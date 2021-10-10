Repassez-moi l'standard... "Someone to Watch Over Me" written by George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin (1927)

"Composé en 1927, pour la comédie musicale Oh, Kay ! À cette époque, Gershwin est déjà une figure majeure de Broadway. C’est avec son frère Ira, talentueux parolier qu’il écrira la musique de cette chanson, qui au départ était un morceau destiné à être joué sur un tempo rapide." Laurent Valero

"There's a saying old says that love is blind

Still were often told, seek and ye shall find

So I'm going to seek a certain lad I've had in mind

Looking everywhere, haven't found him yet ...

1954, Live ! From the musical film "Young at Heart" ...

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.



... Hes the big affair I cannot forget

Only man I ever think of with regret

I'd like to add his initial to my monogram

Tell me, where is the shepherd for this lost lamb ? ...

1987, Live ! Grammy Awards ...

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.



... There's a somebody I'm longing to see

I hope that he turns out to be

Someone who'll watch over me ...

2002, Live ! Concert From the Musical: Oh, Kay ! ...

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.



... I'm a little lamb who's lost in the wood

I know I could always be good

Someone who'll watch over me ...

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique

♪ Stefano Bollani, piano solo : “Bar Biturico” – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme

"La chanteuse _Gertrude Lawrence_, fut la créatrice sur scène de la chanson, et la première chanteuse britannique à incarner le rôle principal avec succès, sur une scène de Broadway." Laurent Valero 1927, Recorded in His Majesty's Theatre ...

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.



♪ Gertrude Lawrence, voix. His Majesty’s Theater Orchestran direction Arthur Wood : "Someone to Watch Over Me" (George Gershwin / Ira Gershwin) - 78T label Columbia 4618

♪ Claude Thornhill & His Orchestra :"Someone to Watch Over Me" (1948) (George Gershwin / arrgts Gerry Mulligan) - Album "Play The Great Jazz Arrangements Of Gil Evans, Gerry Mulligan And Ralph Aldrich - 1942-1953 (2004) - Label Fresh Sound Records FSR-CD 365

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.



♪ Frank Sinatra, voix. Bill Miller, piano. Ray Heindorf Orchestra : "Someone to Watch Over Me" (1954) (George Gershwin) (1954) - Coffret "Frank Sinatra In Hollywood (2002)" - Label Reprise Records 8122-78285-2

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.



♪ Ella Fitzgerald, voix. Ellis Larkins piano : "Someone to Watch Over Me" (George Gershwin / Ira Gershwin) - Album "Ella Sings Gershwin (1951)" - LP label Decca DL 5300

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.



♪ Kai Winding, trombone. Lou Stein, piano. Brew Moore, sax ténor. Jack Lesberg, basse : "Someone to Watch Over Me" (George Gershwin) - Album "Kai Winding, Sonny Stitt – Early Modern (1957)" - LP label Jazztone J-1263

♪ Jimmy Scott, voix & Orchestre Gerald Wilson :"Someone to Watch Over Me" (George Gershwin / Ira Gershwin) - Album "Someone To Watch Over Me - The Definitive Jimmy Scott (2004) - Label Warner Jazz 5046749702

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.



♪ Blossom Dearie, voix. Ray Brown, basse. Ed Thigpen, batterie : "Someone to Watch Over Me" (George Gershwin / Ira Gershwin) - Album "My Gentelman Friend (1959)" - LP label Verve Records MG V-2125

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.



♪ Etta James, voix. Orchestre Riley Hampton : "Someone to Watch Over Me" (George Gershwin / Ira Gershwin) - Album Etta James – Sings For Lovers (1962)" - LP label Argo 4018

♪ Nancy Wilson, voix. Orchestre Gerald Wilson : "Someone to Watch Over Me" (George Gershwin / Ira Gershwin) - Album "Nancy Wilson / Gerald Wilson's Orchestra - Yesterday's Love Songs • Today's Blues (1991)" - Label Capitol Jazz CDP 7 96265 2

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.



♪ Erroll Garner, piano. Bob Cranshaw, basse,.Jose Mangual, congas. Grady Tate, batterie : "Someone to Watch Over Me" (George Gershwin) - Album "Erroll Garner - Magician (1974)" – LP label London Records APS 640

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.



♪ Amy Winehouse, voix. Jason Rebello piano, Arnie Somogyi, basse. Jeremy Stacey, batterie : "Someone to Watch Over Me" (George Gershwin / Ira Gershwin) - Album "Frank (2008)" - Label Island Records 1768122

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.



♪ André Previn, piano :"Someone to Watch Over Me" (George Gershwin) - Album "André Previn, David Finck – We Got Rhythm: A Gershwin Songbook (1998)" - Label Deutsche Grammophon 289 453 493-2

♪ Steve Lacy, sax soprano & Ricky Ford, sax ténor :"Someone to Watch Over Me" (George Gershwin) - Album "Ran Blake - That Certain Feeling - George Gershwin Songbook (2010)" - Label hatOLOGY 699

Et pour le plaisir !

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.



... Although he may not be the man some

Girls think of as handsome

To my heart he carries the key

Won't you tell him please to put on some speed

Follow my lead, oh, how I need

Someone to watch over me.