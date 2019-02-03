Repassez-moi l'standard
Dimanche 3 février 2019
58 min

Repassez-moi l'standard... "The Peacocks" composé par le pianiste Jimmy Rowles (1977)

Jimmy Rowles (1918-1996) pianiste, compositeur et chanteur, habitué de la scène jazz new-yorkaise, réalise un album très apprécié avec Stan Getz "The Peacocks" en 1977. Il composa plusieurs œuvres jazz, dont la plus célèbre... The Peacocks !

Jimmy Rowles - CD Subtle legend , © Label Storyville (1999)

Rowles's particular genius was his ability to make harmonies flow logically, even when he added his own distinct touches to tunes. One of the most lyrical of jazz pianists, he produced a gorgeous sound, rich and contemplative...

Billie Higgins & Wayne Shorter dans The Peacocks de Jimmy Rowles pour le film Round Midnight du génial Bertrand Tavernier (1986) Columbia Records...

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique 

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♫Programme

♪Jimmy Rowles, piano & Stan Getz, saxophone ténor :The Peacocks (Jimmy Rowles) - De l'album "Stan Getz Presents Jimmie Rowles – The Peacocks (1994) - Label Columbia 475697 2

Recorded 5th November 1997 at SRT Studios, St Ives, Cambridgeshire...

Label 33 Records
Label 33 Records

♪Tina May, chant & Nikki Iles, piano :A Timeless Place (The Peacocks) (Norma Winstone / Jimmy Rowles) - De l'album "Tina May & Nikki Iles ‎– Change Of Sky (1998)" - Label 33 Records ‎33JAZZ039 

Label Warner Bros. Records
Label Warner Bros. Records

♪Bill Evans, piano. Eddie Gomez, contrebasse. Elliot Zigmund, batterie : The Peacocks (Jimmy Rowles) - De l'album "Bill Evans ‎– You Must Believe In Spring (1981) - Label Warner Bros. Records HS 3504                  

Label Jazzpoint Records
Label Jazzpoint Records

♪Larry Coryell, guitare & Miroslav Vitous, contrebasse :The Peacocks (Jimmy Rowles) - De l'album "Larry Coryell, Miroslav Vitous ‎– Quartet - Dedicated To Bill Evans And Scott La Faro (1987) - Label Jazzpoint Records ‎jp 1021

Recorded october-november 2013 (Kergaourantin, Rostrenen)...

Label Volatine ‎none
Label Volatine ‎none

♪Laura Perrudin, chant-harpe :A Timeless Place / The Peacocks (Norma Winstone / Jimmy Rowles) - De l'album "Laura Perrudin ‎– Impressions (2013)" - Label Volatine ‎none 2015                 

Label Columbia
Label Columbia

♪Manuel Rocheman, piano. George Mraz, contrebasse. Simon Goubert, batterie : The Peacocks  (Jimmy Rowles) - De l'album "Manuel Rocheman ‎– I'm Old Fashioned (2000) - Label Columbia 4976202

Label Hot House Records
Label Hot House Records

♪Norma Winstone, chant. Jimmy Rowles, piano. George Mraz, contrebasse. Joe la Barbera, batterie : A Timeless Place (Norma Winstone / Jimmy Rowles) - De l'album "Norma Winstone ‎– Well Kept Secret (1995) - Label Hot House Records  HHCD 1015

Label Justin Time
Label Justin Time

♪Jeri Brown, chant. Jimmy Rowles, piano. Eric von Essen, contrebasse : A Timeless Place (Jimmy Rowles / Norma Winstone) - De l'album "Jeri Brown, Jimmy Rowles ‎– A Timeless Place (1995) - Label Justin Time ‎JUST 70-2  

Hommage à Marcel Azzola...

Label Productions Patrice Caratini
Label Productions Patrice Caratini

♪Marcel Azzola, accordéon. Marc Fosset, guitare. Patrice Caratini, contrebasse : Double Scotch (Marcel Azzolla) - De l'album "Marcel Azzola / Patrice Caratini / Marc Fosset ‎– 3 Temps Pour Bien Faire (1982) - Label Productions Patrice Caratini CARA 002                  

L'équipe de l'émission :
