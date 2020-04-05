Repassez-moi l'standard
Dimanche 5 avril 2020
58 min

En Hommage à Bill Withers - Repassez-moi l'standard... "'Ain't No Sunshine" de Bill Withers (1971)

Lorsqu'il écrit la chanson, Bill Withers a 31 ans. À l'époque, il travaillait dans une usine de fabrication de sièges de toilettes pour avions. "Ain't No Sunshine" était initialement la face B, du 1er single "Harlem" et c'est devenu Un Succès Planétaire !!! Le titre sera n°1 au Top R'n'B !!!

William Harrison Withers Jr. "Bill Withers" (1938-) Icône de la soul et de la musique noire afro-américaine

Bill Withers, né le 4 juillet 1938 à Slab Fork, Virginie-Occidentale, disparu ce lundi 30 mars 2020, à la suite de complications cardiaques. Il avait 81 ans. Auteur-compositeur-interprète américain, l'un des plus célèbres représentants de la musique soul des années 70, des tubes planétaires : "Ain’t  no Sunshine", "Lovely Day","Just the two of us","Lean on me"...

Live ! 1972, The lost concerts...

En réécoute ! l'émission du dimanche 15 avril 2018...

Live with violins :"Ain't No Sunshine"...

2015, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Cleveland, Ohio... Bill Withers & Stevie Wonder : "Ain't No Sunshine"... 

The Guardian : Bill Withers, influential soul singer behind "Ain't No Sunshine", dies aged 81...

"We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and  father. A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at  large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and  connected them to each other. As private a life as he lived close to  intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In  this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment  as fans hold tight to loved ones."Marcia Johnson, his wife & Todd and Kori, their two children.

En réécoute ! l'émission du dimanche 30 juin 2019...

