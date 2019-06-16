Repassez-moi l'standard... "Speak Low" composed by Kurt Weill, lyrics by Ogden Nash (1943)

"Speak Low" written and performed by Kurt Weill, from the album Tryout on DRG Records....

Speak low when you speak love

Our summer day withers away too soon, too soon

Speak low when you speak love

Our moment is swift, like ships adrift, we're swept apart too soon

Speak low, darling, speak low

Love is a spark, lost in the dark too soon, too soon

I feel wherever I go that tomorrow is near,

Tomorrow is here and always too soon

♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" -Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

Time is so old and love so brief

Love is pure gold and time a thief

We're late, darling, we're late

The curtain descends, everything ends too soon, too soon

I wait, oh darling, I wait

Will you speak low to me, speak love to me and soon

