Repassez-moi l'standard... "The Peacocks" composé par le pianiste Jimmy Rowles (1977)

Rowles's particular genius was his ability to make harmonies flow logically, even when he added his own distinct touches to tunes. One of the most lyrical of jazz pianists, he produced a gorgeous sound, rich and contemplative...

Billie Higgins & Wayne Shorter dans The Peacocks de Jimmy Rowles pour le film Round Midnight du génial Bertrand Tavernier (1986) Columbia Records...

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♪Jimmy Rowles, piano & Stan Getz, saxophone ténor :The Peacocks (Jimmy Rowles) - De l'album "Stan Getz Presents Jimmie Rowles – The Peacocks (1994) - Label Columbia 475697 2

Recorded 5th November 1997 at SRT Studios, St Ives, Cambridgeshire...

♪Tina May, chant & Nikki Iles, piano :A Timeless Place (The Peacocks) (Norma Winstone / Jimmy Rowles) - De l'album "Tina May & Nikki Iles ‎– Change Of Sky (1998)" - Label 33 Records ‎33JAZZ039

♪Bill Evans, piano. Eddie Gomez, contrebasse. Elliot Zigmund, batterie : The Peacocks (Jimmy Rowles) - De l'album "Bill Evans ‎– You Must Believe In Spring (1981) - Label Warner Bros. Records HS 3504

♪Larry Coryell, guitare & Miroslav Vitous, contrebasse :The Peacocks (Jimmy Rowles) - De l'album "Larry Coryell, Miroslav Vitous ‎– Quartet - Dedicated To Bill Evans And Scott La Faro (1987) - Label Jazzpoint Records ‎jp 1021

Recorded october-november 2013 (Kergaourantin, Rostrenen)...

♪Laura Perrudin, chant-harpe :A Timeless Place / The Peacocks (Norma Winstone / Jimmy Rowles) - De l'album "Laura Perrudin ‎– Impressions (2013)" - Label Volatine ‎none 2015

♪Manuel Rocheman, piano. George Mraz, contrebasse. Simon Goubert, batterie : The Peacocks (Jimmy Rowles) - De l'album "Manuel Rocheman ‎– I'm Old Fashioned (2000) - Label Columbia 4976202

♪Norma Winstone, chant. Jimmy Rowles, piano. George Mraz, contrebasse. Joe la Barbera, batterie : A Timeless Place (Norma Winstone / Jimmy Rowles) - De l'album "Norma Winstone ‎– Well Kept Secret (1995) - Label Hot House Records HHCD 1015

♪Jeri Brown, chant. Jimmy Rowles, piano. Eric von Essen, contrebasse : A Timeless Place (Jimmy Rowles / Norma Winstone) - De l'album "Jeri Brown, Jimmy Rowles ‎– A Timeless Place (1995) - Label Justin Time ‎JUST 70-2

♪Marcel Azzola, accordéon. Marc Fosset, guitare. Patrice Caratini, contrebasse : Double Scotch (Marcel Azzolla) - De l'album "Marcel Azzola / Patrice Caratini / Marc Fosset ‎– 3 Temps Pour Bien Faire (1982) - Label Productions Patrice Caratini CARA 002