le dimanche de 19h à 20hJazz
Dimanche 16 juin 2019
58 min

Repassez-moi l'standard... "Speak Low" composed by Kurt Weill, lyrics by Ogden Nash (1943)

“I have never acknowledged the difference between serious music and light music. There is only good music and bad music” Kurt Weill - from the 1943 musical comedy "One Touch of Venus" sung by the characters Venus and Rodney Hatch, was first recorded by Kurt Weill in 1953.

Kurt Weill and Lotte Lenya in 1942

"Speak Low" written and performed by Kurt Weill, from the album Tryout on DRG Records.... 

Speak low when you speak love
Our summer day withers away too soon, too soon
Speak low when you speak love
Our moment is swift, like ships adrift, we're swept apart too soon

Speak low, darling, speak low
Love is a spark, lost in the dark too soon, too soon
I feel wherever I go that tomorrow is near,
Tomorrow is here and always too soon

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" -Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

Time is so old and love so brief
Love is pure gold and time a thief

We're late, darling, we're late
The curtain descends, everything ends too soon, too soon
I wait, oh darling, I wait
Will you speak low to me, speak love to me and soon

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Speak low - IRA GERSHWIN

    Speak low

    Album Tryout : Kurt Weill And Ira Gershwin Label Drg Records
  • 19h03
    Speak low - MUNDELL LOWE
    Mundell LoweGuitare

    Speak low

    Kurt Weill : compositeur, Trigger Alpert : Contrebasse, Ed Shaughnessy : Batterie, Al Klink : Clarinette basse, Ogden Nash : auteur
    Album Five Classic Albums - Tv Action Jazz ! Label Avid Jazz (EMSC1333) Année 2019
  • 19h06
    Speak low - CAL TJADER

    Speak low

    Album In A Latin Bag Label El Records Année 2014
  • 19h09
    Speak low - EARTHA KITT
    Eartha KittChant

    Speak low

    Album The Collection Label Parlophone Année 2006
  • 19h14
    Speak low - FELICIA SANDERS

    Speak low

    IRVING JOSEPH : chef d'orchestre
    Album The Songs Of Kurt Weill Label Mainstream Année 1965
  • 19h21
    Speak low - ESTHER OFARIM
    Esther Ofarim

    Speak low

    Album Esther Ofarim In New York With Bobby Scott And His Orchestra Label Bureau B (BB04) Année 2006
  • 19h23
    Speak low - SAMMY DAVIS JUNIOR
    KURT WEILLcompositeur

    Speak low

    Album Sammy Davis Jr Sings And Laurindo Almeida Plays And The Results Are Incomparable Label Dcc
  • 19h28
    Speak low - LAURA BETTI
    Laura Betti

    Speak low

    Weill Kurt : compositeur, Bruno Maderna : chef d'orchestre, Non Identifie
    Album Laura Betti Chante Kurt Weill Label Ricordi (ORL8028) Année 1964
  • 19h32
    Night and day - GEORGES ARVANITAS

    Night and day

    GEORGES ARVANITAS TRIO
    Album Les Classiques Du Jazz Label Afa Année 1970
  • 19h37
    Speak low - DEODATO

    Speak low

    Album First Cuckoo Label Mca Records Année 1975
  • 19h41
    09_Speak low - LUCIA CADOTSCH
    Lucia CadotschChant

    Speak low

    Otis Sandsjo : Saxophone ténor, Petter Eldh : Contrebasse
    Album Speak Low Label Yellowbird
  • 19h47
    Speak low - ANDY BEY
    OGDEN NASHcompositeur

    Speak low

    Album American Song Label Minomusic
  • 19h55
    Le vieux fusil - JEAN MARC MONTAUT QUARTET
    Jean Marc Montaut Quartet

    Le vieux fusil

    Jean Marc Montaut : Piano, Laurent Vanhee : Contrebasse, Dave Blenkhorn : Guitare, Guillaume Nouaux : Batterie
    Album Drive In Label Cristal Records (3760010480090)
