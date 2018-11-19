Repassez-moi l'standard... "The Song Is You" composed by Jerome Kern & lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II (1932)

...I alone have heard this lovely strain,

I alone have heard this glad refrain :

Must it be forever inside of me,



♫Repassez-moi l'standard : Générique

♪Stefano Bollani, piano solo : Bar biturico - De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2002)" - Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

...Why can't I let it go,

Why can't I let you know,

Why can't I let you know the song

My heart would sing ?

♫Programme

♪Ralph Schécroun alias Errol Parker, piano :The Song Is You (Jerome Kern / Oscar Hammerstein II) - Du coffret "Les Légendes du Piano Jazz (2007) - Label Sony Music RK73P8

♪Joe Bushkin, piano & son Orchestre :The Song Is You (Jerome Kern / Oscar Hammerstein II) - De l'album "Joe Bushkin His Piano And Orchestra ‎– Midnight Rhapsody (1956)" - Label Capitol Records ‎T 711

♪Doris Day, chant. Orchestre Paul Weston : The Song Is You (Jerome Kern / Oscar Hammerstein II) Extrait de l'album "Doris Day With Paul Weston And His Music From Hollywood ‎– Day By Day (1956)" - Label Columbia CL 942

♪Bob Thompson, His Chorus & Orchestra :2. The Song Is You (Jerome Kern / Oscar Hammerstein II) - De l'album "Mmm. Nice ! (2006)" - Label BMG Japan 6YSXY

♪Jules Farmer, chant. Orchestre direction Henri René : The Song Is You (Jerome Kern / Oscar Hammerstein II) - De l'album "Jules Farmer ‎– Complete 1959 Imperial Recordings" - Label Blue Moon BMCD 877

♪Oscar Peterson, piano. Ray Brown, contrebasse. Ed Thigpen, batterie : The Song Is You (Jerome Kern / Oscar Hammerstein II) - De l'album "Oscar Peterson Plays The Jerome Kern Songbook (2009) - Label Verve Records ‎060 251 799 5765

♪Gloria Lynne, chant. Big Beat Band d'Ernie Wilkins : The Song Is You (Jerome Kern / Oscar Hammerstein II) - De l'album "Gloria Lynne – The Mellow And Swinging Gloria Lynne (1997) - Label Fresh Sound Records FSR-CD 226

♪Lee Konitz, saxophone alto. Jimmy Giuffre, saxophone baryton, arrgts. Hal Mc Kusik, Ted Brown, Wayne March saxophones. Bill Evans, piano. Buddy Clark, contrebasse. Ronnie Free, batterie : The Song Is You (Jerome Kern / Oscar Hammerstein II) - De l'album "Lee Konitz Meets Jimmy Giuffre (1959)" - Label Verve Records ‎MG V-8355

♪L.A Supersax & L.A. Voices "The song is you" (Jerome Kern / Oscar Hammerstein II) - De l'album "Supersax & L. A. Voices ‎– The Complete Edition (1990) - Label CBS 466438

Self-produced solo piano recording by Franck Amsallem who also sings...

♪Frank Amsallem, piano-chant :The Song Is You(Jerome Kern / Oscar Hammerstein II) - De l'album "Franck Amsallem ‎– Amsallem Sings (2009) - Label FRAM ‎001

♪Niels-Henning Ørsted Pedersen, contrebasse. Ulf Wakenius, guitare. Jonas Johansen, batterie : The Song Is You (Jerome Kern / Oscar Hammerstein II - Written-By – Lisa Freeman / Niels-Henning Ørsted Pedersen) - De l'album "NHØP ‎– This Is All I Ask (1998)" - Label Verve Records ‎539 695-2

♪Tierney Sutton, chant. Christian Jacob, piano. Trey Henry, contrebasse. Ray Brinker, batterie : The Song Is You (Jerome Kern / Oscar Hammerstein II) - De l'album "Tierney Sutton ‎– Introducing Tierney Sutton (1997)" - Label A-Records ‎AL 73111

...That beautiful rhapsody

Of love and youth and spring,

The music is sweet,

The words are true

The song is you.

Paroliers : Jerome Kern / Oscar Ii Hammerstein

♫Séquence "le standard est ouvert … aux auditeurs"

Proposé par John Heston à Los Angeles (USA)...

♪André Previn piano & David Fink contrebasse :Oh, Lady Be Good (George & Ira Gerschwin) - De l'album "André Previn With David Finck – Live At The Jazz Standard (2001) - Label Decca 440 013 220-2