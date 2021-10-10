Repassez-moi l'standard... "Someone to Watch Over Me" written by George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin (1927)
"Composé en 1927, pour la comédie musicale Oh, Kay ! À cette époque, Gershwin est déjà une figure majeure de Broadway. C’est avec son frère Ira, talentueux parolier qu’il écrira la musique de cette chanson, qui au départ était un morceau destiné à être joué sur un tempo rapide." Laurent Valero
"There's a saying old says that love is blind
Still were often told, seek and ye shall find
So I'm going to seek a certain lad I've had in mind
Looking everywhere, haven't found him yet ...
1954, Live ! From the musical film "Young at Heart" ...
... Hes the big affair I cannot forget
Only man I ever think of with regret
I'd like to add his initial to my monogram
Tell me, where is the shepherd for this lost lamb ? ...
1987, Live ! Grammy Awards ...
... There's a somebody I'm longing to see
I hope that he turns out to be
Someone who'll watch over me ...
2002, Live ! Concert From the Musical: Oh, Kay ! ...
... I'm a little lamb who's lost in the wood
I know I could always be good
Someone who'll watch over me ...
♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Générique
♪ Stefano Bollani, piano solo : “Bar Biturico” – De l'album "Les Fleurs Bleues (2001)" – Label Bleu LBLC 6635
♫ Repassez-moi l'standard – Programme
"La chanteuse _Gertrude Lawrence_, fut la créatrice sur scène de la chanson, et la première chanteuse britannique à incarner le rôle principal avec succès, sur une scène de Broadway." Laurent Valero
1927, Recorded in His Majesty's Theatre ...
♪ Gertrude Lawrence, voix. His Majesty’s Theater Orchestran direction Arthur Wood : "Someone to Watch Over Me" (George Gershwin / Ira Gershwin) - 78T label Columbia 4618
♪ Claude Thornhill & His Orchestra :"Someone to Watch Over Me" (1948) (George Gershwin / arrgts Gerry Mulligan) - Album "Play The Great Jazz Arrangements Of Gil Evans, Gerry Mulligan And Ralph Aldrich - 1942-1953 (2004) - Label Fresh Sound Records FSR-CD 365
♪ Frank Sinatra, voix. Bill Miller, piano. Ray Heindorf Orchestra : "Someone to Watch Over Me" (1954) (George Gershwin) (1954) - Coffret "Frank Sinatra In Hollywood (2002)" - Label Reprise Records 8122-78285-2
♪ Ella Fitzgerald, voix. Ellis Larkins piano : "Someone to Watch Over Me" (George Gershwin / Ira Gershwin) - Album "Ella Sings Gershwin (1951)" - LP label Decca DL 5300
♪ Kai Winding, trombone. Lou Stein, piano. Brew Moore, sax ténor. Jack Lesberg, basse : "Someone to Watch Over Me" (George Gershwin) - Album "Kai Winding, Sonny Stitt – Early Modern (1957)" - LP label Jazztone J-1263
♪ Jimmy Scott, voix & Orchestre Gerald Wilson :"Someone to Watch Over Me" (George Gershwin / Ira Gershwin) - Album "Someone To Watch Over Me - The Definitive Jimmy Scott (2004) - Label Warner Jazz 5046749702
♪ Blossom Dearie, voix. Ray Brown, basse. Ed Thigpen, batterie : "Someone to Watch Over Me" (George Gershwin / Ira Gershwin) - Album "My Gentelman Friend (1959)" - LP label Verve Records MG V-2125
♪ Etta James, voix. Orchestre Riley Hampton : "Someone to Watch Over Me" (George Gershwin / Ira Gershwin) - Album Etta James – Sings For Lovers (1962)" - LP label Argo 4018
♪ Nancy Wilson, voix. Orchestre Gerald Wilson : "Someone to Watch Over Me" (George Gershwin / Ira Gershwin) - Album "Nancy Wilson / Gerald Wilson's Orchestra - Yesterday's Love Songs • Today's Blues (1991)" - Label Capitol Jazz CDP 7 96265 2
♪ Erroll Garner, piano. Bob Cranshaw, basse,.Jose Mangual, congas. Grady Tate, batterie : "Someone to Watch Over Me" (George Gershwin) - Album "Erroll Garner - Magician (1974)" – LP label London Records APS 640
♪ Amy Winehouse, voix. Jason Rebello piano, Arnie Somogyi, basse. Jeremy Stacey, batterie : "Someone to Watch Over Me" (George Gershwin / Ira Gershwin) - Album "Frank (2008)" - Label Island Records 1768122
♪ André Previn, piano :"Someone to Watch Over Me" (George Gershwin) - Album "André Previn, David Finck – We Got Rhythm: A Gershwin Songbook (1998)" - Label Deutsche Grammophon 289 453 493-2
♪ Steve Lacy, sax soprano & Ricky Ford, sax ténor :"Someone to Watch Over Me" (George Gershwin) - Album "Ran Blake - That Certain Feeling - George Gershwin Songbook (2010)" - Label hatOLOGY 699
Et pour le plaisir !
... Although he may not be the man some
Girls think of as handsome
To my heart he carries the key
Won't you tell him please to put on some speed
Follow my lead, oh, how I need
Someone to watch over me.
- Laurent ValeroProduction
- Patrick LérissetRéalisation
- Romain Couturier (Discothèque RF)Collaboration
- Annick HaumierCollaboration