Programmation musicale
Repassez-moi l'standard
le dimanche de 19h à 20hJazz
Dimanche 7 avril 2019
Repassez-moi l'standard... Spéciale André Previn (1919-2019) le pianiste de jazz
“André Previn, this is the man who won 4 Oscars and he really is a phenomenal pianist, a conductor of profound insights, and a composer of considerable tonal originality. I once asked how many songs he had written. After much hesitation, he told me he couldn’t really remember !” Tony Palmer
André Previn a joué avec la chanteuse Ella Fitzgerald, le trompettiste Dizzy Gillespie, le pianiste Oscar Peterson... Très largement primé aux Grammy Awards, d'albums jazz en solo aux bandes originales de film jusqu'à la direction de concerts
♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique
♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu LBLC 6635
♫Programme
La programmation musicale :
19:00
Sunset in blueAndre PrevinANNÉE : 2012
19:05
My fair lady : I could have danced all nightShelly Manne & His Friends
19:13
West side story : AmericaAndre Previn & His Pals
19:23
The man I love (duet version)Dinah ShoreLABEL : EMIANNÉE : 2006
19:27
Close your eyes (alternate take)Doris Day & Andre PrevinLABEL : ColumbiaANNÉE : 2001
19:31
Carmen's CoolBarney KesselLABEL : BHMANNÉE : 2016
19:36
Bilbao song (From happy end)Andre Previn And J.j.johnsonLABEL : SONYANNÉE : 1962
19:46
There will never be another youAndre PrevinANNÉE : 1964
19:49
Stormy weatherAndre PrevinANNÉE : 1990
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Annick HaumierCollaboration
émission précédentedimanche 31 mars 2019