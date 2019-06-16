Repassez-moi l'standard... "Speak Low" composed by Kurt Weill, lyrics by Ogden Nash (1943)
“I have never acknowledged the difference between serious music and light music. There is only good music and bad music” Kurt Weill - from the 1943 musical comedy "One Touch of Venus" sung by the characters Venus and Rodney Hatch, was first recorded by Kurt Weill in 1953.
"Speak Low" written and performed by Kurt Weill, from the album Tryout on DRG Records....
Speak low when you speak love
Our summer day withers away too soon, too soon
Speak low when you speak love
Our moment is swift, like ships adrift, we're swept apart too soon
Speak low, darling, speak low
Love is a spark, lost in the dark too soon, too soon
I feel wherever I go that tomorrow is near,
Tomorrow is here and always too soon
♫Repassez-moi l'standard - Générique
♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" -Label Bleu LBLC 6635
Time is so old and love so brief
Love is pure gold and time a thief
We're late, darling, we're late
The curtain descends, everything ends too soon, too soon
I wait, oh darling, I wait
Will you speak low to me, speak love to me and soon
♫Programme
- 19h00
Speak lowAlbum Tryout : Kurt Weill And Ira Gershwin Label Drg Records
- 19h03Mundell LoweGuitare
Speak lowKurt Weill : compositeur, Trigger Alpert : Contrebasse, Ed Shaughnessy : Batterie, Al Klink : Clarinette basse, Ogden Nash : auteurAlbum Five Classic Albums - Tv Action Jazz ! Label Avid Jazz (EMSC1333) Année 2019
- 19h06
Speak lowAlbum In A Latin Bag Label El Records Année 2014
- 19h09Eartha KittChant
Speak lowAlbum The Collection Label Parlophone Année 2006
- 19h14
Speak lowIRVING JOSEPH : chef d'orchestreAlbum The Songs Of Kurt Weill Label Mainstream Année 1965
- 19h21Esther Ofarim
Speak lowAlbum Esther Ofarim In New York With Bobby Scott And His Orchestra Label Bureau B (BB04) Année 2006
- 19h23KURT WEILLcompositeur
Speak lowAlbum Sammy Davis Jr Sings And Laurindo Almeida Plays And The Results Are Incomparable Label Dcc
- 19h28Laura Betti
Speak lowWeill Kurt : compositeur, Bruno Maderna : chef d'orchestre, Non IdentifieAlbum Laura Betti Chante Kurt Weill Label Ricordi (ORL8028) Année 1964
- 19h32
Night and dayGEORGES ARVANITAS TRIOAlbum Les Classiques Du Jazz Label Afa Année 1970
- 19h37
Speak lowAlbum First Cuckoo Label Mca Records Année 1975
- 19h41Lucia CadotschChant
Speak lowOtis Sandsjo : Saxophone ténor, Petter Eldh : ContrebasseAlbum Speak Low Label Yellowbird
- 19h47OGDEN NASHcompositeur
Speak lowAlbum American Song Label Minomusic
- 19h55Jean Marc Montaut Quartet
Le vieux fusilJean Marc Montaut : Piano, Laurent Vanhee : Contrebasse, Dave Blenkhorn : Guitare, Guillaume Nouaux : BatterieAlbum Drive In Label Cristal Records (3760010480090)
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Annick HaumierCollaboration