Repassez-moi l'standard ... "Star Eyes" written by Gene De Paul & Don Raye (1943)

'

Star Eyes,

That to me is what your eyes are,

Soft as stars in April skies are,

Tell me some day you'll fulfill

Their promise of a thrill ...

1942, Live ! swing d'Helen O'Connell - de la comédie musicale "I Dood It" avec le Jimmy Dorsey Orchestra, Bob Eberly ...

Just Great !

... Star Eyes,

Flashing eyes in which my hopes rise,

Let me show you where my heart lies.

Let me prove that it adores

That loveliness of yours ...

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique

♪ Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico – Album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme

Recorded in London, England - October 6, 1943 ...

♪ Beryl Davis, vocals & Stéphane Grappelly Quartet : Stéphane Grappelly, violon. George Shearing, piano. Chappie D’amato & Joe Deniz, guitares. Tommy Bromley, basse. Dave Fullerton, batterie : Star Eyes (Gene De Paul / Don Raye) - Label Decca F. 8375

♪ Helen O’Connell, vocals & Marion Evans Orchestra :Star Eyes (Gene de Paul / Don Raye) - Album "Green Eyes (1957)" - LP label RCA Camden CAL-529

Recorded in New York, USA - January 17 of 1951 ...

♪ Charlie Parker Quartet : Charlie Parker, sax alto. Hank Jones, piano. Ray Brown, basse. Buddy Rich, batterie : Star Eyes (Gene de Paul / Don Raye) - LP label Giants Of Jazz LPJT 60

♪ Johnny Mathis, vocals & Bob Prince Orchestra :Star Eyes (Gene de Paul / Don Raye) - Label Columbia CK 64890

Originally released in Hilversum, Netherlands - 25 & 27 March 1957 ...

♪ Rita Reys, vocals & Tom Dissevelt Orchestra : Karel Reys, sax alto. Pims Jacobs, piano. Ruud Jacobs, basse. Wessell Ilken, batterie : Star Eyes (Gene De Paul / Don Raye) - Album "Her Name Is Rita Reys (1957)" - LP label Epic LN 3522

1960, Recorded in New York City, USA ...

♪ Pat Thomas, vocals. Tommy Flanagan, piano. Reggie Workman. basse. Charles Persip, batterie : Star Eyes (Gene De Paul / Don Raye) - Album "Jazz Patterns By Pat Thomas (2019)" - Label Fresh Sound Records FSR V114

Recorded at Van Gelder's Studio, Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, USA - February 13, 1964 ...

♪ Illinois Jacquet, sax ténor. Tommy Flanagan, piano. Kenny Burrell, guitare. Willie Rodriguez, percussions. Wendell Marshall, basse. Ray Lucas, batterie : Star Eyes (Gene De Paul / Don Raye) - Album "Deserts Winds (1964)" - Label Argo LP-735

Recorded in New York City, USA - April 19, 1960 ...

♪ Sarah Vaughan, vocals &Jimmy Jones Orchestra :Star Eyes (Gene De Paul / Don Raye) - Album "Dreamy (1963)" - Label Roulette Records 59051

An album by saxophonist Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis - Recorded in 1960 ...

♪ Eddie Davis, sax ténor. Lloyd Myaers, piano. Clark Terry, Ernie Royal & Phil Sunkel, trompettes. Larry Gales, basse. Ray Baretto, percussions. Ben Riley, batterie : Star Eyes (Gene De Paul / Don Raye) - Album "Afro-Jaws (1989)" - Label Riverside Records RSLP 373

♪ Supersax : Med Flory & Joe Lopes, sax altos. Wayne Marsh & Jay Migliori, sax ténors. Jack Nimitz, sax baryton. Conte Condoli, trompette. Ronnell Bright, piano. Buddy Clark, basse. Jake Hanna, batterie : Star Eyes (Gene De Paul / Don Raye) - Album "Supersax Plays Bird (1973)" - LP label Capitol Records ST-11177

♪ Supersax & L.A Voices :Star Eyes (Gene De Paul / Don Raye) - Album "Supersax & L.A. Voices (1983)" - LP label Columbia FC 39140

♪ Roy Hargrove, trompette. Stephen Scott, piano. Christian Mcbride, basse : Star Eyes (Gene De Paul / Don Raye) - Album "Parker’s Mood (1995)" - Label Verve Records 314 527 907-2

Recorded November 19-22, 2016 at Fattoria Musica, Osnabrück, Germany ...

♪ Lyambiko, vocals. Marque Lowenthal, piano. Robin Draganic, basse. Tilman Person, batterie : Star Eyes (Gene De Paul / Don Raye) - Album "Love letters (2017) - Label Sony Music 88985386642

♪ Philippe Milanta, piano. Bruno Rousselet, basse. Daniel Bruno-Garcia, batterie : Star Eyes (Gene De Paul / Don Raye) - Album Wild (2001) - Label Diazz Records 540-2

Et pour le Plaisir !!!

... All my life I've felt

Content to stargaze at the skies.

Now I only want to to melt

The stardust in your eyes.

Star Eyes,

When if ever, will my lips know

If it's me for whom those eyes glow ?

Makes no diff'rence where you are,

Your eyes still hold my wishing star,

Oh, star Eyes, how lovely you are.