound Records FSR V114
Recorded at Van Gelder's Studio, Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, USA - February 13, 1964 ...
♪ Illinois Jacquet, sax ténor. Tommy Flanagan, piano. Kenny Burrell, guitare. Willie Rodriguez, percussions. Wendell Marshall, basse. Ray Lucas, batterie : Star Eyes (Gene De Paul / Don Raye) - Album "Deserts Winds (1964)" - Label Argo LP-735
Recorded in New York City, USA - April 19, 1960 ...
♪ Sarah Vaughan, vocals &Jimmy Jones Orchestra :Star Eyes (Gene De Paul / Don Raye) - Album "Dreamy (1963)" - Label Roulette Records 59051
An album by saxophonist Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis - Recorded in 1960 ...
♪ Eddie Davis, sax ténor. Lloyd Myaers, piano. Clark Terry, Ernie Royal & Phil Sunkel, trompettes. Larry Gales, basse. Ray Baretto, percussions. Ben Riley, batterie : Star Eyes (Gene De Paul / Don Raye) - Album "Afro-Jaws (1989)" - Label Riverside Records RSLP 373
♪ Supersax : Med Flory & Joe Lopes, sax altos. Wayne Marsh & Jay Migliori, sax ténors. Jack Nimitz, sax baryton. Conte Condoli, trompette. Ronnell Bright, piano. Buddy Clark, basse. Jake Hanna, batterie : Star Eyes (Gene De Paul / Don Raye) - Album "Supersax Plays Bird (1973)" - LP label Capitol Records ST-11177
♪ Supersax & L.A Voices :Star Eyes (Gene De Paul / Don Raye) - Album "Supersax & L.A. Voices (1983)" - LP label Columbia FC 39140
♪ Roy Hargrove, trompette. Stephen Scott, piano. Christian Mcbride, basse : Star Eyes (Gene De Paul / Don Raye) - Album "Parker’s Mood (1995)" - Label Verve Records 314 527 907-2
Recorded November 19-22, 2016 at Fattoria Musica, Osnabrück, Germany ...
♪ Lyambiko, vocals. Marque Lowenthal, piano. Robin Draganic, basse. Tilman Person, batterie : Star Eyes (Gene De Paul / Don Raye) - Album "Love letters (2017) - Label Sony Music 88985386642
♪ Philippe Milanta, piano. Bruno Rousselet, basse. Daniel Bruno-Garcia, batterie : Star Eyes (Gene De Paul / Don Raye) - Album Wild (2001) - Label Diazz Records 540-2
Et pour le Plaisir !!!
... All my life I've felt
Content to stargaze at the skies.
Now I only want to to melt
The stardust in your eyes.
Star Eyes,
When if ever, will my lips know
If it's me for whom those eyes glow ?
Makes no diff'rence where you are,
Your eyes still hold my wishing star,
Oh, star Eyes, how lovely you are.
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Patrick LérissetRéalisation
- Antoine CourtinRéalisation
- Annick HaumierCollaboration
- Romain Couturier (Discothèque RF)Collaboration