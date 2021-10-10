Repassez-moi l'standard
Programmation musicale
Repassez-moi l'standard
Par Laurent Valero
le dimanche à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Dimanche 10 octobre 2021
58 min

Repassez-moi l'standard... "Someone to Watch Over Me" written by George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin (1927)

"Composé en 1927, pour la comédie musicale Oh, Kay ! À cette époque, Gershwin est déjà une figure majeure de Broadway. C’est avec son frère Ira, talentueux parolier qu’il écrira la musique de cette chanson, qui au départ était un morceau destiné à être joué sur un tempo rapide." Laurent Valero

Repassez-moi l'standard... "Someone to Watch Over Me" written by George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin (1927)
10 août 1936, George Gershwin et Ira Gershwin, à bord d'un avion de la TWA à Newark, New Jersey, USA, © Getty / Michael Ochs Archives

"There's a saying old says that love is blind
Still were often told, seek and ye shall find
So I'm going to seek a certain lad I've had in mind
Looking everywhere, haven't found him yet ...

1954, Live ! From the musical film "Young at Heart" ... 

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.

Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt.
Paramétrer les cookies

... Hes the big affair I cannot forget
Only man I ever think of with regret
I'd like to add his initial to my monogram
Tell me, where is the shepherd for this lost lamb ? ...

ⓘ Publicité
Radio France ne vous demandera jamais de communiquer vos coordonnées bancaires.

1987, Live ! Grammy Awards ...

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.

Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt.
Paramétrer les cookies

... There's a somebody I'm longing to see
I hope that he turns out to be
Someone who'll watch over me ...

2002, Live ! Concert From the Musical: Oh, Kay ! ...

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.

Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt.
Paramétrer les cookies

... I'm a little lamb who's lost in the wood
I know I could always be good
Someone who'll watch over me ...

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique

Label Bleu
Label Bleu

♪ Stefano Bollani, piano solo :Bar Biturico” – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu ‎LBLC 6635 

♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme

"La chanteuse _Gertrude Lawrence_, fut la créatrice sur scène de la chanson, et la première chanteuse britannique à incarner le rôle principal avec succès, sur une scène de Broadway." Laurent Valero

1927, Recorded in His Majesty's Theatre ...

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.

Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt.
Paramétrer les cookies

♪ Gertrude Lawrence, voix. His Majesty’s Theater Orchestran direction Arthur Wood : "Someone to Watch Over Me" (George Gershwin / Ira Gershwin) - 78T label Columbia 4618

Label Fresh Sound Records
Label Fresh Sound Records

♪ Claude Thornhill & His Orchestra :"Someone to Watch Over Me" (1948) (George Gershwin / arrgts Gerry Mulligan) - Album "Play The Great Jazz Arrangements Of Gil Evans, Gerry Mulligan And Ralph Aldrich - 1942-1953 (2004) - Label Fresh Sound Records FSR-CD 365

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.

Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt.
Paramétrer les cookies

♪ Frank Sinatra, voix. Bill Miller, piano. Ray Heindorf Orchestra : "Someone to Watch Over Me" (1954) (George Gershwin) (1954) - Coffret "Frank Sinatra In Hollywood (2002)" - Label Reprise Records 8122-78285-2

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.

Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt.
Paramétrer les cookies

♪ Ella Fitzgerald, voix. Ellis Larkins piano : "Someone to Watch Over Me" (George Gershwin / Ira Gershwin) - Album "Ella Sings Gershwin (1951)" - LP label Decca DL 5300

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.

Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt.
Paramétrer les cookies

♪ Kai Winding, trombone. Lou Stein, piano. Brew Moore, sax ténor. Jack Lesberg, basse : "Someone to Watch Over Me" (George Gershwin) - Album "Kai Winding, Sonny Stitt – Early Modern (1957)" - LP label Jazztone J-1263

Label Warner Jazz
Label Warner Jazz

♪ Jimmy Scott, voix & Orchestre Gerald Wilson :"Someone to Watch Over Me" (George Gershwin / Ira Gershwin) - Album "Someone To Watch Over Me - The Definitive Jimmy Scott (2004) - Label Warner Jazz 5046749702

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.

Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt.
Paramétrer les cookies

♪ Blossom Dearie, voix. Ray Brown, basse. Ed Thigpen, batterie : "Someone to Watch Over Me"  (George Gershwin / Ira Gershwin) - Album "My Gentelman Friend (1959)" - LP label Verve Records MG V-2125

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.

Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt.
Paramétrer les cookies

♪ Etta James, voix.  Orchestre Riley Hampton : "Someone to Watch Over Me" (George Gershwin / Ira Gershwin) - Album Etta James – Sings For Lovers (1962)" - LP label Argo 4018

Label Capitol Jazz
Label Capitol Jazz

♪ Nancy Wilson, voix. Orchestre Gerald Wilson : "Someone to Watch Over Me" (George Gershwin / Ira Gershwin) - Album "Nancy Wilson  /  Gerald Wilson's Orchestra - Yesterday's Love Songs • Today's Blues (1991)" - Label Capitol Jazz CDP 7 96265 2

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.

Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt.
Paramétrer les cookies

♪ Erroll Garner, piano. Bob Cranshaw, basse,.Jose Mangual, congas. Grady Tate, batterie : "Someone to Watch Over Me" (George Gershwin) - Album "Erroll Garner - Magician (1974)" – LP label London Records APS 640

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.

Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt.
Paramétrer les cookies

♪ Amy Winehouse, voix. Jason Rebello piano, Arnie Somogyi, basse. Jeremy Stacey, batterie : "Someone to Watch Over Me" (George Gershwin / Ira Gershwin) - Album "Frank (2008)" - Label Island Records 1768122

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.

Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt.
Paramétrer les cookies

♪ André Previn, piano :"Someone to Watch Over Me" (George Gershwin) - Album "André Previn, David Finck – We Got Rhythm: A Gershwin Songbook (1998)" - Label Deutsche Grammophon 289 453 493-2

Label hatOLOGY
Label hatOLOGY

♪ Steve Lacy, sax soprano & Ricky Ford, sax ténor :"Someone to Watch Over Me" (George Gershwin) - Album "Ran Blake - That Certain Feeling - George Gershwin Songbook (2010)" - Label hatOLOGY 699

Et pour le plaisir !

Pour afficher ce contenu Youtube, vous devez accepter les cookies Publicité.

Ces cookies permettent à nos partenaires de vous proposer des publicités et des contenus personnalisés en fonction de votre navigation, de votre profil et de vos centres d'intérêt.
Paramétrer les cookies

... Although he may not be the man some
Girls think of as handsome
To my heart he carries the key

Won't you tell him please to put on some speed
Follow my lead, oh, how I need
Someone to watch over me.

La programmation musicale :
  • 19h00
    Someone to watch over me - GERTRUDE LAWRENCE
    Gertrude Lawrence

    Someone to Watch Over Me

    Arthur Woods, Majesty'S Theatre Orchestra
    Album Best of Gertrude Lawrence Label K-Tel Année 2013
  • 19h04
    Someone to watch over me
    Claude Thornhillchef d'orchestre

    Someone to Watch Over Me

    Thornhill Claude & His Orchestra
    Album Play the great jazz arrangements Label Fresh Sound Records (FSR-CD 365) Année 2004
  • 19h07
    Someone to watch over me - FRANK SINATRA
    Frank Sinatra

    Someone to Watch Over Me

    Album Frank Sinatra in Hollywood 1953 - 1955 Label Reprise Records (8122-78285-2/4) Année 2002
  • 19h10
    Someone to watch over me - ELLA FITZGERALD
    Ella FitzgeraldChant

    Someone to Watch Over Me

    George Gershwin : compositeur, Ellis Larkins : Piano, Ira Gershwin : auteur
    Album Ella Fitzgerald : Complete 1950-60 piano duets Label Essential Jazz Classics (EJC55724) Année 2017
  • 19h14
    Someone to watch over me - KAI WINDING
    Kai WindingTrombone

    Someone to Watch Over Me

    Divers
    Album Bop city Label Cool & Blue Records (CD-110) Année 1993
  • 19h17
    Someone to watch over me - JIMMY SCOTT
    Jimmy Scott

    Someone to Watch Over Me

    Album Falling in love is wonderful Label Tangerine Record Coporation (8122736432) Année 2002
  • 19h21
    Someone to watch over me - BLOSSOM DEARIE
    Blossom Dearie

    Someone to Watch Over Me

    Gershwin George : compositeur, Gershwin Ira : auteur
    Album My Gentleman Friend Label Verve (MG VS-6112)
  • 19h27
    Someone to watch over me - ETTA JAMES
    Etta James

    Someone to Watch Over Me

    Album Time after time / Vol. 13 Label Bmg (Distr) (88765436862-13) Année 2013
  • 19h34
    Someone to watch over me - NANCY WILSON
    Nancy Wilson

    Someone to Watch Over Me

    Album Yesterday's love songs, today's blues Label Blue Note Records Année 1991
  • 19h37
    Someone to watch over me - ERROLL GARNER
    Erroll GarnerPiano

    Someone to Watch Over Me

    George Gershwin : compositeur, Grady Tate : Batterie, Bob Cranshaw : Contrebasse, Jose Mangual : Conga (tambour), Norman Gold : Orgue, Jackie Williams : Tambourin
    Album Magician Label Mack Avenue (MAC1167) Année 2020
  • 19h42
    Someone to watch over me (original demo) - AMY WINEHOUSE
    Amy Winehouse

    Someone to watch over me (original demo)

    Album Frank / CD (Bonus - Live) Label Island (1768122)
  • 19h47
    Someone to watch over me - ANDRE PREVIN
    George Gershwincompositeur

    Someone to Watch Over Me

    André Previn : Piano, David Finck : Contrebasse
    Album We got rhythm / A Gershwin songbook Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (453493-2) Année 1998
  • 19h52
    Someone to watch over me - RAN BLAKE
    Ran BlakePiano

    Someone to Watch Over Me

    Ricky Ford : Saxophone ténor, Steve Lacy : Saxophone soprano
    Album That certain feeling Label Hatology (BLAKE) Année 2010
Les invités :
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
dimanche 3 octobre 2021
57 min
Repassez-moi l'standard ... "A Night in Tunisia" composition du trompettiste Dizzy Gillespie (1942)
émission suivante
dimanche 17 octobre 2021
57 min
Repassez-moi l'standard... "Ne Me Quitte Pas / If You Go Away" de Jacques Brel & Gérard Jouannest (1959)