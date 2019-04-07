Repassez-moi l'standard
Programmation musicale
Repassez-moi l'standard
le dimanche de 19h à 20hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Dimanche 7 avril 2019
58 min

Repassez-moi l'standard... Spéciale André Previn (1919-2019) le pianiste de jazz

“André Previn, this is the man who won 4 Oscars and he really is a phenomenal pianist, a conductor of profound insights, and a composer of considerable tonal originality. I once asked how many songs he had written. After much hesitation, he told me he couldn’t really remember !” Tony Palmer

Repassez-moi l'standard... Spéciale André Previn (1919-2019) le pianiste de jazz
André Previn , © Tony Palmer Films

André Previn a joué avec la chanteuse Ella Fitzgerald, le trompettiste Dizzy Gillespie, le pianiste Oscar Peterson... Très largement primé aux Grammy Awards, d'albums jazz en solo aux bandes originales de film jusqu'à la direction de concerts

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique 

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♫Programme

La programmation musicale :
    19:00

    Sunset in blue

    Andre PrevinANNÉE : 2012
    Sunset in blue
    19:05

    My fair lady : I could have danced all night

    Shelly Manne & His Friends
    My fair lady : I could have danced all night
    19:13

    West side story : America

    Andre Previn & His Pals
    West side story : America
    19:23

    The man I love (duet version)

    Dinah ShoreLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 2006
    The man I love (duet version)
    19:27

    Close your eyes (alternate take)

    Doris Day & Andre PrevinLABEL : ColumbiaANNÉE : 2001
    Close your eyes (alternate take)
    19:31

    Carmen's Cool

    Barney KesselLABEL : BHMANNÉE : 2016
    Carmen's Cool
    19:36

    Bilbao song (From happy end)

    Andre Previn And J.j.johnsonLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 1962
    Bilbao song (From happy end)
    19:46

    There will never be another you

    Andre PrevinANNÉE : 1964
    There will never be another you
    19:49

    Stormy weather

    Andre PrevinANNÉE : 1990
    Stormy weather
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
dimanche 31 mars 2019
58 min
Repassez-moi l'standard... "Nature boy" composé en 1947 par Eden Ahbez
émission suivante
dimanche 14 avril 2019
58 min
Repassez-moi l'standard... "You Go to My Head" Musique de J. Fred Coots, paroles Haven Gillespie (1938)