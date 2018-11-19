Repassez-moi l'standard... "The Song Is You" composed by Jerome Kern & lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II (1932)
I hear music when I look at you, A beautiful theme of every. Dream I ever knew. Down deep in my heart I hear it play. I feel it start, then melt away. I hear music when I touch your hand, A beautiful melody. From some enchanted land. Down deep in my heart, I hear it say, Is this the day ?
...I alone have heard this lovely strain,
I alone have heard this glad refrain :
Must it be forever inside of me,
♫Repassez-moi l'standard : Générique
♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu LBLC 6635
...Why can't I let it go,
Why can't I let you know,
Why can't I let you know the song
My heart would sing ?
♫Programme
♪Ralph Schécroun alias Errol Parker, piano :The Song Is You (Jerome Kern / Oscar Hammerstein II) - Du coffret "Les Légendes du Piano Jazz (2007) - Label Sony Music RK73P8
♪Joe Bushkin, piano & son Orchestre :The Song Is You (Jerome Kern / Oscar Hammerstein II) - De l'album "Joe Bushkin His Piano And Orchestra – Midnight Rhapsody (1956)" - Label Capitol Records T 711
♪Doris Day, chant. Orchestre Paul Weston : The Song Is You (Jerome Kern / Oscar Hammerstein II) Extrait de l'album "Doris Day With Paul Weston And His Music From Hollywood – Day By Day (1956)" - Label Columbia CL 942
♪Bob Thompson, His Chorus & Orchestra :2. The Song Is You (Jerome Kern / Oscar Hammerstein II) - De l'album "Mmm. Nice ! (2006)" - Label BMG Japan 6YSXY
♪Jules Farmer, chant. Orchestre direction Henri René : The Song Is You (Jerome Kern / Oscar Hammerstein II) - De l'album "Jules Farmer – Complete 1959 Imperial Recordings" - Label Blue Moon BMCD 877
♪Oscar Peterson, piano. Ray Brown, contrebasse. Ed Thigpen, batterie : The Song Is You (Jerome Kern / Oscar Hammerstein II) - De l'album "Oscar Peterson Plays The Jerome Kern Songbook (2009) - Label Verve Records 060 251 799 5765
♪Gloria Lynne, chant. Big Beat Band d'Ernie Wilkins : The Song Is You (Jerome Kern / Oscar Hammerstein II) - De l'album "Gloria Lynne – The Mellow And Swinging Gloria Lynne (1997) - Label Fresh Sound Records FSR-CD 226
♪Lee Konitz, saxophone alto. Jimmy Giuffre, saxophone baryton, arrgts. Hal Mc Kusik, Ted Brown, Wayne March saxophones. Bill Evans, piano. Buddy Clark, contrebasse. Ronnie Free, batterie : The Song Is You (Jerome Kern / Oscar Hammerstein II) - De l'album "Lee Konitz Meets Jimmy Giuffre (1959)" - Label Verve Records MG V-8355
♪L.A Supersax & L.A. Voices "The song is you" (Jerome Kern / Oscar Hammerstein II) - De l'album "Supersax & L. A. Voices – The Complete Edition (1990) - Label CBS 466438
Self-produced solo piano recording by Franck Amsallem who also sings...
♪Frank Amsallem, piano-chant :The Song Is You(Jerome Kern / Oscar Hammerstein II) - De l'album "Franck Amsallem – Amsallem Sings (2009) - Label FRAM 001
♪Niels-Henning Ørsted Pedersen, contrebasse. Ulf Wakenius, guitare. Jonas Johansen, batterie : The Song Is You (Jerome Kern / Oscar Hammerstein II - Written-By – Lisa Freeman / Niels-Henning Ørsted Pedersen) - De l'album "NHØP – This Is All I Ask (1998)" - Label Verve Records 539 695-2
♪Tierney Sutton, chant. Christian Jacob, piano. Trey Henry, contrebasse. Ray Brinker, batterie : The Song Is You (Jerome Kern / Oscar Hammerstein II) - De l'album "Tierney Sutton – Introducing Tierney Sutton (1997)" - Label A-Records AL 73111
...That beautiful rhapsody
Of love and youth and spring,
The music is sweet,
The words are true
The song is you.
Paroliers : Jerome Kern / Oscar Ii Hammerstein
♫Séquence "le standard est ouvert … aux auditeurs"
Proposé par John Heston à Los Angeles (USA)...
♪André Previn piano & David Fink contrebasse :Oh, Lady Be Good (George & Ira Gerschwin) - De l'album "André Previn With David Finck – Live At The Jazz Standard (2001) - Label Decca 440 013 220-2
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Patrick LérissetRéalisation
- Antoine CourtinRéalisation
- Annick HaumierCollaboration