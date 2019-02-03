Repassez-moi l'standard... "The Peacocks" composé par le pianiste Jimmy Rowles (1977)
Jimmy Rowles (1918-1996) pianiste, compositeur et chanteur, habitué de la scène jazz new-yorkaise, réalise un album très apprécié avec Stan Getz "The Peacocks" en 1977. Il composa plusieurs œuvres jazz, dont la plus célèbre... The Peacocks !
Rowles's particular genius was his ability to make harmonies flow logically, even when he added his own distinct touches to tunes. One of the most lyrical of jazz pianists, he produced a gorgeous sound, rich and contemplative...
Billie Higgins & Wayne Shorter dans The Peacocks de Jimmy Rowles pour le film Round Midnight du génial Bertrand Tavernier (1986) Columbia Records...
♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique
♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu LBLC 6635
♫Programme
♪Jimmy Rowles, piano & Stan Getz, saxophone ténor :The Peacocks (Jimmy Rowles) - De l'album "Stan Getz Presents Jimmie Rowles – The Peacocks (1994) - Label Columbia 475697 2
Recorded 5th November 1997 at SRT Studios, St Ives, Cambridgeshire...
♪Tina May, chant & Nikki Iles, piano :A Timeless Place (The Peacocks) (Norma Winstone / Jimmy Rowles) - De l'album "Tina May & Nikki Iles – Change Of Sky (1998)" - Label 33 Records 33JAZZ039
♪Bill Evans, piano. Eddie Gomez, contrebasse. Elliot Zigmund, batterie : The Peacocks (Jimmy Rowles) - De l'album "Bill Evans – You Must Believe In Spring (1981) - Label Warner Bros. Records HS 3504
♪Larry Coryell, guitare & Miroslav Vitous, contrebasse :The Peacocks (Jimmy Rowles) - De l'album "Larry Coryell, Miroslav Vitous – Quartet - Dedicated To Bill Evans And Scott La Faro (1987) - Label Jazzpoint Records jp 1021
Recorded october-november 2013 (Kergaourantin, Rostrenen)...
♪Laura Perrudin, chant-harpe :A Timeless Place / The Peacocks (Norma Winstone / Jimmy Rowles) - De l'album "Laura Perrudin – Impressions (2013)" - Label Volatine none 2015
♪Manuel Rocheman, piano. George Mraz, contrebasse. Simon Goubert, batterie : The Peacocks (Jimmy Rowles) - De l'album "Manuel Rocheman – I'm Old Fashioned (2000) - Label Columbia 4976202
♪Norma Winstone, chant. Jimmy Rowles, piano. George Mraz, contrebasse. Joe la Barbera, batterie : A Timeless Place (Norma Winstone / Jimmy Rowles) - De l'album "Norma Winstone – Well Kept Secret (1995) - Label Hot House Records HHCD 1015
♪Jeri Brown, chant. Jimmy Rowles, piano. Eric von Essen, contrebasse : A Timeless Place (Jimmy Rowles / Norma Winstone) - De l'album "Jeri Brown, Jimmy Rowles – A Timeless Place (1995) - Label Justin Time JUST 70-2
Hommage à Marcel Azzola...
♪Marcel Azzola, accordéon. Marc Fosset, guitare. Patrice Caratini, contrebasse : Double Scotch (Marcel Azzolla) - De l'album "Marcel Azzola / Patrice Caratini / Marc Fosset – 3 Temps Pour Bien Faire (1982) - Label Productions Patrice Caratini CARA 002
